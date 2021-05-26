Log in
    ORIC   US68622P1093

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ORIC)
  Report
ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/26/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that Jacob Chacko, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:30pORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/25ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Host Conference Call with KOL to Review Initial Data ..
AQ
05/07ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS  : Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf Offering
MT
05/06ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
05/06ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (ORIC) ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q1 Loss..
MT
05/06ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/06ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05/06ORIC Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operati..
GL
04/28ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of O..
GL
04/12ORIC Pharmaceuticals Presents Posters on Four Programs at the 2021 American A..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -78,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 826 M 826 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,14 $
Last Close Price 22,51 $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob M. Chacko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominic Piscitelli Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Heyman Chairman
Pratik S. Multani Chief Medical Officer
Lori Friedman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-33.50%826
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.74%83 064
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.43%64 317
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.67%54 041
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.59%51 574
BIONTECH SE142.27%47 700