ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sixty-Second Annual General Meeting ("62nd AGM") of stockholders of Oriental Holdings Berhad ("OHB" or "the Company") will be conducted virtually through online streaming via Remote Participation and Electronic Voting ("RPEV") facilities for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing with or without modifications the resolutions set out in this notice.
Event Name
: OHB - 62nd AGM
Day, Date and Time of Meeting
: Thursday, 13 June 2024, 2.30pm
Broadcast venue
Sri Mas Ballroom, Level 4, Bayview Hotel Georgetown Penang, 25A Farquhar
Street, 10200 Penang, Malaysia
(Members/ Proxies/ Corporate Representatives will not be allowed to be physically
present at the broadcast Venue)
RPEV facilities
: Boardroom Smart Investor Portal ("BSIP") at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com
Mode of communication
: (1) Participate in the 62nd AGM to vote remotely using the RPEV facilities via the
meeting platform;
(2) Type the questions in the messaging box through the meeting platform. The
messaging window facility will be opened concurrently with the meeting
platform, i.e. 1 hour before the commencement of 62nd AGM, starting from
1.30 pm (Malaysia time) on Thursday, 13 June 2024.
As Ordinary Business
1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report thereon.
2.
To declare a Final Single Tier Dividend of 20 sen per ordinary stock for the financial year Ordinary Resolution 1
ended 31 December 2023.
3. To re-elect the following Directors who retire in accordance with Clause 103 of the Company's Constitution:
(a)
Ms Tan Kheng Hwee
Ordinary Resolution 2
(b)
Dato' Seri Lim Su Tong
Ordinary Resolution 3
(c)
Dato' Sri Datuk Wira Tan Hui Jing
Ordinary Resolution 4
4. To re-elect the following Directors who retire in accordance with Clause 110 of the Company's Constitution:
(a)
Dato' Ong Eng Bin
Ordinary Resolution 5
(b)
Dato' Md Radzaif Bin Mohamed
Ordinary Resolution 6
5.
To approve Directors' fees and benefits up to an aggregate amount of RM2.5 million
Ordinary Resolution 7
payable to the Directors for the period commencing this Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
through to the next AGM of the Company in 2025.
6.
To re-appoint KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix
Ordinary Resolution 8
their remuneration.
As Special Business
7.
Proposed Renewal of Stockholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party
Ordinary Resolution 9
Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature
"THAT, pursuant to Chapter 10.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, a general mandate of the Stockholders be and is hereby granted to the Company and/or its subsidiaries to enter into the recurrent arrangements or transactions of a revenue or trading nature, as set out in the Company's Circular to Stockholders dated 30 April 2024 ("the Circular") with any person who is a related party as described in the Circular, provided that such transactions are undertaken in the ordinary course of business, on an arm's length basis, and on normal commercial terms, or on terms not more favourable to the Related Party than those generally available to the public and are not, in the Company's opinion, detrimental to the minority stockholders; and that disclosure will be made in the annual report of the aggregate value of transactions conducted during the financial year.
2 ANNUAL REPORT 2023
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
AND THAT, such approval, shall continue to be in force until:
(a)
the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company following the general meeting
at which authorization is obtained, at which time it shall lapse, unless by ordinary
resolution passed at the meeting, that authority is renewed either unconditionally
or subject to conditions; or
(b)
the expiration of the period within which the next AGM after the date it is required
to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Companies Act 2016 ("Act") (but
shall not extend to such extension as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4)
of the Act); or
(c)
revoked or varied by resolution passed by the stockholders of the Company in a
general meeting, whichever is earlier.
FURTHER THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all acts,
deeds, things and execute all necessary documents as they may consider necessary or
expedient in the best interest of the Company with full powers to assent to any conditions,
variations, modifications and/or amendments in any manner as may be required or
permitted under relevant authorities to give full effect to the Proposed Stockholders'
Mandate."
8.
