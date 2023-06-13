Advanced search
    OGN   US68622V1061

ORGANON & CO.

(OGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03:46 2023-06-13 am EDT
20.68 USD   +1.27%
10:31aOrganon : Presentation Opens a new window
PU
06/08Organon and CAF, Development Bank of Latin America, Launch First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration to Increase Sustainable Financing in Women's Health
AQ
06/07Organon Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Development Bank of Latin America for Financing of Programs
MT
Organon : Presentation Opens a new window

06/13/2023 | 10:31am EDT
ORGANON & CO.

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

PART I

  • Opening Remarks, Call to Order and Opening of the Polls
  • Preliminary Procedural Remarks and Introduction

Agenda PART II

  • Statement Regarding the Notice of Meeting, Inspector of Elections, Presence of Quorum and Voting Procedures
  • Introduction of Formal Business of the Meeting:
    • Election of Four Class II Directors
    • Approval, on a Non-Binding Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of Organon's Named Executive Officers
    • Ratification of the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Organon's Independent Registered Public
      Accounting Firm for 2023
  • Closing of the Polls
  • Announcement of Preliminary Voting Results
  • Adjournment of Formal Business

PART III

  • 2022 Business Review / Chief Executive Officer Remarks
  • General Question and Answer Session
  • Conclusion of the Meeting

[Organon] Proprietary

Organon Board of Directors

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

Carrie Cox

Kevin Ali

Robert Essner

Alan Ezekowitz,

Ma. Fatima de

Helene Gayle,

Rochelle

Chairman, Organon;

Chief Executive Officer,

Former Chairman,

M.D., Ph.D.

Vera Francisco

M.D., MPH

Lazarus

Former CEO and former

Organon

President and Chief

Advisory Partner,

Chief Executive Officer,

President, Spelman

Chairman Emeritus,

Chairman of Humacyte

Executive Officer,

Third Rock Ventures, LLC

Global Baby and

College

Ogilvy & Mather

and current Chairman of

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals,

Feminine Care, Proctor &

Selecta Biosciences,

Inc.

Gamble

Inc.

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

Deborah Leone

Martha McGarry

Philip Ozuah,

Cynthia Patton

Grace Puma

Shalini Sharp

Former Partner and

Partner and Co-Head of

M.D., Ph.D.

General Counsel and

Former Executive Vice

Former Chief Financial

Chief Operating Officer,

M&A,

President and Chief

Corporate Secretary,

President, Chief

Officer, and Executive

Investment Management,

Mayer Brown LLP

Tessera Therapeutics

Operations Officer,

Vice President,

Executive Officer,

Goldman Sachs

PepsiCo

Utragenyx

Montefiore Medicine

Pharmaceutical, Inc.

[Organon] Proprietary

Executive leadership team

Kevin Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Vittorio

Nisita

Head of Global

Business Services

Aaron Falcione

Chief Human

Resources Officer

Geralyn Ritter

Head of External Affairs

&​ ESG

Susanne

Fiedler

Chief Commercial

Officer

Rachel Stahler

Chief Information Officer

Sandra Milligan

Head of Research &

Development

Matthew

Walsh

Chief Financial

Officer

Joseph

Morrissey

Head of Manufacturing

& Supply

Kirke Weaver

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

ORGANON & CO.

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

2023 Organon Annual Meeting of Shareholders

June 6, 2023

Disclaimer

Organon & Co. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 284 M - -
Net income 2023 770 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,71x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 5 208 M 5 208 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Ali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Smith Cox Chairman
Sandra Milligan Head-Research & Development
Rachel A. Stahler Chief Information Officer
