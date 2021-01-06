Oriental Land : Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Change in Park Operating Hours

January 6, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Publicity Department

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea

Change in Park Operating Hours

URAYASU, CHIBA-Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced today that the operating hours for Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® Parks will change from January 8, 2021 and remain in effect until January 31, 2021. This decision is based on the requests from local authorities of Japan.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Park Operations

Park operating hours: Before Change: From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. After Change: From 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Effective: From January 8 to 31, 2021

Note: Park opening time may vary depending on the day. For details, please check the Tokyo Disney Resort® Official Website (https://www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/).

Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to focus on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

For inquiries from the general public,

Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center 0570-00-8632 (10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Note: From overseas, and from some mobile phones and IP phones, please call 045-330-5211.