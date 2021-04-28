Oriental Land : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
April 28, 2021
Oriental Land Co., Ltd.
Contents of Presentation for Financial Result Briefing for FY3/21
I. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 II. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan
III. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
Akiyoshi Yokota
Executive Director and
Officer in charge of Finance/Accounting Department
IV. For Long-term Sustainable Growth
Kyoichiro Uenishi
Representative Director,
President and COO
I. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
Executive Director and Officer
in charge of Finance/Accounting Department
1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison]
Consolidated Statement of Income
[¥ billion]
FY3/20 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales
464.4
.
(293.8)
(63.3)%
Theme Park Segment
384.0
(249.7)
(65.0)%
Hotel Business Segment
64.3
(35.7)
(55.5)%
Other Business Segment
16.0
(8.3)
(52.3)%
Operating Profit
96.8
(142.8)
-
Theme Park Segment
79.6
(121.6)
-
Hotel Business Segment
14.7
(16.7)
-
Other Business Segment
2.1
(4.4)
-
2)
Ordinary Profit
98.0
(147.2)
-
Extraordinary Income
0.3
(0.3)
-
Extraordinary Loss
9.2
9.3
100.6%
Profit before Income Taxes
89.1
(156.9)
-
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
62.2
(116.4)
-
Net sales and all levels of profit decreased due to
temporary Park closure and limited Theme Park attendance
1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change
Theme Park Segment(1)
FY3/20 Results
Change
Change
Change
Net Sales [¥ billion]
384.0
(249.7)
(65.0)
％
Attendance [million people]
29.01
(21.45)
(73.9)
％
Net Sales per Guest [¥]
11,606
2,036
17.5
％
Ticket Receipts [¥]
5,292
1,246
23.5
％
Merchandise [¥]
3,877
245
245
6
6.3 3 ％ ％
Food and Beverages [¥]
2,437
545
22.4
％
Decrease in Theme Park attendance
Changes in net sales per Guest
・Decrease due to temporary closure of both Parks
Food and beverages
Merchandise
Ticket receipts
・Decrease due to limited Theme Park attendance
[¥]
Increase in net sales per Guest
13,642
11,594
11,614
11,815
11,606
・Increase in ticket receipts
11,257
-Increase due to restriction on ticket types, ticket price revision
5,264
5,339
5,352
5,292
6,538
・Increase in merchandise revenue
5,007
-Temporary increase due to growth in demand after reopening,
4,122
increase in products related to newly-opened area
3,964
4,074
3,989
4,122
3,877
・Increase in food and beverages revenue
2,286
2,256
2,286
2,341
2,437
2,982
-Increase due to ample dining opportunities with limited Theme
Park attendance, increase in souvenir products related to
3/16
3/17
3/18
3/19
3/20
3/21
[FY]
newly-opened area
Net sales declined due to a drop in Theme Park attendance
although net sales per Guest increased
1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change
[¥ billion]
Theme Park Segment (2)
FY3/20 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales
384.0
(249.7)
(65.0)
％
Operating Profit
79.6
.
(121(121. 6)6)
-
Decrease in operating profit
[¥ billion]
Decrease in net sales
costs
25 4
Decrease in miscellaneous costs
25.4
Increase in merchandise and
(19.6)
Transfer to extraordinary loss
2.1
food/beverages cost ratio
Decrease in sales promotion costs
4.5
Decrease in personnel expenses
30.2
Decrease in maintenance cos
tts
44. 44
Transfer to extraordinary loss
7.1
6
Decrease in costs related to special
4.1
Decrease due to receipts of
7.2
events
employment adjustment subsidy
Decrease in costs related
toto
2.3
Decrease in personnel expenses for
8.7
entertainment
part-time Cast members
Others
8.0
Decrease in personnel expenses for
4.5
Increase in depreciation and
(0.3)
full-time employees
amortization expenses
Others
2.7
Note: Increase in costs is expressed by figures in brackets, which show
by how much operating profit was negatively affected
Operating profit declined due to decreased net sales although a part of costs was transferred to extraordinary losses and each cost was reduced
1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change
[¥ billion]
Hotel Business Segment
FY3/20 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales
64.3
(35.7)
(55.5)%
Disney Hotels
56.7
.
