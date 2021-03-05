Orient Securities : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 5, 2021 AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES 03/05/2021 | 08:35am EST Send by mail :

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name "؇˙ᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "؇˙ᗇՎ" (in Chinese) and "DFZQ" (in English)) (Stock Code: 03958) POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 5, 2021 AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES I VOTING RESULTS OF THE MEETING References are made to the notice and the circular (the "Circular") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated February 10, 2021 of ؇˙ᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (the "Company"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at Meeting Room, 15/F, No. 119 South Zhongshan Road, Shanghai, the PRC, by way of an on-site meeting, on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.. The meeting was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. JIN Wenzhong, the President of the Company (acting as the Chairman). Voting at the EGM was conducted by a combination of network voting and poll onsite. In accordance with relevant PRC laws and regulations, the holders of A Shares were entitled to attend the voting at the EGM in person, by proxy, or via network for the relevant resolutions. The time of network voting for the resolutions proposed at the EGM for holders of A Shares on March 5, 2021 was set out in the notice of the EGM to holders of A Shares dated February 9, 2021 published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange separately. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share Registrar, two representatives from the Company's Shareholders, a Supervisor of the Company and two representatives from Grandall Law Firm (Shanghai) were appointed by the Company as the scrutineers for the vote-taking at the EGM. Some of the Directors and Supervisors, as well as the secretary to the Board of the Company, attended the EGM. Some members of the senior management were also present. As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 6,993,655,803 which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting in respect of the resolutions at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any resolution proposed at the EGM under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No Shareholder who was entitled to attend the EGM had to abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No parties indicated their intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting in respect of any resolution proposed at the EGM. A total of 26 Shareholders and their proxies, holding an aggregate of 2,832,392,617 shares with voting rights, representing approximately 40.4994% of the total shares with voting rights of the Company, in which, 25 Shareholders of A Shares and their proxies, holding an aggregate of 2,773,785,039 shares, representing approximately 39.6614% of the total shares with voting rights of the Company while one Shareholder of H Shares and its proxy, holding an aggregate of 58,607,578 shares, representing approximately 0.8380% of the total shares with voting rights of the Company, attended the EGM. POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM The Shareholders present at the EGM considered and approved the following resolutions: SPECIAL RESOLUTION For Against Abstain Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) 1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to certain articles of the Articles of Association of the Company. AShares 2,773,707,439 99.9972 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0007 HShares 58,607,578 100.0000 0 0.0000 0 0.0000 Total 2,832,315,017 99.9973 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0006 As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favor of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Abstain Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) 2. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the election of the Board of the Company, including: 2.01 to consider and approve Mr. Song Xuefeng as an executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,772,914,920 99.9686 852,119 0.0307 18,000 0.0007 HShares 53,532,378 91.3404 5,075,200 8.6596 0 0.0000 Total 2,826,447,298 99.7901 5,927,319 0.2093 18,000 0.0006 2.02 to consider and approve Mr. Jin Wenzhong as an executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,770,513,820 99.8821 2,243,119 0.0809 1,028,100 0.0370 HShares 40,027,545 68.2976 18,580,033 31.7024 0 0.0000 Total 2,810,541,365 99.2285 20,823,152 0.7352 1,028,100 0.0363 2.03 to consider and approve Mr. Yu Xuechun as a non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,772,046,620 99.9373 1,720,419 0.0620 18,000 0.0007 HShares 55,148,778 94.0984 3,458,800 5.9016 0 0.0000 Total 2,827,195,398 99.8165 5,179,219 0.1829 18,000 0.0006 ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Abstain Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) 2.04 to consider and approve Mr. Liu Wei as a non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,771,941,320 99.9335 1,825,719 0.0658 18,000 0.0007 HShares 53,815,578 91.8236 4,792,000 8.1764 0 0.0000 Total 2,825,756,898 99.7657 6,617,719 0.2336 18,000 0.0007 2.05 to consider and approve Mr. Zhou Donghui as a