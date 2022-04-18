Oriental Carbon & Chemicals : Commencement/Postponement of Operations

ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LIMITED
Registered Office
DIAMOND SULf
April 18, 2022
The Manager
The Manager
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza,
Floor 25, P. J. Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalai Street
Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: NSE - OCCL and BSE-506579
Dear Sir/Madam,
Re: Commercial Production & accreditation with "Responsible Care" logo
We are pleased to inform that the Company has commissioned its additional capacity of Sulphuric Acid Plant (42000 MTPA Capacity) at Dharuhera, Haryana, today, i.e. April 18, 2022.
Further, the Company has been accredited with 'RESPONSIBLE CARE' logo by Indian Chemical Council (ICC) for a period of three years upto March, 2025.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully,
ORIENTAL CARBON & CHEMICALS LTD.
Pranab Kumar Maity
Company Secretary & GM Legal
"DUNCAN HOUSE"
Plot 3 & 4 Dharuhera Industrial Estate, Phase -1
31, Netaji Subhas Road
Dharuhera - 123106, Distt. Rewari, (Haryana)
Kolkata - 700 001
CIN: L24297WB1978PLC031539
SEZ Division : Survey No. 141, Paiki of Mouje Village Mundra
Taluka Mundra, Mundra SEZ. District Kutch. Gujrat - 370421