(31.2)
(55.0)%
Other Hotels
7.5
(4.5)
(59.7)%
Operating Profit
14.7
(16.7)
-
Decrease in accommodation revenue due to the temporary closure of the hotels
Decrease in costs transferred to extraordinary loss
Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold
Note: "Disney Hotels" consist of Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel
Net sales and operating profit dropped due to the temporary closure
of the hotels and limited number of rooms sold
[¥ billion]
Other Business Segment
Change
Change
FY3/20 Results
Net Sales
16.0
(8.3)
(52.3)
％
Operating Profit
2.1
(4.4)
-
Both net sales and operating profit fell down
because of less passengers in Monorail business
7
7
2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast]
Consolidated Statement of Income
[¥ billion]
FY3/21 Forecast
Change
Change
Net Sales
185.4
(14.8)
(8.0)
％
Theme Park Segment
152.4
(18.1)
(11.9)
％
Hotel Business Segment
25.1
3.4
13.9
％
Other Business Segment
7.8
(0.2)
(2.9)
％
Operating Profit
(51.4)
5.4
-
Theme Park Segment
(43.1)
1
1.1 1
-
Hotel Business Segment
(5.9)
4.0
-
Other Business Segment
(2.5)
0.2
-
Ordinary Profit
(53.8)
4.6
-
Extraordinary Loss
13.3
5.2
39.5%
Profit before Income Taxes
(67.2)
(0.5)
-
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
(51.1)
(3.0)
-
Net sales and profit attributable to owners of parent were below our projection
owing to the influence of the state of emergency and other factors
8
8
2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change
Theme Park Segment (1)
FY3/21 Forecast
FY3/21 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales [¥ billion]
152.4
(18.1)
(11.9)
％
Attendance [million people]
9.50
(1.94)
(20.4)
％
Net Sales per Guest [¥]
12,710
932
7.3
％
Ticket Receipts [¥]
6,250
288
4.6
％
Merchandise [¥]
3,620
502
13.9
％
Food and Beverages [¥]
2,840
142
5.0
％
Decrease in Theme Park attendance
・Decrease due to limited Theme Park attendance
Increase
9 in net sales per Guest
・Increase in ticket receipts
-Increase due to changes in composition ratio of ticket types
・Increase in merchandise revenue -Increase in regular products
・Increase in food and beverages revenue
-Increase in souvenir products
related to newly- opened related to newly opened
area
Results fell below our forecast as a result of tightening of the limit set on
Theme Park attendance when a state of emergency was declared
9
9
2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change
[[ ¥¥ billion]billion]
Theme Park Segment (2)
FY3/21 Forecast
FY3/21 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales
152.4
(18.1)
(11.9)%
Operating Profit
(43.1)
1.1
-
Increase in operating profit
Decrease in net sales
Decrease in merchandise and
About 0.5
food/beverages cost ratio
Decrease in personnel expenses
About 7.0
Decrease due to receipts of
3.2
employment adjustment subsidy
Decrease in personnel expenses
About 2.0
for part-time Cast members
Decrease in personnel expenses
About 1.5
for full-time employees, etc.
[
[¥ ¥ billi billion] ]
Decrease in miscellaneous costs
About 5.5
Decrease in maintenance costs
About 3.0
Decrease in energy costs
About 0.5
10
About 2.0
Others
Decrease in depreciation and
00. 33
amortization expenses
Operating profit exceeded our forecast mainly due to
lower-than-expected personnel expenses and miscellaneous costs
2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change
[¥ billion]
Hotel Business Segment
FY3/21 Forecast
FY3/21 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales
25.1
3.4
13.9%
Disney Hotels
22.3
3.2
14.6%
Other Hotels
2.8
0.2
8.8%
Operating Profit
(5.9)
4.0
-
・Increase in accommodation revenue
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs
・Decrease in personnel expenses
Note: "Disney Hotels" consist of Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel
MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel
11
Actual results exceeded the forecast thanks to higher-than-expected accommodation revenue and reduced costs
[¥ billion]
Other Business Segment
FY3/21 Forecast
FY3/21 Results
Change
Change
Net Sales
7.8
(0.2)
(2.9)%
Operating Profit
(2.5)
0
0.2 2
-
Results for other business segment were roughly in line with the forecast
3. Outcome of Cash Outflow Reduction
Major initiatives to reduce cash outflow
[¥ billion]
Forecasted
Actual
reduction
reduction
Major initiatives
amount*1
amount*2
Personnel expenses
• Reduce directors' compensation
About
About
•
Reduce winter bonus payments to full-time employees
• Suspend employment of new Cast Members and reallocate Cast
(31.0)
(41.0)
Members in accordance with Park operations needs
• Receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, etc.
