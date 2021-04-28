Oriental Land : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (Japanese accounting standards) 04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

Code number: 4661, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange URL: http://www.olc.co.jp/en/ Representative: Kyoichiro Uenishi, Representative Director and President Contact: Kenji Horikawa, Officer and Director of Finance/Accounting Department Planned Date for Annual General Meeting of Stockholders: June 29, 2021 Planned Date for Submission of Securities Report (Yuka shoken hokokusho): June 29, 2021 Planned Date for Start of Dividend Payment: June 30, 2021 Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes Briefing session on financial results: Yes (for institutional investors) Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages represent change compared with the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Year-on-year Operating Year-on-year Ordinary Year-on-year profit profit (¥ million) change (%) change (%) change (%) (¥ million) (¥ million) Fiscal Year ended 170,581 (63.3) (45,989) - (49,205) - March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ended 464,450 (11.6) 96,862 (25.1) 98,062 (24.2) March 31, 2020 Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥(49,424 million) (-%) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥51,649 million ((44.9)%) Profit Operating attributable Year-on- Earnings per Earnings per Return on Ordinary profit/total to owners of year change share share equity profit/total net sales parent (%) (¥) (diluted) (¥) (%) assets (%) (%) (¥ million) Fiscal Year ended (54,190) - (165.51) - (6.9) (4.8) (27.0) March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ended 62,217 (31.1) 189.23 183.31 7.7 9.5 20.9 March 31, 2020 Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥(485 million) Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥(183 million) (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets (¥ million) (¥ million) ratio(%) per share (¥) As of March 31, 2021 1,040,465 759,948 73.0 2,320.71 As of March 31, 2020 1,010,651 820,257 81.2 2,505.55 Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥759,948 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥820,257 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Cash and cash (used in) (used in) (used in) equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) Fiscal Year ended (23,834) (160,738) 88,724 165,317 March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ended 73,336 20,534 (55,257) 261,164 March 31, 2020 2. Dividends Annual dividends (¥) Total Dividends/ dividends Payout ratio First Second Third Net assets Year- paid (consolidated) quarter- quarter- quarter- Total (consolidated) end (total) (%) end end end (%) (¥ million) Fiscal Year ended - 22.00 - 22.00 44.00 14,451 23.2 1.8 March 31, 2020 Fiscal Year ended - 13.00 - 13.00 26.00 8,519 - 1.1 March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ending - - - - - - March 31, 2022 (Est.) Notes Total dividends paid include dividends paid to the trust to the employee stock plan (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 ¥14 million, Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥6 million). Payout ratio has been calculated by dividing total dividends paid by profit attributable to owners of parent. Dividends for the first half and full fiscal year ending March 2022 are not indicated as it is difficult to reasonably calculate our forecast of operating results at this point in time. 3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021- March 31, 2022) Projection of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is not indicated as it is difficult to reasonably calculate our forecast of operating results at this point in time. For specific reasons, please refer to Future Outlook on page 2. *Notes Changes in Major Subsidiaries during the Period (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, or Restatement Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards: None Changes other than (a) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common stock) (a)Number of shares issued at end of period Year ended March 31, 2021: 363,690,160 Year ended March 31, 2020: 363,690,160 (including treasury stock) shares shares (b)Number of treasury stock at end of period Year ended March 31, 2021: 36,226,898 Year ended March 31, 2020: 36,313,892 shares shares (c)Average number of shares outstanding Year ended March 31, 2021: 327,421,164 Year ended March 31, 2020: 328,800,343 (quarterly cumulative period) shares shares Note: Number of treasury stock includes dividends paid to the trust to the employee stock plan. [Reference] Non-consolidated Results Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 － March 31, 2021) Non-consolidated Operating Results (Percentages represent change compared with the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Year-on-year Operating Year-on-year Ordinary Year-on-year profit profit (¥ million) change (%) change (%) change (%) (¥ million) (¥ million) Fiscal Year ended 146,015 (63.2) (36,405) - (39,184) - March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ended 396,308 (11.9) 82,968 (24.3) 94,432 (20.5) March 31, 2020 Net profit Year-on- Earnings per Earnings per year change share share (¥ million) (%) (¥) (diluted) (¥) Fiscal Year ended (37,226) - (113.70) - March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ended 62,977 (26.5) 191.54 185.54 March 31, 2020 Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets (¥ million) (¥ million) ratio(%) per share (¥) As of March 31, 2021 1,001,469 715,398 71.4 2,184.67 As of March 31, 2020 959,056 760,688 79.3 2,323.59 Reference: Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥715,398 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥760,688 million The Company's consolidated financial statements are not subject to financial review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.

