Orient Overseas International : 2020 Results Announcement

ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED 東方海外(國際)有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with members' limited liability) (Stock code: 316) 2020 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT The Directors of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the "Company" or "OOIL") announce the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31st December 2020 as follows: Consolidated Profit and Loss Account For the year ended 31st December 2020 US$'000 Note 2020 2019 Revenue 4 8,191,304 6,878,740 Operating costs (6,602,121) (6,069,201) Gross profit 1,589,183 809,539 Other operating income 78,853 83,679 Business and administrative expenses (642,031) (562,435) Net impairment losses on financial assets (15,446) (4,915) Other (losses)/gains, net (18,372) 35,413 Operating profit 5 992,187 361,281 Finance costs 6 (91,312) (151,599) Share of profits of joint ventures 3,290 4,116 Share of profits of associated companies 9,509 10,028 Profit before taxation 913,674 223,826 Taxation 7 (10,656) (69,839) Profit for the year from continuing operations 903,018 153,987 Discontinued operation: Profit for the year from discontinued operation 10 - 1,194,806 Profit for the year 903,018 1,348,793 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 902,723 1,348,793 Non-controlling interests 295 - 903,018 1,348,793 Earnings per ordinary share (US cents) 8 From continuing operations 144.3 24.6 Fromdiscontinued operation - 190.9 Basic and diluted 144.3 215.5 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31st December 2020 US$'000 2020 2019 Profit for the year 903,018 1,348,793 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurement losses on defined benefit schemes (6,777) (10,084) Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income Change in fair value (7,800) (7,925) Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (14,577) (18,009) Items that have been reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustments Foreign subsidiaries 9,366 (1,643) Associated companies 8,862 (2,066) Joint ventures 495 (15) Release of reserve upon step acquisition from joint venture to subsidiary 652 - Total items that have been reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 19,375 (3,724) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 4,798 (21,733) Total comprehensive income for the year 907,816 1,327,060 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 907,556 1,327,060 Non-controlling interests 260 - 907,816 1,327,060 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company arising from: Continuing operations 907,556 132,254 Discontinued operation - 1,194,806 907,556 1,327,060 Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 31st December 2020 US$'000 Note 2020 2019 AS S ETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,744,666 3,162,424 Right-of-use assets 2,303,265 2,830,674 Investment property 280,000 310,000 Investments in joint ventures 9,848 10,163 Investments in associated companies 144,987 137,665 Intangible assets 18,856 30,824 Deferred taxation assets 6,255 5,083 Restricted bank balances 321 56,795 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 7,895 15,694 Investments at amortised cost 113,295 147,420 Other non-current assets 21,344 49,371 6,650,732 6,756,113 Current assets Invent ories 94,778 113,485 Debtors and prepayments 11 681,126 668,268 Investments at amortised cost 34,117 43,886 Portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss 100,560 152,923 Tax recoverable 8,520 8,121 Restricted bank balances 1,925 3,499 Cash and bank balances 3,072,795 3,455,570 3,993,821 4,445,752 Total assets 10,644,553 11,201,865 EQ UITY Equity holders Share capital 62,579 62,579 Reserves 5,579,535 4,864,828 5,642,114 4,927,407 Non-controlling interests 380 - Total equity 5,642,494 4,927,407 LIAB ILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 820,325 1,033,141 Lease liabilities 1,669,163 2,309,083 Deferred taxation liabilities 143,121 150,479 Pension and retirement liabilities 15,447 11,494 Provision 12 348,545 - 2,996,601 3,504,197 Current liabilities Creditors and accruals 13 1,387,711 1,072,605 Borrowings 213,270 394,996 Lease liabilities 367,085 253,869 Current taxation 37,392 47,522 Dividend payable - 1,001,269 2,005,458 2,770,261 Total liabilities 5,002,059 6,274,458 Total equity and liabilities 10,644,553 11,201,865 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the year ended 31st December 2020 US$'000 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 2,013,606 948,131 Interest and financing charges paid (75,640) (170,123) Income tax paid (33,232) (118,404) Net cash from operating activities 