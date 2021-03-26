Orient Overseas International : 2020 Results Announcement
03/26/2021 | 12:31am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with members'limited liability)
(Stock code: 316)
2020 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The Directors of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the"Company" or "OOIL") announce the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the"Group") for the year ended 31stDecember 2020 as follows:
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account For the year ended 31st December 2020
US$'000
Note
2020
2019
Revenue
4
8,191,304
6,878,740
Operating costs
(6,602,121)
(6,069,201)
Gross profit
1,589,183
809,539
Other operating income
78,853
83,679
Business and administrative expenses
(642,031)
(562,435)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(15,446)
(4,915)
Other (losses)/gains, net
(18,372)
35,413
Operating profit
5
992,187
361,281
Finance costs
6
(91,312)
(151,599)
Share of profits of joint ventures
3,290
4,116
Share of profits of associated companies
9,509
10,028
Profit before taxation
913,674
223,826
Taxation
7
(10,656)
(69,839)
Profit for the year from continuing operations
903,018
153,987
Discontinued operation:
Profit for the year from discontinued operation
10
-
1,194,806
Profit for the year
903,018
1,348,793
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
902,723
1,348,793
Non-controlling interests
295
-
903,018
1,348,793
Earnings per ordinary share (US cents)
8
From continuing operations
144.3
24.6
Fromdiscontinued operation
-
190.9
Basic and diluted
144.3
215.5
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31st December 2020
US$'000
2020
2019
Profit for the year
903,018
1,348,793
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurement losses on defined benefit schemes
(6,777)
(10,084)
Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Change in fair value
(7,800)
(7,925)
Total items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
(14,577)
(18,009)
Items that have been reclassified or may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation adjustments
Foreign subsidiaries
9,366
(1,643)
Associated companies
8,862
(2,066)
Joint ventures
495
(15)
Release of reserve upon step acquisition from joint venture
to subsidiary
652
-
Total items that have been reclassified or may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
19,375
(3,724)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax
4,798
(21,733)
Total comprehensive income for the year
907,816
1,327,060
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
907,556
1,327,060
Non-controlling interests
260
-
907,816
1,327,060
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable
to equity holders of the Company arising from:
Continuing operations
907,556
132,254
Discontinued operation
-
1,194,806
907,556
1,327,060
Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 31st December 2020
US$'000
Note
2020
2019
AS S ETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,744,666
3,162,424
Right-of-use assets
2,303,265
2,830,674
Investment property
280,000
310,000
Investments in joint ventures
9,848
10,163
Investments in associated companies
144,987
137,665
Intangible assets
18,856
30,824
Deferred taxation assets
6,255
5,083
Restricted bank balances
321
56,795
Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
7,895
15,694
Investments at amortised cost
113,295
147,420
Other non-current assets
21,344
49,371
6,650,732
6,756,113
Current assets
Invent ories
94,778
113,485
Debtors and prepayments
11
681,126
668,268
Investments at amortised cost
34,117
43,886
Portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss
100,560
152,923
Tax recoverable
8,520
8,121
Restricted bank balances
1,925
3,499
Cash and bank balances
3,072,795
3,455,570
3,993,821
4,445,752
Total assets
10,644,553
11,201,865
EQ UITY
Equity holders
Share capital
62,579
62,579
Reserves
5,579,535
4,864,828
5,642,114
4,927,407
Non-controlling interests
380
-
Total equity
5,642,494
4,927,407
LIAB ILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
820,325
1,033,141
Lease liabilities
1,669,163
2,309,083
Deferred taxation liabilities
143,121
150,479
Pension and retirement liabilities
15,447
11,494
Provision
12
348,545
-
2,996,601
3,504,197
Current liabilities
Creditors and accruals
13
1,387,711
1,072,605
Borrowings
213,270
394,996
Lease liabilities
367,085
253,869
Current taxation
37,392
47,522
Dividend payable
-
1,001,269
2,005,458
2,770,261
Total liabilities
5,002,059
6,274,458
Total equity and liabilities
10,644,553
11,201,865
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the year ended 31st December 2020
US$'000
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
2,013,606
948,131
Interest and financing charges paid
(75,640)
(170,123)
Income tax paid
(33,232)
(118,404)
Net cash from operating activities
1,904,734
659,604
Cash flows from investing activities
Sale and redemption on maturity of non-current assets
72,817
60,153
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(369,581)
(181,795)
Purchase of other non-current assets
(9,958)
(29,352)
Decrease in portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss
46,721
241,609
Acquisition of subsidiaries
9,646
-
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
1,709,248
Deposit paid for investment in an entity
-
(1,678)
Investment in a joint venture
-
(146)
Investment in an associated company
