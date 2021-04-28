Oriental Land : Proposed Changes in Representative Director and Other Directors
April 28, 2021
Oriental Land Co., Ltd
Proposed Changes in Representative Director and Other Directors
URAYASU,CHIBA―Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced that its Board of directors today made the following internal decisions on proposed changes in Representative Director and other Executive Directors, after going through deliberations by the Nomination / Remuneration Committee.
Appointment of Executive Directors will formally be determined upon approval in the
61st Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 29, 2021 while change in Representative Director will formally be determined upon approval in a subsequent Board of directors. Our External Executive Directors will take a three-makeup from the current two.
1. Change in Representative Director
Name
New Position
Current Position
Representative Director, President and COO,
Executive Officer, Director of the Food
Kenji Yoshida
Division, Director of the Theme Port No.8
President Officer
Enhancement Division
Kyoichiro Uenishi
－
Representative Director, President and COO,
President Officer
Reasons of the Change:
The change is determined with the aim to transform into a new management structure as a momentum at the end of the tenure in pursuit of further corporate value of the OLC Group.
Biography of the newly appointed Representative Director:
Please see Attachment 1.
Planned Date of Assumption of Office
June 29, 2021
2. Proposed Changes in Executive Directors
New Appointment *Notes 1 and 2
Executive Director
Kenji Yoshida
Current Executive Officer, Director of the Food Division, Director
of the Theme Port No. 8 Enhancement Division
Executive Director (external)
Hidetoshi Sakuma
Current Director and President of The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
(Representative Director, CEO of the Group)
Re-election*Note 2
Executive Director
Toshio Kagami
Executive Director
Yumiko Takano
Executive Director
Yuichi Katayama
Executive Director
Akiyoshi Yokota
Executive Director
Wataru Takahashi
Executive Director
Yuichi Kaneki
Executive Director
Rika Kanbara
Executive Director (External)
Tsutomu Hanada
Executive Director (External)
Yuzaburo Mogi
Step Aside *Note3
Kyoichiro Uenishi
*Note 1
*Note 2
*Note 3
Newly appointed Executive Director Hidetoshi Sakuma will become an independent officer as stipulated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
The tenure of Executive Directors will be reduced to one year in lieu of the current two years upon the resolution in the 61st Annual Meeting of Shareholders slated for June 29, 2021 with the aim to make their operational responsibilities more explicit and to establish a management structure capable of timely address changes in the business conditions.
Kyoichiro Uenishi will step aside from the current Representative Director at the closure of the 61st Annual Meeting of Shareholders slated for June 29, 2021 and will take an office of Executive Adviser.
End
Attachment 1
Name
Place of Birth
Education
Date of Birth
Biography
Number of shares of
the Company held
Kenji Yoshida
Tokyo, Japan
Hosei University, Faculty of Economics (graduated in March, 1984) September 3, 1960
April 1984 Joined Oriental Land Co., Ltd.
October 2006 Director of Food Purchase Department, Food Division
April 2010 Director of Finance/Accounting Department
April 2015 Officer, Director of Finance/Accounting Department
April 2017 Officer, Director of Food Division
April 2019 Executive Officer, Director of Food Division
April 2020 Executive Officer, Director of Food Division, Director of Theme Port No. 8 Enhancement Division (currently)
