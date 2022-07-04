Orient Cement : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

At Orient Cement, we ask these tough questions and challenge ourselves to travel the extra mile to unlock our potential meaningfully and profoundly. We believe, unless we stretch our limits and bring nimbleness to our steps, we can never know what we are truly capable of.

Undeterred by obstacles on the way, we continuously re-evaluate our strategies to drive for higher value creation. We set small goals and approach each goal with a beginners' humility and enthusiasm to learn. This credo has helped us instil a flexible and ground up approach across all aspects of our business - from designing new products, achieving higher operational efficiency, bolstering our supply chain, optimising our costs, upskilling our teams or even repositioning our corporate brand.

Our overarching objective is to contribute responsibly to nation-building, bring about a better quality of life to the communities we serve and be a valued partner in progress. Resilience remains at the heart of our business model supported by agile execution and above all the humility and curiosity to learn as we progress towards co-creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.