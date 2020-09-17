Oriental Land : Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas to Open on September 28

Beauty and the Beast Castle rises above the new area of Fantasyland.
September 17, 2020
Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas
to Open on September 28
Admission to the attractions and other facilities to be limited
URAYASU, CHIBA - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has announced that new attractions, restaurants, and shops will open on September 28, marking the largest expansion of Tokyo Disneyland® Park ever.
The large-scale development of Tokyo Disneyland occupies an area of about 47,000 m2 across Fantasyland, Tomorrowland and Toontown-three of the seven themed lands in the Park. This expansion has transformed the area into new magical experiences for guests three years after first breaking ground. The additions to Fantasyland will bring Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast film to life through the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction, shops and dining locations. Tomorrowland will see the
addition of The Happy Ride with Baymax attraction and The Big Pop, a shop specializing in popcorn. Toontown will offer the new Disney Character greeting experience called Minnie's Style Studio. New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort® as we continue to offer new and exciting experiences.
Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines," focusing on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis. A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and greeting experience. In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.
The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.
Notes regarding the new facilities:
-
Fantasyland Forest Theatre and its "Mickey's Magical Music World" show, which are part of the new expansion, will open at a date to be announced later.
-
For an overview of the new attractions, greeting experience, restaurants and shops, as well as details
on how to enter them, please visit the special website (to be available at a later date) at https://www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/treasure/tdl2020/en/.
3. Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages offer plans that allow guests to reserve admission to the new attractions and the new Disney Character greeting experience before they enter the Park. For details, please visit the Japanese-language page on the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website (https://reserve.tokyodisneyresort.jp/).
The Happy Ride with Baymax is presented by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.
Toontown, the location of Minnie's Style Studio, is presented by Kodansha Ltd.
For inquiries from the general public
Inquiries on Restaurant Reservations
Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations/Purchasing Support Desk
TEL 047-330-0101 (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
Inquiries on Shop Entry Reservations
Tokyo Disney Resort Merchandise Guest Services
TEL 047-381-3637 (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
Inquiries other than the above
Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center
TEL 0570-00-8632 (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
Note: From overseas, and from some mobile phones and IP phones, please call 045-330-5211.
