Oriental Aromatics : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

Ref: OAL/BSE/NSE/79/2022-23 05th November, 2022 To To The Manager The Manager Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip ID : OAL Symbol: OAL Scrip Code: 500078 Series : EQ

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Vadodara plant of the Company situated at Plot No. 3, GIDC Ind Estate, Nandesari, Vadodara-391 340, Gujarat, India will remain shut from 05th November, 2022 evening for the purpose of Annual Maintenance. The Plant will resume Operations from 12th November,2022.

Kindly take the same on your record.

For Oriental Aromatics Ltd