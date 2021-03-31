Log in
Oriental Land : Stage Show “Big Band Beat” to Resume at Tokyo DisneySea

03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
March 31, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Publicity Department

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

Stage Show "Big Band Beat" to Resume

at Tokyo DisneySea

URAYASU, CHIBA-Tokyo Disney Resort® announced that the stage show "Big Band Beat" will resume in a modified version titled "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat" on April 1 at Tokyo DisneySea® Park.

"Big Band Beat: A Special Treat" will keep the concept of a stylish revue featuring swing music, but will be presented in a modified version to conform with the health and safety measures currently in place at Tokyo Disney Resort in accordance with the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines." To avoid congestion, entry to Broadway Music Theatre will be limited on a temporary basis and application to the entry request system on the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be required to view "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat."

Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to focus on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

A scene from

Big Band Beat: A Special Treat

(Concept image) © Disney

The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.

Note:

  • For details about "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat," and how to view the show, please visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website (https://www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/tds/show/detail/975/)
  • Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages offer plans that allow guests before they enter the Park to reserve admission to view "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat." For details, please visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website at https://reserve.tokyodisneyresort.jp/(in Japanese only).

Broadway Music Theatre is presented by Japan Airlines.

For inquiries from the general public, please give the following contact number:

Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center 0570-00-8632 (10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Note: From overseas and from some IP phones, please call 045-330-5211.

# # #

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
