Orient Finance : PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
ORIENT FINANCE PLC
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
For the Nine Months Ended 31 December 2021
ORIENT FINANCE PLC
INCOME STATEMENT
For the
03 Months Ended 31st
09 Months Ended 31st December
December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Income
813,157,244
729,954,983
2,153,431,566
1,913,350,394
Interest income
696,838,763
675,806,511
1,950,168,290
1,775,426,732
Interest expenses
(290,244,559)
(316,305,218)
(825,930,632)
(1,029,348,358)
Net interest income
406,594,204
359,501,293
1,124,237,658
746,078,375
Fee and commission income
14,503,441
31,611,146
63,344,849
90,402,371
Other operating income
49,157,403
22,537,327
139,918,427
47,521,291
Total operating income
470,255,048
413,649,765
1,327,500,934
884,002,036
Impairment charges for loans and receivables to
(4,744,714)
(67,887,182)
(84,548,209)
customers
(132,650,293)
Net operating income
465,510,334
345,762,583
1,242,952,725
751,351,744
Operating expenses
(124,828,454)
(353,520,633)
Personnel expenses
(103,768,783)
(310,557,280)
Depreciation and amortization
(15,055,609)
(8,852,435)
(42,641,480)
(26,114,252)
Other operating expenses
(144,684,758)
(131,733,249)
(412,248,215)
(329,170,074)
Operating profit/(loss) before Value Added
180,941,513
101,408,117
434,542,397
85,510,137
Value Added Tax and NBT on financial services
(42,010,251)
(30,709,121)
(87,918,085)
(35,588,125)
Profit /(loss) before income tax
138,931,262
70,698,996
346,624,312
49,922,012
Income tax expense
(10,153,095)
(4,779,797)
(17,245,296)
(4,779,797)
Profit/(loss) for the period
128,778,167
65,919,198
329,379,016
45,142,215
Other comprehensive income/(expenses)
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair
1,881,224
9,914,375
value through other comprehenisve income
0
0
Total comprehensive income/(expenses) for
130,659,391
65,919,198
339,293,391
45,142,215
the period net of tax
Weighted Average Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.61
0.32
1.56
0.22
Diluted earnings per share (Rs.)
0.61
0.32
1.56
0.22
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Colombo
15th February 2022
ORIENT FINANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As At
31st December
31st March
2021
2021
Rs.
Rs.
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
302,508,434
225,161,509
Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income
987,334,390
849,632,814
Loans and receivables to customers
13,259,692,118
11,447,030,340
Investments with banks and other financial institutions
306,399,816
31,684,600
Other assets
247,057,002
269,749,720
Real estate stock
5,337,141
24,764,518
Deferred tax asset
370,832,054
370,832,054
Goodwill
564,545,746
564,545,746
Brand value
235,880,000
235,880,000
Intangible assets
40,306,397
50,664,120
Property, plant and equipment
75,085,675
61,805,370
Right of use assets
129,167,820
129,167,820
Investment properties
628,000,002
628,000,002
Total assets
17,152,146,595
14,888,918,620
LIABILITIES
Due to banks - bank overdrafts
207,154,247
79,180,458
Deposits from customers
9,239,608,173
8,692,940,933
Interest bearing borrowings
3,564,612,571
2,650,800,328
Right-of-use of Liability
104,375,186
104,375,186
Other liabilities
756,061,949
434,886,967
Retirement benefit obligations
54,111,068
39,804,738
Total liabilities
13,925,923,193
12,041,793,348
EQUITY
Stated capital
2,431,879,039
2,431,879,039
Statutory reserve fund
330,437,030
330,437,030
Revaluation reserve
141,120,773
141,120,773
Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)
322,786,559
(16,506,832)
Total equity
3,226,223,402
2,886,930,010
Total equity and liabilities
17,152,146,595
14,888,918,620
Net assets per share
15.28
13.68
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Sanjeeva Jayasinghe
K.M.M.Jabir
Head of Finance
Chief Executive Officer/Director
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Mr.Anil Tittawella
Mr. Prakash Schaffter
Chairman
Director
Colombo
15th February 2022
ORIENT FINANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period ended 31st December 2021
Stated Capital
Statutory reserve
Revaluation
Retained earnings
Total
fund
reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01st April, 2020
2,431,879,039
311,080,742
141,120,773
(173,870,945)
2,710,209,609
Profit/(Loss) for the nine months
-
-
-
45,142,215
45,142,215
Other comprehensive income (expense) net of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31st December 2020
2,431,879,039
311,080,742
141,120,773
(128,728,730)
2,755,351,824
Balance as at 01st April, 2021
2,431,879,039
330,437,030
141,120,773
(16,506,832)
2,886,930,010
Profit/(Loss) for the nine months
-
-
-
329,379,016
329,379,016
Other comprehensive income (expense) net of taxes
9,914,375
9,914,375
Balance as at 31st December 2021
2,431,879,039
330,437,030
141,120,773
322,786,559
3,226,223,402
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Colombo
15th February 2022
Page 03
ORIENT FINANCE PLC
`
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the period ended 31st December
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Rs.
Rs.
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit/(loss) before income tax expense
346,624,312
49,922,012
Adjustment for:
Depreciation/amortization
42,641,480
26,114,252
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(481,188)
(162,451)
Impairment charges for loans and receivables to customers
86,977,902
132,650,293
Finance expenses
802,017,205
1,029,348,358
Investment income
(47,473,557)
(36,094,860)
Provision for gratuity
15,165,000
12,879,000
Operating profit/(Loss) before working capital changes
1,245,471,154
1,214,656,604
Change in loans and receivables to customers
(1,007,371,946)
358,126,872
Change in other assets
(72,551,028)
(60,430,497)
Change in deposits from customers
254,231,740
(208,431,805)
Change in other liabilities
371,066,526
(130,262,667)
790,846,447
1,173,658,507
Rent Paid
(49,963,732)
(49,963,732)
Interest paid
(797,901,515)
(754,635,470)
Income tax Paid
(17,245,296)
-
Gratuity paid
(12,154,123)
(9,148,833)
Net cash from/(used in) operating activities
(86,418,219)
359,910,472
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(40,211,274)
2,941,625
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
Net change in available for sale financial assets
(40,392,071)
370,504,342
Net change in investments with bank and other financial instituitions
(156,734,811)
51,852,772
Investment income received
8,091,000
36,094,860
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
(229,247,156)
461,393,598
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest bearing borrowings obtained
3,103,000,000
2,935,690,602
Repayment of interest bearing borrowings
(2,127,169,424)
(3,363,810,618)
Interest Paid on Borrowings
(253,721,863)
(253,721,863)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
722,108,713
(681,841,879)
-
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
406,443,338
139,462,191
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
(194,895,886)
(194,895,886)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (Note A)
211,547,452
(55,433,695)
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Cash in hand
193,700,925
106,247,735
Cash at bank
108,807,509
176,089,204
Bank overdrafts - secured
(90,960,981)
(337,770,633)
211,547,452
(55,433,695)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Colombo
15th February 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Orient Finance plc published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:26:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIENT FINANCE PLC
Sales 2021
1 120 M
5,53 M
5,53 M
Net income 2021
194 M
0,96 M
0,96 M
Net Debt 2021
2 801 M
13,8 M
13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 863 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
11,4x
EV / Sales 2021
5,12x
Nbr of Employees
441
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.