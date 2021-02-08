Log in
ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

(ORGO)
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

02/08/2021 | 04:05pm EST
CANTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16 to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 6766924. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 6766924. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke Partners
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Lori Freedman
lfreedman@organo.com




© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 331 M - -
Net income 2020 11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 134x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 659 M 1 659 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 835
Free-Float 24,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary S. Gillheeney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry Hagopian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan A. Ades Co-Chairman
Patrick R. Bilbo Chief Operating Officer
Arthur S. Leibowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.80.61%1 659
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.49%432 922
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.11%294 565
NOVARTIS AG-2.59%204 284
PFIZER INC.-5.13%194 099
ABBVIE INC.1.47%191 960
