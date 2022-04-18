Oriental Carbon & Chemicals : Commencement/Postponement of Operations

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LIMITED

Registered Office : DIAMOND SULf April 18, 2022 The Manager The Manager BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Floor 25, P. J. Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalai Street Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Plants :

14th Floor, Tower-B, World Trade Tower, Plot No. C-1, Sector-16, Noida - 201301, UP

Phone : 91-120-2446850 Website :www.occlindia.com

Scrip Code: NSE - OCCL and BSE-506579

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Commercial Production & accreditation with "Responsible Care" logo

We are pleased to inform that the Company has commissioned its additional capacity of Sulphuric Acid Plant (42000 MTPA Capacity) at Dharuhera, Haryana, today, i.e. April 18, 2022.

Further, the Company has been accredited with 'RESPONSIBLE CARE' logo by Indian Chemical Council (ICC) for a period of three years upto March, 2025.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.

Pranab Kumar Maity

Company Secretary & GM Legal