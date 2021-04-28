Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Oriental Land Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4661   JP3198900007

ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.

(4661)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriental Land : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

April 28, 2021

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Contents of Presentation for Financial Result Briefing for FY3/21

I. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 II. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan

III. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

2

Akiyoshi Yokota

Executive Director and

Officer in charge of Finance/Accounting Department

IV. For Long-term Sustainable Growth

Kyoichiro Uenishi

Representative Director,

President and COO

222

I. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021

Akiyoshi Yokota

Executive Director and Officer

in charge of Finance/Accounting Department

1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison]

Consolidated Statement of Income

[¥ billion]

FY3/20 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales

464.4

.

(293.8)

(63.3)%

Theme Park Segment

384.0

(249.7)

(65.0)%

Hotel Business Segment

64.3

(35.7)

(55.5)%

Other Business Segment

16.0

(8.3)

(52.3)%

Operating Profit

96.8

(142.8)

-

Theme Park Segment

79.6

(121.6)

-

Hotel Business Segment

14.7

(16.7)

-

Other Business Segment

2.1

(4.4)

-

2)

Ordinary Profit

98.0

(147.2)

-

Extraordinary Income

0.3

(0.3)

-

Extraordinary Loss

9.2

9.3

100.6%

Profit before Income Taxes

89.1

(156.9)

-

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

62.2

(116.4)

-

Net sales and all levels of profit decreased due to

temporary Park closure and limited Theme Park attendance

44

1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change

Theme Park Segment(1)

FY3/20 Results

Change

Change

Change

Net Sales [¥ billion]

384.0

(249.7)

(65.0)

Attendance [million people]

29.01

(21.45)

(73.9)

Net Sales per Guest [¥]

11,606

2,036

17.5

Ticket Receipts [¥]

5,292

1,246

23.5

Merchandise [¥]

3,877

245245

66.33

Food and Beverages [¥]

2,437

545

22.4

Decrease in Theme Park attendance

Changes in net sales per Guest

Decrease due to temporary closure of both Parks

Food and beverages

Merchandise

Ticket receipts

Decrease due to limited Theme Park attendance

5

[¥]

Increase in net sales per Guest

13,642

11,594

11,614

11,815

11,606

Increase in ticket receipts

11,257

-Increase due to restriction on ticket types, ticket price revision

5,264

5,339

5,352

5,292

6,538

Increase in merchandise revenue

5,007

-Temporary increase due to growth in demand after reopening,

4,122

increase in products related to newly-opened area

3,964

4,074

3,989

4,122

3,877

Increase in food and beverages revenue

2,286

2,256

2,286

2,341

2,437

2,982

-Increase due to ample dining opportunities with limited Theme

Park attendance, increase in souvenir products related to

3/16

3/17

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21 [FY]

newly-opened area

Net sales declined due to a drop in Theme Park attendance

although net sales per Guest increased

55

1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change

[¥ billion]

Theme Park Segment (2)

FY3/20 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales

384.0

(249.7)

(65.0)

Operating Profit

79.6

.

(121(121.6)6)

-

Decrease in operating profit

[¥ billion]

Decrease in net sales

costs

25 4

Decrease in miscellaneous costs

25.4

Increase in merchandise and

(19.6)

Transfer to extraordinary loss

2.1

food/beverages cost ratio

Decrease in sales promotion costs

4.5

Decrease in personnel expenses

30.2

Decrease in maintenance costts

44.44

Transfer to extraordinary loss

7.1

6

Decrease in costs related to special

4.1

Decrease due to receipts of

7.2

events

employment adjustment subsidy

Decrease in costs related toto

2.3

Decrease in personnel expenses for

8.7

entertainment

part-time Cast members

Others

8.0

Decrease in personnel expenses for

4.5

Increase in depreciation and

(0.3)

full-time employees

amortization expenses

Others

2.7

Note: Increase in costs is expressed by figures in brackets, which show

by how much operating profit was negatively affected

Operating profit declined due to decreased net sales although a part of costs was transferred to extraordinary losses and each cost was reduced 66

1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change

[¥ billion]

Hotel Business Segment

FY3/20 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales

64.3

(35.7)

(55.5)%

Disney Hotels

56.7

.

