  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    506579   INE321D01016

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LIMITED

(506579)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
895.70 INR   +1.52%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals : Commencement/Postponement of Operations

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LIMITED

Registered Office :

DIAMOND SULf

April 18, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, P. J. Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalai Street

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Plants :

14th Floor, Tower-B, World Trade Tower, Plot No. C-1, Sector-16, Noida - 201301, UP

Phone : 91-120-2446850 Website :www.occlindia.com

Scrip Code: NSE - OCCL and BSE-506579

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Commercial Production & accreditation with "Responsible Care" logo

We are pleased to inform that the Company has commissioned its additional capacity of Sulphuric Acid Plant (42000 MTPA Capacity) at Dharuhera, Haryana, today, i.e. April 18, 2022.

Further, the Company has been accredited with 'RESPONSIBLE CARE' logo by Indian Chemical Council (ICC) for a period of three years upto March, 2025.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.

Pranab Kumar Maity

Company Secretary & GM Legal

"DUNCAN HOUSE"

Plot 3 & 4 Dharuhera Industrial Estate, Phase -1

31, Netaji Subhas Road

Dharuhera - 123106, Distt. Rewari, (Haryana)

Kolkata - 700 001

CIN: L24297WB1978PLC031539

SEZ Division : Survey No. 141, Paiki of Mouje Village Mundra

Taluka Mundra, Mundra SEZ. District Kutch. Gujrat - 370421

Disclaimer

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 739 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2021 790 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2021 231 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 8 948 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 423
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arvind Goenka CEO, Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Akshat Ravi Shankar Goenka Joint Managing Director & Director
Anurag Jain Chief Financial Officer
Jagdish Prasad Goenka Non-Executive Chairman
D. Govind Pathak General Manager-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LIMITED-8.18%117
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.72%103 672
AIR LIQUIDE6.25%83 467
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.19%41 714
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.64%35 242
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-9.79%24 698