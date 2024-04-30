ORIENTAL HOLDINGS BERHAD 196301000446 (5286-U)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sixty-Second Annual General Meeting ("62nd AGM") of stockholders of Oriental Holdings Berhad ("OHB" or "the Company") will be conducted virtually through online streaming via Remote Participation and Electronic Voting ("RPEV") facilities for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing with or without modifications the resolutions set out in this notice.

Event Name : OHB - 62nd AGM Day, Date and Time of Meeting : Thursday, 13 June 2024, 2.30pm Broadcast venue Sri Mas Ballroom, Level 4, Bayview Hotel Georgetown Penang, 25A Farquhar Street, 10200 Penang, Malaysia (Members/ Proxies/ Corporate Representatives will not be allowed to be physically present at the broadcast Venue) RPEV facilities : Boardroom Smart Investor Portal ("BSIP") at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com Mode of communication : (1) Participate in the 62nd AGM to vote remotely using the RPEV facilities via the meeting platform; (2) Type the questions in the messaging box through the meeting platform. The messaging window facility will be opened concurrently with the meeting platform, i.e. 1 hour before the commencement of 62nd AGM, starting from 1.30 pm (Malaysia time) on Thursday, 13 June 2024.

As Ordinary Business

1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report thereon.

2. To declare a Final Single Tier Dividend of 20 sen per ordinary stock for the financial year Ordinary Resolution 1 ended 31 December 2023.

3. To re-elect the following Directors who retire in accordance with Clause 103 of the Company's Constitution:

(a) Ms Tan Kheng Hwee Ordinary Resolution 2 (b) Dato' Seri Lim Su Tong Ordinary Resolution 3 (c) Dato' Sri Datuk Wira Tan Hui Jing Ordinary Resolution 4

4. To re-elect the following Directors who retire in accordance with Clause 110 of the Company's Constitution:

(a) Dato' Ong Eng Bin Ordinary Resolution 5 (b) Dato' Md Radzaif Bin Mohamed Ordinary Resolution 6 5. To approve Directors' fees and benefits up to an aggregate amount of RM2.5 million Ordinary Resolution 7 payable to the Directors for the period commencing this Annual General Meeting ("AGM") through to the next AGM of the Company in 2025. 6. To re-appoint KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix Ordinary Resolution 8 their remuneration. As Special Business 7. Proposed Renewal of Stockholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Ordinary Resolution 9

Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature

"THAT, pursuant to Chapter 10.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, a general mandate of the Stockholders be and is hereby granted to the Company and/or its subsidiaries to enter into the recurrent arrangements or transactions of a revenue or trading nature, as set out in the Company's Circular to Stockholders dated 30 April 2024 ("the Circular") with any person who is a related party as described in the Circular, provided that such transactions are undertaken in the ordinary course of business, on an arm's length basis, and on normal commercial terms, or on terms not more favourable to the Related Party than those generally available to the public and are not, in the Company's opinion, detrimental to the minority stockholders; and that disclosure will be made in the annual report of the aggregate value of transactions conducted during the financial year.