Proposed Renewal of Authority to Buy-Back its Own Stocks
Ordinary Resolution 10
"THAT, subject to compliance with Section 127 of the Companies Act 2016 (as may be
amended, modified or re-enacted from time to time) and any prevailing
laws, rules,
regulations, orders, guidelines and requirements issued by any relevant authorities,
approval be and is hereby given to the Company to utilise up to RM772.4 million which
represents the audited retained profits reserve of the Company as at 31 December
2023, otherwise available for dividend for the time being, to purchase on Bursa Malaysia
Securities Berhad its own stocks up to 62,039,363 ordinary stocks representing 10% of
the total number of issued stocks of the Company of 620,393,638 ordinary stocks as at 2
April 2024 (including 31,808 Stocks retained as Treasury Stocks).
AND THAT, upon completion of the purchase(s) of the Stocks by the Company, the Stocks shall be dealt with in the following manner:
- to cancel the Stocks so purchased; or
- to retain the Stocks so purchased as Treasury Stocks for distribution as dividends to the stockholders and/or resell on the market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad; or
- to retain part of the Stocks so purchased as Treasury Stocks and cancel the remainder; or
- in such manner as Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and such other relevant authorities may allow from time to time.
AND THAT, such authority from the stockholders would be effective immediately upon the passing of this Ordinary Resolution and will continue in force until:
- the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company, unless by ordinary resolution passed at the meeting, the authority is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions;
- the expiry of the period within which the next AGM is required by law to be held (unless earlier revoked or varied by Ordinary Resolution in a general meeting of stockholders of the Company) but not so as to prejudice the completion of a purchase by the Company or any person before the aforesaid expiry date, in any event, in accordance with the provisions of the guidelines issued by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad or any other relevant authorities;
FURTHER THAT authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to take all such steps as are necessary or expedient to implement or to effect the purchase of OHB Stocks."
ANNUAL REPORT 2023 3
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
9. Retention as Independent Non-Executive DirectorOrdinary Resolution 11
"THAT, Mr. Lee Kean Teong be retained as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, in accordance with the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance until the conclusion of the next AGM."
10. To transact any other businesses of which due notice shall have been given in accordance with the Company's Constitution.
By Order of the Board
Tai Yit Chan (MAICSA 7009143) (SSM PC No.: 202008001023)
Ong Tze-En (MAICSA 7026537) (SSM PC No.: 202008003397)
Joint Company Secretaries
Penang, 30 April 2024
Notes on proxy and voting:
- The AGM will be held entirely via RPEV facilities provided by Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd ("Boardroom") via Boardroom Smart Investor Portal at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com. Kindly refer to the Administrative Guide for the AGM in order to register, participate and vote remotely via the RPEV facilities.
- The online meeting platform is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. Stockholders / proxies from the public WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be physically present. Stockholders who wish to participate in the AGM will have to register online and attend remotely. Kindly read and follow the procedures in the Administrative Guide for the AGM in order to participate remotely.
- A proxy may but need not be a member of the Company.
- The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited / lodged via the following ways not less than 48 hours before the time set for holding the AGM or at any adjournment thereof:-
- By hard copy form -The Form of Proxy must be deposited with the Poll Administrator at Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd, 11th Floor, Menara Symphony, No. 5, Jalan Prof. Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.
- By electronic form - The Form of Proxy can be electronically lodged with the Poll Administrator through Boardroom Smart Investor Portal at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com. Please refer to the Administrative Guide for the procedures on electronic lodgement of Form of Proxy.
- A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his stead. Where a member appoints more than one (1) proxy, the appointment shall be invalid unless he specifies the proportions of his holdings to be represented by each proxy. A proxy appointed to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall have the same rights as the member to speak at the meeting.
- Where a member of the Company is an authorised nominee as defined under the Securities Industries (Central Depositories) Act, 1991 ("SICDA"), it may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each securities account it holds with ordinary stocks of the Company standing to the credit of the said securities account.
- Where a member of the Company is an exempt authorised nominee which holds ordinary stocks in the Company for multiple beneficial owners in one (1) securities account ("omnibus account"), there shall be no limit to the number of proxies which the exempt authorised nominee may appoint in respect of each omnibus account it holds. An exempt authorised nominee refers to an authorised nominee defined under the SICDA which is exempted from compliance with the provisions of subsection 25A(1) of SICDA.
4 ANNUAL REPORT 2023
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notes on proxy and voting: (cont'd)
- If the appointer is a corporation, the Form of Proxy must be executed under the corporation's common seal or under the hand of an officer or an attorney duly authorised.