(852)
(2,840)
Net change in amounts due from joint ventures
-
2,183
Increase in restricted bank balances and bank deposits
maturing more than three months
(433,638)
(1,182,172)
Interest received
69,999
61,777
Dividends and distribution received from investments
8,768
9,648
Dividends received from joint ventures and associated companies
17,257
15,716
Net cash (used in)/from investing activities
(588,821)
702,351
Cash flows from financing activities
Drawdown of loans
99,550
301,310
Repayment of loans
(496,934)
(684,659)
Drawdown of lease liabilities
-
99,145
Repayment of lease liabilities
(603,882)
(352,109)
Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company
(1,198,894)
(89,859)
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests
120
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,200,040)
(726,172)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(884,127)
635,783
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,272,570
1,584,465
Net change in cash and cash equivalents of disposal group
classified as held for sale
-
53,733
Currency translation adjustments
9,666
(1,411)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
1,398,109
2,272,570
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances
3,072,795
3,455,570
Bank deposits maturing more than three months from the date of placement
(1,674,686)
(1,183,000)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
1,398,109
2,272,570
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31st December 2020
Equity holders
Non-
Share
controlling
US$'000
capital
Reserves
Sub-total
interests
Total
At 1st January 2019
62,579
4,626,245
4,688,824
-
4,688,824
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
1,327,060
1,327,060
-
1,327,060
Transactions with owners
Employee share-based compensation
-
2,651
2,651
-
2,651
2018 final dividend
-
(48,181)
(48,181)
-
(48,181)
2019 interim dividend
-
(41,678)
(41,678)
-
(41,678)
2019 first special dividend
-
(1,001,269)
(1,001,269)
-
(1,001,269)
At 31st December 2019
62,579
4,864,828
4,927,407
-
4,927,407
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
907,556
907,556
260
907,816
Transactions with owners
Employee share-based compensation
-
4,776
4,776
-
4,776
2019 final dividend
-
(16,834)
(16,834)
-
(16,834)
2019 second special dividend
-
(150,190)
(150,190)
-
(150,190)
2020 interim dividend
-
(30,601)
(30,601)
-
(30,601)
Capital contribution from non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
120
120
At 31st December 2020
62,579
5,579,535
5,642,114
380
5,642,494
NOTES
1. Scope of work of PricewaterhouseCoopers in the preliminary announcement
The figures in respect of the preliminary announcement of the Group's results forthe year ended 31st December 2020have been agreed by the Group's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to the amounts set out in the Group'sdraft consolidated
financial statements for the year. The work performed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by PricewaterhouseCoopers on the preliminary announcement.
2. General information
The Company is amembers'limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda.
The address of its registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda and the principal office is 31st Floor, Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
The Company has its shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The ultimate parent company of the Group is China COSCO SHIPPINGCorporation Limited ("COSCO SHIPPING"), a state-owned enterprise establishedin the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
3. Accounting policies and basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with HongKong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"). They have been prepared under
the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment property, investments at fair value through other comprehensive income and portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss which are carried at fair value.
Accounting policies and basis of preparation (Continued)
The adoption of revised standards
In 2020, the Group adopted the following amendments to existing standards below, which are relevant to its operations.
Amendments to existing standards
HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 (Amendments) HKFRS 3 (Amendment)Definition of Material
Definition of a BusinessThe adoption of the above amendments to existing standards do not have a material impact on the Group.
New standard and amendments to existing standards that are relevant but not yet effective to the Group
Effective for
accounting
periods beginningNew standard and amendments to existing standards
on or after
HKFRS 16
COVID-19 Related Rent
1st June 2020
(Amendment)
Concessions
HKFRS 17
Insurance Contracts
1st January 2021
HKAS 16
Property, Plant and Equipment -
1st January 2022
(Amendment)
Proceeds before Intended Use
HKAS 37
Onerous Contracts - Cost of
1st January 2022
(Amendment)
Fulfilling a Contract
HKAS 1
Presentation of Financial
1st January 2023
(Amendment)
Statements
HKFRS 10 and
Sale or Contribution of Assets
To be announced
HKAS 28
between an Investor and its
(Amendments)
Associate or Joint Venture
The adoption of HKFRS 16 (Amendment), HKFRS 17, HKAS 16 (Amendment),
HKAS 37 (Amendment), HKAS 1 (Amendment) and HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (Amendments) are not expected to have a significant effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.
Revenue and segment information
(a) Revenue
US$'000
2020
2019
Container transport and logistics
8,164,201
6,851,974
Others
27,103
26,766
8,191,304
6,878,740
The principal activities of the Group are container transport and logistics.
Revenue comprises gross freight, charter hire, service and other income from the operation of the container transport and logistics and rental income from the investment property.
(b) Segment information Operating segments
The segment results for the year ended 31st December 2020 are as follows:
Continuing operations Container transport
US$'000
and logistics Others Total
Revenue from contracts with customers:
Over time
8,164,201
-
8,164,201
Revenue from other source:
Rental income
-
27,103
27,103
8,164,201
27,103
8,191,304
Other operating income
45,224
33,629
78,853
8,209,425
60,732
8,270,157
Operating profit/(loss)
992,628
(441)
992,187
Finance costs (note 6)
(91,312)
-
(91,312)
Share of profits of joint ventures
3,290
-
3,290
Share of profits of associated companies
9,509
-
9,509
Profit/(loss) before taxation
914,115
(441)
913,674
Taxation (note 7)
(21,114)
10,458
(10,656)
Profit for the year
893,001
10,017
903,018
Fair value loss from an investment property
-
(30,492)
(30,492)
Additions to non-current assets#
501,433
493
501,926
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
235,078
12
235,090
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
195,599
-
195,599
Amortisation
21,497
-
21,497
4.
Revenue and segment information (Continued)
(b) Segment information (Continued) Operating segments (Continued)
The segment results for the year ended 31st December 2019 are as follows:
Continuing operations
Container
US$'000
Revenue from contracts
with customers:
At a point in time
517,328
-
Over time
6,334,646
-
6,851,974
-
Revenue from other source:
Rental income
-
26,766
6,851,974
26,766
Other operating income
25,978
57,701
6,877,952
84,467
Operating profit
279,281
82,000
Finance costs (note 6)
(151,599)
-
Share of profits of joint ventures
4,116
-
Share of profits of associated companies
10,028
-
Profit before taxation
141,826
82,000
Taxation (note 7)
(22,722)
(47,117)
Profit after taxation
119,104
34,883
Profit on disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
Profit for the year
119,104
34,883
Fair value loss from an investment
property
-
(703)
Additions to non-current assets#
369,323
703
Depreciation of property, plant
and equipment
213,477
11
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
195,767
-
Amortisation
20,081
-
transport
Discontinued
and logistics Others
S ub-total
operation*
Total
517,328
-
517,328
6,334,646
111,608
6,446,254
6,851,974
111,608
6,963,582
26,766
-
26,766
6,878,740
111,608
6,990,348
83,679
1,198
84,877
6,962,419
112,806
7,075,225
361,281
76,828
438,109
(151,599)
(35,656)
(187,255)
4,116
-
4,116
10,028
-
10,028
223,826
41,172
264,998
(69,839)
-
(69,839)
153,987
41,172
195,159
-
1,153,634
1,153,634
153,987
1,194,806
1,348,793
(703)
-
(703)
370,026
17,166
387,192
213,488
-
213,488
195,767
-
195,767
20,081
-
20,081
#
Additions to non-current assets comprise additions to property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, investment property and intangible assets.
*
The amount of revenue for discontinued operation is presented after eliminating inter-segment revenue of US$184.4 million for the year ended 31st December 2019.
(b) Segment information (Continued) Operating segments (Continued)
The segment assets and liabilities at 31st December 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
2020
Container
transport
US$'000
and logistics
Others
Group
Segment assets
8,922,942
1,566,571
10,489,513
Joint ventures
10,053
-
10,053
Associated companies
144,987
-
144,987
Total assets
9,077,982
1,566,571
10,644,553
Segment liabilities
(4,856,120)
(145,939)
(5,002,059)
2019
Container
transport
US$'000
and logistics
Others
Group
Segment assets
9,478,546
1,574,690
11,053,236
Joint ventures
10,964
-
10,964
Associated companies
137,665
-
137,665
Total assets
9,627,175
1,574,690
11,201,865
Segment liabilities
(5,115,615)
(1,158,843)
(6,274,458)
The segment of "Others" primarily includes assets and liabilities of propertyinvestment and corporate level activities. Assets under the segment of"Others" consist primarily of investment property, investments at fair valuethrough other comprehensive income, investments at amortised cost and portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss together with cash and bank balances that are managed at the corporate level. Liabilities under thesegment of "Others" primarily include creditors and accruals and deferredtaxation liabilities related to investment property and corporate level activities.
