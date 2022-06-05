Orient Electric : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
06/05/2022 | 06:12am EDT
June 05, 2022
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services -Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Dall Street,
Mumbai - 400 051
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Trading Symbol: ORIENTELEC
Scrip Code: 541301
Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts / Institutional Investor's meetings / conferences.
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that as per the invitations received, the Managing Director & CEO of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meetings / conference call:
Meeting Type
Organized By
Date
Physical Meeting
Kotak Securities Limited
June 06, 2022
Further, in the above meeting / conference call, the Company would not be making any presentations and will be discussing only those information which are already disclosed in public domain.
You are requested to take the above information on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Orient Electric Limited
Hitesh Kumar Jain
Digitally signed by Hitesh Kumar Jain Date: 2022.06.05 14:46:13 +05'30'
Hitesh Kumar Jain
Company Secretary
Orient Electric Limited - a CK Birla Group Company CIN No.: L31100OR2016PLC025892
240, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020, India Tel +91 11 40507000 Fax +91 11 40507004
Orient Electric Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 10:11:01 UTC.