1,904,734 659,604 Cash flows from investing activities Sale and redemption on maturity of non-current assets 72,817 60,153 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (369,581) (181,795) Purchase of other non-current assets (9,958) (29,352) Decrease in portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss 46,721 241,609 Acquisition of subsidiaries 9,646 - Disposal of subsidiaries - 1,709,248 Deposit paid for investment in an entity - (1,678) Investment in a joint venture - (146) Investment in an associated company (852) (2,840) Net change in amounts due from joint ventures - 2,183 Increase in restricted bank balances and bank deposits maturing more than three months (433,638) (1,182,172) Interest received 69,999 61,777 Dividends and distribution received from investments 8,768 9,648 Dividends received from joint ventures and associated companies 17,257 15,716 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (588,821) 702,351 Cash flows from financing activities Drawdown of loans 99,550 301,310 Repayment of loans (496,934) (684,659) Drawdown of lease liabilities - 99,145 Repayment of lease liabilities (603,882) (352,109) Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company (1,198,894) (89,859) Capital contribution from non-controlling interests 120 - Net cash used in financing activities (2,200,040) (726,172) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (884,127) 635,783 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,272,570 1,584,465 Net change in cash and cash equivalents of disposal group classified as held for sale - 53,733 Currency translation adjustments 9,666 (1,411) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,398,109 2,272,570 Analysis of cash and cash equivalents Cash and bank balances 3,072,795 3,455,570 Bank deposits maturing more than three months from the date of placement (1,674,686) (1,183,000) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,398,109 2,272,570 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31st December 2020 Equity holders Non- Share controlling US$'000 capital Reserves Sub-total interests Total At 1st January 2019 62,579 4,626,245 4,688,824 - 4,688,824 Total comprehensive income for the year - 1,327,060 1,327,060 - 1,327,060 Transactions with owners Employee share-based compensation - 2,651 2,651 - 2,651 2018 final dividend - (48,181) (48,181) - (48,181) 2019 interim dividend - (41,678) (41,678) - (41,678) 2019 first special dividend - (1,001,269) (1,001,269) - (1,001,269) At 31st December 2019 62,579 4,864,828 4,927,407 - 4,927,407 Total comprehensive income for the year - 907,556 907,556 260 907,816 Transactions with owners Employee share-based compensation - 4,776 4,776 - 4,776 2019 final dividend - (16,834) (16,834) - (16,834) 2019 second special dividend - (150,190) (150,190) - (150,190) 2020 interim dividend - (30,601) (30,601) - (30,601) Capital contribution from non- controlling interests - - - 120 120 At 31st December 2020 62,579 5,579,535 5,642,114 380 5,642,494 NOTES 1. Scope of work of PricewaterhouseCoopers in the preliminary announcement The figures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results for the year ended 31st December 2020 have been agreed by the Group's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the preliminary announcement.

2. General information The Company is a members' limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda. The address of its registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda and the principal office is 31st Floor, Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Company has its shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The ultimate parent company of the Group is China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited ("COSCO SHIPPING"), a state-owned enterprise established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

3. Accounting policies and basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"). They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment property, investments at fair value through other comprehensive income and portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss which are carried at fair value. Accounting policies and basis of preparation (Continued) The adoption of revised standards In 2020, the Group adopted the following amendments to existing standards below, which are relevant to its operations. Amendments to existing standards HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 (Amendments) HKFRS 3 (Amendment)Definition of Material Definition of a BusinessThe adoption of the above amendments to existing standards do not have a material impact on the Group. New standard and amendments to existing standards