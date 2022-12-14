Advanced search
    541301   INE142Z01019

ORIENT ELECTRIC LIMITED

(541301)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
275.40 INR   -0.05%
Orient Electric : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
December 14, 2022

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services -Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Dall Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Trading Symbol: ORIENTELEC

Scrip Code: 541301

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts / Institutional Investor's meetings / conferences.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that as per the invitations received, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meetings / conference call:

Meeting Type

Organized by

Date

On- line Meeting

B&K Securities

December 14, 2022

Further, in the above meeting / conference call, the Company would not be making any presentations and will be discussing only those information which are already disclosed in public domain.

You are requested to take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Orient Electric Limited

HITESH

Digitally signed by

KUMAR

HITESH KUMAR

JAIN

JAIN

Date: 2022.12.14

11:03:56 +05'30'

Hitesh Kumar Jain

Company Secretary

Orient Electric Limited - a CK Birla Group Company CIN No.: L31100OR2016PLC025892

240, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020, India Tel +91 11 40507000 Fax +91 11 40507004

Regd. Office: Unit VIII, Plot No.7, Bhoinagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751012 investor@orientelectric.com www.orientelectric.com

Disclaimer

Orient Electric Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
