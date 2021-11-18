|
Orica : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORI
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ORICA LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday November 19, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
ORI
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
402,357
|
12/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ORICA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
24004145868
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
ORI
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
19/11/2021
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
ORIAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
ORI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
402,357
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
12/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
12/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
12/11/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
402,357
For personal use only
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
5 / 6
|