aneousMiscell stsco
• Review promotional activities to attract Guests
About
About
•
Review maintenance operation
(19.0)
(24.5)
•
Suspend special events
• Suspend or downsize entertainment
programs, etc.
*1 Forecast for FY3/21 compared with actual result for FY3/20 (excluding extraordinary loss)
*2 Actual result for FY3/21 compared with actual result for FY3/20 (excluding extraordinary loss)
Actual amount of capital expenditure
(comparison with forecast)
[¥ billion]
FY3/21
FY3/21
Reasons for decrease
Forecast
Result
147.2
108.3
•
Postponement to FY3/22
• Suspending, downsizing and postponing less urgent remodeling works
Cash outflow was steadily reduced as planned
II. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan
1. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan
Policy:
Strengthen business foundation toward long-
tterm
sustainable growth
2020 Medium-term Plan
Results
Up until FY3/20, the Intent to Return
rate, an indicator of Guests'
satisfaction, was ma
iin tta iine dd a tt hihig hh
To consistently provide a highly
levels
As the Park environment changed
satisfying Theme Park experience
considerably in FY3/21, we took
Target
rigorous measures against COVID-19,
14giving top priority to safety and peace
of mind
To achieve record high Theme Park
Withdrawal of quantitative target due to
attendance and operating cash flow* in
changes in management environment
FY3/21
*Operating cash flow = Profit attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and amortization
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been achieving growth in both attendance and operating cash flow, with Guests' satisfaction maintained at high level
1. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan
2020 Medium-term Plan
Results
Tokyo Disney Resort 35th Anniversary
Strengthen
Novelty
event
Introduction of "Soaring: Fantastic Flight"
structural aspects
Made steady progress
Opening ofof TokyoTokyo DisneylandDisneyland LargeLarge --
Core
to provide "novelty"
up until the end of
Scale Development area
and "comfort"
FY3/20
Renovation of service facilities
Bu
Comfort
Start offering official app and added new
siness
↓
functions
Create a
In FY3/21, reviewed
Started hiring "Theme Park operations
Stra
Strengthen non-
employees"
comfortable
action plan to give top
Expanded the scope of employees
structural aspects
home
tegy
[human resources
workplace
priority to taking
working at home
environment
measures against
Providing nursery facility within the
capacity] on a
COVID-19
15
company
long-term
Promote a
Improve hospitality
sustainable basis
tangible sense of
Strengthen career support
personal growth
ncialFina cyPoli
Allocate operating cash flow to growth
Up until FY3/20, operating cash flow was allocated to growth investments.
investments and aim to enhance corporate
In FY3/21, secured liquidity on hand despite the challenging business
value
environment, and continued with our growth investments
Strengthened business foundation by steady execution o
ff ac titiv itiities
based on core business strategy and continued with growth investments.
Reviewed action plan in FY3/21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2. Actions Taken in FY3/21
FY3/21
Temporary
July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
closure
Measures planned and executed amid to COVID-19 pandemic
Advance ticket
reservation system
service on app
including those who
for Park
Swiftly implemented digital initiatives as part of our infection countermeasures
by bringing forward some measures that had been under discussion and
applying the results of past actions
Measures implemented as part of our infection countermeasures
will be examined for possible upgrades and expans
iions.
Transformation of business structure is required to prepare
for sudden changes in the environment
III. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
1. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
In view of the application of the "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the opaque external environment ahead, it is difficu
lt to formu la te a
lt t f l t
highly accurate financial forecast of results for FY3/22. We will therefore disclose our forecast when circumstances change for the better.
