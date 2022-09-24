Orient Green Power : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

This is for your information and records.

This is to inform that the Company has received request letter on September 24, 2022 from one of the Promoter of the Company namely M/s. SEPC Limited holding 3,86,526 equity shares in the Company, for reclassifying them from 'Promoter Category' to 'Public Category' as required under regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Date: 24-09-2022

To,

The Board of Directors,

Orient Green Power Company Limited,

Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor,

No. 10/1, Venkatanarayana Road,

T Nagar, Chennai - 600017

Sub: Request for reclassification from 'promoter group' category to 'public' category

in accordance with Regulation 31A (9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We, SEPC Limited ("SEPC"), are a Shareholder of Orient Green Power Company Limited ("OGPCL") holding 3,86,526 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each

constituting 0.05% % of total equity share capital of the Company. We are disclosed as a part of members of the promoter group of the Company in the shareholding pattern filed by the Company with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(together, "Stock Exchanges") in accordance with the Listing Regulations.

As already informed SEPC had submitted a resolution plan to the Lead banker for restructuring of Debts including the change in management and control and was

approved by the lead banker under Para 10 of RBI circular dated June 07, 2019 on "Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets", with requisite majority as

reported to the Stock Exchanges and accordingly M/s. Mark AB LLC has subscribed to the extent of Rs. 350 Crores and presently holding 26.48 % of the paid up capital of SEPC. Further under the RBI Circular dated June 07, 2019, M/s. Mark AB LLC which is holing 26 % in SEPC has become the Promoter and single largest shareholder of SEPC consequent to which the Managing Director and other Board members of SEPC had retired / resigned and the new promoter i.e. M/s. Mark AB LLC has taken control of the management of SEPC as defined under Section 2 (27) of the Companies Act, 2013.