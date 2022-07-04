Orient Cement : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

Scan QR code to see digital version of this report
Forward-looking statements
Some information in this report may contain forward-looking statements which include statements regarding Company's expected financial position and results of operations, business plans and prospects etc. and are generally identified by forward-looking words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are dependent on assumptions or basis underlying such statements. We have chosen these assumptions or basis in good faith, and we believe that they are reasonable in all material respects. However, we caution that actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
001-017
C O R P O R A T E
OVERVIEW
001 Corporate Information
004 About the Group
006 Introducing Orient Cement
008 Chairman's Communique
010 Managing Director's Message
013 Our Board of Directors
014 Our Business Model
016 Agile and nimble
018-030
A G I L I T Y
POWERED BY HUMILITY TO LEARN
018 Agility is Speed with precision
020 Agility is Flexibility at core
022 Agility is Doing the unthinkable
024 Agility is Leading by putting people first
026 Agility is Being Responsible
028 ESG Achievements
031-136
S T A T U T O R Y
REPORTS
031 Notice
042 Directors' Report
062 Management Discussion and Analysis Report
072 Corporate Governance Report
098 Business Responsibility and Sustainaibility Report
137-200
F I N A N C I A L
STATEMENTS
138 Independent Auditor's Report
Balance Sheet
Statement of Profit and Loss
Cash Flow Statement
Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements
Board of Directors
Mr. Chandrakant Birla
Chairman
Mrs. Amita Birla
Mr. Rajeev Jhawar
Mr. Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala Mr. Janat Shah
Mr. Swapan Dasgupta
Mr. I.Y.R. Krishna Rao
Mrs. Varsha Vasant Purandare Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
Managing Director & CEO
Key Managerial Persons
Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
Managing Director & CEO
Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharyya
Chief Financial Officer
Mrs. Nidhi Bisaria
Company Secretary
Statutory Auditors
M/s. B S R & Associates LLP Salarpuriya Knowledge City, Orwell, B Wing, 6th Floor, Unit-3, Sy No. 83/1, Plot No. 02, Raidurg, Hyderabad - 500 081
Registered Office
Unit-VIII, Plot No.7, Bhoinagar, Bhubaneswar-751012 (Odisha)
Corporate
Identification No.
L26940OR2011PLC013933
Manufacturing Plants
Devapur:
P.O. Devapur Cement Works
Dist. Mancherial - 504218 (Telangana)
Jalgaon:
Nashirabad, Dist. Jalgaon (Maharashtra)
Chittapur:
Village Itaga, Malkhaid Road, Taluka Chittapur,
Dist Kalburagi - 585292 (Karnataka)
Registrar &
Share Transfer Agent
KFin Technologies Limited
(Formerly KFin Technologies
Private Limited)
Unit: Orient Cement Limited
Selenium Tower B, Plot 31 & 32,
Financial District, Nanakramguda,
Serilingampally Mandal,
Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana
Toll Free No. 1800-309-4001 E-mail:einward.ris@kfintech.com
Bankers
State Bank of India
HDFC Bank Limited
Indian Bank
11th
Annual General Meeting
(Through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means)
Date: 28th day of July, 2022
Day: Thursday
Time: 3:30 P.M.
Book Closure for AGM
Friday, 22nd day of July, 2022 to Thursday, 28th day of July, 2022 (Both days inclusive)
Website
www.orientcement.com