that are relevant but not yet effective to the Group Effective for accounting periods beginningNew standard and amendments to existing standards on or after HKFRS 16 COVID-19 Related Rent 1st June 2020 (Amendment) Concessions HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1st January 2021 HKAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - 1st January 2022 (Amendment) Proceeds before Intended Use HKAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of 1st January 2022 (Amendment) Fulfilling a Contract HKAS 1 Presentation of Financial 1st January 2023 (Amendment) Statements HKFRS 10 and Sale or Contribution of Assets To be announced HKAS 28 between an Investor and its (Amendments) Associate or Joint Venture The adoption of HKFRS 16 (Amendment), HKFRS 17, HKAS 16 (Amendment), HKAS 37 (Amendment), HKAS 1 (Amendment) and HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (Amendments) are not expected to have a significant effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Revenue and segment information (a) Revenue US$'000 2020 2019 Container transport and logistics 8,164,201 6,851,974 Others 27,103 26,766 8,191,304 6,878,740 The principal activities of the Group are container transport and logistics. Revenue comprises gross freight, charter hire, service and other income from the operation of the container transport and logistics and rental income from the investment property. (b) Segment information Operating segments The segment results for the year ended 31st December 2020 are as follows: Continuing operations Container transport US$'000 and logistics Others Total Revenue from contracts with customers: Over time 8,164,201 - 8,164,201 Revenue from other source: Rental income - 27,103 27,103 8,164,201 27,103 8,191,304 Other operating income 45,224 33,629 78,853 8,209,425 60,732 8,270,157 Operating profit/(loss) 992,628 (441) 992,187 Finance costs (note 6) (91,312) - (91,312) Share of profits of joint ventures 3,290 - 3,290 Share of profits of associated companies 9,509 - 9,509 Profit/(loss) before taxation 914,115 (441) 913,674 Taxation (note 7) (21,114) 10,458 (10,656) Profit for the year 893,001 10,017 903,018 Fair value loss from an investment property - (30,492) (30,492) Additions to non-current assets# 501,433 493 501,926 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 235,078 12 235,090 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 195,599 - 195,599 Amortisation 21,497 - 21,497 4. Revenue and segment information (Continued) (b) Segment information (Continued) Operating segments (Continued) The segment results for the year ended 31st December 2019 are as follows: Continuing operations Container US$'000 Revenue from contracts with customers: At a point in time 517,328 - Over time 6,334,646 - 6,851,974 - Revenue from other source: Rental income - 26,766 6,851,974 26,766 Other operating income 25,978 57,701 6,877,952 84,467 Operating profit 279,281 82,000 Finance costs (note 6) (151,599) - Share of profits of joint ventures 4,116 - Share of profits of associated companies 10,028 - Profit before taxation 141,826 82,000 Taxation (note 7) (22,722) (47,117) Profit after taxation 119,104 34,883 Profit on disposal of a subsidiary - - Profit for the year 119,104 34,883 Fair value loss from an investment property - (703) Additions to non-current assets# 369,323 703 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 213,477 11 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 195,767 - Amortisation 20,081 - transport Discontinued and logistics Others S ub-total operation* Total 517,328 - 517,328 6,334,646 111,608 6,446,254 6,851,974 111,608 6,963,582 26,766 - 26,766 6,878,740 111,608 6,990,348 83,679 1,198 84,877 6,962,419 112,806 7,075,225 361,281 76,828 438,109 (151,599) (35,656) (187,255) 4,116 - 4,116 10,028 - 10,028 223,826 41,172 264,998 (69,839) - (69,839) 153,987 41,172 195,159 - 1,153,634 1,153,634 153,987 1,194,806 1,348,793 (703) - (703) 370,026 17,166 387,192 213,488 - 213,488 195,767 - 195,767 20,081 - 20,081 # Additions to non-current assets comprise additions to property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, investment property and intangible assets. * The amount of revenue for discontinued operation is presented after eliminating inter-segment revenue of US$184.4 million for the year ended 31st December 2019. (b) Segment information (Continued) Operating segments (Continued) The segment assets and liabilities at 31st December 2020 and 2019 are as follows: 2020 Container transport US$'000 and logistics Others Group Segment assets 8,922,942 1,566,571 10,489,513 Joint ventures 10,053 - 10,053 Associated companies 144,987 - 144,987 Total assets 9,077,982 1,566,571 10,644,553 Segment liabilities (4,856,120) (145,939) (5,002,059) 2019 Container transport US$'000 and logistics Others Group Segment assets 9,478,546 1,574,690 11,053,236 Joint ventures 10,964 - 10,964 Associated companies 137,665 - 137,665 Total assets 9,627,175 1,574,690 11,201,865 Segment liabilities (5,115,615) (1,158,843) (6,274,458) The segment of "Others" primarily includes assets and liabilities of property investment and corporate level activities. Assets under the segment of "Others" consist primarily of investment property, investments at fair value through other comprehensive income, investments at amortised cost and portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss together with cash and bank balances that are managed at the corporate level. Liabilities under the segment of "Others" primarily include creditors and accruals and deferred taxation liabilities related to investment property and corporate level activities. (b) Segment information (Continued) Geographical information The Group's two reportable operating segments operate in four main geographical areas, even though they are managed on a worldwide basis. Freight revenues from container transport and logistics are analysed based on the outbound cargoes of each geographical territory. The Group's total assets mainly include container vessels and containers which are primarily utilised across geographical markets for shipment of cargoes throughout the world. Accordingly, non-current assets by geographical areas are not presented. Additions to non-current US$'000 Revenue assets# Year ended 31st December 2020 Continuing operations Asia 6,041,641 57,293 Europe 1,213,372 2,372 North America 752,992 1,511 Australia 183,299 50 Unallocated* - 440,700 8,191,304 501,926 Year ended 31st December 2019 Continuing operations Asia 4,955,430 77,244 Europe 1,043,705 2,335 North America 714,983 10,427 Australia 164,622 142 Unallocated* - 279,878 6,878,740 370,026 Discontinued operation North America 111,608 17,166 6,990,348 387,192 # Additions to non-current assets comprise additions to property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, investment property and intangible assets. * Unallocated additions to non-current assets comprise additions to container vessels and capitalised dry-docking costs, containers and computer software costs. Operating profit US$'000 Operating profit is arrived at after crediting: Operating lease rental income Land and buildings and after charging: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of right-of-use assets Expenses relating to short-term leases and leases with low-value assets Vessels and equipment Terminals and berths Land and buildings Direct operating expenses from property that generated rental income Amortisation of intangible assets Auditors' remuneration 2020 Continuing operations 27,103 235,090 195,599 321,153 - 3,737 16,707 21,497 Audit Non-audit 2,791 1,436 2019 Continuing Discontinued operations operation 26,766 213,488 195,767 226,548 545 6,293 15,573 20,081 2,671 1,863 - - - - 3,404 5 - - - 32 6. US$'000 2020 2019 Interest expense Bank loans and bank overdrafts 24,507 58,434 Lease liabilities 67,874 93,165 92,381 151,599 Amount capitalised under assets under construction (1,069) - Net interest expense 91,312 151,599 7. Taxation US$'000 2020 2019 Current taxation PRC enterprise income tax 7,815 3,019 Hong Kong profits tax (1,980) 7,660 Overseas taxation 13,208 19,328 19,043 30,007 Deferred taxation PRC enterprise income tax (1,693) (352) Hong Kong profits tax (200) (32) Overseas taxation (6,494) 40,216 (8,387) 39,832 10,656 69,839 8. Finance costs Taxation has been provided at the appropriate tax rates prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates on the estimated assessable profits for the year. These rates range from 5% to 35% (2019: 5% to 46%) and the rate applicable for Hong Kong profits tax is 16.5% (2019: 16.5%). Earnings per ordinary share The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share is based on the Group's profit attributable to equity holders of the Company divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. 8. Earnings per ordinary share (Continued) The basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share are the same since there are no potential dilutive shares. 2020 2019 Number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 625,793 Group's profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company (US$'000) 902,723 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company (US cents) Group's profit from discontinued operation attributable to equity holders of the Company (US$'000) Earnings per share from discontinued operation attributable to equity holders of the Company (US cents)

