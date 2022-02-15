Log in
    BFN.N0000   LK0391N00009

ORIENT FINANCE PLC

(BFN.N0000)
Orient Finance : PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

02/15/2022 | 05:27am EST
ORIENT FINANCE PLC

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended 31 December 2021

ORIENT FINANCE PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

For the

03 Months Ended 31st

09 Months Ended 31st December

December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Income

813,157,244

729,954,983

2,153,431,566

1,913,350,394

Interest income

696,838,763

675,806,511

1,950,168,290

1,775,426,732

Interest expenses

(290,244,559)

(316,305,218)

(825,930,632)

(1,029,348,358)

Net interest income

406,594,204

359,501,293

1,124,237,658

746,078,375

Fee and commission income

14,503,441

31,611,146

63,344,849

90,402,371

Other operating income

49,157,403

22,537,327

139,918,427

47,521,291

Total operating income

470,255,048

413,649,765

1,327,500,934

884,002,036

Impairment charges for loans and receivables to

(4,744,714)

(67,887,182)

(84,548,209)

customers

(132,650,293)

Net operating income

465,510,334

345,762,583

1,242,952,725

751,351,744

Operating expenses

(124,828,454)

(353,520,633)

Personnel expenses

(103,768,783)

(310,557,280)

Depreciation and amortization

(15,055,609)

(8,852,435)

(42,641,480)

(26,114,252)

Other operating expenses

(144,684,758)

(131,733,249)

(412,248,215)

(329,170,074)

Operating profit/(loss) before Value Added

180,941,513

101,408,117

434,542,397

85,510,137

Value Added Tax and NBT on financial services

(42,010,251)

(30,709,121)

(87,918,085)

(35,588,125)

Profit /(loss) before income tax

138,931,262

70,698,996

346,624,312

49,922,012

Income tax expense

(10,153,095)

(4,779,797)

(17,245,296)

(4,779,797)

Profit/(loss) for the period

128,778,167

65,919,198

329,379,016

45,142,215

Other comprehensive income/(expenses)

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair

1,881,224

9,914,375

value through other comprehenisve income

0

0

Total comprehensive income/(expenses) for

130,659,391

65,919,198

339,293,391

45,142,215

the period net of tax

Weighted Average Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

0.61

0.32

1.56

0.22

Diluted earnings per share (Rs.)

0.61

0.32

1.56

0.22

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Colombo

15th February 2022

Page 01

ORIENT FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As At

31st December

31st March

2021

2021

Rs.

Rs.

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

302,508,434

225,161,509

Financial assets - fair value through other comprehensive income

987,334,390

849,632,814

Loans and receivables to customers

13,259,692,118

11,447,030,340

Investments with banks and other financial institutions

306,399,816

31,684,600

Other assets

247,057,002

269,749,720

Real estate stock

5,337,141

24,764,518

Deferred tax asset

370,832,054

370,832,054

Goodwill

564,545,746

564,545,746

Brand value

235,880,000

235,880,000

Intangible assets

40,306,397

50,664,120

Property, plant and equipment

75,085,675

61,805,370

Right of use assets

129,167,820

129,167,820

Investment properties

628,000,002

628,000,002

Total assets

17,152,146,595

14,888,918,620

LIABILITIES

Due to banks - bank overdrafts

207,154,247

79,180,458

Deposits from customers

9,239,608,173

8,692,940,933

Interest bearing borrowings

3,564,612,571

2,650,800,328

Right-of-use of Liability

104,375,186

104,375,186

Other liabilities

756,061,949

434,886,967

Retirement benefit obligations

54,111,068

39,804,738

Total liabilities

13,925,923,193

12,041,793,348

EQUITY

Stated capital

2,431,879,039

2,431,879,039

Statutory reserve fund

330,437,030

330,437,030

Revaluation reserve

141,120,773

141,120,773

Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)

322,786,559

(16,506,832)

Total equity

3,226,223,402

2,886,930,010

Total equity and liabilities

17,152,146,595

14,888,918,620

Net assets per share

15.28

13.68

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

Sgd.

Sgd.

Sanjeeva Jayasinghe

K.M.M.Jabir

Head of Finance

Chief Executive Officer/Director

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board.

Sgd.

Sgd.

Mr.Anil Tittawella

Mr. Prakash Schaffter

Chairman

Director

Colombo

15th February 2022

Page 02

ORIENT FINANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended 31st December 2021

Stated Capital

Statutory reserve

Revaluation

Retained earnings

Total

fund

reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April, 2020

2,431,879,039

311,080,742

141,120,773

(173,870,945)

2,710,209,609

Profit/(Loss) for the nine months

-

-

-

45,142,215

45,142,215

Other comprehensive income (expense) net of taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31st December 2020

2,431,879,039

311,080,742

141,120,773

(128,728,730)

2,755,351,824

Balance as at 01st April, 2021

2,431,879,039

330,437,030

141,120,773

(16,506,832)

2,886,930,010

Profit/(Loss) for the nine months

-

-

-

329,379,016

329,379,016

Other comprehensive income (expense) net of taxes

9,914,375

9,914,375

Balance as at 31st December 2021

2,431,879,039

330,437,030

141,120,773

322,786,559

3,226,223,402

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Colombo

15th February 2022

Page 03

ORIENT FINANCE PLC

`

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the period ended 31st December

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Rs.

Rs.

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) before income tax expense

346,624,312

49,922,012

Adjustment for:

Depreciation/amortization

42,641,480

26,114,252

Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(481,188)

(162,451)

Impairment charges for loans and receivables to customers

86,977,902

132,650,293

Finance expenses

802,017,205

1,029,348,358

Investment income

(47,473,557)

(36,094,860)

Provision for gratuity

15,165,000

12,879,000

Operating profit/(Loss) before working capital changes

1,245,471,154

1,214,656,604

Change in loans and receivables to customers

(1,007,371,946)

358,126,872

Change in other assets

(72,551,028)

(60,430,497)

Change in deposits from customers

254,231,740

(208,431,805)

Change in other liabilities

371,066,526

(130,262,667)

790,846,447

1,173,658,507

Rent Paid

(49,963,732)

(49,963,732)

Interest paid

(797,901,515)

(754,635,470)

Income tax Paid

(17,245,296)

-

Gratuity paid

(12,154,123)

(9,148,833)

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

(86,418,219)

359,910,472

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(40,211,274)

2,941,625

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

Net change in available for sale financial assets

(40,392,071)

370,504,342

Net change in investments with bank and other financial instituitions

(156,734,811)

51,852,772

Investment income received

8,091,000

36,094,860

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

(229,247,156)

461,393,598

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest bearing borrowings obtained

3,103,000,000

2,935,690,602

Repayment of interest bearing borrowings

(2,127,169,424)

(3,363,810,618)

Interest Paid on Borrowings

(253,721,863)

(253,721,863)

Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities

722,108,713

(681,841,879)

-

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

406,443,338

139,462,191

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

(194,895,886)

(194,895,886)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (Note A)

211,547,452

(55,433,695)

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash in hand

193,700,925

106,247,735

Cash at bank

108,807,509

176,089,204

Bank overdrafts - secured

(90,960,981)

(337,770,633)

211,547,452

(55,433,695)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Colombo

15th February 2022

Page 04

Disclaimer

Orient Finance plc published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
