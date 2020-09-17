Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Oriental Land Co., Ltd.    4661   JP3198900007

ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.

(4661)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriental Land : Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas to Open on September 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Beauty and the Beast Castle rises above the new area of Fantasyland.

September 17, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Publicity Department

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas

to Open on September 28

Admission to the attractions and other facilities to be limited

URAYASU, CHIBA - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has announced that new attractions, restaurants, and shops will open on September 28, marking the largest expansion of Tokyo Disneyland® Park ever.

The large-scale development of Tokyo Disneyland occupies an area of about 47,000 m2 across Fantasyland, Tomorrowland and Toontown-three of the seven themed lands in the Park. This expansion has transformed the area into new magical experiences for guests three years after first breaking ground. The additions to Fantasyland will bring Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast film to life through the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction, shops and dining locations. Tomorrowland will see the

addition of The Happy Ride with Baymax attraction and The Big Pop, a shop specializing in popcorn. Toontown will offer the new Disney Character greeting experience called Minnie's Style Studio. New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort® as we continue to offer new and exciting experiences.

Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines," focusing on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis. A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and greeting experience. In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.

Notes regarding the new facilities:

  1. Fantasyland Forest Theatre and its "Mickey's Magical Music World" show, which are part of the new expansion, will open at a date to be announced later.
  2. For an overview of the new attractions, greeting experience, restaurants and shops, as well as details

on how to enter them, please visit the special website (to be available at a later date) at https://www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/treasure/tdl2020/en/.

3. Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages offer plans that allow guests to reserve admission to the new attractions and the new Disney Character greeting experience before they enter the Park. For details, please visit the Japanese-language page on the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website (https://reserve.tokyodisneyresort.jp/).

The Happy Ride with Baymax is presented by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.

Toontown, the location of Minnie's Style Studio, is presented by Kodansha Ltd.

For inquiries from the general public

Inquiries on Restaurant Reservations

Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations/Purchasing Support Desk

TEL 047-330-0101 (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Inquiries on Shop Entry Reservations

Tokyo Disney Resort Merchandise Guest Services

TEL 047-381-3637 (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Inquiries other than the above

Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center

TEL 0570-00-8632 (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Note: From overseas, and from some mobile phones and IP phones, please call 045-330-5211.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
02:10aORIENTAL LAND : Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Areas to Open on September 28
PU
09/15Japanese shares slip on firmer yen, profit-taking after election
RE
09/14Japan shares fall on profit-taking after election, firmer yen
RE
09/14ORIENTAL LAND : Tokyo Disneyland operator to cut winter bonus by 70% due to pand..
AQ
09/10ORIENTAL LAND : Announcement of Unsecured Straight Bonds Issue
PU
07/30Nikkei drops as yen firms on dismal U.S. economic data; Advantest slumps
RE
07/30ORIENTAL LAND : Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31..
PU
07/30ORIENTAL LAND : Supplementary Materials; Results for the First Quarter of the Fi..
PU
07/30ORIENTAL LAND : Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter ofthe Fi..
PU
07/27ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 277 B 2 639 M 2 639 M
Net income 2021 -33 860 M -322 M -322 M
Net cash 2021 78 105 M 744 M 744 M
P/E ratio 2021 -137x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 4 849 B 46 239 M 46 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 017
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14 861,54 JPY
Last Close Price 14 810,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Kagami Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyoichiro Uenishi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Onosato Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Norio Irie Director, Executive VP & Head-Personnel
Yumiko Takano Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.47%46 239
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-8.73%8 557
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-44.38%2 057
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-47.44%1 652
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-33.49%1 651
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-20.51%716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group