    4661   JP3198900007

ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.

(4661)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
22000.00 JPY   -2.18%
Oriental Land : 2024 Medium-term Plan

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
2024 Medium-term Plan

April 27, 2022

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

I-1. Premise of 2024 Medium-term Plan

OLC Group's History of Challenges

Purpose of establishment

"The purpose of establishing Oriental Land Co., Ltd. is to develop large-scale facilities that contribute to the culture, well-being and welfare of 100 million Japanese citizens and deliver enjoyment to tourists around the world."

Opening up new frontiers and overcoming ordeals

1960‒

Established Oriental Land. Negotiated with Walt Disney Productions to build Disneyland in Japan.

1983‒

Opened Tokyo Disneyland. Proliferated the concept of "Theme

Park."

Started construction of Tokyo

DisneySea.

2001‒

Opened Tokyo DisneySea.

Developed "theme resort."

3

2017‒

Tokyo Disney Resort further evolved through large-scale development and expansion.

Negotiations with Disney "We want to show this wonderfu world to the children of Japan."

Concept for a Second Park

"Do it with so much imagination that it will carry across the seas"

l

Great East Japan Earthquake

"Being proud of our Cast Members who can naturally be close to Guests"

COVID-19 pandemic "From Maihama, we will deliver vitality, compassion for people, and a spirit of mutual support."

The strong commitment to offering wonderful dreams, moving experiences, happiness and contentment has been passed on to all officers and employees

Values of Tokyo Disney Resort

Bringing smiles to a total of over 800 million people in the course of our development

We have created happiness through the synergy of three factors: intriguing structural attractions, magnificent hospitality offered by Cast Members,

and Guests who love our resort

Recognized Issues

Strategies so far

Continuously make large-scale investments to generate value to motivate Park visits

Secure a large volume of Guests to sustain the apparatus industry

Secure a sufficient number of employees to attend to the large volume of Guests

Make concentrated investments in the Maihama area

Issues

Surging development/construction costs

Decrease in total population of Japan

Decrease in working-age population of Japan

Climate change/natural disasters

5

COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to the following:

  • Materialization of risk of long-term business suspension

  • Reaffirmation of the value of happiness brought about by person-to-person interactions

  • Diversified perspectives on leisure activities resulting from altered awareness of the 3 Cs [Closed spaces; Crowded places; Close-contact settings]

Although the values that our Group wishes to share remain unchanged, we need to respond to changes in the business environment including our long-term issues

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