non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,772,064,120 99.9380 1,702,919 0.0614 18,000 0.0006 HShares 55,148,778 94.0984 3,458,800 5.9016 0 0.0000 Total 2,827,212,898 99.8171 5,161,719 0.1822 18,000 0.0007 2.06 to consider and approve Mr. Cheng Feng as a non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,772,046,620 99.9373 1,720,419 0.0620 18,000 0.0007 HShares 55,148,778 94.0984 3,458,800 5.9016 0 0.0000 Total 2,827,195,398 99.8165 5,179,219 0.1829 18,000 0.0006 2.07 to consider and approve Mr. Ren Zhixiang as a non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,772,046,620 99.9373 1,720,419 0.0620 18,000 0.0007 HShares 55,148,778 94.0984 3,458,800 5.9016 0 0.0000 Total 2,827,195,398 99.8165 5,179,219 0.1829 18,000 0.0006 2.08 to consider and approve Mr. Xu Zhiming as an independent non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,773,712,439 99.9974 54,600 0.0020 18,000 0.0006 HShares 58,607,578 100.0000 0 0.0000 0 0.0000 Total 2,832,320,017 99.9974 54,600 0.0019 18,000 0.0007 2.09 to consider and approve Mr. Jin Qinglu as an independent non-executive Director of the Company; AShares 2,773,434,120 99.9873 332,919 0.0120 18,000 0.0007 HShares 56,762,778 96.8523 1,844,800 3.1477 0 0.0000 Total 2,830,196,898 99.9225 2,177,719 0.0769 18,000 0.0006 2.10 to consider and approve Mr. Wu Hong as an independent non-executive Director of the Company; and AShares 2,772,702,339 99.9610 1,064,700 0.0384 18,000 0.0006 HShares 58,607,578 100.0000 0 0.0000 0 0.0000 Total 2,831,309,917 99.9618 1,064,700 0.0376 18,000 0.0006 2.11 to consider and approve Mr. Feng Xingdong as an independent non-executive Director of the Company. AShares 2,773,451,439 99.9880 314,100 0.0113 19,500 0.0007 HShares 55,660,378 94.9713 2,947,200 5.0287 0 0.0000 Total 2,829,111,817 99.8842 3,261,300 0.1151 19,500 0.0007 As more than half of the votes were cast in favor of each of these resolutions, each of these resolutions was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Abstain Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) Shares Percentage (%) 3. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the election of the Supervisory committee of the Company, including: 3.01 to consider and approve Mr. Zhang Qian as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company; AShares 2,767,050,091 99.7572 6,715,448 0.2421 19,500 0.0007 HShares 51,166,839 87.3041 7,440,739 12.6959 0 0.0000 Total 2,818,216,930 99.4995 14,156,187 0.4998 19,500 0.0007 3.02 to consider and approve Mr. Wu Junhao as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company; AShares 2,767,050,091 99.7572 6,715,448 0.2421 19,500 0.0007 HShares 51,166,839 87.3041 7,440,739 12.6959 0 0.0000 Total 2,818,216,930 99.4995 14,156,187 0.4998 19,500 0.0007 3.03 to consider and approve Mr. Zhang Jian as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company; AShares 2,773,707,439 99.9972 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0007 HShares 58,607,578 100.0000 0 0.0000 0 0.0000 Total 2,832,315,017 99.9973 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0006 3.04 to consider and approve Mr. Shen Guangjun as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company; AShares 2,773,707,439 99.9972 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0007 HShares 58,607,578 100.0000 0 0.0000 0 0.0000 Total 2,832,315,017 99.9973 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0006 3.05 to consider and approve Ms. Tong Jie as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company; and AShares 2,773,707,439 99.9972 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0007 HShares 58,607,578 100.0000 0 0.0000 0 0.0000 Total 2,832,315,017 99.9973 58,100 0.0021 19,500 0.0006 3.06 to consider and approve Mr. Xia Lijun as an independent Supervisor of the Company. AShares 2,767,067,591 99.7578 6,700,448 0.2416 17,000 0.0006 HShares 51,166,839 87.3041 7,440,739 12.6959 0 0.0000 Total 2,818,234,430 99.5001 14,141,187 0.4993 17,000 0.0006 As more than half of the votes were cast in favor of each of these resolutions, each of these resolutions was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. Please refer to the Circular for full text of the resolutions. ATTESTATION BY LAWYERS Grandall Law Firm (Shanghai), the PRC legal advisers to the Company, consider that the convening and convocation procedures of the EGM are in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and administrative documents as well as the Articles of Association; the qualifications of conveners of and the attendees at the EGM are lawful and valid; the voting procedures and poll results of the EGM are in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and administrative documents as well as the Articles of Association; and the resolutions duly passed at the EGM are lawful and valid. II AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The proposal in relation to the amendments to certain articles of the Articles of Association has been duly passed as a special resolution at the EGM. For details of the amendments, please refer to the Circular. The amended Articles of Association will take effect from the date of this announcement. The full text of the amended Articles of Association is available on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn), The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.dfzq.com.cn). The Company will go through the filing and registration and other matters in accordance with laws as required.

III APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD After consideration at the EGM, Mr. Song Xuefeng and Mr. Jin Wenzhong were elected as the executive Directors of the fifth session of the Board, Mr. Yu Xuechun, Mr. Liu Wei, Mr. Zhou Donghui, Mr. Cheng Feng and Mr. Ren Zhixiang were elected as the non-executive Directors of the fifth session of the Board, and Mr. Xu Zhiming, Mr. Jin Qinglu, Mr. Wu Hong and Mr. Feng Xingdong were elected as the independent non-executive Directors of the fifth session of the Board. Among the members of the fifth session of the Board, in addition to the Directors elected above, as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated February 9, 2021 in relation to elections of employee Director and employee representative Supervisors, Ms. Zhu Jing has been elected by the employees of the Company as an employee Director (together with the above Directors considered and elected at the EGM, collectively, the "Elected Directors") at the general meeting of employees' representatives and joined the fifth session of the Board directly. All members of the fifth session of the Board shall serve a term of three years with effect from the date of this announcement. The biographical details for the Elected Directors of the fifth session of the Board are set out in Annex I to this announcement. As at the date of this announcement and to the best of the Board's knowledge, save as disclosed in this announcement, the Elected Directors have not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. As at the date of this announcement, the Elected Directors do not have other relationship with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Company. The Elected Directors do not directly have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). There is no other information in relation to the appointments of the Elected Directors which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. The Company will enter into a service agreement with each of the Elected Directors. Unless adjustment is required by the relevant applicable laws and regulations, the terms of office of the Elected Directors shall end on the expiry date of the terms of office of the fifth session of the Board. Mr. Song Xuefeng will not receive remuneration from the Company during his term of office as an executive Director, and the remuneration of Mr. Jin Wenzhong will be determined in accordance with relevant rules on remuneration and performance of management members of the Company during his term of office as an executive Director. Mr. Yu Xuechun, Mr. Liu Wei, Mr. Zhou Donghui, Mr. Cheng Feng and Mr. Ren Zhixiang will not receive remuneration from the Company during their terms of office as non-executive Directors. The remuneration of Ms. Zhu Jing will be determined in accordance with the remuneration and assessment system of the Company during her term of office as an employee Director (non-executive Director) of the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Xu Zhiming, Mr. Jin Qinglu, Mr. Wu Hong and Mr. Feng Xingdong will be determined in accordance with the resolution in relation to the Adjustment of Remuneration of the Independent Directors of the Company during their terms of office as independent non-executive Directors. Due to the election of the Board, among the Directors of the fourth session of the Board, Mr. Wu Junhao, Mr. Li Xiang, Ms. Xia Jinghan, Mr. Xu Jianguo and Mr. He Xuan no longer serve as Directors or serve any position in the Board committees of the Company from the date of approval of the election of the fifth session of the Board at the EGM. They confirm that they have no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to their resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). IVAPPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE After consideration at the EGM, Mr. Zhang Qian, Mr. Wu Junhao, Mr. Zhang Jian, Mr. Shen Guangjun and Ms. Tong Jie were elected as the shareholder representative Supervisors of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee, and Mr. Xia Lijun was elected as the independent Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee. Among the Supervisors of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee, in addition to the Supervisors elected above, as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated February 9, 2021 in relation to elections of employee Director and employee representative Supervisors, Mr. Du Weihua, Ms. Ruan Fei and Ms. Ding Yan have been elected by the employees of the Company at the general meeting of employees' representatives as employee representative Supervisors (together with the above Supervisors considered and elected at the EGM, collectively, the "Elected Supervisors") and joined the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee directly. All members of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee shall serve a term of three years with effect from the date of this announcement. The biographical details for the Elected Supervisors of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee are set out in Annex II to this announcement. As at the date of this announcement and to the best of the Supervisory Committee's knowledge, save as disclosed in this announcement, the Elected Supervisors have not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. As at the date of this announcement, the Elected Supervisors do not have other relationship with any Directors, Supervisors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Company. The Elected Supervisors do not directly have any interest in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. There is no other information in relation to the appointments of the Elected Supervisors which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. The Company will enter into a service agreement with each of the Elected Supervisors. Unless adjustment is required by the relevant applicable laws and regulations, the terms of office of the Elected Supervisors shall end on the expiry date of the terms of office of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee. Mr. Zhang Qian, Mr. Wu Junhao, Mr. Zhang Jian, Mr. Shen Guangjun and Ms. Tong Jie will not receive remuneration from the Company during their terms of office as shareholder representative Supervisors, the remuneration of Mr. Du Weihua, Ms. Ruan Fei and Ms. Ding Yan will be determined in accordance with the remuneration and assessment system of the Company during their terms of office as employee representative Supervisors of the Company, and the remuneration of Mr. Xia Lijun will be determined in accordance with the Proposal on Allowances of Independent Supervisor at the first meeting of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee during his term of office as an independent Supervisor. Due to the election of the Supervisory Committee, among the shareholder representative Supervisors of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee, Ms. Huang Laifang, Mr. Liu Wenbin, Mr. Yin Keding and Mr. Wu Zhengkui no longer serve as Supervisors of the Company from the date of this announcement. Among the employee representative Supervisors, Mr. Zhou Wenwu and Mr. Yao Yuan no longer serve as Supervisors of the Company from the date of this announcement. They confirm that they have no disagreement with the Board and the Supervisory Committee and there is no matter relating to their resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. V ROLES OF MEMBERS OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE BOARD On March 5, 2021, at the first meeting (temporary meeting) of the fifth session of the Board, it was resolved that Mr. Jin Wenzhong be elected as the Chairman of the Company. At the first meeting of the fifth session of the Board, it was further resolved that the composition of the special committees under the Board be as follows: (1) Strategic Development Committee: Song Xuefeng (chairman), Jin Wenzhong, Cheng Feng, Xu Zhiming, Zhu Jing; (2) Compliance and Risk Management Committee: Jin Wenzhong (chairman), Yu Xuechun, Cheng Feng, Ren Zhixiang, Wu Hong; (3) Audit Committee: Jin Qinglu (chairman), Yu Xuechun, Zhou Donghui, Feng Xingdong; (4) Remuneration and Nomination Committee: Wu Hong (chairman), Liu Wei, Zhou Donghui, Jin Qinglu, Feng Xingdong. After election of the Board, in view of the background of each of the independent non-executive Directors and their respective roles in other committees under the Board, the Company is still considering an appropriate independent non-executive Director to join the Audit Committee, as a result of which, the Company temporarily fails to meet the requirement that the majority of the audit committee members must be independent non-executive directors under Rule 3.21 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Company will appoint an appropriate independent non-executive Director to join the Audit Committee within prescribed period according to relevant requirements under Rule 3.23 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Company will make a separate announcement in respect of such appointment in due course.

