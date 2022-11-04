Orient Electric : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Copies of the newspaper advertisements -Un- Audited Financials for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Please find enclosed herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express (National English Daily) and Odisha Bhaskar (Odisha daily) pertaining to Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. The above advertisements were published in the above newspapers on November 04, 2022.
You are requested to take the enclosed documents on your record.
Orient Electric Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.