(31.2)

(55.0)%

Other Hotels

7.5

(4.5)

(59.7)%

Operating Profit

14.7

(16.7)

-

  • Decrease in accommodation revenue due to the temporary closure of the hotels
  • Decrease in costs transferred to extraordinary loss
  • Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold

Note: "Disney Hotels" consist of Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel

Net sales and operating profit dropped due to the temporary closure

of the hotels and limited number of rooms sold

[¥ billion]

Other Business Segment

Change

Change

FY3/20 Results

Net Sales

16.0

(8.3)

(52.3)

Operating Profit

2.1

(4.4)

-

Both net sales and operating profit fell down

because of less passengers in Monorail business

77

2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast]

Consolidated Statement of Income

[¥ billion]

FY3/21 Forecast

Change

Change

Net Sales

185.4

(14.8)

(8.0)

Theme Park Segment

152.4

(18.1)

(11.9)

Hotel Business Segment

25.1

3.4

13.9

Other Business Segment

7.8

(0.2)

(2.9)

Operating Profit

(51.4)

5.4

-

Theme Park Segment

(43.1)

11.11

-

Hotel Business Segment

(5.9)

4.0

-

Other Business Segment

(2.5)

0.2

-

Ordinary Profit

(53.8)

4.6

-

Extraordinary Loss

13.3

5.2

39.5%

Profit before Income Taxes

(67.2)

(0.5)

-

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

(51.1)

(3.0)

-

Net sales and profit attributable to owners of parent were below our projection

owing to the influence of the state of emergency and other factors

88

2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change

Theme Park Segment (1)

FY3/21 Forecast

FY3/21 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales [¥ billion]

152.4

(18.1)

(11.9)

Attendance [million people]

9.50

(1.94)

(20.4)

Net Sales per Guest [¥]

12,710

932

7.3

Ticket Receipts [¥]

6,250

288

4.6

Merchandise [¥]

3,620

502

13.9

Food and Beverages [¥]

2,840

142

5.0

Decrease in Theme Park attendance

Decrease due to limited Theme Park attendance

Increase9 in net sales per Guest

Increase in ticket receipts

-Increase due to changes in composition ratio of ticket types

Increase in merchandise revenue -Increase in regular products

Increase in food and beverages revenue

-Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened related to newly opened

area

Results fell below our forecast as a result of tightening of the limit set on

Theme Park attendance when a state of emergency was declared

99

2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change

[[¥¥ billion]billion]

Theme Park Segment (2)

FY3/21 Forecast

FY3/21 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales

152.4

(18.1)

(11.9)%

Operating Profit

(43.1)

1.1

-

Increase in operating profit

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in merchandise and

About 0.5

food/beverages cost ratio

Decrease in personnel expenses

About 7.0

Decrease due to receipts of

3.2

employment adjustment subsidy

Decrease in personnel expenses

About 2.0

for part-time Cast members

Decrease in personnel expenses

About 1.5

for full-time employees, etc.

[[¥¥ billibillion]]

Decrease in miscellaneous costs

About 5.5

Decrease in maintenance costs

About 3.0

Decrease in energy costs

About 0.5

10

About 2.0

Others

Decrease in depreciation and

00.33

amortization expenses

Operating profit exceeded our forecast mainly due to

lower-than-expected personnel expenses and miscellaneous costs

1010

2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change

[¥ billion]

Hotel Business Segment

FY3/21 Forecast

FY3/21 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales

25.1

3.4

13.9%

Disney Hotels

22.3

3.2

14.6%

Other Hotels

2.8

0.2

8.8%

Operating Profit

(5.9)

4.0

-

Increase in accommodation revenue

Decrease in miscellaneous costs

Decrease in personnel expenses

Note: "Disney Hotels" consist of Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel

MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel

11

Actual results exceeded the forecast thanks to higher-than-expected accommodation revenue and reduced costs

[¥ billion]

Other Business Segment

FY3/21 Forecast

FY3/21 Results

Change

Change

Net Sales

7.8

(0.2)

(2.9)%

Operating Profit

(2.5)

00.22

-

Results for other business segment were roughly in line with the forecast 1111

3. Outcome of Cash Outflow Reduction

Major initiatives to reduce cash outflow

[¥ billion]

Forecasted

Actual

reduction

reduction

Major initiatives

amount*1

amount*2

Personnel expenses

• Reduce directors' compensation

About

About

Reduce winter bonus payments to full-time employees

• Suspend employment of new Cast Members and reallocate Cast

(31.0)

(41.0)

Members in accordance with Park operations needs

• Receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, etc.

aneousMiscell stsco

• Review promotional activities to attract Guests

About

About

Review maintenance operation

(19.0)

(24.5)

Suspend special events

• Suspend or downsize entertainment12

programs, etc.

