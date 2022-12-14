Orient Electric : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

December 14, 2022 Listing Department Department of Corporate Services -Listing National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Dall Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Trading Symbol: ORIENTELEC Scrip Code: 541301

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts / Institutional Investor's meetings / conferences.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that as per the invitations received, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meetings / conference call:

Meeting Type Organized by Date On- line Meeting B&K Securities December 14, 2022

Further, in the above meeting / conference call, the Company would not be making any presentations and will be discussing only those information which are already disclosed in public domain.

You are requested to take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Orient Electric Limited

HITESH Digitally signed by KUMAR HITESH KUMAR JAIN JAIN Date: 2022.12.14 11:03:56 +05'30'

Hitesh Kumar Jain

Company Secretary

Orient Electric Limited - a CK Birla Group Company CIN No.: L31100OR2016PLC025892

240, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020, India Tel +91 11 40507000 Fax +91 11 40507004

Regd. Office: Unit VIII, Plot No.7, Bhoinagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751012 investor@orientelectric.com www.orientelectric.com