Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORGO   US68621F1021

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

(ORGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/14/2021 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (“Organogenesis” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Organogenesis is the subject of a report published by Value Investors Club on October 12, 2021. The report alleges that the Company has improperly billed the government for up to $250 million each year. The report also claims that the Company set pricing for its wound covering product Affinity “exorbitantly high,” while making the product extremely lucrative for doctors through rebates. Based on this report, shares of Organogenesis fell by 14% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
09:50aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
10/13INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Org..
BU
10/12EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Invest..
BU
10/12ORGANOGENESIS : Shares Drop Amid Allegations of Improper Billing
MT
10/07ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC : . to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Resul..
AQ
09/20ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : ORGO) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/10ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC : . to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Septembe..
AQ
08/23ORGANOGENESIS : Net Health Partners with Organogenesis for More Efficient Insurance Benefi..
PR
08/16ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a..
AQ
08/16ORGANOGENESIS : PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT (275 DAN ROAD, CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS) (Form 8-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 462 M - -
Net income 2021 52,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 459 M 1 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,35 $
Average target price 26,75 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Gillheeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Charles Francisco Chief Financial Officer
Alan A. Ades Chairman
Patrick R. Bilbo Chief Operating Officer
Arthur S. Leibowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.50.73%1 459
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%419 091
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.57%335 309
PFIZER, INC.13.69%232 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.94%229 201
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.04%214 352