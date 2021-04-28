Log in
Oriental Land : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (Japanese accounting standards)

04/28/2021
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year

Ended March 31, 2021 (Japanese accounting standards)

April 28, 2021

These financial statements have been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Code number: 4661, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL: http://www.olc.co.jp/en/

Representative: Kyoichiro Uenishi, Representative Director and President

Contact: Kenji Horikawa, Officer and Director of Finance/Accounting Department

Planned Date for Annual General Meeting of Stockholders: June 29, 2021

Planned Date for Submission of Securities Report (Yuka shoken hokokusho): June 29, 2021

Planned Date for Start of Dividend Payment: June 30, 2021

Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes

Briefing session on financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors)

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages represent change compared with the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Year-on-year

Operating

Year-on-year

Ordinary

Year-on-year

profit

profit

(¥ million)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

Fiscal Year ended

170,581

(63.3)

(45,989)

-

(49,205)

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

464,450

(11.6)

96,862

(25.1)

98,062

(24.2)

March 31, 2020

Note: Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥(49,424 million) (-%)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥51,649 million ((44.9)%)

Profit

Operating

attributable

Year-on-

Earnings per

Earnings per

Return on

Ordinary

profit/total

to owners of

year change

share

share

equity

profit/total

net sales

parent

(%)

(¥)

(diluted) (¥)

(%)

assets (%)

(%)

(¥ million)

Fiscal Year ended

(54,190)

-

(165.51)

-

(6.9)

(4.8)

(27.0)

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

62,217

(31.1)

189.23

183.31

7.7

9.5

20.9

March 31, 2020

Reference: Equity in earnings

of affiliates:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥(485 million)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥(183 million)

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

ratio(%)

per share (¥)

As of March 31, 2021

1,040,465

759,948

73.0

2,320.71

As of March 31, 2020

1,010,651

820,257

81.2

2,505.55

Reference: Shareholders'

equity:

As of March 31, 2021: ¥759,948 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥820,257 million

(3)

Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

(used in)

(used in)

(used in)

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period (¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

Fiscal Year ended

(23,834)

(160,738)

88,724

165,317

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

73,336

20,534

(55,257)

261,164

March 31, 2020

2. Dividends

Annual dividends (¥)

Total

Dividends/

dividends

Payout ratio

First

Second

Third

Net assets

Year-

paid

(consolidated)

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(consolidated)

end

(total)

(%)

end

end

end

(%)

(¥ million)

Fiscal Year ended

-

22.00

-

22.00

44.00

14,451

23.2

1.8

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ended

-

13.00

-

13.00

26.00

8,519

-

1.1

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

-

-

-

-

-

-

March 31, 2022 (Est.)

Notes

  1. Total dividends paid include dividends paid to the trust to the employee stock plan (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 ¥14 million, Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥6 million).

Payout ratio has been calculated by dividing total dividends paid by profit attributable to owners of parent.

  1. Dividends for the first half and full fiscal year ending March 2022 are not indicated as it is difficult to reasonably calculate our forecast of operating results at this point in time.

3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021- March 31, 2022)

Projection of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is not indicated as it is difficult to reasonably calculate our forecast of operating results at this point in time. For specific reasons, please refer to Future Outlook on page 2.

*Notes

  1. Changes in Major Subsidiaries during the Period (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, or Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards: None
    2. Changes other than (a) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common stock)

(a)Number of shares issued at end of period

Year ended March 31, 2021:

363,690,160

Year ended March 31, 2020:

363,690,160

(including treasury stock)

shares

shares

(b)Number of treasury stock at end of period

Year ended March 31, 2021:

36,226,898

Year ended March 31, 2020:

36,313,892

shares

shares

(c)Average number of shares outstanding

Year ended March 31, 2021:

327,421,164

Year ended March 31, 2020:

328,800,343

(quarterly cumulative period)

shares

shares

Note: Number of treasury stock includes dividends paid to the trust to the employee stock plan.