- In respect of deposited securities, only a Depositor whose name appears on the Record of Depositors on 6 June 2024 (General Meeting Record of Depositors) shall be eligible to attend the meeting or appoint a proxy to attend and/or vote on his/her behalf.
Explanatory notes on the resolutions:
-
Ordinary Resolutions 2, 3 and 4 are to re-elect Directors who retire in accordance with Clause 103 of the Company's Constitution
Information on the Directors standing for re-election under Ordinary Resolutions 2, 3 and 4 are set out under Profile of Directors / Key Senior Management in the Annual Report 2023. The Board of Directors ("Board") approved the recommendations from the Nominating Committee and is supportive of the re-election of the retiring Directors based on the justifications below. The retiring Directors had abstained from deliberation and decision on their own eligibility to stand for re-election at Board meeting.
- Tan Kheng Hwee is the Executive Director. She leads business development and oversees the entire operations of Automotive Singapore and the Hotels and Resorts segment. She has contributed significantly to the Group by steering these businesses forward with notable achievements throughout her tenure of service.
- Dato' Seri Lim Su Tong is the Joint Group Managing Director. He has shown exemplary leadership in managing businesses and creating value especially in the Plantation segment by expanding into property investment abroad and the buyout of remaining equity interest in the plantation subsidiaries to enable full consolidation of the Group's interest in these subsidiaries. He has contributed significantly to the Group by steering these segments forward with notable achievements during his tenure as the Joint Group Managing Director.
- Dato' Sri Datuk Wira Tan Hui Jing is the Executive Director. He plays a pivotal role in Healthcare, Automotive Manufacturing segments as well as Honda business in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. He oversees the expansion of businesses within Healthcare sector to include community-based retail pharmacies and a new hospital in northern Johor. These initiatives align with Healthcare's medium-term strategic planning. Dato' Sri Tan has provided valuable input and strategic direction to address performance challenges in an automotive manufacturing subsidiary to restore its performance and ensure that it remains on track. His approach, a combination of strategic planning, expansion and performance optimization, has contributed to the growth and success of these segments. He leads business development, in close cooperation with brand Principal, of the Honda marque in the defined markets.
- Ordinary Resolutions 5 and 6 are to re-elect Directors who retire in accordance with Clause 110 of the Company's Constitution
Information on the Directors standing for re-election under Ordinary Resolutions 5 and 6 are set out under Profile of Directors / Key Senior Management in the Annual Report 2023. The Board approved the recommendations from the Nominating Committee and is supportive of the re-election of the retiring Directors based on the justifications below. The retiring Directors had abstained from deliberation and decision on their own eligibility to stand for re-election at both Nominating Committee and Board meetings.
- Dato' Ong Eng Bin and Dato' Md Radzaif Bin Mohamed are the Independent Non-Executive Directors. Both have fulfilled the requirements on independence as set out in the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and have provided confirmation of independence. They have demonstrated objectivity through their proactive engagements during meetings of the Board by sharing valuable, relevant, independent and impartial insights, views and opinions on issues tabled for discussion.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023 5
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Explanatory notes on the resolutions: (cont'd)
-
Ordinary Resolution 7 is to approve Directors' Fees and Benefits
The fees and benefits payable to the Directors had been reviewed and approved by the Remuneration Committee and the Board. The quantum of Directors' fees and benefits payable is computed based on the anticipated number of meetings of Board, Risk Management Committee, Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee ("Board Committees"), assuming full attendance by all the Directors. The amount also includes a contingency sum to cater for unforeseen circumstances such as the appointment of any additional Director, additional unscheduled meetings of Board and Board Committees and/or for the formation of additional Board Committees. Please refer to the Corporate Governance Overview Statement and Corporate Governance Report for details of the fees and benefits payable for the Directors.
Once approved by the stockholders, this approval shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company in 2025.
- Ordinary Resolution 9 is to approve Proposed Renewal of Stockholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature
This Ordinary Resolution, if passed, will approve the stockholders' mandate on Recurrent Related Party Transactions and allow the Company and/or its subsidiaries to enter into Recurrent Related Party Transactions in accordance with Chapter 10 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. This approval shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next AGM or the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required by law to be held or revoked/varied by resolution passed by the stockholders in a general meeting whichever is the earlier.