Policy and Funding Status for FY3/22
Sales
Cost
Capex
DP
Funding
Dividend
Implement rigorous infection countermeasures and set limits on attendance to ensure safety and peace of mind throughout the year
Continue discussing measures to increase net sales per Guest
Enhance cost efficiency in line with attendance level
Re-examinework volume and scrutinize non-essential/non-urgent costs
Project capital expenditure to be in the ¥130 billion range and depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the ¥45 billion range
The depreciation method, mainly for tangible assets of Tokyo Disneyland will be changed from declining-balance to straight-line
Prepare capital resources* in order to secure working capital for use and capital for
growth investments
*Include line of credit [¥200 billion] and unissued corporate bonds [¥100 billion]
An annual dividend per share is not yet determined although policy of aiming steady payout of cash dividends
Current Operation Status
Apr. 20-May 11: Daily attendance is limited to 5,000 for each Park, and Park operating hours are shortened to from 9AM to 8PM
Each Disney Hotel operates with limited number of rooms sold
Ikspiari shortens operating hours
Disney Resort Line continues its operation
Halt alcohol sales in the resort from Apr. 28-May 11
IV. For Long-term Sustainable Growth
Kyoichiro Uenishi
Representative Director, President and COO
1. For Long-term Sustainable Growth [e.g., ESG]
Strategy Roadmap
Address global environmental and social issues as an integral part of our management and business strategies to aim for more sustainable management
ESG project team launched
[Nov. 2020]
Contribute to achieving the SDGs
20
Apr. 2017
Apr. 2021
Apr. 2022 [tentative]
Establish strategies to contribute to a sustainable society and achieve profit growth as a corporation, and plan to announce them in the spring of 2022
1. For Long-term Sustainable Growth [e.g., ESG]
Recognition of Environmental Change
Issues recognized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic
Strategies so far
Risks
[1]
Continuously make large-scale investments to generate value to motivate
Surging development/construction costs
Park visits
[2]
Secure a large volume of Guests to sustain the apparatus industry
Decrease in total population
[3]
Secure a sufficient number of employees to attend to the large volume of
Decrease in working-age population
Guests
[4]
Make concentrated investments in the Maihama area
Climate change/natural disasters
＋
Recognition gained through COVID-19 pandemic
・Value of happiness brought about by person-to-person interactions
・Diversified perspectives on leisure activities resulting from altered awareness of the 3 Cs [Closed spaces; Crowded places;
Close-contact settings]
21
Future Direction of Businesses
Existing
Evolve business operations to offer options that more closely cater to Guest needs; Improve our capacity to
address fluctuations in demand to enhance the added value of the Tokyo Disney Resort as a whole
businesses
E.g., Leverage innovation
E.g., Enhance Guest
engagement
New
Take on the challenge of establishing new businesses that help us resolve issues and enhance values in our
core business, and provide us with growth opportunities
businesses
E.g., Help children gain
E.g., Labor saving; flexible
E.g., Measures against heat
experience
staffing; manpower saving
and cold; energy consumption
Consider addressing ESG issues as an integral part of management
and business strategies
2. Environmental Materiality [Updates on Discussions]
Materiality
Direction of measures
What we aim to be
Indicator (KPI)
Quantitative
ttarge t/t/
TTarge tt
SDG to
Target status
FY
contribute
to
and e chang
to uresMeas
disasters natural
climate saddres
epromot to resMeasu etysoci type-tionacircul
Contribute to achieving
40% reduction from
2030
Contribute to achieving
a decarbonized society by
Amount of
FY 3/19 level
a decarbonized society
reducing greenhouse gas
greenhouse gas
[Mitigate climate change]
emissions and mitigating
emissions
Net zero emissions
2050
climate change
What we aim to be
Strengthen resilience
[Adaptation to climate
Identify risks posed by natural disasters and rising temperatures stemming from
change]
climate change and consider measures to strengthen the resilience of facilities and
