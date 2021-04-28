Oriental Land : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

Contents of Presentation for Financial Result Briefing for FY3/21 I. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 II. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan III. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 2 Akiyoshi Yokota Executive Director and Officer in charge of Finance/Accounting Department IV. For Long-term Sustainable Growth Kyoichiro Uenishi Representative Director, President and COO 222 I. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 Akiyoshi Yokota Executive Director and Officer in charge of Finance/Accounting Department 1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] Consolidated Statement of Income [¥ billion] FY3/20 Results Change Change Net Sales 464.4 . (293.8) (63.3)% Theme Park Segment 384.0 (249.7) (65.0)% Hotel Business Segment 64.3 (35.7) (55.5)% Other Business Segment 16.0 (8.3) (52.3)% Operating Profit 96.8 (142.8) - Theme Park Segment 79.6 (121.6) - Hotel Business Segment 14.7 (16.7) - Other Business Segment 2.1 (4.4) - 2) Ordinary Profit 98.0 (147.2) - Extraordinary Income 0.3 (0.3) - Extraordinary Loss 9.2 9.3 100.6% Profit before Income Taxes 89.1 (156.9) - Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 62.2 (116.4) - Net sales and all levels of profit decreased due to temporary Park closure and limited Theme Park attendance 44 1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change Theme Park Segment(1) FY3/20 Results Change Change Change Net Sales [¥ billion] 384.0 (249.7) (65.0)％ Attendance [million people] 29.01 (21.45) (73.9)％ Net Sales per Guest [¥] 11,606 2,036 17.5％ Ticket Receipts [¥] 5,292 1,246 23.5％ Merchandise [¥] 3,877 245245 66.33％％ Food and Beverages [¥] 2,437 545 22.4％ Decrease in Theme Park attendance Changes in net sales per Guest ・Decrease due to temporary closure of both Parks Food and beverages Merchandise Ticket receipts ・Decrease due to limited Theme Park attendance 5 [¥] Increase in net sales per Guest 13,642 11,594 11,614 11,815 11,606 ・Increase in ticket receipts 11,257 -Increase due to restriction on ticket types, ticket price revision 5,264 5,339 5,352 5,292 6,538 ・Increase in merchandise revenue 5,007 -Temporary increase due to growth in demand after reopening, 4,122 increase in products related to newly-opened area 3,964 4,074 3,989 4,122 3,877 ・Increase in food and beverages revenue 2,286 2,256 2,286 2,341 2,437 2,982 -Increase due to ample dining opportunities with limited Theme Park attendance, increase in souvenir products related to 3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 [FY] newly-opened area Net sales declined due to a drop in Theme Park attendance although net sales per Guest increased 55 1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change [¥ billion] Theme Park Segment (2) FY3/20 Results Change Change Net Sales 384.0 (249.7) (65.0)％ Operating Profit 79.6 . (121(121.6)6) - Decrease in operating profit [¥ billion] Decrease in net sales costs 25 4 Decrease in miscellaneous costs 25.4 Increase in merchandise and (19.6) Transfer to extraordinary loss 2.1 food/beverages cost ratio Decrease in sales promotion costs 4.5 Decrease in personnel expenses 30.2 Decrease in maintenance costts 44.44 Transfer to extraordinary loss 7.1 6 Decrease in costs related to special 4.1 Decrease due to receipts of 7.2 events employment adjustment subsidy Decrease in costs related toto 2.3 Decrease in personnel expenses for 8.7 entertainment part-time Cast members Others 8.0 Decrease in personnel expenses for 4.5 Increase in depreciation and (0.3) full-time employees amortization expenses Others 2.7 Note: Increase in costs is expressed by figures in brackets, which show by how much operating profit was negatively affected Operating profit declined due to decreased net sales although a part of costs was transferred to extraordinary losses and each cost was reduced 66 1. Results for FY3/21 [YoY Comparison] - Main Reasons for Change [¥ billion] Hotel Business Segment FY3/20 Results Change Change Net Sales 64.3 (35.7) (55.5)% Disney Hotels 56.7 . (31.2) (55.0)% Other Hotels 7.5 (4.5) (59.7)% Operating Profit 14.7 (16.7) - Decrease in accommodation revenue due to the temporary closure of the hotels

