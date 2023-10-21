ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced initial data from the ongoing ORIC-114 Phase 1 dose escalation trial for patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 (clinical poster here). ORIC-114 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors with EGFR and HER2 exon 20 alterations or HER2 amplifications. Patients previously treated with an exon 20 targeted agent are eligible, including patients with CNS metastases that are either treated or untreated but asmptomatic.

ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, and (3) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycombressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. ORIC-114 clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues or more patient data become available; ORIC-114's development plans and timelines; the potential advantages of ORIC-114; plans underlying ORIC's clinical trials and development; and statements by the company's chief executive officer and chief medical officer.

words such as "bel believes, "ant anticipates, plans plans, plans plans, plans, plans, plans, "will," " goal," " potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. ORIC's ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-114 to difference from preclinical, initial, interim, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of health emergencies, economic instability or international conflicts on ORIC's's clinical trials and development.