manuals
resources engineering
Adopt resource-saving
・Adopt resource-saving products/services and easily reusable/recyclable resources, engineering
and design with the aim of contributing to achieving a circulation-type society
products/services and
・
While pursuing conventional recycling projects, focus on new solutions to help increase the
reduce waste
22
recycling rate and achieve resource sustainability
Use sustainable
Give preference to resources that promote sustainability with the aim of contributing to resource
resources
sustainability
Make effective use of
Strive to reduce water intake and promote wastewater recycling with the aim of contributing to water
water resources
resource sustainability
・Strive to reduce the amount of chemical substances used and implement proper management
Contribute to forming
thereof to alleviate environmental impact, thereby contributing to forming symbiotic relations
with nature
symbiotic relations with
・Strive to reduce the amount of air pollutant emissions to alleviate environmental impact, thereby
nature
contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature
・Strive to preserve biodiversity in the local communities in which we engage in business, thereby
contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature
Promptly strengthen measures to address environmental issues
that exert prominent impacts on society at large
Ｓ Ｇ 3. Social and Governance Materiality [Updates on Discussions]
Ｓ Society
Materiality
Direction of measures
Foster HR with spontaneous creativity
Employees
Promote HR diversity
Provide a fulfilling workplace environment
Children
Help children achieve their hopes and dreams
Respond to changes in social and Guest needs based on
Diversity
＆ Inclusion
employees' diverse values
human rights
Implement systematic measures to respect human rights
Supply chain management
Promote sustainability
23 and collaboration across supply chains
Ｇ Governance
Materiality
Direction of measures
Fairness in business
Fair decision-making
management
Stakeholder engagement
Achieve relationships of trust and collaboration with stakeholders
based on open dialogues
To be determined based on stakeholder engagement and further discussions
[Reference] Extraordinary Losses
Changing factors of extraordinary losses
[¥ billion]
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Decrease in operating expenses
A part of fixed expenses during temporary closure of both Parks
19.7
19.7
-
transferred to extraordinary loss
Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees, sales
47.5
2121. 44
2525. 99
promotion costs, and maintenance costs, etc.
Extraordinary losses (Loss on temporary closure)
(12.9)
(13.3)
0.3
Personnel expenses (A part of personnel expenses during Park closure,
(0.6)
(0(0. 7)7)
00. 11
etc.)
25
Miscellaneous costs (A part of outsourcing and fixed asset tax during
(3.4)
(3.6)
0.2
Park closure, etc.)
Depreciation and amortization expenses (amount during Park closure,
(8.1)
(8(8. 1)1)
-
etc.)
Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages and disposal of
(0.6)
(0.6)
-
merchandise and raw material, etc.
Extraordinary losses (Impairment losses)
(5.6)
-
(5
(5.6) 6)
Total extraordinary losses
(18.5)
(13.3)
(5.2)
Extraordinary losses increased mainly because of loss on
temporary closure and impairment losses
[Reference] Changes in Full FY Results (Past Five FYs)
Consolidated net sales and
Consolidated operat
iing pro fifit
operating margin
and profit
Consolidated net sales [¥ billion]
Consolidated operating profit [
¥¥ billion]billion]
Operating margin [%]
Profit attributable to owners of parent [¥ billion]
525.6
129.2
477.7
479.2
113.1
464.4
110.2
96.8
90.2
82.3
81.1
23.7
23.0
24.6
20.9
62.2
170.5
(45.9)
(54.1)
(27.0)
3/17
3/18
3/19
3/20
3/21
3/17
3/18
3/19
3/20
3/21
[Reference] Changes in Quarterly Results (Past Five FYs)
Consolidated net sales [¥ billion]
Consolidated operating profit [¥ billion]
1st quarter
106.9
109.8
120.7
120.5
22.7
25.0
29.8
31.9
6.1
(15.6)
3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21
3rd quarter
133.0
131.9
148.9
141.7
77.9
38.8
37.2
44.8
40.0
4.3
2nd quarter
120.5 122.7
129.9 127.8
52.9
30.4 31.0 32.0 29.0
(8.5)
27
3/18
3/19
3/20
3/21
3/17
4th quarter
117.1
114.7
125.9
74.2
21.0
16.8
22.5
33.4
(4.1)
(26.1)
(26 1)
