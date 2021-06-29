Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oriental Culture Holding LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCG   KYG6796W1078

ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD

(OCG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriental Culture Holding LTD Relocates Its Principal Executive Office to Hong Kong

06/29/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong, China, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced it has relocated its headquarters to Hong Kong, effective on June 28, 2021. The new office address is: Room 1402, Richmake Commercial Building, 198-200 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's main phone number has also been changed to 852-21103909.

"The relocation of our headquarters to Hong Kong, an international business and financial center, meets our current strategic business plans and supports our efforts to streamline the operational efficiencies of the Company." said Mr. Lewis Wan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Oriental Culture Holding LTD

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allow collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market with a wider range of collectibles and artwork investors. Through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, the Company provides trading facilitation for individual and institutional customers of all kinds of collectibles, artworks and certain commodities on its online platforms, as well as online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.ocgroup.hk.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
IR Department
Email: IR@ocgroup.hk
Phone: +852- 21103909

Investor Relations:
Janice Wang        
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com
Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)
+86 13811768559 (from China)



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD
07:31aOriental Culture Holding LTD Relocates Its Principal Executive Office to Hong..
GL
04/30Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces 2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results
GL
03/18NFT-related stocks gyrate wildly as digital asset buzz grows
RE
2020ORIENTAL CULTURE  : Raises $20.5 Million IPO
MT
2020Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and..
GL
2020ORIENTAL CULTURE  : Prices IPO at $4 a Share
MT
2020Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Pricing of $20.26 Million Underwritten..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,4 M - -
Net income 2020 2,05 M - -
Net cash 2020 38,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Oriental Culture Holding LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Shao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Li Jia Ni Chief Financial Officer
Mun Wah Wan Chairman
Yu Yun Kuo Independent Director
Xiao Bing Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL CULTURE HOLDING LTD1.43%100
CARDLYTICS, INC.-10.25%4 175
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED21.38%1 648
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.70%362
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.54.54%254
MCH GROUP AG22.50%236