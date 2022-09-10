Advanced search
    GREENPOWER   INE999K01014

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(GREENPOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
9.350 INR   -4.59%
04:20aORIENT GREEN POWER : Draft Offer Document filed with SEBI)
PU
07/29Orient Green Power Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/20Orient Green Power Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orient Green Power : Draft Offer Document filed with SEBI)

09/10/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Draft Letter of Offer

Dated: September 7, 2022

For Eligible Shareholders only

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED

Orient Green Power Company Limited ("Company" or "Issuer") was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and consequently a certificate of incorporation dated December 6, 2006 and a certificate for commencement of business on January 8, 2007 was issued to our Company. At the time of incorporation, our registered office was located at No. 5, T.V. Street, Chetput, Chennai 600 031, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, pursuant to a circular resolution dated January 7, 2010, our Registered Office was shifted to Third Floor, Egmore Benefit Society Building, 25 Flowers Road, Chennai 600 084, Tamil Nadu and pursuant to resolution dated February 5, 2022 passed by the Board of Directors, our Registered Office was changed to Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017,Tamil Nadu, India.

Registered and Corporate Office: Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017, Tamil Nadu, India; Tel: +91 444 901 5678; Fax: N.A.

E-mail: complianceofficer@orientgreenpower.com; Website: www.orientgreenpower.com;

Contact Person: Kirithika Mohan, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer;

Corporate Identification Number: L40108TN2006PLC061665

OUR PROMOTERS- SEPC LIMITED, JANATI BIO POWER PRIVATE LIMITED, NIVEDANA POWER PRIVATE LIMITED, SYANDANA ENERGY

PRIVATE LIMITED AND SVL LIMITED

FOR PRIVATE CIRCULATION TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED (THE "COMPANY"

OR THE "ISSUER") ONLY

WE HEREBY CONFIRM THAT NONE OF OUR PROMOTERS OR DIRECTORS IS A WILFUL DEFAULTER AS ON DATE OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF

OFFER

ISSUE OF UPTO [●] EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE ₹ 10 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF OUR COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹

  1. PER EQUITY SHARE (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ [●] PER EQUITY SHARE) (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING UPTO ₹ 23,000 LAKHS ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF [●] RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE(S) FOR EVERY [●] FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE(S) HELD BY THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON [●] (THE "ISSUE"). THE ISSUE PRICE FOR THE RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES IS [●] TIMES OF THE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE REFER TO THE CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 232 OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Rights Equity Shares in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Draft Letter of Offer. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 25 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

OUR COMPANY'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Draft Letter of Offer contains all information with regard to our Company and this Issue, which is material in the context of this Issue, that the information contained in this Draft Letter of Offer is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Draft Letter of Offer as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The existing Equity Shares are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (together, the "Stock Exchanges"). Our Company has received 'in-principle' approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the Rights Equity Shares to be allotted pursuant to this Issue vide their letters dated [●] and [●], respectively. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange is BSE.

LEAD MANAGERS TO THE ISSUE

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

GYR CAPITAL ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED

SAFFRON CAPITAL ADVISORS PRIVATE

CAMEO CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED

428, Gala Empire, Near JB Tower,

LIMITED

Subramanian Building,

Drive in Road, Thaltej,

605, Sixth Floor, Centre Point, J.B. Nagar,

No. 01, Club House Road,

Ahemdabad-380 054,

Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 059, India

Chennai- 600 002,

Gujarat, India.

Telephone: +91 22 4973 0394

Tamil Nadu, India.

Telephone: +91 877 756 4648

Fax No.: N.A.

Telephone: +91044 4002 0700/ 0710/ 2846 0390

Fax No.: N.A.

Email id: rights.issue@saffronadvisor.com

Fax No.: N.A.

E-mail: info@gyrcapitaladvisors.com

Website: www.saffronadvisor.com

Email: cameo@cameoindia.com/ priya@cameoindia.com

Website: www.gyrcapitaladvisors.com

Investor grievance:

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Investor grievance: investors@gyrcapitaladvisors.com

investorgrievance@saffronadvisor.com

Investor grievance e-mail:investor@cameoindia.com

Contact Person: Mohit Baid

Contact Person: Gaurav Khandelwal / Elton D'souza

Contact Person: Sreepriya K.