Explanation on the Appropriate Usage of Performance Projections and Other Specific Matters The projections and other statements with respect to the future included in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that are judged reasonable by the Company. Please be advised that the Company does not guarantee in any way the achievement of the projections and other goals in this material and that cases may occur where the actual results and other situations differ materially from the projections due to various factors. 1. Operating Results (1) Overview of Operating Results During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face a challenging situation due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, although consumer spending temporarily displayed signs of picking up, driven by various government policies. In consideration of the status of the pandemic and requests from the national and local governments, we closed Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, the Theme Parks operated by the OLC Group, from February 29 to June 30, 2020. As a result, we recorded a loss of ¥12,965 million on the temporary closure, which was recorded as an extraordinary loss. Both Theme Parks were reopened on July 1, 2020, but to prevent the spread of COVID-19 they were operated in line with the Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines and in consideration of requests from the national and local governments in conjunction with the declaration of a state of emergency. Although net sales per Guest increased, driven by such measures as limiting Park ticket types and revising ticket prices, due to the temporary closure of both Parks until June 30 and limits set on attendance after their reopening, total attendance decreased year on year. As a result, the Group recorded net sales, operating loss, and ordinary loss of ¥170,581 million (down 63.3% from the previous fiscal year), ¥45,989 million (down from an operating profit of ¥96,862 million), and ¥49,205 million (down from an ordinary profit of ¥98,062 million), respectively. Loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥54,190 million (down from a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥62,217 million) was registered due to the recording of a loss on temporary Park closure and an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment pertaining to the Brighton Hotel business in the Hotel Business Segment. The following is the results of each segment. Summary of Results by Segment for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Change Change (%) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (decrease) Net Sales 464,450 170,581 (293,869) (63.3) Theme Park 384,031 134,293 (249,737) (65.0) Hotel 64,375 28,627 (35,747) (55.5) Other 16,043 7,660 (8,383) (52.3) Operating Profit (Loss) 96,862 (45,989) (142,852) - Theme Park 79,660 (41,982) (121,643) - Hotel 14,769 (1,954) (16,723) - Other 2,161 (2,312) (4,474) - Elimination and Corporate 271 260 (11) (4.2) Ordinary Profit (Loss) 98,062 (49,205) (147,268) - Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of 62,217 (54,190) (116,408) - Parent (2) Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position [Assets] Total assets as of March 31, 2021 were ¥1,040,465 million (up 2.9% compared with the end of the previous fiscal year). Current assets decreased to ¥274,134 million (down 13.5%) due mainly to a drop in cash and deposits, etc. Non-current assets climbed to ¥766,331 million (up 10.4%) due to an increase in property, plant and equipment, etc. [Liabilities] Total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 were ¥280,517 million (up 47.3%). Current liabilities increased to ¥121,370 million (up 20.8%) as a result of a rise in current portion of bonds, etc. Non-current liabilities grew to ¥159,147 million (up 77.0%) as a result of an increase in bonds payable, etc. 1 [Net Assets] Total net assets as of March 31, 2021 were ¥759,948 million (down 7.4%) due to various factors, including a decline in retained earnings. Shareholders' equity ratio stood at 73.0% (down 8.2 points). (3) Cash Flows Despite an increase in net cash from financing, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review was ¥165,317 million (balance at the end of the previous fiscal year was ¥261,164 million) owing to a decrease in net cash from operating and investing activities. [Net Cash from Operating Activities] Net cash used in operating activities was ¥23,834 million (a net cash inflow of ¥73,336 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including posting of loss before income taxes. [Net Cash from Investing Activities] Net cash used in investing activities was ¥160,738 million (a net cash inflow of ¥20,534 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including a decrease in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits. [Net Cash from Financing Activities] Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥88,724 million (a net cash outflow of ¥55,257 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including an increase in proceeds from issuance of bonds. (4) Future Outlook Currently, the government's "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" are applied to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and it may take some time to restore the usual level of operations, depending on the external environment including consumer sentiment toward leisure activities. As it is difficult to present a forecast of the Group's financial performance in such circumstances, we will disclose our consolidated forecast of results when a reasonable projection becomes possible. 2. Basic Policy on the selection of accounting standards As the OLC group is not engaged in global business operations or capital procurement, its consolidated financial statement are formulated based on Japanese accounting standards. 2 3. Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) At the end of the previous At the end of the fiscal year Items fiscal year (March 31, 2021) (March 31, 2020) ASSETS Current assets Cash and deposits 261,164 197,317 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 7,225 12,040 Securities 19,999 33,495 Merchandise and finished goods 11,679 12,511 Work in process 172 118 Raw materials and supplies 8,236 8,901 Other 8,263 9,757 Allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (8) Total current assets 316,741 274,134 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 723,221 760,158 Accumulated depreciation (432,208) (444,747) Buildings and structures, net 291,012 315,411 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 283,504 303,330 Accumulated depreciation (248,946) (255,481) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 34,557 47,849 Land 117,653 115,890 Construction in progress 152,165 165,344 Other 94,914 106,873 Accumulated depreciation (79,716) (85,810) Other, net 15,197 21,063 Total property, plant and equipment 610,586 665,557 Intangible assets Other 16,334 17,111 Total intangible assets 16,334 17,111 Investments and other assets Investment securities 46,925 49,601 Retirement benefit asset 5,492 8,857 Deferred tax assets 5,524 17,639 Other 9,134 7,660 Allowance for doubtful accounts (88) (97) Total investments and other assets 66,989 83,662 Total non-current assets 693,910 766,331 Total assets 1,010,651 1,040,465 3 (Millions of yen) At the end of the previous At the end of the fiscal year Items fiscal year (March 31, 2021) (March 31, 2020) LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 13,921 9,072 Current portion of bonds payable - 30,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 4,580 3,859 Income taxes payable 7,991 9,023 Other 74,001 69,414 Total current liabilities 100,495 121,370 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 80,000 150,000 Long-term borrowings 2,488 2,364 Retirement benefit liability 3,537 3,030 Other 3,873 3,752 Total non-current liabilities 89,898 159,147 Total liabilities 190,394 280,517 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity Share capital 63,201 63,201 Capital surplus 111,970 112,001 Retained earnings 744,452 678,792 Treasury shares (109,325) (108,771) Total shareholders' equity 810,298 745,223 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 9,623 12,449 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 74 137 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 261 2,137 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 9,958 14,724 Total net assets 820,257 759,948 Total liabilities and net assets 1,010,651 1,040,465 4 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year ended Fiscal Year ended Items March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2019 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) to March 31, 2021) Net sales 464,450 170,581 Cost of sales 300,601 *1 169,678 Gross profit 163,849 902 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,986 *1 46,891 Operating profit (loss) 96,862 (45,989) Non-operating income Interest income 162 67 Dividend income 758 542 Insurance received and insurance dividends 437 347 Other 1,224 876 Total non-operating income 2,582 1,833 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 291 353 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 183 485 Commission expenses 582 821 Depreciation - 1,026 Extra retirement payments 37 1,813 Other 287 548 Total non-operating expenses 1,382 5,049 Ordinary profit (loss) 98,062 (49,205) Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 341 - Total extraordinary income 341 - Extraordinary losses Loss on temporary closure *1, *2 9,270 *1, *2 12,965 Impairment losses - 5,633 Total extraordinary losses 9,270 18,598 Profit (loss) before income taxes 89,133 (67,804) Income taxes-current 25,048 479 Income taxes-deferred 1,868 (14,092) Total income taxes 26,916 (13,613) Profit (loss) 62,217 (54,190) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 62,217 (54,190) 5 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year ended Fiscal Year ended Items March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2019 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) to March 31, 2021) Profit (loss) 62,217 (54,190) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (9,697) 2,826 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 74 63 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (944) 1,876 Total other comprehensive income (10,568) 4,766 Comprehensive income 51,649 (49,424) Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 51,649 (49,424) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - 6 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 63,201 111,938 696,718 (89,183) 782,674 Changes during period Dividends of surplus (14,484) (14,484) Loss attributable to owners of 62,217 62,217 parent Purchase of treasury shares (20,745) (20,745) Disposal of treasury shares 31 603 635 Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period - 31 47,733 (20,141) 27,623 Balance at end of period 63,201 111,970 744,452 (109,325) 810,298 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Remeasurements Total Deferred gains or accumulated Total net assets difference on of defined benefit other available-for-sale losses on hedges plans comprehensive securities income Balance at beginning of period 19,320 - 1,206 20,526 803,201 Changes during period Dividends of surplus (14,484) Loss attributable to owners 62,217 of parent Purchase of treasury shares (20,745) Disposal of treasury shares 635 Net changes in items other (9,697) 74 (944) (10,568) (10,568) than shareholders' equity Total changes during period (9,697) 74 (944) (10,568) 17,055 Balance at end of period 9,623 74 261 9,958 820,257 7 Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Total Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 63,201 111,970 744,452 (109,325) 810,298 Changes during period Dividends of surplus (11,469) (11,469) Loss attributable to owners of (54,190) (54,190) parent Purchase of treasury shares (1) (1) Disposal of treasury shares 30 555 586 Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period - 30 (65,660) 553 (65,075) Balance at end of period 63,201 112,001 678,792 (108,771) 745,223 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Remeasurements accumulated Total net assets difference on Deferred gains or of defined benefit other available-for-sale losses on hedges plans comprehensive securities income Balance at beginning of period 9,623 74 261 9,958 820,257 Changes during period Dividends of surplus (11,469) Loss attributable to owners (54,190) of parent Purchase of treasury shares (1) Disposal of treasury shares 586 Net changes in items other 2,826 63 1,876 4,766 4,766 than shareholders' equity Total changes during period 2,826 63 1,876 4,766 (60,308) Balance at end of period 12,499 137 2,137 14,724 759,948 8 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Fiscal Year ended Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2019 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) to March 31, 2021) Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes 89,133 (67,804) Depreciation 39,447 45,899 Impairment losses - 5,633 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability (814) (304) Interest and dividend income (920) (610) Interest expenses 291 353 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 2 0 Shares of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method 183 485 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities (341) (0) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 14,742 (5,008) Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,764) (1,441) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (7,384) (5,260) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes (8,748) 1,608 Other, net (11,176) 2,678 Subtotal 111,653 (23,770) Interest and dividends received 991 672 Interest paid (291) (347) Income taxes paid (39,016) (389) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 73,336 (23,834) Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (340,000) (70,000) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 500,000 31,000 Purchase of securities (67,996) (40,997) Proceeds from redemption of securities 63,997 36,999 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (126,974) (111,607) Purchase of intangible assets (7,358) (5,342) Purchase of investment securities (1,499) (455) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 1,854 - Other, net (1,489) (334) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,534 (160,738) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,000 3,736 Repayments of long-term borrowings (6,354) (4,580) Proceeds from issuance of bonds - 99,707 Redemption of bonds (20,000) - Dividends paid (14,444) (11,439) Purchases of treasury shares (20,745) (1) Proceeds from sales of treasury shares 1,309 1,314 Other, net (22) (10) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (55,257) 88,724 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 0 (0) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 38,613 (95,847) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 222,551 261,164 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 261,164 165,317 9 Notes Regarding Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumption: None Additional Information Impact of COVID-19 The OLC Group's Theme Parks, which constitute its core business, were temporarily closed along with its hotels. Our Theme Parks resumed operations on July 1, 2020 while taking measures primarily based on the sector-wide guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 at amusement and Theme Parks and limiting attendance. It may take some time before we can restore normal operations, depending on the external environment including trends in consumer sentiment for leisure activities. As such, the situation of the spread of COVID-19 is expected to exert a material impact on our consolidated financial results in and after the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Significant accounting estimates and underlying assumptions As of the end of the previous fiscal year and the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 2021, the OLC Group made various consolidated accounting estimates on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will linger for a certain period during the current fiscal year. With regard to the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, in view of the prolonged impact of the COVID-19pandemic, we revised our assumption to deem that the impact will remain for a certain period in the next fiscal year, based on which we have made consolidated accounting estimates on the impairment of non-currentassets and realizability of deferred tax assets. As a result, we have recorded an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment pertaining to the Brighton Hotel business in the Hotel Business Segment. Also, we revised our assessment on the realizability of deferred tax assets and have recorded a partial reversal of our deferred tax assets. We make estimates and judgments deemed to be rational in view of the current situation and available information, but given the highly uncertain outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic including the extent of its spread and when it will end, the pandemic may exert further impact on the consolidated financial results in and after the next fiscal year in the event that the impact is more prolonged or exacerbated than is expected. Matters Concerning Consolidated Statements of Income *1 Employment adjustment subsidies The OLC Group has been applied to special case of employment adjustment subsidy for paid treatments, such as unemployed treatment by closing facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the employment adjustment subsidy expected to be received from the government has been deducted from extraordinary loss in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019; furthermore, the employment adjustment subsidy received or expected to be received from the government has been registered by deducting ¥7,987 million, ¥1,212 million, and ¥13,109 million from the cost of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses, and extraordinary loss, respectively in the fiscal year under review. *2 Loss on temporary closure In view of the spread of COVID-19 and requests from the national and local governments, the OLC Group temporarily closed Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® from February 29 to June 30, 2020. As a result, we primarily registered the fixed expenses, including personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses, incurred for the Theme Park Segment during the temporary closure as an extraordinary loss. 10 Attachments Original document