*1 Forecast for FY3/21 compared with actual result for FY3/20 (excluding extraordinary loss)

*2 Actual result for FY3/21 compared with actual result for FY3/20 (excluding extraordinary loss)

Actual amount of capital expenditure (comparison with forecast)

[¥ billion]

FY3/21

FY3/21

Reasons for decrease

Forecast

Result

147.2

108.3

Postponement to FY3/22

• Suspending, downsizing and postponing less urgent remodeling works

Cash outflow was steadily reduced as planned

1212

II. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan

1. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan

Policy:

Strengthen business foundation toward long-tterm

sustainable growth

2020 Medium-term Plan

Results

Up until FY3/20, the Intent to Return

rate, an indicator of Guests'

satisfaction, was maiinttaiinedd att hihighh

To consistently provide a highly

levels

As the Park environment changed

satisfying Theme Park experience

considerably in FY3/21, we took

Target

rigorous measures against COVID-19,

14giving top priority to safety and peace

of mind

To achieve record high Theme Park

Withdrawal of quantitative target due to

attendance and operating cash flow* in

changes in management environment

FY3/21

*Operating cash flow = Profit attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and amortization

Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been achieving growth in both attendance and operating cash flow, with Guests' satisfaction maintained at high level

1414

1. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan

2020 Medium-term Plan

Results

Tokyo Disney Resort 35th Anniversary

Strengthen

Novelty

event

Introduction of "Soaring: Fantastic Flight"

structural aspects

Made steady progress

Opening ofof TokyoTokyo DisneylandDisneyland LargeLarge--

Core

to provide "novelty"

up until the end of

Scale Development area

and "comfort"

FY3/20

Renovation of service facilities

Bu

Comfort

Start offering official app and added new

siness

functions

Create a

In FY3/21, reviewed

Started hiring "Theme Park operations

Stra

Strengthen non-

employees"

comfortable

action plan to give top

Expanded the scope of employees

structural aspects

home

tegy

[human resources

workplace

priority to taking

working at home

environment

measures against

Providing nursery facility within the

capacity] on a

COVID-19

15

company

long-term

Promote a

Improve hospitality

sustainable basis

tangible sense of

Strengthen career support

personal growth

ncialFina cyPoli

Allocate operating cash flow to growth

Up until FY3/20, operating cash flow was allocated to growth investments.

investments and aim to enhance corporate

In FY3/21, secured liquidity on hand despite the challenging business

value

environment, and continued with our growth investments

Strengthened business foundation by steady execution off actitivitiities

based on core business strategy and continued with growth investments.

Reviewed action plan in FY3/21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

1515

2. Actions Taken in FY3/21

FY3/21

Temporary

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

closure

Measures planned and executed amid to COVID-19 pandemic

Advance ticket

reservation system

service on app

including those who

for Park

Swiftly implemented digital initiatives as part of our infection countermeasures

by bringing forward some measures that had been under discussion and

applying the results of past actions

Measures implemented as part of our infection countermeasures

will be examined for possible upgrades and expansiions.

Transformation of business structure is required to prepare

for sudden changes in the environment

1616

III. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

1. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

In view of the application of the "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the opaque external environment ahead, it is difficult to formulate a

lt t f l t

highly accurate financial forecast of results for FY3/22. We will therefore disclose our forecast when circumstances change for the better.

Policy and Funding Status for FY3/22

Sales

Cost

Capex

DP

Funding

Dividend

  • Implement rigorous infection countermeasures and set limits on attendance to ensure safety and peace of mind throughout the year
  • Continue discussing measures to increase net sales per Guest
  • Enhance cost efficiency in line with attendance level
  • Re-examinework volume and scrutinize non-essential/non-urgent costs
  • Project capital expenditure to be in the ¥130 billion range and depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the ¥45 billion range
  • The depreciation method, mainly for tangible assets of Tokyo Disneyland will be changed from declining-balance to straight-line
  • Prepare capital resources* in order to secure working capital for use and capital for

growth investments

*Include line of credit [¥200 billion] and unissued corporate bonds [¥100 billion]

  • An annual dividend per share is not yet determined although policy of aiming steady payout of cash dividends

Current Operation Status

  • Apr. 20-May 11: Daily attendance is limited to 5,000 for each Park, and Park operating hours are shortened to from 9AM to 8PM
  • Each Disney Hotel operates with limited number of rooms sold
  • Ikspiari shortens operating hours
  • Disney Resort Line continues its operation

Halt alcohol sales in the resort from Apr. 28-May 11

181818

IV. For Long-term Sustainable Growth

Kyoichiro Uenishi

Representative Director, President and COO

1. For Long-term Sustainable Growth [e.g., ESG]

Strategy Roadmap

Address global environmental and social issues as an integral part of our management and business strategies to aim for more sustainable management