9. Dividends US$'000 Interim paid of US4.89 cents (2019: US6.66 cents) per ordinary share Special paid of nil (2019: US160.0 cents) per ordinary share Proposed final of US50.26 cents (2019: US2.69 cents) per ordinary share Proposed special of US86.6 cents (2019: US24.0 cents) per ordinary share 625,793 153,987 24.6 1,194,806 190.9 2020 2019 30,601 41,678 - 1,001,269 320,253 16,834 551,809 150,190 902,663 1,209,971 144.3 - - The Board of Directors proposes a final dividend in respect of 2020 of US50.26 cents (2019: US2.69 cents) per ordinary share. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes a special dividend of US86.6 cents (2019: US24.0 cents) per ordinary share. The proposed dividends will be accounted for as an appropriation of retained profit in the year ending 31st December 2021. 10. Discontinued operation On 29th April 2019, the Group entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Olivia Holdings, LLC relating to the sale and purchase of the entire interests in LBCT LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which operates Long Beach Container Terminal ("LBCT"), for a consideration of US$1,780.0 million (subject to certain post-completion adjustments). The sale was completed on 24th October 2019. Analysis of the results and cash flows of the discontinued operation for the year ended 31st December 2019 is as follows: (a) Results US$'000 2019 Revenue 111,608 Operating costs (12,048) Gross profit 99,560 Other operating income 1,198 Business and administrative expenses (24,109) Reversal of impairment losses on financial assets 179 Operating profit 76,828 Finance costs (35,656) Profit after taxation 41,172 Profit on disposal of a subsidiary 1,153,634 Profit from discontinued operation 1,194,806 Note: The Directors consider it is more appropriate to reflect only the revenue and the results arising from transactions with third parties under the discontinued operation. The inter-company profits are presented under continuing operations. (b) Cash flows US$'000 2019 Operating cash flows 138,719 Investing cash flows 1,751,412 Financing cash flows (116,848) Total cash flows 1,773,283 11. Debtors and prepayments US$'000 2020 2019 Trade receivables Third parties 446,246 396,007 Joint ventures 205 680 Fellow subsidiaries 6,598 476 Related companies 5,875 - Less: Provision for impairment (47,566) (34,837) Trade receivables - net 411,358 362,326 Other debtors 105,972 134,034 Other prepayments 132,150 146,037 Utility and other deposits 17,518 14,881 Amounts due from related parties Joint ventures - 121 Fellow subsidiaries 13,578 9,460 Related companies 550 1,409 681,126 668,268 Trade receivables are normally due for payment on presentation of invoices or granted with an approved credit period ranging mainly from 10 to 30 days. Debtors with overdue balances are requested to settle all outstanding balances before any further credit is granted. The ageing analysis of the Group's trade receivables, net of provision for impairment, prepared in accordance with the dates of invoices, is as follows: US$'000 2020 2019 Below 1 month 319,114 273,727 2 to 3 months 84,194 76,003 4 to 6 months 6,680 8,258 Over 6 months 1,370 4,338 411,358 362,326 There is no concentration of credit risk with respect to trade receivables, as the Group has a large number of internationally dispersed customers. Other debtors are fully performing. 12. Provision The Group entered into the Terminal Service Agreement ("TSA") in October 2019 to which the Group committed to place, or procure the placement of an annual minimum number of vessel lifts in LBCT for 20 years. Failure to meet the committed volume for each contract year would require certain level of deficiency payment as stipulated in the TSA. As at 31st December 2020, the Group reassessed the expected number of vessel lifts in LBCT for each of the remaining contract years with reference to future prospects of the market and its expected load factor. Considering the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in the USA and the uncertain vaccine efficacy, recovery of the USA economy has been and was expected to be continuously affected for the foreseeable future. It was expected that a slower economy growth would affect the demand/import of the USA for some time as it shall take years to recover from various pandemic impact. With these uncertainties over such long-term period, management reassessed that the projected vessel lifts in LBCT would grow at a smaller and slower extent compared with prior year's assessment and thus led to a shortfall on minimum volume commitment over the remaining contract period. The Group estimated an onerous contract provision of US$348.5 million (2019: nil).

