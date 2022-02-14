Orient Semiconductor Electronics : Announcement of the purchase of CHIPBOND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION on behalf of subsidiary Hua Chen Investment Co., Ltd

Announcement of the purchase of CHIPBOND
TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION on behalf of subsidiary
Hua Chen Investment Co., Ltd
Date of events
2022/02/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name of the securities:CHIPBOND
TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
2.Trading date:2021/01/28~2022/02/14
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount:4,448,000 shares
Unit price: NT$68.60
Total monetary amount of transaction:NT$305,130,000
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
Entities with significant influence to the Group.
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative amount held:4,448,000 shares
Current cumulative monetary amount held:NT$305,130,000
Shareholding percentage:0.60%
Restriction of rights:None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:1.93%;
Ratio to shareholders' equity:3.55%
Operating capital:-NT$2,602,279,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Strategic investment.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No.
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:None.
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
OSE - Orient Semiconductor Electronics Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.