(b) Segment information (Continued) Geographical information
The Group's two reportable operating segments operate in four maingeographical areas, even though they are managed on a worldwide basis. Freight revenues from container transport and logistics are analysed based on the outbound cargoes of each geographical territory.
The Group's total assets mainly include container vessels and containers whichare primarily utilised across geographical markets for shipment of cargoes throughout the world. Accordingly, non-current assets by geographical areas are not presented.
Additions to non-current
US$'000
Revenue
assets#
Year ended 31st December 2020
Continuing operations
Asia
6,041,641
57,293
Europe
1,213,372
2,372
North America
752,992
1,511
Australia
183,299
50
Unallocated*
-
440,700
8,191,304
501,926
Year ended 31st December 2019
Continuing operations
Asia
4,955,430
77,244
Europe
1,043,705
2,335
North America
714,983
10,427
Australia
164,622
142
Unallocated*
-
279,878
6,878,740
370,026
Discontinued operation
North America
111,608
17,166
6,990,348
387,192
#
Additions to non-current assets comprise additions to property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, investment property and intangible assets.
*
Unallocated additions to non-current assets comprise additions to container vessels and capitalised dry-docking costs, containers and computer software costs.
Operating profit
US$'000
Operating profit is arrived at after crediting:
Operating lease rental income
Land and buildings
and after charging:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Depreciation of right-of-use assets Expenses relating to short-term leases and leases with low-value assets
Vessels and equipment Terminals and berths Land and buildings
Direct operating expenses from property that generated rental income Amortisation of intangible assetsAuditors' remuneration
2020 Continuing operations
27,103
235,090 195,599
321,153 - 3,737
16,707 21,497
Audit
Non-audit
2,791 1,436
2019 Continuing Discontinued operations operation
26,766
213,488 195,767
226,548 545 6,293 15,573 20,081
2,671 1,863
-
- -
- 3,404 5 - - - 32
6.
US$'000
2020
2019
Interest expense
Bank loans and bank overdrafts
24,507
58,434
Lease liabilities
67,874
93,165
92,381
151,599
Amount capitalised under assets under construction
(1,069)
-
Net interest expense
91,312
151,599
7.
Taxation
US$'000
2020
2019
Current taxation
PRC enterprise income tax
7,815
3,019
Hong Kong profits tax
(1,980)
7,660
Overseas taxation
13,208
19,328
19,043
30,007
Deferred taxation
PRC enterprise income tax
(1,693)
(352)
Hong Kong profits tax
(200)
(32)
Overseas taxation
(6,494)
40,216
(8,387)
39,832
10,656
69,839
8.
Finance costs
Taxation has been provided at the appropriate tax rates prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates on the estimated assessable profits for the year. These rates range from 5% to 35% (2019: 5% to 46%) and the rate applicable for Hong Kong profits tax is 16.5% (2019: 16.5%).
Earnings per ordinary share
The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share is based on theGroup's profit attributable to equity holders of the Company divided by the number
of ordinary shares in issue during the year.
8. Earnings per ordinary share (Continued)
The basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share are the same since there are no potential dilutive shares.
2020
2019
Number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands)625,793
Group's profit from continuing operations attributable
to equity holders of the Company (US$'000)902,723
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable
to equity holders of the Company (US cents)
Group's profit from discontinued operation attributable to equity holders of the Company (US$'000)
Earnings per share from discontinued operation attributable to equity holders of the Company (US cents)
9. Dividends
US$'000
Interim paid of US4.89 cents (2019: US6.66 cents)
per ordinary share
Special paid of nil (2019: US160.0 cents)
per ordinary share
Proposed final of US50.26 cents (2019: US2.69 cents)
per ordinary share
Proposed special of US86.6 cents (2019: US24.0 cents)
per ordinary share
625,793
153,987
24.6
1,194,806
190.9
2020
2019
30,601
41,678
-
1,001,269
320,253
16,834
551,809
150,190
902,663
1,209,971
144.3
-
-
The Board of Directors proposes a final dividend in respect of 2020 of US50.26 cents (2019: US2.69 cents) per ordinary share. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes a special dividend of US86.6 cents (2019: US24.0 cents) per ordinary share. The proposed dividends will be accounted for as an appropriation of retained profit in the year ending 31st December 2021.
