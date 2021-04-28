Oriental Land : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (Japanese accounting standards)

Representative: Kyoichiro Uenishi, Representative Director and President
Contact: Kenji Horikawa, Officer and Director of Finance/Accounting Department
Planned Date for Annual General Meeting of Stockholders: June 29, 2021
Planned Date for Submission of Securities Report (Yuka shoken hokokusho): June 29, 2021
Planned Date for Start of Dividend Payment: June 30, 2021
Supplementary materials for the financial statements: Yes
Briefing session on financial results:
Yes (for institutional investors)
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages represent change compared with the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Year-on-year
Operating
Year-on-year
Ordinary
Year-on-year
profit
profit
(¥ million)
change (%)
change (%)
change (%)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
Fiscal Year ended
170,581
(63.3)
(45,989)
-
(49,205)
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
464,450
(11.6)
96,862
(25.1)
98,062
(24.2)
March 31, 2020
Note: Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥(49,424 million) (-%)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥51,649 million ((44.9)%)
Profit
Operating
attributable
Year-on-
Earnings per
Earnings per
Return on
Ordinary
profit/total
to owners of
year change
share
share
equity
profit/total
net sales
parent
(%)
(¥)
(diluted) (¥)
(%)
assets (%)
(%)
(¥ million)
Fiscal Year ended
(54,190)
-
(165.51)
-
(6.9)
(4.8)
(27.0)
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
62,217
(31.1)
189.23
183.31
7.7
9.5
20.9
March 31, 2020
Reference: Equity in earnings
of affiliates:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥(485 million)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥(183 million)
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
ratio(%)
per share (¥)
As of March 31, 2021
1,040,465
759,948
73.0
2,320.71
As of March 31, 2020
1,010,651
820,257
81.2
2,505.55
Reference: Shareholders'
equity:
As of March 31, 2021: ¥759,948 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥820,257 million
(3)
Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
(used in)
(used in)
(used in)
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period (¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
Fiscal Year ended
(23,834)
(160,738)
88,724
165,317
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
73,336
20,534
(55,257)
261,164
March 31, 2020
2. Dividends
Annual dividends (¥)
Total
Dividends/
dividends
Payout ratio
First
Second
Third
Net assets
Year-
paid
(consolidated)
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(consolidated)
end
(total)
(%)
end
end
end
(%)
(¥ million)
Fiscal Year ended
-
22.00
-
22.00
44.00
14,451
23.2
1.8
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ended
-
13.00
-
13.00
26.00
8,519
-
1.1
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
-
-
-
-
-
-
March 31, 2022 (Est.)
Notes
Total dividends paid include dividends paid to the trust to the employee stock plan (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 ¥14 million, Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥6 million).
Payout ratio has been calculated by dividing total dividends paid by profit attributable to owners of parent.
Dividends for the first half and full fiscal year ending March 2022 are not indicated as it is difficult to reasonably calculate our forecast of operating results at this point in time.
3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021- March 31, 2022)
Projection of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is not indicated as it is difficult to reasonably calculate our forecast of operating results at this point in time. For specific reasons, please refer to Future Outlook on page 2.
*Notes
Changes in Major Subsidiaries during the Period (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, or Restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards: None
Changes other than (a) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common stock)
(a)Number of shares issued at end of period
Year ended March 31, 2021:
363,690,160
Year ended March 31, 2020:
363,690,160
(including treasury stock)
shares
shares
(b)Number of treasury stock at end of period
Year ended March 31, 2021:
36,226,898
Year ended March 31, 2020:
36,313,892
shares
shares
(c)Average number of shares outstanding
Year ended March 31, 2021:
327,421,164
Year ended March 31, 2020:
328,800,343
(quarterly cumulative period)
shares
shares
Note: Number of treasury stock includes dividends paid to the trust to the employee stock plan.
[Reference] Non-consolidated Results
Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 － March 31, 2021)
Non-consolidatedOperating Results
(Percentages represent change compared with the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Year-on-year
Operating
Year-on-year
Ordinary
Year-on-year
profit
profit
(¥ million)
change (%)
change (%)
change (%)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
Fiscal Year ended
146,015
(63.2)
(36,405)
-
(39,184)
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
396,308
(11.9)
82,968
(24.3)
94,432
(20.5)
March 31, 2020
Net profit
Year-on-
Earnings per
Earnings per
year change
share
share
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥)
(diluted) (¥)
Fiscal Year ended
(37,226)
-
(113.70)
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
62,977
(26.5)
191.54
185.54
March 31, 2020
Non-consolidatedFinancial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
ratio(%)
per share (¥)
As of March 31, 2021
1,001,469
715,398
71.4
2,184.67
As of March 31, 2020
959,056
760,688
79.3
2,323.59
Reference: Shareholders' equity:
As of March 31, 2021: ¥715,398 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥760,688 million
The Company's consolidated financial statements are not subject to financial review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
Explanation on the Appropriate Usage of Performance Projections and Other Specific Matters
The projections and other statements with respect to the future included in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that are judged reasonable by the Company. Please be advised that the Company does not guarantee in any way the achievement of the projections and other goals in this material and that cases may occur where the actual results and other situations differ materially from the projections due to various factors.
