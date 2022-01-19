Orica : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORI

ASX +security code and description

ORIAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 224,719 Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi 69,398 Christopher Davis Christopher Davis 72,951 Angus Melbourne Angus Melbourne 70,651 James Bonnor James Bonnor 46,001 Brian Gillespie Brian Gillespie 71,381 German Morales German Morales

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the key terms that apply to this grant of Performance Rights is set out below.

Each Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Orica Limited, subject to satisfaction of the performance and service-based vesting conditions under the terms of the FY2022 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Vesting will be determined following testing of the performance condition following the end of the three-year performance period and any Rights that do not vest at this time will lapse immediately.

Unvested Rights do not carry a right to vote or to receive dividends, or in general, a right to participate in other corporate actions such as bonus issues.