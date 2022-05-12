Log in
    316   BMG677491539

ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(316)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/12 04:08:15 am EDT
204.00 HKD   -4.49%
05:19pMSCI to reshuffle stock indexes after quarterly review
RE
05/04Celestial Asia Offloads Nearly $2 Million Orient Overseas Shares
MT
05/04Cash Financial Divests $2 Million Shares in Orient Overseas
MT
MSCI to reshuffle stock indexes after quarterly review

05/12/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - MSCI said on Thursday 88 securities will be added to and 109 more will be deleted from its widely followed MSCI ACWI Index after its semi-annual index review.

The three largest additions measured by market capitalization will be California-based Roblox Corp, Sweden's Volvo Car and Quanta Services, based in Texas.

All changes will be made as of the close of May 31, MSCI said.

MSCI also said 21 companies will be added and 15 removed from the MSCI China A Onshore Index, with Beigene, Jinko Solar Co and Guangzhou Auto Group the largest additions.

The three largest additions to the emerging markets index will be Saudi Arabia's International Company For Water And Power and China's Orient Overseas and Guangzhou Auto.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.13% 158.4 Delayed Quote.-24.54%
MSCI ACWI - ALL COUNTRY WORLD -0.69% 615.271 Real-time Quote.-17.28%
MSCI CHINA (STRD) -2.19% 61.955 Real-time Quote.-25.20%
MSCI CHINA A (STRD) -1.22% 1931.23 Real-time Quote.-24.37%
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED -4.49% 204 Delayed Quote.11.66%
QUANTA SERVICES 0.16% 108.93 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
ROBLOX CORPORATION 19.23% 28.58 Delayed Quote.-76.76%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -2.58% 72.09 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 457 M - -
Net income 2022 7 884 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,15x
Yield 2022 28,6%
Capitalization 17 161 M 17 161 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 10 678
Free-Float 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Xiao Wen Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Wen Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Min Wan Chairman
Jun Guang Xiao Secretary & Compliance Officer
Yiu Wah Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED11.66%17 969
HAPAG-LLOYD AG48.81%76 382
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-17.48%50 099
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.92%31 890
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION0.00%14 579
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.53%12 676