1. Operating Results
(1) Overview of Operating Results
During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face a challenging situation due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, although consumer spending temporarily displayed signs of picking up, driven by various government policies.
In consideration of the status of the pandemic and requests from the national and local governments, we closed Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, the Theme Parks operated by the OLC Group, from February 29 to June 30, 2020. As a result, we recorded a loss of ¥12,965 million on the temporary closure, which was recorded as an extraordinary loss.
Both Theme Parks were reopened on July 1, 2020, but to prevent the spread of COVID-19 they were operated in line with the Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines and in consideration of requests from the national and local governments in conjunction with the declaration of a state of emergency.
Although net sales per Guest increased, driven by such measures as limiting Park ticket types and revising ticket prices, due to the temporary closure of both Parks until June 30 and limits set on attendance after their reopening, total attendance decreased year on year. As a result, the Group recorded net sales, operating loss, and ordinary loss of ¥170,581 million (down 63.3% from the previous fiscal year), ¥45,989 million (down from an operating profit of ¥96,862 million), and ¥49,205 million (down from an ordinary profit of ¥98,062 million), respectively. Loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥54,190 million (down from a profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥62,217 million) was registered due to the recording of a loss on temporary Park closure and an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment pertaining to the Brighton Hotel business in the Hotel Business Segment.
The following is the results of each segment.
Summary of Results by Segment for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Change
Change (%)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(decrease)
Net Sales
464,450
170,581
(293,869)
(63.3)
Theme Park
384,031
134,293
(249,737)
(65.0)
Hotel
64,375
28,627
(35,747)
(55.5)
Other
16,043
7,660
(8,383)
(52.3)
Operating Profit (Loss)
96,862
(45,989)
(142,852)
-
Theme Park
79,660
(41,982)
(121,643)
-
Hotel
14,769
(1,954)
(16,723)
-
Other
2,161
(2,312)
(4,474)
-
Elimination and Corporate
271
260
(11)
(4.2)
Ordinary Profit (Loss)
98,062
(49,205)
(147,268)
-
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of
62,217
(54,190)
(116,408)
-
Parent
(2) Analysis of Consolidated Financial Position
[Assets]
Total assets as of March 31, 2021 were ¥1,040,465 million (up 2.9% compared with the end of the previous fiscal year). Current assets decreased to ¥274,134 million (down 13.5%) due mainly to a drop in cash and deposits, etc. Non-current assets climbed to ¥766,331 million (up 10.4%) due to an increase in property, plant and equipment, etc.
[Liabilities]
Total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 were ¥280,517 million (up 47.3%).
Current liabilities increased to ¥121,370 million (up 20.8%) as a result of a rise in current portion of bonds, etc. Non-current liabilities grew to ¥159,147 million (up 77.0%) as a result of an increase in bonds payable, etc.
1
[Net Assets]
Total net assets as of March 31, 2021 were ¥759,948 million (down 7.4%) due to various factors, including a decline in retained earnings. Shareholders' equity ratio stood at 73.0% (down 8.2 points).
(3) Cash Flows
Despite an increase in net cash from financing, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year under review was ¥165,317 million (balance at the end of the previous fiscal year was ¥261,164 million) owing to a decrease in net cash from operating and investing activities.
[Net Cash from Operating Activities]
Net cash used in operating activities was ¥23,834 million (a net cash inflow of ¥73,336 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including posting of loss before income taxes.
[Net Cash from Investing Activities]
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥160,738 million (a net cash inflow of ¥20,534 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including a decrease in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits.
[Net Cash from Financing Activities]
Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥88,724 million (a net cash outflow of ¥55,257 million for the same period in the previous year) due to factors including an increase in proceeds from issuance of bonds.
(4) Future Outlook
Currently, the government's "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" are applied to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and it may take some time to restore the usual level of operations, depending on the external environment including consumer sentiment toward leisure activities.
As it is difficult to present a forecast of the Group's financial performance in such circumstances, we will disclose our consolidated forecast of results when a reasonable projection becomes possible.
