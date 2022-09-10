Orient Green Power : Draft Offer Document filed with SEBI)
Draft Letter of Offer
Dated: September 7, 2022
For Eligible Shareholders only
ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED
Orient Green Power Company Limited ("Company" or "Issuer") was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and consequently a certificate of incorporation dated December 6, 2006 and a certificate for commencement of business on January 8, 2007 was issued to our Company. At the time of incorporation, our registered office was located at No. 5, T.V. Street, Chetput, Chennai 600 031, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, pursuant to a circular resolution dated January 7, 2010, our Registered Office was shifted to Third Floor, Egmore Benefit Society Building, 25 Flowers Road, Chennai 600 084, Tamil Nadu and pursuant to resolution dated February 5, 2022 passed by the Board of Directors, our Registered Office was changed to Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017,Tamil Nadu, India.
Registered and Corporate Office: Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017, Tamil Nadu, India; Tel: +91 444 901 5678; Fax: N.A.
OUR PROMOTERS- SEPC LIMITED, JANATI BIO POWER PRIVATE LIMITED, NIVEDANA POWER PRIVATE LIMITED, SYANDANA ENERGY
PRIVATE LIMITED AND SVL LIMITED
FOR PRIVATE CIRCULATION TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED (THE "COMPANY"
OR THE "ISSUER") ONLY
WE HEREBY CONFIRM THAT NONE OF OUR PROMOTERS OR DIRECTORS IS A WILFUL DEFAULTER AS ON DATE OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF
OFFER
ISSUE OF UPTO [●] EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE ₹ 10 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF OUR COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹
PER EQUITY SHARE (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ [●] PER EQUITY SHARE) (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING UPTO ₹ 23,000 LAKHS ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF [●] RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE(S) FOR EVERY [●] FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE(S) HELD BY THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON [●] (THE "ISSUE"). THE ISSUE PRICE FOR THE RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES IS [●] TIMES OF THE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE REFER TO THE CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 232 OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER.
GENERAL RISKS
Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Rights Equity Shares in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Draft Letter of Offer. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 25 of this Draft Letter of Offer.
OUR COMPANY'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Draft Letter of Offer contains all information with regard to our Company and this Issue, which is material in the context of this Issue, that the information contained in this Draft Letter of Offer is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Draft Letter of Offer as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.
LISTING
The existing Equity Shares are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (together, the "Stock Exchanges"). Our Company has received 'in-principle' approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the Rights Equity Shares to be allotted pursuant to this Issue vide their letters dated [●] and [●], respectively. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange is BSE.
This Draft Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which you should consider when reading the information contained herein. The following list of certain capitalized terms used in this Draft Letter of Offer is intended for the convenience of the reader/prospective investor only and is not exhaustive.
Unless otherwise specified, the capitalized terms used in this Draft Letter of Offer shall have the meaning as defined hereunder. References to any legislations, acts, regulation, rules, guidelines, circulars, notifications, policies or clarifications shall be deemed to include all amendments, supplements or re-enactments and modifications thereto notified from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under such provision.
Provided that terms used in the sections/ chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Summary of this Draft Letter of Offer", "Financial Information", "Statement of Special Tax Benefits", "Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments" and "Issue Related Information" on pages 74, 20, 118, 71, 215 and 232 respectively, shall, unless indicated otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the respective sections/ chapters.
General Terms
Term
Description
"Company",
"our
Orient Green Power Company Limited, a public limited company incorporated
Company",
"the
under the Companies Act, 1956, having its registered and corporate office at
Company",
"the Issuer"
Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai
or "OGPL"
- 600 017, Tamil Nadu, India.
"we", "us", or "our"
Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company.
Company Related Terms
Term
Description
"Annual
Consolidated
The consolidated audited financial statements of our Company, its Subsidiaries,
Audited
Financial
prepared as per Ind AS for Fiscal 2022, Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020, prepared in
Statements"
line with Ind AS notified under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended read with
the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.
"Articles" / "Articles of
Articles / Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.
Association" / "AoA"
"Audit Committee"
The committee of the Board of Directors constituted as our Company's audit
committee in accordance with Regulation 18 of the Securities and Exchange Board
of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as
amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Section 177 of the Companies Act,
2013. For details, see "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter of Offer.
"Auditor"
/ "Statutory
Statutory and peer review auditor of our Company, namely, M/s. G.D. Apte & Co.,
Auditor"/
"Peer Review
Chartered Accountants.
Auditor"
"Board"
/
"Board of
Board of directors of our Company or a duly constituted committee thereof.
Directors"
"Chief Financial Officer /
Kotteswari Jagathpathi, the Chief Financial Officer of our Company.
CFO"
"Company Secretary and
Kirithika Mohan, the Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of our
Compliance Officer"
Company.
"Corporate
Promoter(s)"
SEPC Limited, Janati Bio Power Private Limited, Nivedana Power Private Limited,
or "Promoter(s)"
Syandana Energy Private Limited and SVL Limited
"Corporate
Social
The committee of the Board of directors constituted as our Company's corporate
Responsibility
social responsibility committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies
Committee/
CSR
Act, 2013. For details, see "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter of
Committee"
Offer
Term
Description
"Director(s)"
The director(s) on the Board of our Company, unless otherwise specified, as
described in the chapter titled "Our Management" on page 101 of this Draft Letter
of Offer
"Equity Shareholder"
A holder of Equity Shares
"Equity Shares"
Equity shares of our Company of face value of ₹ 10 each, unless otherwise
specified in context thereof..
"Erstwhile Promoters"
As per the Prospectus filed by our Company during its initial public offering of
Equity Shares, Shriram EPC (Singapore) PTE Limited and Orient Green Power
PTE Limited, were also disclosed as its Promoters. However, as of date of this
Draft Letter of Offer such entities do not hold any shareholding in our Company
or exercise control over the affairs of our Company either directly or indirectly
whether as a shareholder or otherwise. In view of the above, these individuals and
entities have not been disclosed as our Promoters in this Draft Letter of Offer and
therefore have been referred to as the Erstwhile Promoters of our Company.
"Executive Directors"
Executive Directors of our Company.
"Financial Information"
Collectively the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, unless otherwise