SEBI Registration Number: INM000012810

SEBI Registration Number: INM 000011211

SEBI Registration No.: INR000003753

Validity of Registration: Permanent

Validity: Permanent

Validity of Registration: Permanent

ISSUE PROGRAMME

ISSUE OPENS ON

LAST DATE FOR RECEIVING REQUESTS FOR

ISSUE CLOSES ON

APPLICATION FORMS

[●]

[●]

[●]

THIS PAGE HAS BEEN INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SECTION I - GENERAL........................................................................................................................

3

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS ................................................................................................

3

NOTICE TO INVESTORS ......................................................................................................................

12

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION...........................................................................

15

FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS .............................................................................................

18

SUMMARY OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER ............................................................................

20

SECTION II - RISK FACTORS...........................................................................................................

25

SECTION III - INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................

53

THE ISSUE ..............................................................................................................................................

53

GENERAL INFORMATION ..................................................................................................................

55

CAPITAL STRUCTURE.........................................................................................................................

62

OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE ......................................................................................................................

64

STATEMENT OF TAX BENEFITS .......................................................................................................

71

SECTION IV - ABOUT THE COMPANY .........................................................................................

74

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW .......................................................................................................................

74

OUR BUSINESS......................................................................................................................................

92

OUR MANAGEMENT..........................................................................................................................

101

OUR PROMOTERS...............................................................................................................................

112

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................................................................................

116

DIVIDEND POLICY .............................................................................................................................

117

SECTION V - FINANCIAL INFORMATION.................................................................................

118

RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ........................................................................................

118

CAPITALISATION STATEMENT ......................................................................................................

197

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS .......................................................................................................................................

198

MARKET PRICE INFORMATION......................................................................................................

212

SECTION VI - LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION...............................................................

215

OUTSTANDING LITIGATION AND MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS ...........................................

215

GOVERNMENT AND OTHER STATUTORY APPROVALS ...........................................................

222

OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES ........................................................

223

SECTION VII - ISSUE INFORMATION.........................................................................................

232

TERMS OF THE ISSUE........................................................................................................................

232

RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF INDIAN SECURITIES .....................................

263

SECTION VIII - STATUTORY AND OTHER INFORMATION.................................................

264

MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION ..............................................

265

DECLARATION....................................................................................................................................

267

2

SECTION I - GENERAL

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

This Draft Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which you should consider when reading the information contained herein. The following list of certain capitalized terms used in this Draft Letter of Offer is intended for the convenience of the reader/prospective investor only and is not exhaustive.

Unless otherwise specified, the capitalized terms used in this Draft Letter of Offer shall have the meaning as defined hereunder. References to any legislations, acts, regulation, rules, guidelines, circulars, notifications, policies or clarifications shall be deemed to include all amendments, supplements or re-enactments and modifications thereto notified from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under such provision.

Provided that terms used in the sections/ chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Summary of this Draft Letter of Offer", "Financial Information", "Statement of Special Tax Benefits", "Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments" and "Issue Related Information" on pages 74, 20, 118, 71, 215 and 232 respectively, shall, unless indicated otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the respective sections/ chapters.

General Terms

Term

Description

"Company",

"our

Orient Green Power Company Limited, a public limited company incorporated

Company",

"the

under the Companies Act, 1956, having its registered and corporate office at

Company",

"the Issuer"

Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai

or "OGPL"

- 600 017, Tamil Nadu, India.

"we", "us", or "our"

Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company.

Company Related Terms

Term

Description

"Annual

Consolidated

The consolidated audited financial statements of our Company, its Subsidiaries,

Audited

Financial

prepared as per Ind AS for Fiscal 2022, Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020, prepared in

Statements"

line with Ind AS notified under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended read with

the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

"Articles" / "Articles of

Articles / Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.

Association" / "AoA"

"Audit Committee"

The committee of the Board of Directors constituted as our Company's audit

committee in accordance with Regulation 18 of the Securities and Exchange Board

of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as

amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Section 177 of the Companies Act,

2013. For details, see "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

"Auditor"

/ "Statutory

Statutory and peer review auditor of our Company, namely, M/s. G.D. Apte & Co.,

Auditor"/

"Peer Review

Chartered Accountants.

Auditor"

"Board"

/

"Board of

Board of directors of our Company or a duly constituted committee thereof.

Directors"

"Chief Financial Officer /

Kotteswari Jagathpathi, the Chief Financial Officer of our Company.

CFO"

"Company Secretary and

Kirithika Mohan, the Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of our

Compliance Officer"

Company.

"Corporate

Promoter(s)"

SEPC Limited, Janati Bio Power Private Limited, Nivedana Power Private Limited,

or "Promoter(s)"

Syandana Energy Private Limited and SVL Limited

"Corporate

Social

The committee of the Board of directors constituted as our Company's corporate

Responsibility

social responsibility committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies

Committee/

CSR

Act, 2013. For details, see "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter of

Committee"

Offer

3

Term

Description

"Director(s)"

The director(s) on the Board of our Company, unless otherwise specified, as

described in the chapter titled "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter

of Offer

"Equity Shareholder"

A holder of Equity Shares

"Equity Shares"

Equity shares of our Company of face value of ₹ 10 each, unless otherwise

specified in context thereof..

"Erstwhile Promoters"

As per the Prospectus filed by our Company during its initial public offering of

Equity Shares, Shriram EPC (Singapore) PTE Limited and Orient Green Power

PTE Limited, were also disclosed as its Promoters. However, as of date of this

Draft Letter of Offer such entities do not hold any shareholding in our Company

or exercise control over the affairs of our Company either directly or indirectly

whether as a shareholder or otherwise. In view of the above, these individuals and

entities have not been disclosed as our Promoters in this Draft Letter of Offer and

therefore have been referred to as the Erstwhile Promoters of our Company.

"Executive Directors"

Executive Directors of our Company.

"Financial Information"

Collectively the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, unless otherwise

specified in context thereof.

"Independent

Chartered

M/s. Piyush Kothari & Associates, Chartered Accountants

Accountant"

"Independent

The Independent Director(s) of our Company, in terms of Section 2(47) and Section

Director(s)"

149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

"Key

Management

Key Management Personnel of our Company in terms of the Companies Act, 2013

Personnel" / "KMP"

and the SEBI ICDR Regulations as described in the subsection titled "Our

Management - Key Managerial Personnel" on page 110 of this Draft Letter of

Offer.

"Limited

Reviewed

The limited reviewed unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three

Financial Information" or

months periods ended June 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with the Companies

"Limited

Reviewed

Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. For details, see "Financial Information" on

Financial Statements" or

page 118 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

"Limited

Reviewed

Financial

Consolidated

Statements"

or

"Limited

Reviewed

Consolidated

Financial Information"

"Memorandum

of

Memorandum of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.

Association" / "MoA"

"Nomination

and

The committee of the Board of directors reconstituted as our Company's

Remuneration

Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with Regulation 19 of

Committee"

the SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For

details, see "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

"Non-Executive

and

Non-Executive and Independent Directors of our Company, unless otherwise

Independent Director"

specified.

"Non-executive

Non-executive Directors of our Company.

Directors"

"Promoter Group"

Individuals and entities forming part of the promoter and promoter group in

accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our Company does not have a promoter

group.

"Registered

and

The Registered and Corporate Office of our Company located at Bascon Futura

Corporate Office"

SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017,

Tamil Nadu, India.

"Registrar

of

Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Chennai having its office at Block No. 6, B

Companies"/ "RoC"

Wing, 2nd Floor, Shastri Bhawan 26, Haddows Road, Chennai - 600 034, Tamil

Nadu, India.

"Restated

Consolidated

Restated consolidated financial statements of our Company and our Subsidiaries

Financial

Statements"/

for the for the three months periods ended June 30, 2022 and for the Fiscals 2022

"Restated

Financial

Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020, prepared in accordance with the Companies Act and

Statements"/

"Restated

restated in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. For

Consolidated

Financial

details, see "Financial Information" on page 118 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 08:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
