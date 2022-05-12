MSCI to reshuffle stock indexes after quarterly review

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - MSCI said on Thursday 88 securities will be added to and 109 more will be deleted from its widely followed MSCI ACWI Index after its semi-annual index review.

The three largest additions measured by market capitalization will be California-based Roblox Corp, Sweden's Volvo Car and Quanta Services, based in Texas.

All changes will be made as of the close of May 31, MSCI said.

MSCI also said 21 companies will be added and 15 removed from the MSCI China A Onshore Index, with Beigene, Jinko Solar Co and Guangzhou Auto Group the largest additions.

The three largest additions to the emerging markets index will be Saudi Arabia's International Company For Water And Power and China's Orient Overseas and Guangzhou Auto.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)