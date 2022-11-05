Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Oriental Aromatics Limited
  News
  Summary
    500078   INE959C01023

ORIENTAL AROMATICS LIMITED

(500078)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
486.45 INR   -1.86%
01:22aOriental Aromatics : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
08/01Oriental Aromatics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/05Oriental Aromatics Limited Announces Resignation of Bhadreshkumar Pandya as Whole-Time Termed as Executive Director- Operations, Effective 15 August, 2022
CI
Oriental Aromatics : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

11/05/2022 | 01:22am EDT
Ref: OAL/BSE/NSE/79/2022-23

05th November, 2022

To

To

The Manager

The Manager

Department of Corporate Services,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip ID : OAL

Symbol: OAL

Scrip Code: 500078

Series : EQ

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Vadodara plant of the Company situated at Plot No. 3, GIDC Ind Estate, Nandesari, Vadodara-391 340, Gujarat, India will remain shut from 05th November, 2022 evening for the purpose of Annual Maintenance. The Plant will resume Operations from 12th November,2022.

Kindly take the same on your record.

For Oriental Aromatics Ltd

KIRANPREET KAUR GILL

Digitally signed by

KIRANPREET KAUR GILL Date: 2022.11.05 10:32:08 +05'30'

Kiranpreet Gill

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office 133, Jehangir Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India.

  1. +91-22-66556000 /43214000 F +91-22-66556099E oa@orientalaromatics.com CIN L17299MH1972PLC285731 www.orientalaromatics.com

Disclaimer

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