10. Discontinued operation
On 29th April 2019, the Group entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Olivia Holdings, LLC relating to the sale and purchase of the entire interests in LBCT LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which operates Long Beach Container Terminal("LBCT"), for a consideration of US$1,780.0 million (subject to certain post-completion adjustments). The sale was completed on 24th October 2019.
Analysis of the results and cash flows of the discontinued operation for the year ended 31st December 2019 is as follows:
(a)
Results
US$'000
2019
Revenue
111,608
Operating costs
(12,048)
Gross profit
99,560
Other operating income
1,198
Business and administrative expenses
(24,109)
Reversal of impairment losses on financial assets
179
Operating profit
76,828
Finance costs
(35,656)
Profit after taxation
41,172
Profit on disposal of a subsidiary
1,153,634
Profit from discontinued operation
1,194,806
Note:
The Directors consider it is more appropriate to reflect only the revenue and the results arising from transactions with third parties under the discontinued operation. The inter-company profits are presented under continuing operations.
(b) Cash flows
US$'000
2019
Operating cash flows
138,719
Investing cash flows
1,751,412
Financing cash flows
(116,848)
Total cash flows
1,773,283
11. Debtors and prepayments
US$'000
2020
2019
Trade receivables
Third parties
446,246
396,007
Joint ventures
205
680
Fellow subsidiaries
6,598
476
Related companies
5,875
-
Less: Provision for impairment
(47,566)
(34,837)
Trade receivables - net
411,358
362,326
Other debtors
105,972
134,034
Other prepayments
132,150
146,037
Utility and other deposits
17,518
14,881
Amounts due from related parties
Joint ventures
-
121
Fellow subsidiaries
13,578
9,460
Related companies
550
1,409
681,126
668,268
Trade receivables are normally due for payment on presentation of invoices or granted with an approved credit period ranging mainly from 10 to 30 days. Debtors with overdue balances are requested to settle all outstanding balances before any further credit is granted.
The ageing analysis of the Group's trade receivables, net of provision forimpairment, prepared in accordance with the dates of invoices, is as follows:
US$'000
2020
2019
Below 1 month
319,114
273,727
2 to 3 months
84,194
76,003
4 to 6 months
6,680
8,258
Over 6 months
1,370
4,338
411,358
362,326
There is no concentration of credit risk with respect to trade receivables, as the Group has a large number of internationally dispersed customers. Other debtors are fully performing.
12. Provision
The Group entered into the Terminal Service Agreement ("TSA") inOctober 2019 to which the Group committed to place, or procure the placement of an annual minimum number of vessel lifts in LBCT for 20 years. Failure to meet the committed volume for each contract year would require certain level of deficiency payment as stipulated in the TSA.
As at 31st December 2020, the Group reassessed the expected number of vessel lifts in LBCT for each of the remaining contract years with reference to future prospects of the market and its expected load factor. Considering the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic in the USA and the uncertain vaccine efficacy, recovery of the USA economy has been and was expected to be continuously affected for the foreseeable future. It was expected that a slower economy growth would affect the demand/import of the USA for some time as it shall take years to recover from various pandemic impact. With these uncertainties over such long-term period, management reassessed that the projected vessel lifts in LBCT would grow at a smaller and slower extent compared withprior year's assessment and thus led to ashortfall on minimum volume commitment over the remaining contract period. The Group estimated an onerous contract provision of US$348.5 million (2019: nil).
13. Creditors and accruals
US$'000
2020
2019
Trade payables
Third parties
213,626
202,306
Joint ventures
3,467
4,175
Fellow subsidiaries
92,410
19,223
Related companies
9,724
13,979
319,227
239,683
Other creditors
144,343
168,643
Accrued expenses
894,288
612,662
Contract liabilities and deferred revenue*
14,253
50,966
Amounts due to related parties
Joint ventures
651
651
Fellow subsidiaries
13,489
-
Related companies
1,460
-
1,387,711
1,072,605
*As permitted by HKFRS 15, the transaction price for contracts with an original expected duration of one year or less is exempt from disclosure due to practical expedient.
13. Creditors and accruals (Continued)
The ageing analysis of the Group's trade payables, prepared in accordance with thedates of invoices, is as follows:
US$'000
2020
2019
Below 1 month
257,905
180,956
2 to 3 months
55,148
49,498
4 to 6 months
2,726
2,707
Over 6 months
3,448
6,522
319,227
239,683
14. Event subsequent to year end
On 22nd January 2021, the Company entered into a share placing and subscription agreement for the allotment and issue of 11,400,000 shares at a subscription price of
HK$81.8 per share. The share subscription was completed on 29th January 2021.
Results for 2020
OOIL ANNUAL RESULTS ANALYSIS
2020
2019
Container Transport and Logistics
914,115
141,826
Other Activities
(441)
82,000
Profit Before Tax for the Year Ended 31st December
913,674
223,826
Taxation
(10,656)
(69,839)
Profit from Continuing Operations
903,018
153,987
Profit from Discontinued Operation (Excluding Profit on
Disposal of LBCT)
-
41,172
Profit from Operations
903,018
195,159
Profit on Disposal of LBCT
-
1,153,634
Non-Controlling Interests
(295)
-
Profit Attributable to Equity Holders
902,723
1,348,793
Review of Operations
(US$'000)
Profit/(loss) before tax by activity:
The Group recorded a profit from operations of US$903.0 million for 2020, compared to a profit of US$195.2 million in 2019. Profit attributable to equity holders for 2020 was US$902.7 million (2019: US$1,348.8 million, including profit on disposal of LBCT of US$1,153.6 million).
Our impressive result for 2020, which includes the highest ever revenue, liftings and profit figures for our core container shipping and logistics business, was achieved in an unprecedented and extremely complicated context. We began 2020 with a relatively optimistic outlook, noting the first stage trade agreement between China and the United States, and the improving trend in the supply and demand balance in our sector.
However, very soon, the global consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19 began to be felt. Following the initial spread of the virus across the world, market and customer forecasts suggested massive reductions in demand. While demand certainly did fall, it did not fall as dramatically or for as long as had been anticipated.
Since June, the situation for container shipping has been improving. Benefitting from effective epidemic prevention measures, China was among the first countries to re-activate production and re-open for business. In economies such as the United States and Europe by a combination of measures, including the encouragement of working from home and governmental subsidies, consumer demand also began to improve. In turn, demand for space on our various tradelanes increased dramatically, with efforts being made to put more capacity into service as quickly as possible, in order to meet the surprising levels of demand.
This relatively prompt restart, coupled with the beginning of a wave of unexpectedly strong demand that continued unabated throughout the year, led to more capacity being deployed on some routes in the Trans-Pacific Peak Season 2020 than during the same period in 2019.
Our teams had to manage not only sudden and severe swings in demand, but also tremendous operational challenges. Lockdowns in different terminals and at different points in the supply chain created chokepoints at key hubs. The industry faced additional difficulties with a shortage of workers due to social distancing measures. As more and more services were introduced, congestion and equipment availability became more and more problematic. All these elements went together to create operational delays, and a slowdown in the flow of the repositioning of container boxes, which then in turn created further obstacles.
We continued to benefit from increased co-operation and synergy within COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, which helped us to handle the challenges of the year in the most professional and efficient manner. In this Dual Brand context, and despite the impact of the pandemic, we expanded our presence into new routes, servicing many emerging markets, not least Latin America, and building up our global coverage further.
We placed orders for twelve 23,000 TEU vessels during 2020, which are scheduled to be delivered during 2023-2024. Not only will these modern, efficient vessels improve our cost structure and our services in the Asia-Europe trade, but they also serve as clearevidence of the entire group's continuing commitment to our very successful dual brandstrategy.
For many years now, we have commented on the benefits of alliance membership. Our situation within the Ocean Alliance continues to provide us significant advantage, and ensures that we are able to offer a broad, high-quality service network to our customers. We have been members of the Ocean Alliance for four years, and look forward to attaining further benefit from our continued membership into a fifth year.