[Reference] Non-consolidated Results

Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021)

  1. Non-consolidatedOperating Results

(Percentages represent change compared with the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Year-on-year

Operating

Year-on-year

Ordinary

Year-on-year

profit

profit

(¥ million)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

Fiscal Year ended

146,015

(63.2)

(36,405)

-

(39,184)

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

396,308

(11.9)

82,968

(24.3)

94,432

(20.5)

March 31, 2020

Net profit

Year-on-

Earnings per

Earnings per

year change

share

share

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥)

(diluted) (¥)

Fiscal Year ended

(37,226)

-

(113.70)

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

62,977

(26.5)

191.54

185.54

March 31, 2020

  1. Non-consolidatedFinancial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

ratio(%)

per share (¥)

As of March 31, 2021

1,001,469

715,398

71.4

2,184.67

As of March 31, 2020

959,056

760,688

79.3

2,323.59

Reference: Shareholders' equity:

As of March 31, 2021: ¥715,398 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥760,688 million

  • The Company's consolidated financial statements are not subject to financial review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
  • Explanation on the Appropriate Usage of Performance Projections and Other Specific Matters

The projections and other statements with respect to the future included in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that are judged reasonable by the Company. Please be advised that the Company does not guarantee in any way the achievement of the projections and other goals in this material and that cases may occur where the actual results and other situations differ materially from the projections due to various factors.

1. Operating Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face a challenging situation due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, although consumer spending temporarily displayed signs of picking up, driven by various government policies.

In consideration of the status of the pandemic and requests from the national and local governments, we closed Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, the Theme Parks operated by the OLC Group, from February 29 to June 30, 2020. As a result, we recorded a loss of ¥12,965 million on the temporary closure, which was recorded as an extraordinary loss.

Both Theme Parks were reopened on July 1, 2020, but to prevent the spread of COVID-19 they were operated in line with the Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines and in consideration of requests from the national and local governments in conjunction with the declaration of a state of emergency.

Although net sales per Guest increased, driven by such measures as limiting Park ticket types and revising ticket prices, due to the temporary closure of both Parks until June 30 and limits set on attendance after their reopening, total attendance decreased year on year. As a result, the Group recorded net sales, operating loss, and ordinary loss of ¥170,581 million (down 63.3% from the previous fiscal year), ¥45,989 million (down from an operating profit of ¥96,862 million), and ¥49,205 million (down from an ordinary profit of ¥98,062 million), respectively. Loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥54,190 million (down from a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥62,217 million) was registered due to the recording of a loss on temporary Park closure and an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment pertaining to the Brighton Hotel business in the Hotel Business Segment.

The following is the results of each segment.

Summary of Results by Segment for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Change

Change (%)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(decrease)

Net Sales

464,450

170,581

(293,869)

(63.3)

Theme Park

384,031

134,293

(249,737)

(65.0)

Hotel

64,375

28,627

(35,747)

(55.5)

Other

16,043

7,660

(8,383)

(52.3)

Operating Profit (Loss)

96,862

(45,989)

(142,852)

-

Theme Park

79,660

(41,982)

(121,643)

-

Hotel

14,769

(1,954)

(16,723)

-

Other

2,161

(2,312)

(4,474)

-

Elimination and Corporate

271

260

(11)

(4.2)

Ordinary Profit (Loss)

98,062

(49,205)

(147,268)

-

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of

62,217

(54,190)

(116,408)

-

Parent

(2) Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position

[Assets]

Total assets as of March 31, 2021 were ¥1,040,465 million (up 2.9% compared with the end of the previous fiscal year). Current assets decreased to ¥274,134 million (down 13.5%) due mainly to a drop in cash and deposits, etc. Non-current assets climbed to ¥766,331 million (up 10.4%) due to an increase in property, plant and equipment, etc.

[Liabilities]

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 were ¥280,517 million (up 47.3%).

Current liabilities increased to ¥121,370 million (up 20.8%) as a result of a rise in current portion of bonds, etc. Non-current liabilities grew to ¥159,147 million (up 77.0%) as a result of an increase in bonds payable, etc.

1

[Net Assets]

Total net assets as of March 31, 2021 were ¥759,948 million (down 7.4%) due to various factors, including a decline in retained earnings. Shareholders' equity ratio stood at 73.0% (down 8.2 points).

(3) Cash Flows

Despite an increase in net cash from financing, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review was ¥165,317 million (balance at the end of the previous fiscal year was ¥261,164 million) owing to a decrease in net cash from operating and investing activities.

[Net Cash from Operating Activities]

Net cash used in operating activities was ¥23,834 million (a net cash inflow of ¥73,336 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including posting of loss before income taxes.

[Net Cash from Investing Activities]

Net cash used in investing activities was ¥160,738 million (a net cash inflow of ¥20,534 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including a decrease in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits.

[Net Cash from Financing Activities]

Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥88,724 million (a net cash outflow of ¥55,257 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including an increase in proceeds from issuance of bonds.

(4) Future Outlook

Currently, the government's "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" are applied to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and it may take some time to restore the usual level of operations, depending on the external environment including consumer sentiment toward leisure activities.

As it is difficult to present a forecast of the Group's financial performance in such circumstances, we will disclose our consolidated forecast of results when a reasonable projection becomes possible.

