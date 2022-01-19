Orica : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORI

ASX +security code and description
ORIAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
224,719
|
Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi
|
|
Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi
|
|
|
|
69,398
|
|
|
|
Christopher Davis
|
|
Christopher Davis
|
|
|
|
72,951
|
|
|
|
Angus Melbourne
|
|
Angus Melbourne
|
|
|
|
70,651
|
|
|
|
James Bonnor
|
|
James Bonnor
|
|
|
|
46,001
|
|
|
|
Brian Gillespie
|
|
Brian Gillespie
|
|
|
|
71,381
|
|
|
|
German Morales
|
|
German Morales
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
A summary of the key terms that apply to this grant of Performance Rights is set out below.
Each Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Orica Limited, subject to satisfaction of the performance and service-based vesting conditions under the terms of the FY2022 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Vesting will be determined following testing of the performance condition following the end of the three-year performance period and any Rights that do not vest at this time will lapse immediately.
Unvested Rights do not carry a right to vote or to receive dividends, or in general, a right to participate in other corporate actions such as bonus issues.