The challenges in effecting crew changes were rightly a key focus during 2020, and remain so. Seafarers, through their efforts and sacrifices, have kept world trade flowing during 2020, and we all owe them a special debt of thanks. We will exert every effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our seafarers, and this includes going the extra mile to help them return home at the end of each assignment. We believe that we have been among the best performers in this regard, and, having signed the Neptune Declaration, we look forward to encouraging all parties to facilitate crew change, even during these challenging pandemic times.
Our logistics business, OOCL Logistics, in spite of COVID-related challenges earlier in the year, had a fruitful 2020. We strengthened our business in rail services between China and Europe, and our Air Freight Forwarding. Our warehousing and distribution activities increased, and we added new depot and warehousing capacity in Thailand and Vietnam. We believe that co-operation between our logistics business and our liner activities will help to drive our groupwide strategic growth plan for end-to-end services.
Our group continues to advance its longstanding track record as a leader in technology and digital innovation. We launched our Freightsmart platform, which will provide instant quotation and booking. We inaugurated IQAX, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which will play a leading role in driving the digital transformation of the container shipping industry. In the early part of the year our Business Continuity Infrastructure was put to the test, as thousands of employees suddenly had to work from home due to COVID-19 lockdowns-thanks to the solid efforts of all colleagues, we passed this test with flying colours, and maintained business operations and high quality customer service.
Based on an independent valuation as at 31st December 2020, Wall Street Plaza was valued downwards by US$30.0 million, reflecting an assessed market value of US$280.0 million. Taking into consideration of US$0.5 million capital expenditures on the building in 2020, the fair value loss for 2020 has come to US$30.5 million. As at 31st December 2019, Wall Street Plaza was valued at US$310.0 million.
Looking Forward
Looking ahead, despite current strong markets, we must recognise that the full impact of COVID-19 may not be known for some time. By this, we mean not only the inevitable fluctuations of the freight rate markets and of the balance between shipping supply and global demand, but also that it remains to be seen how supply chains will evolve after the challenges of 2020. We seek to serve our customers with ever greater end-to-end services and improved digitalised interfaces. However, it also creates challenges and risks, which we will address intelligently and proactively.
Whatever happens, OOIL will adapt and be ready to serve its customers. We will continue to work tirelessly and diligently to be at the forefront of our industry, in technology, in environmental and social responsibility, in customer service, and in profitability and financial health. As part of the COSCO SHIPPING Group, a true global leader in container shipping and logistics, we have confidence that, under our Dual Brand strategy, we are well placed to drive forward the success of our industry, as a Vital Link to World Trade.
Final and Special Dividends
The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has recommended the payment ofa final dividend of US50.26 cents (HK$3.920 at the exchange rate of US$1 : HK$7.8) per ordinary share and a special dividend of US86.6 cents (HK$6.755 at the exchange rate of US$1 : HK$7.8) per ordinary share for the year ended 31st December 2020 to be paid on 29th June 2021 to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 1st June 2021. Shareholders should complete the dividend election form (if applicable) and return it to the Company's Hong Kongbranch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the"Branch Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on 21st June 2021.
Dividend policy
Shareholders of the same class of shares shall have equal rights to dividends anddistributions.The Company adopted a dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy") thatbalances the objectives of appropriately rewarding the shareholders for their investment and retaining reserves for long-term development and future expansion of the Company, and enhances transparency facilitating shareholders and investors to make informedinvestment decisions.
The Dividend Policy has a target annual dividend payout of 40% of the consolidated net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Company in the financial years of 2021, 2022and 2023, and the Company's annual dividend payment shall not be less than US$400million in the aforesaid financial years, whether as interim and/or final dividends, subject to, inter alia, the financial performance, liquidity position, future plans and working capital requirements of the Company and the prevailing economic, financial, business and regulatory circumstances. The Company may also declare special dividends fromtime to time in addition to the semi-annual dividends.
The declaration of dividends is subject to the sole discretion of the Board. There can be no assurance that dividends will be paid in any particular amount of any given period. The Dividend Policy shall not constitute a legally binding document in respect of future dividend declaration of the Company and/or in no way oblige the Company to declare a dividend at any time or from time to time. The distribution and payment of dividends ofthe Company will be subject to compliance with the Company's Bye-laws and applicablelaws and regulations.
Liquidity and Financial Resources
As at 31st December 2020, the Group had liquid assets amounting to US$3,323.0 million and a total indebtedness of US$3,069.8 million. The Group changed from a net debt to equity ratio of 0.23 : 1 as at end of 2019 to a net cash position at the end of 2020.
