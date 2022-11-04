Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Orient Electric Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    541301   INE142Z01019

ORIENT ELECTRIC LIMITED

(541301)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
268.60 INR   -1.18%
01:06aOrient Electric : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
09/19Orient Electric : Insider Trading - Others
PU
09/12Orient Electric Limited Appoints Anika Agarwal as Chief Marketing/ Customer Experience Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orient Electric : Newspaper Advertisements

11/04/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 04, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Fort, Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Symbol: ORIENTELEC

Scrip Code: 541301

Sub: Copies of the newspaper advertisements -Un- Audited Financials for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please find enclosed herewith copies of the newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express (National English Daily) and Odisha Bhaskar (Odisha daily) pertaining to Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. The above advertisements were published in the above newspapers on November 04, 2022.

You are requested to take the enclosed documents on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Orient Electric Limited

HITESH KUMAR JAIN

Digitally signed by

HITESH KUMAR JAIN Date: 2022.11.04 10:09:18 +05'30'

Hitesh Kumar Jain

Company Secretary

Encl.: as above

Orient Electric Limited - a CK Birla Group Company CIN No.: L31100OR2016PLC025892

240, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020, India Tel +91 11 40507000 Fax +91 11 40507004

Regd. Office: Unit VIII, Plot No.7, Bhoinagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751012 investor@orientelectric.com www.orientelectric.com

Disclaimer

Orient Electric Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ORIENT ELECTRIC LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 27 767 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2023 1 423 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net cash 2023 1 371 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,1x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 57 136 M 691 M 691 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 899
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ORIENT ELECTRIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orient Electric Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENT ELECTRIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 268,60 INR
Average target price 340,53 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Khanna Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Saibal Sengupta Chief Financial Officer
Chandra Kant Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Hitesh Kumar Jain Secretary & Compliance Officer
T. C. A. Ranganathan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENT ELECTRIC LIMITED-28.54%699
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-43.67%39 594
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-28.34%26 411
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-30.99%7 317
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-5.80%6 208
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-41.12%5 319