- Ordinary Resolution 10 is to approve Proposed Renewal of Authority to Buy-Back its Own Stocks
This Ordinary Resolution, if passed, will allow the Company to purchase its own stocks. The total number of stocks purchased shall not exceed 62,039,363 stocks representing 10% of the total number of issued share capital of the Company. This authority will, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, expires at the next AGM of the Company.
- Ordinary Resolution 11 is to retain Mr. Lee Kean Teong as the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company
Mr. Lee Kean Teong was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 31 March 2015. He has served the Company as the Independent Non-Executive Director for 9 years as at the date of the notice of the 62nd AGM.
The Board approved the recommendation from the Nominating Committee and is supportive of retaining him as Independent Non-Executive Director based on the justifications below. Mr. Lee had abstained from deliberation and decision on his own eligibility to stand for re-election at both Nominating Committee and Board meetings.
- Mr. Lee had provided annual declaration / confirmation of independence in accordance with guidelines as set out in the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. He has demonstrated complete independence in character and judgement and therefore able to bring element of objectivity that provide check and balance to the executive leadership team.
- He has performed his duties diligently and has remained objective and independent in expressing his views during deliberation and decision-making of the Board and the Board Committees, as applicable. His judgment is not clouded by familiarity.
- The length of his service on the Board does not in any way interfere with his exercise of independent judgement and ability to act in the best interest of the Group. He understands the businesses and operations of the Group as he has served as Independent Non-Executive Director for some time. Therefore, his familiarity has enabled him to participate effectively during meetings.
Statement of Accompanying Notice of AGM
(Pursuant to Paragraph 8.27(2) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad)
1. No individual is standing for election as a Director at the forthcoming AGM of the Company.
6 ANNUAL REPORT 2023
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Depositor shall qualify for entitlement to the Final Single Tier Dividend of 20 sen per ordinary stock only in respect of:
- Stocks transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4.30 pm on 28 June 2024 in respect of ordinary transfers; and
- Stocks bought on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on a cum dividend entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
The Final Single Tier Dividend, if approved, will be paid on 18 July 2024 to Depositors registered in the Records of Depositors at the close of business on 28 June 2024.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023 7
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
STATEMENT ON PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY TO PURCHASE ITS OWN STOCKS
-
INTRODUCTION
At the AGM of the Company held on 15 June 2023, the Directors had obtained stockholders' approval to undertake the Proposed Stock Buy-Back of up to 10% of the total number of issued stocks of Oriental Holdings Berhad ("the Company" or "OHB") through Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Company's authority to undertake the Proposed Stock Buy-Back shall, in accordance with Bursa Securities's Guidelines Governing Share Buy- Back, lapses at the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM unless a new mandate is obtained from stockholders for the Proposed Stock Buy-Back.
Accordingly, the Company had on 19 April 2024 announced that the Directors proposed to seek authorisation from stockholders for a renewal of the Proposed Stock Buy-Back.
The purpose of this Statement is to provide you with the details pertaining to the Proposed Stock Buy-Back and to seek your approval for the related resolution which will be tabled at the forthcoming AGM.
- PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR THE STOCK BUY-BACK
As at the date of this Statement, the Company has bought back 100,000 Stocks from the open market. On 2 March 2001, 68,192 of the Treasury Stocks that were purchased were cancelled.
As at 2 April 2024, the issued share capital of the Company is RM620,393,638 comprising of 620,393,638 Stocks (including 31,808 Stocks retained as Treasury Stocks). The Directors seek the authority from the stockholders of the Company to purchase its Stocks up to ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued stocks of OHB or 62,039,363 Stocks for the time being quoted on the Bursa Securities through its appointed stockbroker, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad previously notified to the Bursa Securities.
The new mandate from stockholders will be effective immediately upon the passing of the Ordinary Resolution for the Proposed Stock Buy-Back up till the conclusion of the next AGM of OHB in the year 2025 unless the authority is further renewed by an Ordinary Resolution passed at the said AGM (either unconditionally or subject to conditions), or upon the expiration of the period within which the next AGM is required by law to be held, or if earlier revoked or varied by an Ordinary Resolution of the stockholders of the Company in a general meeting.
