ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.

ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.

(4661)
Oriental Land : Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Change in Park Operating Hours

01/06/2021 | 05:16am EST
January 6, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Publicity Department

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea

Change in Park Operating Hours

URAYASU, CHIBA-Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced today that the operating hours for Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® Parks will change from January 8, 2021 and remain in effect until January 31, 2021. This decision is based on the requests from local authorities of Japan.

  • Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Park Operations

Park operating hours:

Before Change:

From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

After Change:

From 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Effective:

From January 8 to 31, 2021

Note: Park opening time may vary depending on the day. For details, please check the Tokyo Disney Resort® Official Website (https://www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/).

Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to focus on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

For inquiries from the general public,

Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center 0570-00-8632 (10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Note: From overseas, and from some mobile phones and IP phones, please call 045-330-5211.

Financials
Sales 2021 200 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2021 -35 782 M -348 M -348 M
Net cash 2021 45 433 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2021 -144x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 5 276 B 51 358 M 51 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 8 978
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16 016,67 JPY
Last Close Price 16 115,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshio Kagami Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyoichiro Uenishi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Onosato Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Yumiko Takano Director & Executive Vice President
Akiyoshi Yokota Director, Head-Accounting & CS Promotions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.43%51 358
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-2.54%8 623
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-2.61%2 822
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.01%2 402
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.0.76%2 310
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-8.52%732