Decrease in costs transferred to extraordinary loss Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold Note: "Disney Hotels" consist of Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel Net sales and operating profit dropped due to the temporary closure of the hotels and limited number of rooms sold [¥ billion] Other Business Segment Change Change FY3/20 Results Net Sales 16.0 (8.3) (52.3)％ Operating Profit 2.1 (4.4) - Both net sales and operating profit fell down because of less passengers in Monorail business 77 2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] Consolidated Statement of Income [¥ billion] FY3/21 Forecast Change Change Net Sales 185.4 (14.8) (8.0)％ Theme Park Segment 152.4 (18.1) (11.9)％ Hotel Business Segment 25.1 3.4 13.9％ Other Business Segment 7.8 (0.2) (2.9) ％ Operating Profit (51.4) 5.4 - Theme Park Segment (43.1) 11.11 - Hotel Business Segment (5.9) 4.0 - Other Business Segment (2.5) 0.2 - Ordinary Profit (53.8) 4.6 - Extraordinary Loss 13.3 5.2 39.5% Profit before Income Taxes (67.2) (0.5) - Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent (51.1) (3.0) - Net sales and profit attributable to owners of parent were below our projection owing to the influence of the state of emergency and other factors 88 2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change Theme Park Segment (1) FY3/21 Forecast FY3/21 Results Change Change Net Sales [¥ billion] 152.4 (18.1) (11.9)％ Attendance [million people] 9.50 (1.94) (20.4)％ Net Sales per Guest [¥] 12,710 932 7.3％ Ticket Receipts [¥] 6,250 288 4.6％ Merchandise [¥] 3,620 502 13.9％ Food and Beverages [¥] 2,840 142 5.0％ Decrease in Theme Park attendance ・Decrease due to limited Theme Park attendance Increase9 in net sales per Guest ・Increase in ticket receipts -Increase due to changes in composition ratio of ticket types ・Increase in merchandise revenue -Increase in regular products ・Increase in food and beverages revenue -Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened related to newly opened area Results fell below our forecast as a result of tightening of the limit set on Theme Park attendance when a state of emergency was declared 99 2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change [[¥¥ billion]billion] Theme Park Segment (2) FY3/21 Forecast FY3/21 Results Change Change Net Sales 152.4 (18.1) (11.9)% Operating Profit (43.1) 1.1 - Increase in operating profit Decrease in net sales Decrease in merchandise and About 0.5 food/beverages cost ratio Decrease in personnel expenses About 7.0 Decrease due to receipts of 3.2 employment adjustment subsidy Decrease in personnel expenses About 2.0 for part-time Cast members Decrease in personnel expenses About 1.5 for full-time employees, etc. [[¥¥ billibillion]] Decrease in miscellaneous costs About 5.5 Decrease in maintenance costs About 3.0 Decrease in energy costs About 0.5 10 About 2.0 Others Decrease in depreciation and 00.33 amortization expenses Operating profit exceeded our forecast mainly due to lower-than-expected personnel expenses and miscellaneous costs 1010 2. Results for FY3/21 [Comparison with Forecast] - Main Reasons for Change [¥ billion] Hotel Business Segment FY3/21 Forecast FY3/21 Results Change Change Net Sales 25.1 3.4 13.9% Disney Hotels 22.3 3.2 14.6% Other Hotels 2.8 0.2 8.8% Operating Profit (5.9) 4.0 - ・Increase in accommodation revenue ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs ・Decrease in personnel expenses Note: "Disney Hotels" consist of Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel 11 Actual results exceeded the forecast thanks to higher-than-expected accommodation revenue and reduced costs [¥ billion] Other Business Segment FY3/21 Forecast FY3/21 Results Change Change Net Sales 7.8 (0.2) (2.9)% Operating Profit (2.5) 00.22 - Results for other business segment were roughly in line with the forecast 1111 3. Outcome of Cash Outflow Reduction Major initiatives to reduce cash outflow [¥ billion] Forecasted Actual reduction reduction Major initiatives amount*1 amount*2 Personnel expenses • Reduce directors' compensation About About • Reduce winter bonus payments to full-time employees • Suspend employment of new Cast Members and reallocate Cast (31.0) (41.0) Members in accordance with Park operations needs • Receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, etc. aneousMiscell stsco • Review promotional activities to attract Guests About About • Review maintenance operation (19.0) (24.5) • Suspend special events • Suspend or downsize entertainment12 programs, etc. *1 Forecast for FY3/21 compared with actual result for FY3/20 (excluding extraordinary loss) *2 Actual result for FY3/21 compared with actual result for FY3/20 (excluding extraordinary loss) Actual amount of capital expenditure (comparison with forecast) [¥ billion] FY3/21 FY3/21 Reasons for decrease Forecast Result 147.2 108.3 • Postponement to FY3/22 • Suspending, downsizing and postponing less urgent remodeling works Cash outflow was steadily reduced as planned 1212 II. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan 1. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan Policy: Strengthen business foundation toward long-tterm sustainable growth 2020 Medium-term Plan Results Up until FY3/20, the Intent to Return rate, an indicator of Guests' satisfaction, was maiinttaiinedd att hihighh To consistently provide a highly levels As the Park environment changed satisfying Theme Park experience considerably in FY3/21, we took Target rigorous measures against COVID-19, 14giving top priority to safety and peace of mind To achieve record high Theme Park Withdrawal of quantitative target due to attendance and operating cash flow* in changes in management environment FY3/21 *Operating cash flow = Profit attributable to owners of parent + Depreciation and amortization Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been achieving growth in both attendance and operating cash flow, with Guests' satisfaction maintained at high level 1414 1. Review of 2020 Medium-term Plan 2020 Medium-term Plan Results  Tokyo Disney Resort 35th Anniversary Strengthen Novelty event  Introduction of "Soaring: Fantastic Flight" structural aspects Made steady progress  Opening ofof TokyoTokyo DisneylandDisneyland LargeLarge-- Core to provide "novelty" up until the end of Scale Development area and "comfort" FY3/20  Renovation of service facilities Bu Comfort  Start offering official app and added new siness ↓ functions Create a In FY3/21, reviewed  Started hiring "Theme Park operations Stra Strengthen non- employees" comfortable action plan to give top  Expanded the scope of employees structural aspects home tegy [human resources workplace priority to taking working at home environment measures against  Providing nursery facility within the capacity] on a COVID-19 15 company long-term Promote a  Improve hospitality sustainable basis tangible sense of  Strengthen career support personal growth ncialFina cyPoli Allocate operating cash flow to growth Up until FY3/20, operating cash flow was allocated to growth investments. investments and aim to enhance corporate In FY3/21, secured liquidity on hand despite the challenging business value environment, and continued with our growth investments Strengthened business foundation by steady execution off actitivitiities based on core business strategy and continued with growth investments. Reviewed action plan in FY3/21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic 1515 2. Actions Taken in FY3/21 FY3/21 Temporary July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. closure Measures planned and executed amid to COVID-19 pandemic  Advance ticket reservation system service on app including those who for Park Swiftly implemented digital initiatives as part of our infection countermeasures by bringing forward some measures that had been under discussion and applying the results of past actions Measures implemented as part of our infection countermeasures will be examined for possible upgrades and expansiions. Transformation of business structure is required to prepare for sudden changes in the environment 1616 III. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 1. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 In view of the application of the "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the opaque external environment ahead, it is difficult to formulate a lt t f l t highly accurate financial forecast of results for FY3/22. We will therefore disclose our forecast when circumstances change for the better. Policy and Funding Status for FY3/22 Sales Cost Capex DP Funding Dividend Implement rigorous infection countermeasures and set limits on attendance to ensure safety and peace of mind throughout the year