The Proposed Stock Buy-Back is subject to the compliance with Section 127 of the Companies Act, 2016 (as may be amended, modified or re-enacted from time to time) and any prevailing laws, rules, regulations, orders, guidelines and requirements issued by the relevant authorities at the time of purchase.
In accordance with the guidelines of the Bursa Securities, the Company may only purchase the Stocks on the Bursa Securities at a price which is not more than fifteen per centum (15%) above the weighted average market price for the past five (5) market days immediately preceding the date of the purchase(s). The Company may only resell the Treasury Stocks on the Bursa Securities at:
- a price which is not less than the weighted average market price for the Stocks for the past five (5) market days immediately prior to the resale; or
- a discount price of not more than 5% to the weighted average market price for the Stocks for the five (5) market days immediately prior to the resale provided that :-
- the resale takes place no earlier than 30 days from the date of purchase; and
- the resale price is not less than the cost of purchase of the shares being resold.
The Directors will deal with the Stocks so purchased in the following manner:-
- to cancel the Stocks so purchased; or
- to retain the Stocks so purchased as Treasury Stocks for distribution as dividend to the stockholders and/or resell on the market of the Bursa Securities; or
- to retain part of the Stocks so purchased as Treasury Stocks and cancel the remainder; or
- in such manner as Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and such other relevant authorities may allow from time to time.
8 ANNUAL REPORT 2023
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)
STATEMENT ON PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY TO PURCHASE ITS OWN STOCKS
-
PROPOSED RENEWAL OF AUTHORITY FOR THE STOCK BUY-BACK (cont'd)
An appropriate announcement will be made to the Bursa Securities in respect of the intention of the Directors whether to retain the Stocks so purchased as Treasury Stocks or cancel them or both as and when the Proposed Stock Buy-Back is executed.
- RATIONALE FOR THE PROPOSED STOCK BUY-BACK
The Proposed Stock Buy-Back will give the Directors the flexibility to purchase Stocks, if and when circumstances permit, with a view to enhancing the earnings per stock of the Group and net asset per stock of the Company.
The Proposed Stock Buy-Back is not expected to have any potential material disadvantage to the Company and its stockholders as it will be exercised only after in-depth consideration of the financial resources of the Group and of the resultant impact on its stockholders.
- Potential Advantages
The Proposed Stock Buy-Back if exercised, is expected to potentially benefit the Company and its stockholders as follows:
- The Company would expect to enhance the earnings per stock of the Group (in the case where the Directors resolve to cancel the Stocks so purchased or retain the Stocks in treasury and the Treasury Stocks are not subsequently resold), and thereby long term and genuine investors are expected to enjoy a corresponding increase in the value of their investments in the Company;
- If the Stocks bought back are kept as Treasury Stocks, it will give the Directors an option to sell the Stocks so purchased at a higher price and therefore make an exceptional gain for the Company. Alternatively the Stocks so purchased can be distributed as share dividends to stockholders; and
- The Company may be able to stabilize the supply and demand of its Stocks in the open market and thereby supporting its fundamental values.
-
Potential Disadvantages
The Proposed Stock Buy-Back, if exercised, will reduce the financial resources of OHB and may result in OHB having to forego other alternative investment opportunities which may emerge in the future, and it may reduce the financial resources of OHB for payment of dividends. Nevertheless, the Directors will be mindful of the interests of OHB and its stockholders when exercising the Proposed Stock Buy-Back.
- Potential Advantages
- FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED STOCK BUY-BACK
- Share Capital
The Proposed Stock Buy-Back, if carried out in full and assuming the Stocks so purchased are cancelled, the proforma effect on the issued share capital of the Company will be as follows:
- Share Capital
No. of Stocks
Existing as at 1 April 2024
620,393,638
Proposed Stock Buy-Back (10% of the total number of issued stocks, including 31,808
62,039,363
Treasury Stocks)
558,354,275
However, there will be no effect on the total number of issued stocks of OHB if the Stocks so purchased are retained as Treasury Stocks.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023 9
