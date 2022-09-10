Orient Green Power : Draft Offer Document filed with SEBI)

Draft Letter of Offer

Dated: September 7, 2022

For Eligible Shareholders only

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED

Orient Green Power Company Limited ("Company" or "Issuer") was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and consequently a certificate of incorporation dated December 6, 2006 and a certificate for commencement of business on January 8, 2007 was issued to our Company. At the time of incorporation, our registered office was located at No. 5, T.V. Street, Chetput, Chennai 600 031, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, pursuant to a circular resolution dated January 7, 2010, our Registered Office was shifted to Third Floor, Egmore Benefit Society Building, 25 Flowers Road, Chennai 600 084, Tamil Nadu and pursuant to resolution dated February 5, 2022 passed by the Board of Directors, our Registered Office was changed to Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017,Tamil Nadu, India.

Registered and Corporate Office: Bascon Futura SV, 4th Floor, No.10/1, Venkatanarayana Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017, Tamil Nadu, India; Tel: +91 444 901 5678; Fax: N.A.

E-mail: complianceofficer@orientgreenpower.com; Website: www.orientgreenpower.com;

Contact Person: Kirithika Mohan, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer;

Corporate Identification Number: L40108TN2006PLC061665

OUR PROMOTERS- SEPC LIMITED, JANATI BIO POWER PRIVATE LIMITED, NIVEDANA POWER PRIVATE LIMITED, SYANDANA ENERGY

PRIVATE LIMITED AND SVL LIMITED

FOR PRIVATE CIRCULATION TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED (THE "COMPANY"

OR THE "ISSUER") ONLY

WE HEREBY CONFIRM THAT NONE OF OUR PROMOTERS OR DIRECTORS IS A WILFUL DEFAULTER AS ON DATE OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF

OFFER

ISSUE OF UPTO [●] EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE ₹ 10 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF OUR COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹

PER EQUITY SHARE (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ [●] PER EQUITY SHARE) (THE "ISSUE PRICE"), AGGREGATING UPTO ₹ 23,000 LAKHS ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF [●] RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE(S) FOR EVERY [●] FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE(S) HELD BY THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON [●] (THE "ISSUE"). THE ISSUE PRICE FOR THE RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES IS [●] TIMES OF THE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE REFER TO THE CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 232 OF THIS DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in the Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Rights Equity Shares in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Draft Letter of Offer. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 25 of this Draft Letter of Offer.

OUR COMPANY'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Draft Letter of Offer contains all information with regard to our Company and this Issue, which is material in the context of this Issue, that the information contained in this Draft Letter of Offer is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Draft Letter of Offer as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The existing Equity Shares are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (together, the "Stock Exchanges"). Our Company has received 'in-principle' approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the Rights Equity Shares to be allotted pursuant to this Issue vide their letters dated [●] and [●], respectively. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange is BSE.

LEAD MANAGERS TO THE ISSUE REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE