MSCI to reshuffle stock indexes after quarterly review

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - MSCI said on Thursday 88
securities will be added to and 109 more will be deleted from
its widely followed MSCI ACWI Index after its
semi-annual index review.
The three largest additions measured by market
capitalization will be California-based Roblox Corp,
Sweden's Volvo Car and Quanta Services,
based in Texas.
All changes will be made as of the close of May 31, MSCI
said.
MSCI also said 21 companies will be added and 15 removed
from the MSCI China A Onshore Index, with
Beigene, Jinko Solar Co and Guangzhou Auto
Group the largest additions.
The three largest additions to the emerging markets index
will be Saudi Arabia's International Company For Water
And Power and China's Orient Overseas and Guangzhou
Auto.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos
Editing by Chris Reese)