Orient Electric : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
December 14, 2022
|
|
Listing Department
|
Department of Corporate Services -Listing
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
|
Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
|
Dall Street,
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Trading Symbol: ORIENTELEC
|
Scrip Code: 541301
Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts / Institutional Investor's meetings / conferences.
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that as per the invitations received, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meetings / conference call:
|
Meeting Type
|
Organized by
|
Date
|
|
|
|
On- line Meeting
|
B&K Securities
|
December 14, 2022
|
|
|
Further, in the above meeting / conference call, the Company would not be making any presentations and will be discussing only those information which are already disclosed in public domain.
You are requested to take the above information on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Orient Electric Limited
|
HITESH
|
Digitally signed by
|
|
KUMAR
|
HITESH KUMAR
|
JAIN
|
JAIN
|
Date: 2022.12.14
|
11:03:56 +05'30'
Hitesh Kumar Jain
Company Secretary
Orient Electric Limited - a CK Birla Group Company CIN No.: L31100OR2016PLC025892
240, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020, India Tel +91 11 40507000 Fax +91 11 40507004
Regd. Office: Unit VIII, Plot No.7, Bhoinagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751012 investor@orientelectric.com www.orientelectric.com
Disclaimer
Orient Electric Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:55:04 UTC.