13. Creditors and accruals US$'000 2020 2019 Trade payables Third parties 213,626 202,306 Joint ventures 3,467 4,175 Fellow subsidiaries 92,410 19,223 Related companies 9,724 13,979 319,227 239,683 Other creditors 144,343 168,643 Accrued expenses 894,288 612,662 Contract liabilities and deferred revenue* 14,253 50,966 Amounts due to related parties Joint ventures 651 651 Fellow subsidiaries 13,489 - Related companies 1,460 - 1,387,711 1,072,605 *As permitted by HKFRS 15, the transaction price for contracts with an original expected duration of one year or less is exempt from disclosure due to practical expedient. 13. Creditors and accruals (Continued) The ageing analysis of the Group's trade payables, prepared in accordance with the dates of invoices, is as follows: US$'000 2020 2019 Below 1 month 257,905 180,956 2 to 3 months 55,148 49,498 4 to 6 months 2,726 2,707 Over 6 months 3,448 6,522 319,227 239,683 14. Event subsequent to year end On 22nd January 2021, the Company entered into a share placing and subscription agreement for the allotment and issue of 11,400,000 shares at a subscription price of HK$81.8 per share. The share subscription was completed on 29th January 2021. Results for 2020 OOIL ANNUAL RESULTS ANALYSIS 2020 2019 Container Transport and Logistics 914,115 141,826 Other Activities (441) 82,000 Profit Before Tax for the Year Ended 31st December 913,674 223,826 Taxation (10,656) (69,839) Profit from Continuing Operations 903,018 153,987 Profit from Discontinued Operation (Excluding Profit on Disposal of LBCT) - 41,172 Profit from Operations 903,018 195,159 Profit on Disposal of LBCT - 1,153,634 Non-Controlling Interests (295) - Profit Attributable to Equity Holders 902,723 1,348,793 Review of Operations (US$'000) Profit/(loss) before tax by activity: The Group recorded a profit from operations of US$903.0 million for 2020, compared to a profit of US$195.2 million in 2019. Profit attributable to equity holders for 2020 was US$902.7 million (2019: US$1,348.8 million, including profit on disposal of LBCT of US$1,153.6 million). Our impressive result for 2020, which includes the highest ever revenue, liftings and profit figures for our core container shipping and logistics business, was achieved in an unprecedented and extremely complicated context. We began 2020 with a relatively optimistic outlook, noting the first stage trade agreement between China and the United States, and the improving trend in the supply and demand balance in our sector. However, very soon, the global consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19 began to be felt. Following the initial spread of the virus across the world, market and customer forecasts suggested massive reductions in demand. While demand certainly did fall, it did not fall as dramatically or for as long as had been anticipated. Since June, the situation for container shipping has been improving. Benefitting from effective epidemic prevention measures, China was among the first countries to re-activate production and re-open for business. In economies such as the United States and Europe by a combination of measures, including the encouragement of working from home and governmental subsidies, consumer demand also began to improve. In turn, demand for space on our various tradelanes increased dramatically, with efforts being made to put more capacity into service as quickly as possible, in order to meet the surprising levels of demand. This relatively prompt restart, coupled with the beginning of a wave of unexpectedly strong demand that continued unabated throughout the year, led to more capacity being deployed on some routes in the Trans-Pacific Peak Season 2020 than during the same period in 2019. Our teams had to manage not only sudden and severe swings in demand, but also tremendous operational challenges. Lockdowns in different terminals and at different points in the supply chain created chokepoints at key hubs. The industry faced additional difficulties with a shortage of workers due to social distancing measures. As more and more services were introduced, congestion and equipment availability became more and more problematic. All these elements went together to create operational delays, and a slowdown in the flow of the repositioning of container boxes, which then in turn created further obstacles. We continued to benefit from increased co-operation and synergy within COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, which helped us to handle the challenges of the year in the most professional and efficient manner. In this Dual Brand context, and despite the impact of the pandemic, we expanded our presence into new routes, servicing many emerging markets, not least Latin America, and building up our global coverage further. We placed orders for twelve 23,000 TEU vessels during 2020, which are scheduled to be delivered during 2023-2024. Not only will these modern, efficient vessels improve our cost structure and our services in the Asia-Europe trade, but they also serve as clear evidence of the entire group's continuing commitment to our very successful dual brand strategy. For many years now, we have commented on the benefits of alliance membership. Our situation within the Ocean Alliance continues to provide us significant advantage, and ensures that we are able to offer a broad, high-quality service network to our customers. We have been members of the Ocean Alliance for four years, and look forward to attaining further benefit from our continued membership into a fifth year. The challenges in effecting crew changes were rightly a key focus during 2020, and remain so. Seafarers, through their efforts and sacrifices, have kept world trade flowing during 2020, and we all owe them a special debt of thanks. We