    OGO   CA68621J1049

ORGANTO FOODS INC.

(OGO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:46:17 2023-04-10 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD   -3.70%
03:17aOrganto Foods : April 2023 investor presentation
04/03Organto Foods Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.033 million in funding
01/30Transcript : Organto Foods Inc., 2023 Guidance/Update Call, Jan 30, 2023
Organto Foods : April 2023 investor presentation

04/11/2023 | 03:17am EDT
ORGANTO FOODS INC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

APRIL 2023

www.Organto.com

TSX-V:OGO/OTCQB:OGOFF/FSE:OGF

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding Organto Foods Inc. ("Organto")' expectations in respect of its ability to successfully execute its business plan; its in-depth knowledge and experience in the organic foods business; plans for future growth and the direction of the business; financial projections including expected revenues, gross margin, EBITDA and cash-flow (the last two being non-GAAP financial measures); plans to increase product volumes and supplies from strategic third party growers and contractors; expected growth of the organic foods industry generally; its ability to raise additional capital and fund its ongoing operations; management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions; events or developments that Organto expects to take place in the future; and general economic conditions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and

statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", and similar

expressions identify forward-looking information and statements.

Such forward-looking information and statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Organto as of the date of such information and statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information and statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the inability of Organto to generate sufficient revenues and margins or raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine conflict on customer demand and supply chains, supply availability and ongoing operations; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agricultural activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of organic products, poor crop yields, and spoilage; ability to maintain organic certifications; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in food prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; the ability to retain key employees and contractors; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; non-performance by contractual counterparties; the ability to acquire complimentary and accretive businesses on acceptable terms; and general economic conditions;. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect Organto's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking information and statements made by, or on behalf of, Organto. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those acknowledged in such information and statements.

Organto disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

www.Organto.com

TSX-V:OGO/OTCQB:OGOFF/FSE:OGF2 2

ORGANTO AT A GLANCE

  • Fast-growinghealthy foods platform focused on value-added organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products
  • Growth platform - four consecutive years of revenue growth with strong outlook for 2023
  • Asset light business model - we do not own farms and do not own manufacturing assets

- we are everything in between - "we add value"

  • 170 customers across 21 countries in Europe with product sourced from supply partners on five continents
  • Diverse and flexible product offering - organic, non-GMO, bulk, private label and branded
  • Branded product offering - I AM Organic and =AWESOME Fruits
  • Proactive acquisition strategy - active pipeline of opportunities
  • Experienced team in place to lead growth of business

www.Organto.com

TSX-V:OGO/OTCQB:OGOFF/FSE:OGF

3

WE ARE VALUE ADDED FROM "FARM TO FORK"

Supply Chain

Further

Value-Added

Branding,

Logistics

Processing

Packaging

Marketing,

Retail &

Growing & Initial

Distribution

Processing

OUR PLATFORM

Consumers

OUR VALUE ADD

Growers

Supply Chain

Products

Brands

Certification expertise

Global network of

Diverse and growing

• Premium I AM Organic

"Boots on the

logistics and

product offering

brand + mid-tiered

ground"

processing partners

Multiple formats -

=AWESOME brand

Diverse and growing

Year-round supply

bulk, private label

• I AM Organic brand

product demand

capabilities in core

and branded

utilizing proprietary

Value-addedgo-to-

categories

Value-added formats

digital passport

market partner

Take ownership of

- fresh-cut, ripened,

technology

Value-add services in

inventory

convenient

• Supported by full 360

development -

Diverse capabilities

packaging concepts

marketing programs -

agritech, logitech

media, in-store, on-

line

www.Organto.com

TSX-V:OGO/OTCQB:OGOFF/FSE:OGF

4

OUR MISSION OF "MAKING ORGANIC FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PRODUCTS AVAILABLE FOR EVERY CONSUMER" ALIGNS WITH TODAY'S CONSUMER TRENDS - "GOOD FOR PEOPLE & PLANET"

OUR

OUR

OUR

PURPOSE

VISION

VALUES

To bring healthy and

To be a leading global

To work together as a

nutritious organic fruit

provider of organic fruit

team

and vegetable products

and vegetable products

To honour and respect

to market by creating

utilizing an integrated

our customers, supply

sustainable and

business model, trusted

chain partners and

transparent linkages

for driving equitable

team members

between growers and

returns to all parties in

To respect the world

end markets

the value chain

we live in and do what

is right for long-term

sustainability

www.Organto.com

TSX-V:OGO/OTCQB:OGOFF/FSE:OGF5

Disclaimer

Organto Foods Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 19,5 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net income 2021 -6,34 M -4,69 M -4,69 M
Net cash 2021 3,43 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,8 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart ORGANTO FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Organto Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Bromley Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rients van der Wal Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ralf O. Langner Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paolo Pugno Technical Manager
Jeremy N. Kendall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORGANTO FOODS INC.-7.14%27
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-2.52%3 275
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG8.36%1 104
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-1.70%513
BONDUELLE-14.05%403
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED-28.36%350
