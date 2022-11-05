Oriental Aromatics : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
Ref: OAL/BSE/NSE/79/2022-23
05th November, 2022
Department of Corporate Services,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip ID : OAL
Symbol: OAL
Scrip Code: 500078
Series : EQ
Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Vadodara plant of the Company situated at Plot No. 3, GIDC Ind Estate, Nandesari, Vadodara-391 340, Gujarat, India will remain shut from 05th November, 2022 evening for the purpose of Annual Maintenance. The Plant will resume Operations from 12th November,2022.