will exert every effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our seafarers, and this includes going the extra mile to help them return home at the end of each assignment. We believe that we have been among the best performers in this regard, and, having signed the Neptune Declaration, we look forward to encouraging all parties to facilitate crew change, even during these challenging pandemic times. Our logistics business, OOCL Logistics, in spite of COVID-related challenges earlier in the year, had a fruitful 2020. We strengthened our business in rail services between China and Europe, and our Air Freight Forwarding. Our warehousing and distribution activities increased, and we added new depot and warehousing capacity in Thailand and Vietnam. We believe that co-operation between our logistics business and our liner activities will help to drive our groupwide strategic growth plan for end-to-end services. Our group continues to advance its longstanding track record as a leader in technology and digital innovation. We launched our Freightsmart platform, which will provide instant quotation and booking. We inaugurated IQAX, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which will play a leading role in driving the digital transformation of the container shipping industry. In the early part of the year our Business Continuity Infrastructure was put to the test, as thousands of employees suddenly had to work from home due to COVID-19 lockdowns - thanks to the solid efforts of all colleagues, we passed this test with flying colours, and maintained business operations and high quality customer service. Based on an independent valuation as at 31st December 2020, Wall Street Plaza was valued downwards by US$30.0 million, reflecting an assessed market value of US$280.0 million. Taking into consideration of US$0.5 million capital expenditures on the building in 2020, the fair value loss for 2020 has come to US$30.5 million. As at 31st December 2019, Wall Street Plaza was valued at US$310.0 million. Looking Forward Looking ahead, despite current strong markets, we must recognise that the full impact of COVID-19 may not be known for some time. By this, we mean not only the inevitable fluctuations of the freight rate markets and of the balance between shipping supply and global demand, but also that it remains to be seen how supply chains will evolve after the challenges of 2020. We seek to serve our customers with ever greater end-to-end services and improved digitalised interfaces. However, it also creates challenges and risks, which we will address intelligently and proactively. Whatever happens, OOIL will adapt and be ready to serve its customers. We will continue to work tirelessly and diligently to be at the forefront of our industry, in technology, in environmental and social responsibility, in customer service, and in profitability and financial health. As part of the COSCO SHIPPING Group, a true global leader in container shipping and logistics, we have confidence that, under our Dual Brand strategy, we are well placed to drive forward the success of our industry, as a Vital Link to World Trade. Final and Special Dividends The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has recommended the payment of a final dividend of US50.26 cents (HK$3.920 at the exchange rate of US$1 : HK$7.8) per ordinary share and a special dividend of US86.6 cents (HK$6.755 at the exchange rate of US$1 : HK$7.8) per ordinary share for the year ended 31st December 2020 to be paid on 29th June 2021 to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 1st June 2021. Shareholders should complete the dividend election form (if applicable) and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on 21st June 2021. Dividend policy Shareholders of the same class of shares shall have equal rights to dividends and distributions. The Company adopted a dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy") that balances the objectives of appropriately rewarding the shareholders for their investment and retaining reserves for long-term development and future expansion of the Company, and enhances transparency facilitating shareholders and investors to make informed investment decisions. The Dividend Policy has a target annual dividend payout of 40% of the consolidated net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Company in the financial years of 2021, 2022 and 2023, and the Company's annual dividend payment shall not be less than US$400 million in the aforesaid financial years, whether as interim and/or final dividends, subject to, inter alia, the financial performance, liquidity position, future plans and working capital requirements of the Company and the prevailing economic, financial, business and regulatory circumstances. The Company may also declare special dividends from time to time in addition to the semi-annual dividends. The declaration of dividends is subject to the sole discretion of the Board. There can be no assurance that dividends will be paid in any particular amount of any given period. The Dividend Policy shall not constitute a legally binding document in respect of future dividend declaration of the Company and/or in no way oblige the Company to declare a dividend at any time or from time to time. The distribution and payment of dividends of the Company will be subject to compliance with the Company's Bye-laws and applicable laws and regulations. Liquidity and Financial Resources As at 31st December 2020, the Group had liquid assets amounting to US$3,323.0 million and a total indebtedness of US$3,069.8 million. The Group changed from a net debt to equity ratio of 0.23 : 1 as at end of 2019 to a net cash position at the end of 2020. The indebtedness of the Group mainly comprises