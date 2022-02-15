Orient Finance : PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

ORIENT FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As At 31st December 31st March 2021 2021 Rs. Rs. Unaudited Audited ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 302,508,434 225,161,509 Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income 987,334,390 849,632,814 Loans and receivables to customers 13,259,692,118 11,447,030,340 Investments with banks and other financial institutions 306,399,816 31,684,600 Other assets 247,057,002 269,749,720 Real estate stock 5,337,141 24,764,518 Deferred tax asset 370,832,054 370,832,054 Goodwill 564,545,746 564,545,746 Brand value 235,880,000 235,880,000 Intangible assets 40,306,397 50,664,120 Property, plant and equipment 75,085,675 61,805,370 Right of use assets 129,167,820 129,167,820 Investment properties 628,000,002 628,000,002 Total assets 17,152,146,595 14,888,918,620 LIABILITIES Due to banks - bank overdrafts 207,154,247 79,180,458 Deposits from customers 9,239,608,173 8,692,940,933 Interest bearing borrowings 3,564,612,571 2,650,800,328 Right-of-use of Liability 104,375,186 104,375,186 Other liabilities 756,061,949 434,886,967 Retirement benefit obligations 54,111,068 39,804,738 Total liabilities 13,925,923,193 12,041,793,348 EQUITY Stated capital 2,431,879,039 2,431,879,039 Statutory reserve fund 330,437,030 330,437,030 Revaluation reserve 141,120,773 141,120,773 Retained earnings/(accumulated losses) 322,786,559 (16,506,832) Total equity 3,226,223,402 2,886,930,010 Total equity and liabilities 17,152,146,595 14,888,918,620 Net assets per share 15.28 13.68 Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