ESG project team launched

[Nov. 2020]

Contribute to achieving the SDGs

20

2020 Medium-term

Plan

Preparation

period

Next Medium-term

Plan

Apr. 2017

Apr. 2021

Apr. 2022 [tentative]

Establish strategies to contribute to a sustainable society and achieve profit growth as a corporation, and plan to announce them in the spring of 2022 2020

1. For Long-term Sustainable Growth [e.g., ESG]

Recognition of Environmental Change

Issues recognized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic

Strategies so far

Risks

[1]

Continuously make large-scale investments to generate value to motivate

Surging development/construction costs

Park visits

[2]

Secure a large volume of Guests to sustain the apparatus industry

Decrease in total population

[3]

Secure a sufficient number of employees to attend to the large volume of

Decrease in working-age population

Guests

[4]

Make concentrated investments in the Maihama area

Climate change/natural disasters

Recognition gained through COVID-19 pandemic

Value of happiness brought about by person-to-person interactions

Diversified perspectives on leisure activities resulting from altered awareness of the 3 Cs [Closed spaces; Crowded places;

Close-contact settings]

21

Future Direction of Businesses

Existing

Evolve business operations to offer options that more closely cater to Guest needs; Improve our capacity to

address fluctuations in demand to enhance the added value of the Tokyo Disney Resort as a whole

businesses

E.g., Leverage innovation

E.g., Enhance Guest

engagement

New

Take on the challenge of establishing new businesses that help us resolve issues and enhance values in our

core business, and provide us with growth opportunities

businesses

E.g., Help children gain

E.g., Labor saving; flexible

E.g., Measures against heat

experience

staffing; manpower saving

and cold; energy consumption

Consider addressing ESG issues as an integral part of management

and business strategies

2121

  • 2. Environmental Materiality [Updates on Discussions]

Materiality

Direction of measures

What we aim to be

Indicator (KPI)

Quantitative ttarget/t/

TTargett

SDG to

Target status

FY

contribute

to

and e chang

to uresMeas

disasters natural

climate saddres

epromot to resMeasu etysoci type-tionacircul

Contribute to achieving

40% reduction from

2030

Contribute to achieving

a decarbonized society by

Amount of

FY 3/19 level

a decarbonized society

reducing greenhouse gas

greenhouse gas

[Mitigate climate change]

emissions and mitigating

emissions

Net zero emissions

2050

climate change

What we aim to be

Strengthen resilience

[Adaptation to climate

Identify risks posed by natural disasters and rising temperatures stemming from

change]

climate change and consider measures to strengthen the resilience of facilities and

manuals

resources engineering

Adopt resource-saving

Adopt resource-saving products/services and easily reusable/recyclable resources, engineering

and design with the aim of contributing to achieving a circulation-type society

products/services and

While pursuing conventional recycling projects, focus on new solutions to help increase the

reduce waste

22

recycling rate and achieve resource sustainability

Use sustainable

Give preference to resources that promote sustainability with the aim of contributing to resource

resources

sustainability

Make effective use of

Strive to reduce water intake and promote wastewater recycling with the aim of contributing to water

water resources

resource sustainability

Strive to reduce the amount of chemical substances used and implement proper management

Contribute to forming

thereof to alleviate environmental impact, thereby contributing to forming symbiotic relations

with nature

symbiotic relations with

Strive to reduce the amount of air pollutant emissions to alleviate environmental impact, thereby

nature

contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature

Strive to preserve biodiversity in the local communities in which we engage in business, thereby

contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature

Promptly strengthen measures to address environmental issues

that exert prominent impacts on society at large

2222

3. Social and Governance Materiality [Updates on Discussions]

Society

Materiality

Direction of measures

Foster HR with spontaneous creativity

Employees

Promote HR diversity

Provide a fulfilling workplace environment

Children

Help children achieve their hopes and dreams

Respond to changes in social and Guest needs based on

Diversity Inclusion

employees' diverse values

human rights

Implement systematic measures to respect human rights

Supply chain management

Promote sustainability23 and collaboration across supply chains

Governance

Materiality

Direction of measures

Fairness in business

Fair decision-making

management

Stakeholder engagement

Achieve relationships of trust and collaboration with stakeholders

based on open dialogues

To be determined based on stakeholder engagement and further discussions 2323

Appendix

[Reference] Extraordinary Losses

Changing factors of extraordinary losses

[¥ billion]

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Decrease in operating expenses

A part of fixed expenses during temporary closure of both Parks

19.7

19.7

-

transferred to extraordinary loss

Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees, sales

47.5

2121.44

2525.99

promotion costs, and maintenance costs, etc.