2. Basic Policy on the selection of accounting standards
As the OLC group is not engaged in global business operations or capital procurement, its consolidated financial statement are formulated based on Japanese accounting standards.
2
3. Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
At the end of the previous
At the end of the fiscal year
Items
fiscal year
(March 31, 2021)
(March 31, 2020)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits
261,164
197,317
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
7,225
12,040
Securities
19,999
33,495
Merchandise and finished goods
11,679
12,511
Work in process
172
118
Raw materials and supplies
8,236
8,901
Other
8,263
9,757
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(8)
Total current assets
316,741
274,134
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
723,221
760,158
Accumulated depreciation
(432,208)
(444,747)
Buildings and structures, net
291,012
315,411
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
283,504
303,330
Accumulated depreciation
(248,946)
(255,481)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
34,557
47,849
Land
117,653
115,890
Construction in progress
152,165
165,344
Other
94,914
106,873
Accumulated depreciation
(79,716)
(85,810)
Other, net
15,197
21,063
Total property, plant and equipment
610,586
665,557
Intangible assets
Other
16,334
17,111
Total intangible assets
16,334
17,111
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
46,925
49,601
Retirement benefit asset
5,492
8,857
Deferred tax assets
5,524
17,639
Other
9,134
7,660
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(88)
(97)
Total investments and other assets
66,989
83,662
Total non-current assets
693,910
766,331
Total assets
1,010,651
1,040,465
3
(Millions of yen)
At the end of the previous
At the end of the fiscal year
Items
fiscal year
(March 31, 2021)
(March 31, 2020)
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
13,921
9,072
Current portion of bonds payable
-
30,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
4,580
3,859
Income taxes payable
7,991
9,023
Other
74,001
69,414
Total current liabilities
100,495
121,370
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
80,000
150,000
Long-term borrowings
2,488
2,364
Retirement benefit liability
3,537
3,030
Other
3,873
3,752
Total non-current liabilities
89,898
159,147
Total liabilities
190,394
280,517
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
63,201
63,201
Capital surplus
111,970
112,001
Retained earnings
744,452
678,792
Treasury shares
(109,325)
(108,771)
Total shareholders' equity
810,298
745,223
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
9,623
12,449
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
74
137
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
261
2,137
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
9,958
14,724
Total net assets
820,257
759,948
Total liabilities and net assets
1,010,651
1,040,465
4
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
Items
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019
(April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020)
to March 31, 2021)
Net sales
464,450
170,581
Cost of sales
300,601
*1
169,678
Gross profit
163,849
902
Selling, general and administrative expenses
66,986
*1
46,891
Operating profit (loss)
96,862
(45,989)
Non-operating income
Interest income
162
67
Dividend income
758
542
Insurance received and insurance dividends
437
347
Other
1,224
876
Total non-operating income
2,582
1,833
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
291
353
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
183
485
Commission expenses
582
821
Depreciation
-
1,026
Extra retirement payments
37
1,813
Other
287
548
Total non-operating expenses
1,382
5,049
Ordinary profit (loss)
98,062
(49,205)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
341
-
Total extraordinary income
341
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on temporary closure
*1, *2 9,270
*1, *2
12,965
Impairment losses
-
5,633
Total extraordinary losses
9,270
18,598
Profit (loss) before income taxes
89,133
(67,804)
Income taxes-current
25,048
479
Income taxes-deferred
1,868
(14,092)
Total income taxes
26,916
(13,613)
Profit (loss)
62,217
(54,190)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
62,217
(54,190)
5
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
Items
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019
(April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020)
to March 31, 2021)
Profit (loss)
62,217
(54,190)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(9,697)
2,826
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
74
63
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(944)
1,876
Total other comprehensive income
(10,568)
4,766
Comprehensive income
51,649
(49,424)
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
51,649
(49,424)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
6
(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total
shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
63,201
111,938
696,718
(89,183)
782,674
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(14,484)
(14,484)
Loss attributable to owners of
62,217
62,217
parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(20,745)
(20,745)
Disposal of treasury shares
31
603
635
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-
31
47,733
(20,141)
27,623
Balance at end of period
63,201
111,970
744,452
(109,325)
810,298
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Remeasurements
Total
Deferred gains or
accumulated
Total net assets
difference on
of defined benefit
other
available-for-sale
losses on hedges
plans
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
19,320
-
1,206
20,526
803,201
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(14,484)
Loss attributable to owners
62,217
of parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(20,745)
Disposal of treasury shares
635
Net changes in items other
(9,697)
74
(944)
(10,568)
(10,568)
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
(9,697)
74
(944)
(10,568)
17,055
Balance at end of period
9,623
74
261
9,958
820,257
7
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Total
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
63,201
111,970
744,452
(109,325)
810,298
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(11,469)
(11,469)
Loss attributable to owners of
(54,190)
(54,190)
parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(1)
(1)
Disposal of treasury shares
