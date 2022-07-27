Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2329   TW0002329000

ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS, LIMITED

(2329)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
15.15 TWD   -2.88%
05:12aORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Board approved the 2022Q2 consolidated financial report.
PU
07/15ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the purchase of CHIPBOND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION on behalf of subsidiary Hua Chen Investment Co., Ltd
PU
07/04ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : OSE has completed registration of cancelling its employee restricted shares issued.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orient Semiconductor Electronics : Announcement of Board approved the 2022Q2 consolidated financial report.

07/27/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 16:54:06
Subject 
 Announcement of Board approved the 2022Q2
consolidated financial report.
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,127,119
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,404,312
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):815,531
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):976,700
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):787,747
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):787,747
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.13
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):17,475,890
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,492,915
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):8,982,975
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

OSE - Orient Semiconductor Electronics Limited published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS, LIMITED
05:12aORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Board approved the 2022Q2 consolidated ..
PU
07/15ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the purchase of CHIPBOND TECHNOLOGY COR..
PU
07/04ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : OSE has completed registration of cancelling its employ..
PU
06/29ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : The supplement to announce Chairman of the Company set ..
PU
06/28ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : To announce Chairman of the Company set up the ex-divid..
PU
06/28Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited. Announces Cash Dividend Distribution, Payabl..
CI
06/16ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : Announcement the disposal of shares of ATP ELECTRONICS ..
PU
06/10ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annua..
PU
05/30ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : To clarify the media report.
PU
04/28ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS : The Company board of Directors resolved the record date..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 948 M - -
Net income 2021 1 531 M - -
Net cash 2021 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 8 389 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 701
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yueh Ming Tung Chairman & General Manager
Shih Min Hung Head-Finance & Spokesman
Ching Tien Tsai Independent Director
Cheng Jen Chiu Independent Director
Li Ching Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS, LIMITED-42.83%280
MEDIATEK INC.-42.77%36 142
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.43%19 697
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-33.69%16 554
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-30.05%10 143
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-26.41%8 365