2. Basic Policy on the selection of accounting standards

As the OLC group is not engaged in global business operations or capital procurement, its consolidated financial statement are formulated based on Japanese accounting standards.

2

3. Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

At the end of the previous

At the end of the fiscal year

Items

fiscal year

(March 31, 2021)

(March 31, 2020)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

261,164

197,317

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

7,225

12,040

Securities

19,999

33,495

Merchandise and finished goods

11,679

12,511

Work in process

172

118

Raw materials and supplies

8,236

8,901

Other

8,263

9,757

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(8)

Total current assets

316,741

274,134

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

723,221

760,158

Accumulated depreciation

(432,208)

(444,747)

Buildings and structures, net

291,012

315,411

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

283,504

303,330

Accumulated depreciation

(248,946)

(255,481)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

34,557

47,849

Land

117,653

115,890

Construction in progress

152,165

165,344

Other

94,914

106,873

Accumulated depreciation

(79,716)

(85,810)

Other, net

15,197

21,063

Total property, plant and equipment

610,586

665,557

Intangible assets

Other

16,334

17,111

Total intangible assets

16,334

17,111

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

46,925

49,601

Retirement benefit asset

5,492

8,857

Deferred tax assets

5,524

17,639

Other

9,134

7,660

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(88)

(97)

Total investments and other assets

66,989

83,662

Total non-current assets

693,910

766,331

Total assets

1,010,651

1,040,465

3

(Millions of yen)

At the end of the previous

At the end of the fiscal year

Items

fiscal year

(March 31, 2021)

(March 31, 2020)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

13,921

9,072

Current portion of bonds payable

-

30,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

4,580

3,859

Income taxes payable

7,991

9,023

Other

74,001

69,414

Total current liabilities

100,495

121,370

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

80,000

150,000

Long-term borrowings

2,488

2,364

Retirement benefit liability

3,537

3,030

Other

3,873

3,752

Total non-current liabilities

89,898

159,147

Total liabilities

190,394

280,517

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

63,201

63,201

Capital surplus

111,970

112,001

Retained earnings

744,452

678,792

Treasury shares

(109,325)

(108,771)

Total shareholders' equity

810,298

745,223

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

9,623

12,449

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

74

137

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

261

2,137

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

9,958

14,724

Total net assets

820,257

759,948

Total liabilities and net assets

1,010,651

1,040,465

4

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

Items

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019

(April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020)

to March 31, 2021)

Net sales

464,450

170,581

Cost of sales

300,601

*1

169,678

Gross profit

163,849

902

Selling, general and administrative expenses

66,986

*1

46,891

Operating profit (loss)

96,862

(45,989)

Non-operating income

Interest income

162

67

Dividend income

758

542

Insurance received and insurance dividends

437

347

Other

1,224

876

Total non-operating income

2,582

1,833

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

291

353

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

183

485

Commission expenses

582

821

Depreciation

-

1,026

Extra retirement payments

37

1,813

Other

287

548

Total non-operating expenses

1,382

5,049

Ordinary profit (loss)

98,062

(49,205)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

341

-

Total extraordinary income

341

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on temporary closure

*1, *2 9,270

*1, *2

12,965

Impairment losses

-

5,633

Total extraordinary losses

9,270

18,598

Profit (loss) before income taxes

89,133

(67,804)

Income taxes-current

25,048

479

Income taxes-deferred

1,868

(14,092)

Total income taxes

26,916

(13,613)

Profit (loss)

62,217

(54,190)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

62,217

(54,190)

5

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

Items

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019

(April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020)

to March 31, 2021)

Profit (loss)

62,217

(54,190)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(9,697)

2,826

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

74

63

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(944)

1,876

Total other comprehensive income

(10,568)

4,766

Comprehensive income

51,649

(49,424)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

51,649

(49,424)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

6

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total

shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

63,201

111,938

696,718

(89,183)

782,674

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(14,484)

(14,484)

Loss attributable to owners of

62,217

62,217

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(20,745)

(20,745)

Disposal of treasury shares

31

603

635

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-

31

47,733

(20,141)

27,623

Balance at end of period

63,201

111,970

744,452

(109,325)

810,298

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Remeasurements

Total

Deferred gains or

accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

of defined benefit

other

available-for-sale

losses on hedges

plans

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

19,320

-

1,206

20,526

803,201

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(14,484)

Loss attributable to owners

62,217

of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(20,745)

Disposal of treasury shares

635

Net changes in items other

(9,697)

74

(944)

(10,568)

(10,568)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

(9,697)

74

(944)

(10,568)