VI APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY At the first meeting (temporary meeting) of the fifth session of the Board, it was also resolved that Mr. Jin Wenzhong be appointed as the President of the Company with a term commencing from the date of this announcement and ending on the date of expiry of the term of the current session of the Board. Biographical details of Mr. Jin Wenzhong are set out in Annex I to this announcement. VII APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES At the first meeting (temporary meeting) of the fifth session of the Board, it was also resolved that Mr. Wang Rufu ("Mr. Wang") and Ms. Leung Wing Han Sharon ("Ms. Leung") recommended by SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited be appointed as the joint company secretaries with effect from the date of this announcement. Biographical details of Mr. Wang and Ms. Leung are set out in Annex III to this announcement. References are made to the Company's announcements dated October 30, 2019 and November 5, 2019. As previously disclosed, Mr. Wang currently does not possess the qualifications of company secretary as required under Rule 3.28 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Company has applied, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on November 4, 2019, has granted, a waiver (the "Waiver") from strict compliance with Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules with respect to the appointment of Mr. Wang as a joint company secretary of the Company for a period of three years from November 4, 2019 (the "Waiver Period") on conditions that, (1) the Company engages Ms. Leung, who is able to fully comply with the requirements set out under Note 1 to Rule 3.28 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, to assist Mr. Wang and enable him to acquire the relevant experience to discharge the functions of a company secretary during the Waiver Period as required under Note 2 to Rule 3.28 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules; (2) upon expiry of the Waiver Period, the Company will notify the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to re-visit the situation. The qualifications and experience of Mr. Wang will be further evaluated by the Company. The Company will then endeavour to demonstrate to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's satisfaction that Mr. Wang, having had the benefit of Ms. Leung's assistance, has acquired "relevant experience" within the meaning of Note 2 to Rule 3.28 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules such that a further waiver will not be necessary; and (3) the Company will announce the details of the Waiver, including its reasons and conditions. The Waiver will be revoked immediately if Ms. Leung ceases to provide assistance to Mr. Wang. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange may withdraw or change the Waiver if the Company's situation changes.

VIII APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES At the first meeting (temporary meeting) of the fifth session of the Board, it was also resolved that Mr. Song Xuefeng and Mr. Jin Wenzhong be appointed to jointly serve as the authorized representatives of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules with effect from the date of this announcement. By order of the Board of Directors JIN Wenzhong Chairman Shanghai, PRC March 5, 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mr. SONG Xuefeng and Mr. JIN Wenzhong as executive Directors; Mr. YU Xuechun, Mr. LIU Wei, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Mr. CHENG Feng, Mr. REN Zhixiang and Ms. ZHU Jing as non-executive Directors; and Mr. XU Zhiming, Mr. JIN Qinglu, Mr. WU Hong and Mr. FENG Xingdong as independent non-executive Directors. ANNEX I: BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE ELECTED DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Song Xuefeng, a Chinese national born in 1970, is a member of the Communist Party of China (the "CPC"), a doctorate in management, a senior economist and a certified public accountant. He currently serves as the secretary of the CPC party committee and an executive director of the Company, a member of the CPC party committee and deputy general manager of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited, the chairman of Shanghai ICY Capital Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Shenergy Nengchuang Energy Development Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Shenergy ICY Equity Investment Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Shanghai Orient Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Song served as the manager of the financial department of Shenergy Company Limited, a deputy manager and manager of Shenergy Company Limited from March 2001 to May 2008, an assistant to the general manager and finance manager, chief accountant and finance manager, deputy general manager and chief accountant at Shenergy Company Limited from March 2005 to April 2011, the chairman of the supervisiory committee of Shenergy Company Limited from May 2011 to June 2020 (a temporary assistant mayor of Zigong, Sichuan from November 2010 to November 2011), assistant to general manager of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited from January 2012 to August 2014 and a shareholder representative supervisor and chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Company from October 2014 to March 2018. Mr. Song has been serving as a deputy general manager of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since August 2014, a member of the CPC party committee of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since December 2016, the secretary of the CPC party committee of the Company since September 2020, and an executive director of the Company since March 2021. Mr. Jin Wenzhong, a Chinese national born in 1964, is a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in economics and is an economist. He currently serves as the deputy secretary of the CPC party committee, chairman of the Board, executive director and president of the Company, the chairman of Shanghai Orient Securities Capital Investment Co., Ltd., the chairman of Orient Securities Investment Banking Co., Ltd., a director of Shanghai Orient Securities Futures Co., Ltd. and a director of Shanghai Orient Securities Innovation Investment Co., Ltd. He served as the deputy manager of the distribution department, the deputy director of the research institute and the assistant to the president of Wanguo Securities from January 1992 to September 1995, the deputy director of the office for enterprise modernization committee of Nomura Securities from October 1995 to December 1997, a member of the CPC party committee and the deputy general manager of the Company from December 1997 to September 2010 and the general manager of the securities investment business department from March 2016 to March 2017. He has been serving as the deputy CPC party committee secretary, executive director, and president of the Company since September 2010, acting as the chairman of the board of directors and legal representative of the Company from October 2020 to March 2021, and the chairman of the Board of the Company since March 2021. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Yu Xuechun, a Chinese national born in 1964, is a member of the CPC, holds a bachelor's degree in engineering, and is a senior engineer. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Company, the deputy chief economist and general manager of strategic development department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited, the general manager of Shenergy Hongkong Holding Limited and the chairman of supervisory committee of Shenergy Company Limited (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600642). He served as an engineering of Shanghai Electric Automation Research Institute and Shanghai Nanyang International Industrial Co., Ltd., the deputy director of marketing department, office manager and deputy office director of Shenergy Company Limited from November 1995 to April 2005, the deputy office director, deputy manager of asset management department, manager of asset management department and office director of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited from May 2005 to March 2020, the deputy chief economist and general manager of strategic development department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since March 2020, and a non-executive director of the Company since March 2021. Mr. Liu Wei, a Chinese national born in 1973, is a member of the CPC and holds a master's degree in law. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Company, a member of the discipline inspection committee, the director of organization department under the CPC party committee and the general manager of human resource department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited, a supervisor of Shenergy Group Business Services Co., Ltd. and a director of Shanghai Shenergy Chengyi Equity Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu served as a clerk of the Enforcement Division (section officer), a clerk of the Economic Division, an assistant judge of the Economic Division, and an assistant judge of the Office (deputy section head level) of People's Court of Huangpu District of Shanghai from July 1996 to December 2001, an assistant judge of the Office (deputy section head level), an assistant judge of the Office (section head level), the deputy section chief of the General Section of the Office, the director of the President's Office of the Office, a judge (deputy division head level), and the deputy director of the Office of Higher People's Court of Shanghai Municipality from December 2001 to May 2013, the deputy director of the Office of Organization Department, the deputy director and investigator of General Official Division of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee from May 2013 to September 2017. Mr. Liu has been serving as the manager of human resource department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since September 2017, and the director of organization department under the CPC party committee and the general manager of human resource department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since December 2020. Mr. Liu Wei has served as a non-executive director of the Company since March 2018. Mr. Zhou Donghui, a Chinese national born in 1969, is a member of the CPC, holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and is a senior accountant. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Company, a director and general manager of Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Company Limited, a non-executive director of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code of 06837 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600837) and a non-executive director of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code of 02601 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 601601). He served as a clerk and deputy chief of the financial department of Shanghai Tobacco (Group) Company from July 1991 to September 2000, the deputy manager and manager of the financial department of China Tobacco Shanghai Import and Export Co., Ltd. from September 2000 to September 2008, the deputy director of the investment management department of Shanghai Tobacco (Group) Company from September 2008 to April 2011, the deputy general manager of Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Company Limited from August 2010 to April 2011, the deputy director of financial department and deputy director of fund management center of Shanghai Tobacco Group Co., Ltd. from April 2011 to February 2015, the standing deputy director of investment department of Shanghai Tobacco Group Co., Ltd. and standing deputy general manager of Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Company Limited from February 2015 to July 2015, the director of investment department of Shanghai Tobacco Group Co., Ltd. and a director and general manager of Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Company Limited from July 2015 to September 2016, and has served as a director and general manager of Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Company Limited since September 2016. Mr. Zhou Donghui has served as a non-executive director of the Company since May 2020. Mr. Cheng Feng, a Chinese national born in 1971, is a member of the CPC and holds a master's degree in business administration. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Company, a member of the CPC party committee and the deputy general manager of Shanghai United Media Group, the chairman of Shanghai Shangbao Asset Management Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Dongfang Press Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Real Power Capital Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Culture Assets And Equity Exchange Co., Ltd., the executive vice chairman of Shanghai XinHua Media Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600825), a director of Shanghai Oriental Pearl Real Estate Co., Ltd., an executive director of Shanghai Realty Times Co., Ltd., a director of China Universal Asset Management Company Limited, an executive director of Shanghai Jiefang Media Information Development Co., Ltd., an executive director of Shanghai Wenhui Xinmin Industrial Co. Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Shangbao Chuanyue Properties Development Co., Ltd., an executive director of Shanghai Shenwen Industry Co.,Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Oriental Ticketing Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Shangbao Industrial Co., Ltd., the chairman of supervisory committee of Jiemian (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai Ruiyi Investment Management Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Shanghai Ruili Financial Information Service Co., Ltd. He served as a clerk, executive, member and deputy secretary of the CPC youth league committee, deputy secretary of the CPC youth league committee (in charge of works) and secretary of the CPC youth league committee of the Office of Foreign Economic of Shanghai Foreign Economic and Trade Commission from March 1995 to February 2001, the vice president of Shanghai Electrical Machinery Group Import & Export Co., Ltd. from February 2001 to June 2002, the deputy director of Office of Technology Import as well as deputy director (in charge of works) and director of Office of Technological Development and Technology Trade of Shanghai Foreign Economic and Trade Commission from June 2002 to April 2005, the office director, director of information center and general manager of administration department of Shanghai International Group Co., Ltd. from April 2005 to June 2009, the deputy secretary of the CPC party committee, general manager, secretary of the CPC party committee and chairman of Shanghai International Group Financial Services Co., Ltd. from June 2009 to March 2013, the secretary of the CPC party committee and chairman of Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation Co., Ltd. from March 2013 to October 2013, a member of the CPC party committee and deputy general manager of Shanghai United Media Group since October 2013, and a non-executive director of the Company since March 2021. Mr. Ren Zhixiang, a Chinese national born in 1969, is a member of the CPC and holds a dotorate degree in economics. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Company, the deputy secretary of the CPC party committee and director and general manager of Zheneng Capital Holdings Co., Ltd., a director of Zhejiang Fuzhe Investment Co., Ltd., the vice chairman of Zheshang Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. and a non-executive director of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code of 02016 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 601916). He served as an office clerk, engineering and secretary of the CPC youth league committee of Zhejiang Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering Bureau from August 1995 to August 2001, a senior researcher and deputy general manager of investment banking division of Zhejiang International Trust & Investment Company Ltd. from June 2004 to February 2007, a senior director of asset management department of Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Co., Ltd. from February 2007 to October 2010, the chief economist, deputy director and director of strategy management and legal department of Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Co., Ltd. from October 2010 to November 2019, the deputy secretary to the CPC party committee and general manager of Zheneng Capital Holdings Co., Ltd. since November 2019, director of Zheneng Capital Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2020, and a non-executive director of the Company since March 2021. Ms. Zhu Jing, born in 1969, is a member of the CPC and holds a master's degree in economics. She currently serves as a non-executive director (employee director), the general manager of strategic development department of the Company, a director and general manager of Orient Finance Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, a director of Orient Futures Co., Ltd., a director of Orient Securities International Financial Group Co., Ltd., the chairman of supervisory committee of Chengtay Financial Leasing (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a director of Great Wall Fund Management Co., Ltd. and a supervisor of Shanghai Orient Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd. She served as a staff of Xi'an Mining Machinery Factory from July 1992 to May 1995, the manager and deputy general manager of securities management department of Shanghai Caitong International Investment Management Co., Ltd. from May 1995 to February 1999, a staff, business planning director, senior operation director and assistant to general manager of brokerage business department, assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of operational management department of the Company and deputy director of the Board office of the Company from March 1999 to January 2015, the general manager of strategic development department of the Company since February 2015, and a non-executive director (employee director) of the Company since March 2021. INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Xu Zhiming, a Hong Kong permanent resident born in 1961, holds a doctorate degree in economics. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of the Company, a founding partner of China Broadband Capital. He successively served as a research analyst of Institute for International Studies in China International Trust and Investment Corporation, and the co-director of corporate finance department and co-director of capital market department of Nomura International (Hong Kong) Limited, a director and the director of investment banking division in the Great China Region of National Westminster Bank of Britain, a director and the director of corporate financing division in the Great China Region of Bank of Boston of the United States from December 1986 to August 1999, an executive director of China Resources Enterprise, Limited, an executive director of China Resources (Beijing) Land Limited, the managing director and chief operating officer of China Resources Logic Limited from August 1999 to December 2001, as well as a senior consultant of TOM Group Limited, and an executive director and chief operating officer of TOM Online Inc from January 2002 to May 2005. Mr. Xu has been a founding partner of China Broadband Capital since March 2006. Mr. Xu Zhiming has served as an independent non-executive director of the Company since July 2016. Mr. Jin Qinglu, a Chinese national born in 1972, is a member of the CPC and holds a doctorate degree in accountancy. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of the Company, the dean of the School of Accountancy and a doctoral supervisor of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He served as an assistant professor of accountancy in the School of Accountancy of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from June 2005 to June 2011, then an associate professor of accountancy in the School of Accountancy of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from July 2011 to June 2012, and a professor of accountancy in the School of Accountancy of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics since July 2012. He served as the associate dean of the Institute of Accounting and Finance of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from February 2014 to November 2018, the associate dean of the School of Accountancy of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from April 2015 to November 2018, the director of the Collaborative Innovation Center for Accounting Reform and Development of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from January 2016 to November 2018, an independent director of Shanghai Emperor of Cleaning Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600230) from October 2017 to September 2020 and the dean of the School of Accountancy of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics since November 2018. Mr. Jin Qinglu has served as an independent non-executive director of the Company since October 2017. Mr. Wu Hong, a Chinese national born in 1956, is a member of the CPC and holds a degree of bachelor of laws. He current serves as an independent non-executive director of the Company, a professor and a doctoral supervisor of East China University of Political Science and Law, an independent director of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600000), an independent director of Zhejiang Tailong Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. and an independent director of Western Leadbank Fund Management Co., Ltd. He has been working in East China University of Political Science and Law since July 1984, and used to serve as the dean of School of Economic Laws of East China University of Political Science and Law, the vice president of China Banking Law Society, an executive member of China Commercial Law Society, the president of Finance Law Committee under the Shanghai Law Society, the vice president of Shanghai Finance Law Society, the vice president of Shanghai International Commercial Law Society, and successively served as a member of the Proposition Committee of the Chinese National Judicial Examination, a legislative consultation expert of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and a member of the Shanghai Consumer Council. Mr. Wu Hong has served as an independent director of Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600216) from June 2015 to June 2018 and an independent non-executive director of the Company since December 2020. Mr. Feng Xingdong, a Chinese national born in 1977, is a member of the CPC and holds a doctorate degree in statistics. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of the Company, the dean, a professor of statistics and doctoral supervisor of School of Statistics and Management of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He served as an assistant professor of statistics and an associate professor of statistics of School of Statistics and Management of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from June 2011 to June 2015, a professor and doctoral supervisor of School of Statistics and Management of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics since July 2015, and the dean of School of Statistics and Management of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics since November 2019. Mr. Feng Xingdong has served as an independent non-executive director of the Company since December 2020. ANNEX II: BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE ELECTED SUPERVISORS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS Mr. Zhang Qian, born in 1974, a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in business administration, and is an economist. Currently, he is a shareholder representative supervisor and chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Company, a member of the CPC party committee and vice president of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited, the chairman of Shanghai Shenergy Energy Service Co., Ltd. and a director of Chengdu Xinshen Venture Capital Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined Shenergy (Group) Company Limited in July 1996, and served as the deputy director and the director of the comprehensive management department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited from January 2001 to October 2004, the deputy manager and the manager of the financial asset department of Shanghai Shenergy Asset Management Co., Ltd. from October 2004 to January 2006, the deputy head of the preparatory team of Shenergy Group Finance Co., Ltd. from January 2006 to February 2007, the deputy general manager of Shenergy Group Finance Co., Ltd. from February 2007 to August 2009, as well as the secretary of the CPC party branch and the general manager of Shenergy Group Finance Co., Ltd. from August 2009 to July 2016, during which period, Mr. Zhang has been serving as the vice president of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since September 2015. Mr. Zhang Qian served as a non-executive director of the Company from October 2014 to March 2018 and has served as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company since March 2018. Mr. Wu Junhao, born in 1965, a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in management and is an economist. Currently, he is a shareholder respesentative supervisor of the Company, the general manager of the financial management department of Shenergy (Group) Company Limited, the chairman of supervisory committee of Shanghai Shenergy ICY Equity Investment Co., Ltd., a director of Shanghai ICY New Energy Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd., a director of Chengdu Xinshen Venture Capital Co., Ltd., a supervisor of Shanghai ICY Capital Co., Ltd., a non-executive director of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code of 02601 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 601601), a director of China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., a director of China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd. and a supervisor of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code of 06818 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 601818). Mr. Wu served as the executive deputy general manager of Shanghai New Resource Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. and the deputy general manager of Shanghai Pericom Investment Company. He also served as the deputy director of Shanghai Shenergy Asset Management Co., Ltd. from September 2003 to January 2006, and the deputy director, director and senior manager of the asset management department, and the deputy manager (in charge of affairs) of the financial management department in Shenergy (Group) Company Limited from January 2006 to April 2011. Mr. Wu has been serving as the general manager of financial management department in Shenergy (Group) Company Limited since April 2011. Mr. Wu Junhao has served as a non-executive director of the Company from October 2014 to March 2021, and a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company since March 2021. Mr. Zhang Jian, born in 1965, a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in business administration. Currently, he is a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company, the deputy general manager and a member of the CPC party committee of China Post Group Corporation Limited, Shanghai Branch. He served as a clerk, deputy section chief and deputy director of Nantong Post and Telecommunication Office from July 1984 to July 2004, the deputy director and senior accountant of Taizhou Post Office from July 2004 to November 2007, the deputy director and president of the trade union of Nantong Post Office from November 2007 to March 2008, the director of Taizhou Post Office from March 2008 to December 2008, the director and secretary of the CPC party committee of Taizhou Post Office from December 2008 to June 2011, the director and secretary of the CPC party committee of Nantong Post Office from June 2011 to February 2014, the general manager and secretary of the CPC party committee of Jiangsu Post Company, Nantong Branch from February 2014 to June 2015, the general manager and secretary of the CPC party committee of China Post Group Corporation, Nantong Branch from June 2015 to February 2016, the deputy general manager and a member of the CPC party committee of China Post Group Corporation Limited, Shanghai Branch since February 2016, and a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company since March 2021. Mr. Shen Guangjun, born in 1979, a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in accountancy. Currently, he is a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company, the chief accountant of the overseas business department of Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. He served as a staff, assistant to manager, deputy manager and general manager of asset and finance department of Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design General Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. from April 2004 to May 2017, the deputy chief accountant and general manager of asset and finance department of Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design General Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. from May 2017 to February 2018, the assistant to president (assistant to director), deputy chief accountant (in charge of affairs) and general manager of asset and finance department of Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design General Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. from February 2018 to June 2019, the chief accountant of the overseas business department of Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600170) since June 2019, and a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company since March 2021. Ms. Tong Jie, a Chinese national born in 1968, holds a bachelor's degree in financial accounting. Currently, she is a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company, the chief financial officer of Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600639) and a director of Shanghai Xinjinqiao Plaza Industrial Co., Ltd. She served as the audit supervisor of China First Tractor Engineering Machinery Group Co., Ltd. ( ʕ਷ୋɓ׮זዚʈ೻ዚ૛ණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ) from December 1988 to December 2001, the internal audit supervisor, deputy manager of the financial department, deputy manager of the capital operation department, and manager of the financial department of Zhongbang Group Limited from December 2001 to December 2008, the senior audit manager of Xuhui Group Co., Ltd. from December 2008 to August 2009 and the external task supervisor of the Managing Centre of Director and Supervisor under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Pudong New District of Shanghai ( ɪ ऎ̹ऌ؇อਜ਷༟։໨ԫ္ԫ၍ଣʕː ) from August 2009 to May 2016. She has been the chief financial officer of Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co., Ltd. since May 2016. Ms. Tong Jie has served