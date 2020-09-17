Oriental Land : Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas to Open on September 28

Beauty and the Beast Castle rises above the new area of Fantasyland.

September 17, 2020

Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas

to Open on September 28

Admission to the attractions and other facilities to be limited

URAYASU, CHIBA - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has announced that new attractions, restaurants, and shops will open on September 28, marking the largest expansion of Tokyo Disneyland® Park ever.

The large-scale development of Tokyo Disneyland occupies an area of about 47,000 m2 across Fantasyland, Tomorrowland and Toontown-three of the seven themed lands in the Park. This expansion has transformed the area into new magical experiences for guests three years after first breaking ground. The additions to Fantasyland will bring Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast film to life through the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction, shops and dining locations. Tomorrowland will see the

addition of The Happy Ride with Baymax attraction and The Big Pop, a shop specializing in popcorn. Toontown will offer the new Disney Character greeting experience called Minnie's Style Studio. New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort® as we continue to offer new and exciting experiences.

Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines," focusing on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis. A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and greeting experience. In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.

Notes regarding the new facilities: