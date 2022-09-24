Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Orient Green Power Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    GREENPOWER   INE999K01014

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(GREENPOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
8.900 INR   -1.11%
Orient Green Power : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

09/24/2022 | 10:05am EDT
September 24, 2022

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India

Corporate Relations Department,

Limited

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Department of Corporate Services,

Mumbai-400 001.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Scrip Code: 533263

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400 051.

Scrip Code: GREENPOWER

Respected Sir/Ma'am,

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform that the Company has received request letter on September 24, 2022 from one of the Promoter of the Company namely M/s. SEPC Limited holding 3,86,526 equity shares in the Company, for reclassifying them from 'Promoter Category' to 'Public Category' as required under regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Orient Green Power Company Limited

Digitally signed by

KIRITHIKA KIRITHIKA

Date: 2022.09.24 18:43:17 +05'30'

M. Kirithika

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Date: 24-09-2022

To,

The Board of Directors,

Orient Green Power Company Limited,

Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor,

No. 10/1, Venkatanarayana Road,

T Nagar, Chennai - 600017

Sub: Request for reclassification from 'promoter group' category to 'public' category

in accordance with Regulation 31A (9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We, SEPC Limited ("SEPC"), are a Shareholder of Orient Green Power Company Limited ("OGPCL") holding 3,86,526 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each

constituting 0.05% % of total equity share capital of the Company. We are disclosed as a part of members of the promoter group of the Company in the shareholding pattern filed by the Company with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(together, "Stock Exchanges") in accordance with the Listing Regulations.

As already informed SEPC had submitted a resolution plan to the Lead banker for restructuring of Debts including the change in management and control and was

approved by the lead banker under Para 10 of RBI circular dated June 07, 2019 on "Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets", with requisite majority as

reported to the Stock Exchanges and accordingly M/s. Mark AB LLC has subscribed to the extent of Rs. 350 Crores and presently holding 26.48 % of the paid up capital of SEPC. Further under the RBI Circular dated June 07, 2019, M/s. Mark AB LLC which is holing 26 % in SEPC has become the Promoter and single largest shareholder of SEPC consequent to which the Managing Director and other Board members of SEPC had retired / resigned and the new promoter i.e. M/s. Mark AB LLC has taken control of the management of SEPC as defined under Section 2 (27) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In this regard, we hereby confirm and undertake that:

  1. We, SEPC Limited,
    1. do not hold more than ten percent of the total voting rights in the company.
    2. do not exercise control over the affairs of the company, directly or indirectly.
    3. do not have any special rights with respect to the company through formal or informal arrangements including through any shareholder agreements.
    4. are not being represented on the board of directors (including not having a nominee director) of the Company
    5. do not act as a key managerial person of the Company
    6. are not 'wilful defaulter(s)' as per the Reserve Bank of India Guidelines
    7. are not fugitive economic offender
  3. There is no pending regulatory action against SEPC Limited.
  4. We, shall continue to comply with the conditions mentioned at sub-clauses (i),
    1. and (iii) of clause (b) of Regulation 31A (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 at all times from the date of re- classification, failing which, we shall be reclassified as promoter/person belonging to the promoter group of the company.
  6. We, shall comply with the conditions mentioned in the of sub-clauses (iv) and
    1. of clause (b) of Regulation 31A (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for a period of not less than three years from the date of reclassification, failing which, we shall be reclassified as promoter/person belonging to promoter group of the company.

We, request the Board of Directors of OGPCL to consider and approve our request for reclassification from "Promoter Category" to "Public Category" shareholder and do

the needful for our re-classification pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

We, SEPC Limited, hereby undertake that in connection with the application for reclassification, we hereby confirm and certify that post reclassification we shall have no direct or indirect exercise of control, over the affairs of OGPCL.

Accordingly, we herewith request you for reclassification of SEPC from 'promoter group' category to 'public' category in accordance with Regulation 31A (9) of the

Listing Regulations.

Yours Faithfully,

For SEPC Limited,

  1. SRIRAMAN Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 14:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
