|
Organon : Presentation Opens a new window
ORGANON & CO.
2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
PART I
-
Opening Remarks, Call to Order and Opening of the Polls
-
Preliminary Procedural Remarks and Introduction
Agenda PART II
-
Statement Regarding the Notice of Meeting, Inspector of Elections, Presence of Quorum and Voting Procedures
-
Introduction of Formal Business of the Meeting:
-
-
Election of Four Class II Directors
-
Approval, on a Non-Binding Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of Organon's Named Executive Officers
-
Ratification of the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Organon's Independent Registered Public
Accounting Firm for 2023
-
Closing of the Polls
-
Announcement of Preliminary Voting Results
-
Adjournment of Formal Business
PART III
-
2022 Business Review / Chief Executive Officer Remarks
-
General Question and Answer Session
-
Conclusion of the Meeting
[Organon] Proprietary
Organon Board of Directors
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
|
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
|
Carrie Cox
|
Kevin Ali
|
Robert Essner
|
Alan Ezekowitz,
|
Ma. Fatima de
|
Helene Gayle,
|
Rochelle
|
Chairman, Organon;
|
Chief Executive Officer,
|
Former Chairman,
|
M.D., Ph.D.
|
Vera Francisco
|
M.D., MPH
|
Lazarus
|
Former CEO and former
|
Organon
|
President and Chief
|
Advisory Partner,
|
Chief Executive Officer,
|
President, Spelman
|
Chairman Emeritus,
|
Chairman of Humacyte
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
Third Rock Ventures, LLC
|
Global Baby and
|
College
|
Ogilvy & Mather
|
and current Chairman of
|
|
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals,
|
|
|
Feminine Care, Proctor &
|
|
|
Selecta Biosciences,
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gamble
|
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deborah Leone
|
Martha McGarry
|
Philip Ozuah,
|
Cynthia Patton
|
Grace Puma
|
Shalini Sharp
|
Former Partner and
|
Partner and Co-Head of
|
M.D., Ph.D.
|
General Counsel and
|
Former Executive Vice
|
Former Chief Financial
|
Chief Operating Officer,
|
M&A,
|
President and Chief
|
Corporate Secretary,
|
President, Chief
|
Officer, and Executive
|
Investment Management,
|
Mayer Brown LLP
|
Tessera Therapeutics
|
Operations Officer,
|
Vice President,
|
Executive Officer,
|
Goldman Sachs
|
|
|
PepsiCo
|
Utragenyx
|
|
Montefiore Medicine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Organon] Proprietary
Executive leadership team
Kevin Ali
Chief Executive Officer
Vittorio
Nisita
Head of Global
Business Services
Aaron Falcione
Chief Human
Resources Officer
Geralyn Ritter
Head of External Affairs
& ESG
Susanne
Fiedler
Chief Commercial
Officer
Rachel Stahler
Chief Information Officer
Sandra Milligan
Head of Research &
Development
Matthew
Walsh
Chief Financial
Officer
Joseph
Morrissey
Head of Manufacturing
& Supply
Kirke Weaver
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
ORGANON & CO.
2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
PART I
-
Preliminary Procedural Remarks
-
Opening Remarks and Introduction of Directors and Attendees
Agenda PART II
-
Call to Order
-
Statement Regarding the Notice of Meeting, Inspector of Elections, Presence of Quorum and Voting Procedures
-
Opening of the Polls
-
-
Election of Four Class II Directors
-
Approval, on a Non-Binding Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of Organon's Named Executive Officers
-
Ratification of the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Organon's Independent Registered Public
Accounting Firm for 2023
-
Closing of the Polls
-
Announcement of Preliminary Voting Results
-
Conclusion of Formal Business
PART III
-
Chief Executive Officer Remarks
-
Question and Answer Session
-
Conclusion of the Meeting
2023 Organon Annual Meeting of Shareholders
June 6, 2023
Disclaimer
Organon & Co. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:30:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ORGANON & CO.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ORGANON & CO.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
6 284 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
770 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
7 688 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,71x
|Yield 2023
|5,53%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 208 M
5 208 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,05x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,88x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 000
|Free-Float
|99,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ORGANON & CO.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|20,42 $
|Average target price
|29,67 $
|Spread / Average Target
|45,3%