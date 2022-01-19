Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORI   AU000000ORI1

ORICA LIMITED

(ORI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/19 12:10:48 am
13.92 AUD   +1.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orica : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORI

01/19/2022 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

ORICA LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 19, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ORIAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,781,426

17/01/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ORICA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

24004145868

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

ORIAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

224,719

Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi

Sanjiv Kumar Gandhi

69,398

Christopher Davis

Christopher Davis

72,951

Angus Melbourne

Angus Melbourne

70,651

James Bonnor

James Bonnor

46,001

Brian Gillespie

Brian Gillespie

71,381

German Morales

German Morales

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the key terms that apply to this grant of Performance Rights is set out below.

Each Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in Orica Limited, subject to satisfaction of the performance and service-based vesting conditions under the terms of the FY2022 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Vesting will be determined following testing of the performance condition following the end of the three-year performance period and any Rights that do not vest at this time will lapse immediately.

Unvested Rights do not carry a right to vote or to receive dividends, or in general, a right to participate in other corporate actions such as bonus issues.

The grant of Performance Rights are subject to the applicable employee plan rules.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

onlyusepersonalFor

Number of +securities

1,781,426

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orica Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 825 M 4 185 M 4 185 M
Net income 2022 293 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2022 1 587 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 5 632 M 4 045 M 4 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ORICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORICA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,73 AUD
Average target price 15,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Gandhi Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Christopher Roger Davis Chief Financial Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Chairman
Angus Melbourne Chief Technology Officer
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORICA LIMITED0.29%4 045
LINDE PLC-7.29%167 114
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.24%98 979
AIR LIQUIDE0.17%83 986
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-13.05%80 256
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-5.80%64 588