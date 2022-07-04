Log in
    535754   INE876N01018

ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED

(535754)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
114.10 INR   -1.72%
05:43aORIENT CEMENT : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
07/01Orient Cement Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022 , Payable on or Before August 26, 2022
CI
05/11Orient Cement Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Orient Cement : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

07/04/2022
Agility

powered by humility to learn

ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

Contents

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

STATUTORY REPORTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED

Corporate Information

Scan QR code to see digital version of this report

Forward-looking statements

Some information in this report may contain forward-looking statements which include statements regarding Company's expected financial position and results of operations, business plans and prospects etc. and are generally identified by forward-looking words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are dependent on assumptions or basis underlying such statements. We have chosen these assumptions or basis in good faith, and we believe that they are reasonable in all material respects. However, we caution that actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

001-017

C O R P O R A T E

OVERVIEW

001 Corporate Information

004 About the Group

006 Introducing Orient Cement

008 Chairman's Communique

010 Managing Director's Message

013 Our Board of Directors

014 Our Business Model

016 Agile and nimble

018-030

A G I L I T Y

POWERED BY HUMILITY TO LEARN

018 Agility is Speed with precision

020 Agility is Flexibility at core

022 Agility is Doing the unthinkable

024 Agility is Leading by putting people first

026 Agility is Being Responsible

028 ESG Achievements

031-136

S T A T U T O R Y

REPORTS

031 Notice

042 Directors' Report

062 Management Discussion and Analysis Report

072 Corporate Governance Report

098 Business Responsibility and Sustainaibility Report

137-200

F I N A N C I A L

STATEMENTS

138 Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Statement of Profit and Loss
  3. Cash Flow Statement
  4. Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements

Board of Directors

Mr. Chandrakant Birla

Chairman

Mrs. Amita Birla

Mr. Rajeev Jhawar

Mr. Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala Mr. Janat Shah

Mr. Swapan Dasgupta

Mr. I.Y.R. Krishna Rao

Mrs. Varsha Vasant Purandare Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal

Managing Director & CEO

Key Managerial Persons

Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal

Managing Director & CEO

Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharyya

Chief Financial Officer

Mrs. Nidhi Bisaria

Company Secretary

Statutory Auditors

M/s. B S R & Associates LLP Salarpuriya Knowledge City, Orwell, B Wing, 6th Floor, Unit-3, Sy No. 83/1, Plot No. 02, Raidurg, Hyderabad - 500 081

Registered Office

Unit-VIII, Plot No.7, Bhoinagar, Bhubaneswar-751012 (Odisha)

Corporate

Identification No.

L26940OR2011PLC013933

Manufacturing Plants

Devapur:

P.O. Devapur Cement Works

Dist. Mancherial - 504218 (Telangana)

Jalgaon:

Nashirabad, Dist. Jalgaon (Maharashtra)

Chittapur:

Village Itaga, Malkhaid Road, Taluka Chittapur,

Dist Kalburagi - 585292 (Karnataka)

Registrar &

Share Transfer Agent

KFin Technologies Limited

(Formerly KFin Technologies

Private Limited)

Unit: Orient Cement Limited

Selenium Tower B, Plot 31 & 32,

Financial District, Nanakramguda,

Serilingampally Mandal,

Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana

Toll Free No. 1800-309-4001 E-mail:einward.ris@kfintech.com

Bankers

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank Limited

Indian Bank

11th

Annual General Meeting

(Through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means)

Date: 28th day of July, 2022

Day: Thursday

Time: 3:30 P.M.

Book Closure for AGM

Friday, 22nd day of July, 2022 to Thursday, 28th day of July, 2022 (Both days inclusive)

Website

www.orientcement.com

ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22001

Agility

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

STATUTORY REPORTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED

How far do we wish to travel for what we seek to achieve?

What risks are we ready to take to accelerate our pace towards realising our goals?

Powered by humility to learn

At Orient Cement, we ask these tough questions and challenge ourselves to travel the extra mile to unlock our potential meaningfully and profoundly. We believe, unless we stretch our limits and bring nimbleness to our steps, we can never know what we are truly capable of.

Undeterred by obstacles on the way, we continuously re-evaluate our strategies to drive for higher value creation. We set small goals and approach each goal with a beginners' humility and enthusiasm to learn. This credo has helped us instil a flexible and ground up approach across all aspects of our business - from designing new products, achieving higher operational efficiency, bolstering our supply chain, optimising our costs, upskilling our teams or even repositioning our corporate brand.

Our overarching objective is to contribute responsibly to nation-building, bring about a better quality of life to the communities we serve and be a valued partner in progress. Resilience remains at the heart of our business model supported by agile execution and above all the humility and curiosity to learn as we progress towards co-creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

002

ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22003

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orient Cement Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 995 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2022 2 812 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2022 4 554 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,30x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 23 376 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 204
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orient Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 114,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Desh Deepak Khetrapal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Soumitro Bhattacharyya Chief Financial Officer
Chandra Kant Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Mishra Chief Operating Officer
Nidhi Bisaria Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENT CEMENT LIMITED-28.49%296
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-12.71%26 856
HOLCIM LTD-12.49%25 705
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-17.96%16 238
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.00%11 174
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-42.04%9 691