17,055

Balance at end of period

9,623

74

261

9,958

820,257

7

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Total

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

63,201

111,970

744,452

(109,325)

810,298

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(11,469)

(11,469)

Loss attributable to owners of

(54,190)

(54,190)

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(1)

(1)

Disposal of treasury shares

30

555

586

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-

30

(65,660)

553

(65,075)

Balance at end of period

63,201

112,001

678,792

(108,771)

745,223

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Remeasurements

accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

Deferred gains or

of defined benefit

other

available-for-sale

losses on hedges

plans

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

9,623

74

261

9,958

820,257

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(11,469)

Loss attributable to owners

(54,190)

of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(1)

Disposal of treasury shares

586

Net changes in items other

2,826

63

1,876

4,766

4,766

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

2,826

63

1,876

4,766

(60,308)

Balance at end of period

12,499

137

2,137

14,724

759,948

8

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2019

(April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020)

to March 31, 2021)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

89,133

(67,804)

Depreciation

39,447

45,899

Impairment losses

-

5,633

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(814)

(304)

Interest and dividend income

(920)

(610)

Interest expenses

291

353

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

2

0

Shares of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

183

485

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(341)

(0)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

14,742

(5,008)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(2,764)

(1,441)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(7,384)

(5,260)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(8,748)

1,608

Other, net

(11,176)

2,678

Subtotal

111,653

(23,770)

Interest and dividends received

991

672

Interest paid

(291)

(347)

Income taxes paid

(39,016)

(389)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

73,336

(23,834)

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(340,000)

(70,000)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

500,000

31,000

Purchase of securities

(67,996)

(40,997)

Proceeds from redemption of securities

63,997

36,999

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(126,974)

(111,607)

Purchase of intangible assets

(7,358)

(5,342)

Purchase of investment securities

(1,499)

(455)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

1,854

-

Other, net

(1,489)

(334)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

20,534

(160,738)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

5,000

3,736

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(6,354)

(4,580)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

-

99,707

Redemption of bonds

(20,000)

-

Dividends paid

(14,444)

(11,439)

Purchases of treasury shares

(20,745)

(1)

Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

1,309

1,314

Other, net

(22)

(10)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(55,257)

88,724

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

0

(0)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

38,613

(95,847)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

222,551

261,164

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

261,164

165,317

9

  1. Notes Regarding Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumption: None

Additional Information

Impact of COVID-19

The OLC Group's Theme Parks, which constitute its core business, were temporarily closed along with its hotels. Our Theme Parks resumed operations on July 1, 2020 while taking measures primarily based on the sector-wide guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 at amusement and Theme Parks and limiting attendance. It may take some time before we can restore normal operations, depending on the external environment including trends in consumer sentiment for leisure activities. As such, the situation of the spread of COVID-19 is expected to exert a material impact on our consolidated financial results in and after the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Significant accounting estimates and underlying assumptions

As of the end of the previous fiscal year and the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 2021, the OLC Group made various consolidated accounting estimates on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will linger for a certain period during the current fiscal year.

With regard to the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, in view of the prolonged impact of the COVID-19pandemic, we revised our assumption to deem that the impact will remain for a certain period in the next fiscal year, based on which we have made consolidated accounting estimates on the impairment of non-currentassets and realizability of deferred tax assets. As a result, we have recorded an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment pertaining to the Brighton Hotel business in the Hotel Business Segment. Also, we revised our assessment on the realizability of deferred tax assets and have recorded a partial reversal of our deferred tax assets.

We make estimates and judgments deemed to be rational in view of the current situation and available information, but given the highly uncertain outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic including the extent of its spread and when it will end, the pandemic may exert further impact on the consolidated financial results in and after the next fiscal year in the event that the impact is more prolonged or exacerbated than is expected.

Matters Concerning Consolidated Statements of Income *1 Employment adjustment subsidies

The OLC Group has been applied to special case of employment adjustment subsidy for paid treatments, such as unemployed treatment by closing facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the employment adjustment subsidy expected to be received from the government has been deducted from extraordinary loss in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019; furthermore, the employment adjustment subsidy received or expected to be received from the government has been registered by deducting ¥7,987 million, ¥1,212 million, and ¥13,109 million from the cost of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses, and extraordinary loss, respectively in the fiscal year under review.

*2 Loss on temporary closure

In view of the spread of COVID-19 and requests from the national and local governments, the OLC Group temporarily closed Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® from February 29 to June 30, 2020. As a result, we primarily registered the fixed expenses, including personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses, incurred for the Theme Park Segment during the temporary closure as an extraordinary loss.

10

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