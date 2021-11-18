Log in
    ORI   AU000000ORI1

ORICA LIMITED

(ORI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/18
15.06 AUD   +0.53%
05:53pORICA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORI
PU
11/11Orica Swings to Net After-Tax Loss in Year Ended Sept. 30
MT
11/10Orica 2021 Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
Orica : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORI

11/18/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ORICA LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday November 19, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ORI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

402,357

12/11/2021



Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ORICA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

24004145868

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted



2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class



FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

ORIAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

ORI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

402,357

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

12/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

12/11/2021



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

12/11/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

402,357



Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orica Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 22:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
