Oriental Land : Proposed Changes in Representative Director and Other Directors

April 28, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Publicity Department

Oriental Land Co., Ltd

Proposed Changes in Representative Director and Other Directors

URAYASU,CHIBA―Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced that its Board of directors today made the following internal decisions on proposed changes in Representative Director and other Executive Directors, after going through deliberations by the Nomination / Remuneration Committee.

Appointment of Executive Directors will formally be determined upon approval in the

61st Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 29, 2021 while change in Representative Director will formally be determined upon approval in a subsequent Board of directors. Our External Executive Directors will take a three-makeup from the current two.

1. Change in Representative Director

Name New Position Current Position Representative Director, President and COO, Executive Officer, Director of the Food Kenji Yoshida Division, Director of the Theme Port No.8 President Officer Enhancement Division Kyoichiro Uenishi － Representative Director, President and COO, President Officer

Reasons of the Change:

The change is determined with the aim to transform into a new management structure as a momentum at the end of the tenure in pursuit of further corporate value of the OLC Group.

Biography of the newly appointed Representative Director:

Please see Attachment 1.

Planned Date of Assumption of Office

June 29, 2021