30
555
586
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-
30
(65,660)
553
(65,075)
Balance at end of period
63,201
112,001
678,792
(108,771)
745,223
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Remeasurements
accumulated
Total net assets
difference on
Deferred gains or
of defined benefit
other
available-for-sale
losses on hedges
plans
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
9,623
74
261
9,958
820,257
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(11,469)
Loss attributable to owners
(54,190)
of parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(1)
Disposal of treasury shares
586
Net changes in items other
2,826
63
1,876
4,766
4,766
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
2,826
63
1,876
4,766
(60,308)
Balance at end of period
12,499
137
2,137
14,724
759,948
8
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2019
(April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020)
to March 31, 2021)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) before income taxes
89,133
(67,804)
Depreciation
39,447
45,899
Impairment losses
-
5,633
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(814)
(304)
Interest and dividend income
(920)
(610)
Interest expenses
291
353
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
2
0
Shares of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
183
485
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
(341)
(0)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
14,742
(5,008)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(2,764)
(1,441)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(7,384)
(5,260)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
(8,748)
1,608
Other, net
(11,176)
2,678
Subtotal
111,653
(23,770)
Interest and dividends received
991
672
Interest paid
(291)
(347)
Income taxes paid
(39,016)
(389)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
73,336
(23,834)
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(340,000)
(70,000)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
500,000
31,000
Purchase of securities
(67,996)
(40,997)
Proceeds from redemption of securities
63,997
36,999
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(126,974)
(111,607)
Purchase of intangible assets
(7,358)
(5,342)
Purchase of investment securities
(1,499)
(455)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
1,854
-
Other, net
(1,489)
(334)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
20,534
(160,738)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
5,000
3,736
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(6,354)
(4,580)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
-
99,707
Redemption of bonds
(20,000)
-
Dividends paid
(14,444)
(11,439)
Purchases of treasury shares
(20,745)
(1)
Proceeds from sales of treasury shares
1,309
1,314
Other, net
(22)
(10)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(55,257)
88,724
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
0
(0)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
The OLC Group's Theme Parks, which constitute its core business, were temporarily closed along with its hotels. Our Theme Parks resumed operations on July 1, 2020 while taking measures primarily based on the sector-wide guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 at amusement and Theme Parks and limiting attendance. It may take some time before we can restore normal operations, depending on the external environment including trends in consumer sentiment for leisure activities. As such, the situation of the spread of COVID-19 is expected to exert a material impact on our consolidated financial results in and after the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Significant accounting estimates and underlying assumptions
As of the end of the previous fiscal year and the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 2021, the OLC Group made various consolidated accounting estimates on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will linger for a certain period during the current fiscal year.
With regard to the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, in view of the prolonged impact of theCOVID-19pandemic, we revised our assumption to deem that the impact will remain for a certain period in the next fiscal year, based on which we have made consolidated accounting estimates on the impairment ofnon-currentassets and realizability of deferred tax assets. As a result, we have recorded an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment pertaining to the Brighton Hotel business in the Hotel Business Segment. Also, we revised our assessment on the realizability of deferred tax assets and have recorded a partial reversal of our deferred tax assets.
We make estimates and judgments deemed to be rational in view of the current situation and available information, but given the highly uncertain outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic including the extent of its spread and when it will end, the pandemic may exert further impact on the consolidated financial results in and after the next fiscal year in the event that the impact is more prolonged or exacerbated than is expected.
Matters Concerning Consolidated Statements of Income *1 Employment adjustment subsidies
The OLC Group has been applied to special case of employment adjustment subsidy for paid treatments, such as unemployed treatment by closing facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the employment adjustment subsidy expected to be received from the government has been deducted from extraordinary loss in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019; furthermore, the employment adjustment subsidy received or expected to be received from the government has been registered by deducting ¥7,987 million, ¥1,212 million, and ¥13,109 million from the cost of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses, and extraordinary loss, respectively in the fiscal year under review.
*2 Loss on temporary closure
In view of the spread of COVID-19 and requests from the national and local governments, the OLC Group temporarily closed Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® from February 29 to June 30, 2020. As a result, we primarily registered the fixed expenses, including personnel expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses, incurred for the Theme Park Segment during the temporary closure as an extraordinary loss.
OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:04 UTC.