as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company since March 2018. EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS Mr. Du Weihua, born in 1964, is a member of the CPC and holds a master's degree in economics and is an associate professor. Currently, he is the deputy secretary of the CPC Party committee, the secretary of the discipline inspection commission, vice chairman of the Supervisory Committee, an employee representative supervisor and chairman of the trade union of the Company, a supervisor of Shanghai Orient Securities Capital Investment Co., Ltd., a supervisor of Shanghai Orient Securities Innovation Investment Co., Ltd., a supervisor of Orient Futures Co., Ltd. and the director-general in Shanghai Orient Securities Xindeyizhang Public Welfare Foundation. Mr. Du served as a teacher in the School of Finance at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from July 1984 to June 1998, and the manager of sales department, assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of the brokerage business department, general manager of the operation and management department, and the general manager of human resources management department of the Company from June 1998 to May 2017, an assistant to the president and employee representative supervisor of the Company from January 2012 to August 2015. He served as vice president of the Company from August 2015 to February 2020, an employee representative director from March 2018 to February 2020, the deputy secretary of the CPC Party committee and the secretary of the discipline inspection commission of the Company since January 2020 and vice chairman of the Supervisory Committee and an employee representative supervisor since February 2020. Ms. Ruan Fei, born in 1971, is a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in finance, and is a senior accountant and senior economist. Currently, she is an employee representative supervisor of the Company, the secretary to the Supervisory Committee, office director of the Supervisory Committee and director of the discipline inspection office of the Company. She served as a researcher of the development research department of China Worldbest Group Co., Ltd. from January 1997 to June 1998, a researcher of the securities research institute of the Company from June 1998 to March 2005, the assistant to office director and deputy office director of the Company from March 2005 to March 2012, the secretary to the Supervisory Committee and office director of the Supervisory Committee of the Company since March 2012, the director of the discipline inspection office of the Company since December 2012, and an employee representative supervisior of the Company since March 2021. Ms. Ding Yan, born in 1979, is a member of the CPC, holds a master's degree in economic laws and a degree of master of science, and is an economist. Currently, she is an employee representative supervisor of the Company, the deputy general manager (in charge of affairs) of the audit department of the Company and a supervisor of Orient Securities Investment Banking Co., Ltd. She served as a clerk and deputy chief clerk of the banking management department and the office of People's Bank of China, Shanghai branch from August 2001 to August 2005, the deputy chief clerk, chief clerk and section chief of the secretariat of general management department and the anti-money laundering division of financial services department II of People's Bank of China, Shanghai headquarter from August 2005 to January 2017, the assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of the audit department of the Company from January 2017 to April 2020, the deputy general manager (in charge of affairs) of the audit department of the Company since April 2020, and an employee representative supervisior of the Company since March 2021. INDEPENDENT SUPERVISOR Mr. Xia Lijun, born in 1976, a member of the CPC, holds a doctorate degree in accountancy and is a certified public accountant. Currently, he is the independent supervisior of the Company, a professor, a doctoral supervisor and the head of Department of Accountancy of Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a member of the Guiding Committee of Professional Education of Accountancy of the Ministry of Education of the PRC, the vice president of Higher Engineering College Committee under Accounting Society of China, an executive member of Accounting Education Committee under Accounting Society of China, a member of China Audit Society, an executive member of Accounting Society of Shanghai, the vice president of Shanghai Cost Research Society, an independent director of Orient Fortune Information Co., Ltd., an independent director of Zhejiang Shengtai Garment Group Co., Ltd., an independent director of Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 688085), an independent director of Huatai Baoxing Fund Management Co., Ltd., an independent director of Shenzhen Huitai Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 688617), an independent director of Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code of 600846), an independent director of Visionox Technology Inc. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the stock code of 002387) and an executive director of Shanghai Bacai Information Technology Co., Ltd. She served as a lecturer, master's supervisor, professor and doctoral supervisor of School of Accountancy of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from July 2006 to March 2011, a professor, a doctoral supervisor and the head of Department of Accountancy of Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University since March 2011, and the independent supervisior of the Company since March 2021. ANNEX III: BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE COMPANY SECRETARIES Mr. Wang Rufu, a Chinese national born in 1973, a member of the CPC, is a holder of master's degree in engineering and a certified public accountant. Currently, he is the secretary to the Board, the joint company secretary and the director of the Board office of the Company, a supervisor of China Universal Asset Management Company Limited, and a director of Shanghai ICY New Energy Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang served as the comprehensive planner of Planning Head Office and the strategic manager of Development and Coordination Office of Shenyin Wanguo Securities from August 2002 to April 2004, the assistant to general manager of planning and development department and the deputy chief (in charge of affairs) of secretariat of Kinghing Securities from May 2004 to October 2005, the senior strategic researcher of securities market of the research institute of the Company from October 2005 to March 2008, and the senior head, assistant to the chief, deputy chief, chief and the representative of securities affairs (concurrent) from March 2008 to November 2016. Mr. Wang has been serving as the director of the Board office of the Company since October 2014, the secretary to the Board of the Company since November 2016, and the joint company secretary since November 2019. Ms. Leung Wing Han Sharon, a Hong Kong resident, holds a bachelor's degree in business administration majoring in accounting, a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in law (international corporate and finance law). She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, a fellow member of the Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators), a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has been serving as the joint company secretary of the Company since July 8, 2016. Ms. Leung currently serves as a vice president of SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited (formerly known as SW Corporate Services Group Limited) and has over ten years of experience in finance, accounting and company secretarial matters. Attachments Original document