Extraordinary losses (Loss on temporary closure)

(12.9)

(13.3)

0.3

Personnel expenses (A part of personnel expenses during Park closure,

(0.6)

(0(0.7)7)

00.11

etc.)

25

Miscellaneous costs (A part of outsourcing and fixed asset tax during

(3.4)

(3.6)

0.2

Park closure, etc.)

Depreciation and amortization expenses (amount during Park closure,

(8.1)

(8(8.1)1)

-

etc.)

Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages and disposal of

(0.6)

(0.6)

-

merchandise and raw material, etc.

Extraordinary losses (Impairment losses)

(5.6)

-

(5(5.6)6)

Total extraordinary losses

(18.5)

(13.3)

(5.2)

Extraordinary losses increased mainly because of loss on

temporary closure and impairment losses

2525

[Reference] Changes in Full FY Results (Past Five FYs)

Consolidated net sales and

Consolidated operatiing profifit

operating margin

and profit

Consolidated net sales [¥ billion]

Consolidated operating profit [¥¥ billion]billion]

Operating margin [%]

Profit attributable to owners of parent [¥ billion]

525.6

129.2

477.7

479.2

113.1

464.4

110.2

96.8

90.2

82.3

81.1

23.7

23.0

24.6

20.9

62.2

170.5

(45.9)(54.1)

(27.0)

3/17

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21

3/17

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21

262626

[Reference] Changes in Quarterly Results (Past Five FYs)

Consolidated net sales [¥ billion]

Consolidated operating profit [¥ billion]

1st quarter

106.9

109.8

120.7

120.5

22.7

25.0

29.8

31.9

6.1

(15.6)

3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21

3rd quarter

133.0

131.9

148.9

141.7

77.9

38.8

37.2

44.8

40.0

4.3

3/17

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21

2nd quarter

120.5 122.7 129.9 127.8

52.9

30.4 31.0 32.0 29.0

(8.5)

27

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21

3/17

4th quarter

117.1

114.7

125.9

74.2

21.0

16.8

22.5

33.4

(4.1)

(26.1)

(26 1)

3/17

3/18

3/19

3/20

3/21

272727

Ｏｒｉｅｎｔａｌ Ｌａｎｄ Ｃｏ., Ｌｔｄ.

Investor Relations Group, Finance/Accounting Department

URL: www.olc.co.jp/en

This document includes statements about Oriental Land's plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs. The statements The statements

made that are not based on historical fact represent the assumptions and expectations of Oriental Land in light of the information available to it as of the date when this document was prepared, and should be considered as forward- looking.

Oriental Land uses a variety of business measures to constantly strive to increase its net sales and management efficiency. However, Oriental Land recognizes that there are certain risks and uncertainties that should be considered

should be considered

which could cause actual performance results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks could include, but are not limited to, weather, general economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Therefore, there is no firm assurance that the forward-looking statements in this document will prove to be accurate.

Theme park attendance figures have been rounded. Financial figures have been truncated.

All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
03:03aORIENTAL LAND  : Proposed Changes in Representative Director and Other Directors
PU
03:03aSUPPLEMENTARY MATERIALS : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (April..
PU
03:03aORIENTAL LAND  : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended Mar..
PU
03:03aORIENTAL LAND  : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
PU
04/26Japanese shares end higher, led by travel-related stocks
RE
04/25Nikkei recoups early losses as travel-related shares bounce back
RE
04/13Nikkei gains as glass firms, department stores shine on upbeat earnings
RE
04/12Nikkei rises as glass firms, department stores gain on upbeat earnings
RE
04/06ORIENTAL LAND  : Name Announced for the Fifth Disney Hotel to Open in Japan Toky..
PU
04/06Japanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sen..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 181 B 1 662 M 1 662 M
Net income 2021 -39 789 M -365 M -365 M
Net cash 2021 23 206 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 -129x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 5 111 B 47 093 M 46 918 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 891
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17 130,77 JPY
Last Close Price 15 610,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshio Kagami Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyoichiro Uenishi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Onosato Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Tsutomu Hanada Independent Outside Director
Yuzaburo Mogi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.39%47 093
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.34.41%11 762
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.75.12%4 343
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION43.81%4 092
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.27.07%2 803
ROUND ONE CORPORATION22.98%901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