The indebtedness of the Group mainly comprises bank loans and lease liabilities which are mainlydenominated in US dollar. The Group's borrowings are monitored to ensurea smooth repayment schedule to maturity.
Employee Information
As at 31st December 2020, the Group had 10,552 full-time employees. Their salary and benefit levels are maintained at competitive levels. Employees are rewarded on aperformance related basis within the general policy and framework of the Group's salaryand bonus schemes which are regularly reviewed. Other benefits including medical insurance and pension funds are also provided, and social and recreational activities are organised around the world.
Closure of Register of Members
The register of members of the Company will be closed during the following periods:
(a) from 17th May 2021 to 21st May 2021, both days inclusive, to ascertain the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting of theCompany to be held on 21st May 2021 (the "AGM").During this period, no transfer of shares will be registered. To be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all share transfer documents must be accompanied with the relevant share certificates and lodged with the Branch Share Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th
Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong forregistration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 14th May 2021; and
(b) from 28th May 2021 to 1st June 2021, both days inclusive, to ascertain the shareholders entitled to the proposed final and special dividends. During this period, no transfer of shares will be registered. To qualify for the proposed final and special dividends, all share transfer documents must be accompanied with the relevant share certificates and lodged with the Branch Share Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, HongKong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 27th May 2021.
Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Shares
During the year ended 31st December 2020, neither the Company nor any of itssubsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's shares.
Pre-emptive Rights
No pre-emptive rights exist under Bermudan law in relation to the issue of new shares by the Company.
Corporate Governance
Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code
The Board and the management of the Company are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. The Company considers that effective corporate governance makes an important contribution to corporate success and to the enhancement of shareholder value.
The Company has adopted its own corporate governance code (the "CG Code"), whichin addition to applying the principles as set out in the Corporate Governance Code andCorporate Governance Report (the "SEHK Code") contained in Appendix 14 to theRules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), also incorporates and conforms to local andinternational best practices. The CG Code sets out the corporate governance principles applied by the Group and is constantly reviewed to ensure transparency, accountability and independence.
Throughout the year of 2020, the Company complied with the SEHK Code, save for the following:-
•Mr. Xu Lirong, the Chairman of the Board, did not attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15th May 2020 due to prior business engagement and delegated to Mr. Chow Philip Yiu Wah to chair the meeting.
Further information on the CG Code will be set out in the Corporate Governance Reportcontained in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.
Review of Financial Statements
The Audit Committee has reviewed the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31st December 2020, in conjunction with the external and internal auditors of the Company.
Securities Transactions by Directors
The Company has adopted its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions byDirectors (the "Code") on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "ModelCode") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules.
All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they had fully complied with the required standards set out in both the Code and the Model Code for the year ended 31st December 2020.
Annual General Meeting
The AGM will be held on 21st May 2021. Notice of the AGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company on or around 19th April 2021.
Publication of Results Announcement and Annual Report
This annual results announcement is published on the websites of HKEX athttp://www.hkexnews.hkand the Company athttp://www.ooilgroup.com.The 2020 Annual Report will be published on the HKEX's website and the Company's websiteand will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company on or around 29th April 2021.
Directors
As at the date of this announcement, our Executive Directors are Mr. XU Lirong, Mr. HUANG Xiaowen, Mr. YANG Zhijian and Mr. FENG Boming; our Non-Executive Directors are Mr. TUNG Lieh Cheung Andrew, Mr. YAN Jun, Ms. WANG Dan, Mr. IP Sing Chi and Ms. CUI Hongqin; and our Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr. CHOW Philip Yiu Wah, Dr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson, Mr. YANG Liang Yee Philip, Ms. CHEN Ying and Mr. SO Gregory Kam Leung.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward looking statements. Statements which are not ofhistorical facts, including statements of the Company's beliefs and expectations, areforward looking statements. They are based upon current plans, estimates and projections and, therefore, no undue reliance should be placed upon them. Forward looking statements are correct only as of the day on which they are made. The Company has no obligation and does not undertake to update any of them publicly in the light of fresh information or of future events. Forward looking statements contain inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company warns that should any of these risks or uncertainties ever materialise or that any of the assumptions should prove incorrect or should any number of important factors or events occur or not occur, then the actual results of the Company may differ materially from those either expressed or implied in any of these forward looking statements.