Continue discussing measures to increase net sales per Guest

Enhance cost efficiency in line with attendance level

Re-examine work volume and scrutinize non-essential/non-urgent costs

work volume and scrutinize non-essential/non-urgent costs Project capital expenditure to be in the ¥130 billion range and depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the ¥45 billion range

The depreciation method, mainly for tangible assets of Tokyo Disneyland will be changed from declining-balance to straight-line

declining-balance to straight-line Prepare capital resources* in order to secure working capital for use and capital for growth investments *Include line of credit [¥200 billion] and unissued corporate bonds [¥100 billion] An annual dividend per share is not yet determined although policy of aiming steady payout of cash dividends Current Operation Status Apr. 20-May 11: Daily attendance is limited to 5,000 for each Park, and Park operating hours are shortened to from 9AM to 8PM

20-May 11: Daily attendance is limited to 5,000 for each Park, and Park operating hours are shortened to from 9AM to 8PM Each Disney Hotel operates with limited number of rooms sold

Ikspiari shortens operating hours

Disney Resort Line continues its operation  Halt alcohol sales in the resort from Apr. 28-May 11 181818 IV. For Long-term Sustainable Growth Kyoichiro Uenishi Representative Director, President and COO 1. For Long-term Sustainable Growth [e.g., ESG] Strategy Roadmap Address global environmental and social issues as an integral part of our management and business strategies to aim for more sustainable management ESG project team launched [Nov. 2020] Contribute to achieving the SDGs 20 2020 Medium-term Plan Preparation period Next Medium-term Plan Apr. 2017 Apr. 2021 Apr. 2022 [tentative] Establish strategies to contribute to a sustainable society and achieve profit growth as a corporation, and plan to announce them in the spring of 2022 2020 1. For Long-term Sustainable Growth [e.g., ESG] Recognition of Environmental Change Issues recognized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Strategies so far Risks [1] Continuously make large-scale investments to generate value to motivate Surging development/construction costs Park visits [2] Secure a large volume of Guests to sustain the apparatus industry Decrease in total population [3] Secure a sufficient number of employees to attend to the large volume of Decrease in working-age population Guests [4] Make concentrated investments in the Maihama area Climate change/natural disasters ＋ Recognition gained through COVID-19 pandemic ・Value of happiness brought about by person-to-person interactions ・Diversified perspectives on leisure activities resulting from altered awareness of the 3 Cs [Closed spaces; Crowded places; Close-contact settings] 21 Future Direction of Businesses Existing Evolve business operations to offer options that more closely cater to Guest needs; Improve our capacity to address fluctuations in demand to enhance the added value of the Tokyo Disney Resort as a whole businesses E.g., Leverage innovation E.g., Enhance Guest engagement New Take on the challenge of establishing new businesses that help us resolve issues and enhance values in our core business, and provide us with growth opportunities businesses E.g., Help children gain E.g., Labor saving; flexible E.g., Measures against heat experience staffing; manpower saving and cold; energy consumption Consider addressing ESG issues as an integral part of management and business strategies 2121 2. Environmental Materiality [Updates on Discussions] Materiality Direction of measures What we aim to be Indicator (KPI) Quantitative ttarget/t/ TTargett SDG to Target status FY contribute to and e chang to uresMeas disasters natural climate saddres epromot to resMeasu etysoci type-tionacircul Contribute to achieving 40% reduction from 2030 Contribute to achieving a decarbonized society by Amount of FY 3/19 level a decarbonized society reducing greenhouse gas greenhouse gas [Mitigate climate change] emissions and mitigating emissions Net zero emissions 2050 climate change What we aim to be Strengthen resilience [Adaptation to climate Identify risks posed by natural disasters and rising temperatures stemming from change] climate change and consider measures to strengthen the resilience of facilities and manuals resources engineering Adopt resource-saving ・Adopt resource-saving products/services and easily reusable/recyclable resources, engineering and design with the aim of contributing to achieving a circulation-type society products/services and ・ While pursuing conventional recycling projects, focus on new solutions to help increase the reduce waste 22 recycling rate and achieve resource sustainability Use sustainable Give preference to resources that promote sustainability with the aim of contributing to resource resources sustainability Make effective use of Strive to reduce water intake and promote wastewater recycling