bank loans and lease liabilities which are mainly denominated in US dollar. The Group's borrowings are monitored to ensure a smooth repayment schedule to maturity. Employee Information As at 31st December 2020, the Group had 10,552 full-time employees. Their salary and benefit levels are maintained at competitive levels. Employees are rewarded on a performance related basis within the general policy and framework of the Group's salary and bonus schemes which are regularly reviewed. Other benefits including medical insurance and pension funds are also provided, and social and recreational activities are organised around the world. Closure of Register of Members The register of members of the Company will be closed during the following periods: (a) from 17th May 2021 to 21st May 2021, both days inclusive, to ascertain the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 21st May 2021 (the "AGM"). During this period, no transfer of shares will be registered. To be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all share transfer documents must be accompanied with the relevant share certificates and lodged with the Branch Share Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 14th May 2021; and

(b) from 28th May 2021 to 1st June 2021, both days inclusive, to ascertain the shareholders entitled to the proposed final and special dividends. During this period, no transfer of shares will be registered. To qualify for the proposed final and special dividends, all share transfer documents must be accompanied with the relevant share certificates and lodged with the Branch Share Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 27th May 2021. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Shares During the year ended 31st December 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's shares. Pre-emptive Rights No pre-emptive rights exist under Bermudan law in relation to the issue of new shares by the Company. Corporate Governance Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code The Board and the management of the Company are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. The Company considers that effective corporate governance makes an important contribution to corporate success and to the enhancement of shareholder value. The Company has adopted its own corporate governance code (the "CG Code"), which in addition to applying the principles as set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "SEHK Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), also incorporates and conforms to local and international best practices. The CG Code sets out the corporate governance principles applied by the Group and is constantly reviewed to ensure transparency, accountability and independence. Throughout the year of 2020, the Company complied with the SEHK Code, save for the following:- • Mr. Xu Lirong, the Chairman of the Board, did not attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15th May 2020 due to prior business engagement and delegated to Mr. Chow Philip Yiu Wah to chair the meeting. Further information on the CG Code will be set out in the Corporate Governance Report contained in the Company's 2020 Annual Report. Review of Financial Statements The Audit Committee has reviewed the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31st December 2020, in conjunction with the external and internal auditors of the Company. Securities Transactions by Directors The Company has adopted its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors (the "Code") on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they had fully complied with the required standards set out in both the Code and the Model Code for the year ended 31st December 2020. Annual General Meeting The AGM will be held on 21st May 2021. Notice of the AGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company on or around 19th April 2021. Publication of Results Announcement and Annual Report This annual results announcement is published on the websites of HKEX at http://www.hkexnews.hk and the Company at http://www.ooilgroup.com.The 2020 Annual Report will be published on the HKEX's website and the Company's website and will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company on or around 29th April 2021. Directors As at the date of this announcement, our Executive Directors are Mr. XU Lirong, Mr. HUANG Xiaowen, Mr. YANG Zhijian and Mr. FENG Boming; our Non-Executive Directors are Mr. TUNG Lieh Cheung Andrew, Mr. YAN Jun, Ms. WANG Dan, Mr. IP Sing Chi and Ms. CUI Hongqin; and our Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr. CHOW Philip Yiu Wah, Dr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson, Mr. YANG Liang Yee Philip, Ms. CHEN Ying and Mr. SO Gregory Kam Leung. Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward looking statements. Statements which are not of historical facts, including statements of the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward looking statements. They are based upon current plans, estimates and projections and, therefore, no undue reliance should be placed upon them. Forward looking statements are correct only as of the day on which they are made. The Company has no obligation and does not undertake to update any of them publicly in the light of fresh information or of future events. Forward looking statements contain inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company warns that should any of these risks or uncertainties ever materialise or that any of the assumptions should prove incorrect or should any number of important factors or events occur or not occur, then the actual results of the Company may differ materially from those either expressed or implied in any of these forward looking statements. 