Organon : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022

Organon & Co.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40235 46-4838035

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: ( 551 ) 430-6900

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share OGN NYSE

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

To the extent required by Item 3.03 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 5.03 of this Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On December 6, 2022, the Board of Directors Organon & Co. (the "Company") approved and adopted Amended and Restated Bylaws (as so amended and restated, the "Amended Bylaws"), effective December 6, 2022.

The Amended Bylaws amended and restated the Company's prior bylaws primarily to make compliance with the applicable provisions of the "universal proxy card" rules, as set forth in Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Rule 14a-19"), a requirement for a shareholder's eligibility to nominate a director candidate.

Among other things, the Amended Bylaws:

· address the universal proxy card rules by clarifying that no person may solicit proxies in support of a director nominee other than the Board's nominees unless such person has complied with Rule 14a-19, including applicable notice and solicitation requirements;

· enhance procedural mechanics and disclosure requirements in connection with stockholder nominations of directors and submissions of proposals regarding other business at stockholder meetings, such as requiring additional background information and disclosures regarding the proposing stockholders and the proposed nominees or other business; and

· make certain technical, modernizing and clarifying changes.

The foregoing description of the terms of the Amended Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended Bylaws, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Organon & Co., effective as of December 6, 2022. 104 The cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

Organon & Co. By: /s/ Matthew Walsh Name: Matthew Walsh Title: Chief Financial Officer

Dated: December 9, 2022