with the aim of contributing to water water resources resource sustainability ・Strive to reduce the amount of chemical substances used and implement proper management Contribute to forming thereof to alleviate environmental impact, thereby contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature symbiotic relations with ・Strive to reduce the amount of air pollutant emissions to alleviate environmental impact, thereby nature contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature ・Strive to preserve biodiversity in the local communities in which we engage in business, thereby contributing to forming symbiotic relations with nature Promptly strengthen measures to address environmental issues that exert prominent impacts on society at large 2222 Ｓ Ｇ 3. Social and Governance Materiality [Updates on Discussions] Ｓ Society Materiality Direction of measures Foster HR with spontaneous creativity Employees Promote HR diversity Provide a fulfilling workplace environment Children Help children achieve their hopes and dreams Respond to changes in social and Guest needs based on Diversity ＆ Inclusion employees' diverse values human rights Implement systematic measures to respect human rights Supply chain management Promote sustainability23 and collaboration across supply chains Ｇ Governance Materiality Direction of measures Fairness in business Fair decision-making management Stakeholder engagement Achieve relationships of trust and collaboration with stakeholders based on open dialogues To be determined based on stakeholder engagement and further discussions 2323 Appendix [Reference] Extraordinary Losses Changing factors of extraordinary losses [¥ billion] Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Decrease in operating expenses A part of fixed expenses during temporary closure of both Parks 19.7 19.7 - transferred to extraordinary loss Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees, sales 47.5 2121.44 2525.99 promotion costs, and maintenance costs, etc. Extraordinary losses (Loss on temporary closure) (12.9) (13.3) 0.3 Personnel expenses (A part of personnel expenses during Park closure, (0.6) (0(0.7)7) 00.11 etc.) 25 Miscellaneous costs (A part of outsourcing and fixed asset tax during (3.4) (3.6) 0.2 Park closure, etc.) Depreciation and amortization expenses (amount during Park closure, (8.1) (8(8.1)1) - etc.) Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages and disposal of (0.6) (0.6) - merchandise and raw material, etc. Extraordinary losses (Impairment losses) (5.6) - (5(5.6)6) Total extraordinary losses (18.5) (13.3) (5.2) Extraordinary losses increased mainly because of loss on temporary closure and impairment losses 2525 [Reference] Changes in Full FY Results (Past Five FYs) Consolidated net sales and Consolidated operatiing profifit operating margin and profit Consolidated net sales [¥ billion] Consolidated operating profit [¥¥ billion]billion] Operating margin [%] Profit attributable to owners of parent [¥ billion] 525.6 129.2 477.7 479.2 113.1 464.4 110.2 96.8 90.2 82.3 81.1 23.7 23.0 24.6 20.9 62.2 170.5 (45.9)(54.1) (27.0) 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 262626 [Reference] Changes in Quarterly Results (Past Five FYs) Consolidated net sales [¥ billion] Consolidated operating profit [¥ billion] 1st quarter 106.9 109.8 120.7 120.5 22.7 25.0 29.8 31.9 6.1 (15.6) 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3rd quarter 133.0 131.9 148.9 141.7 77.9 38.8 37.2 44.8 40.0 4.3 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 2nd quarter 120.5 122.7 129.9 127.8 52.9 30.4 31.0 32.0 29.0 (8.5) 27 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/17 4th quarter 117.1 114.7 125.9 74.2 21.0 16.8 22.5 33.4 (4.1) (26.1) (26 1) 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 272727 Ｏｒｉｅｎｔａｌ Ｌａｎｄ Ｃｏ., Ｌｔｄ. Investor Relations Group, Finance/Accounting Department URL: www.olc.co.jp/en This document includes statements about Oriental Land's plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs. The statements The statements made that are not based on historical fact represent the assumptions and expectations of Oriental Land in light of the information available to it as of the date when this document was prepared, and should be considered as forward- looking. Oriental Land uses a variety of business measures to constantly strive to increase its net sales and management efficiency. However, Oriental Land recognizes that there are certain risks and uncertainties that should be considered should be considered which could cause actual performance results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks could include, but are not limited to, weather, general economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Therefore, there is no firm assurance that the forward-looking statements in this document will prove to be accurate. Theme park attendance figures have been rounded. Financial figures have been truncated. All rights reserved. Attachments Original document

