Oriental Land : Stage Show “Big Band Beat” to Resume at Tokyo DisneySea
03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
March 31, 2021
URAYASU, CHIBA-Tokyo Disney Resort®announced that the stage show "Big Band Beat" will resume in a modified version titled "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat" on April 1 at Tokyo DisneySea® Park.
"Big Band Beat: A Special Treat" will keep the concept of a stylish revue featuring swing music, but will be presented in a modified version to conform with the health and safety measures currently in place at Tokyo Disney Resort in accordance with the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines." To avoid congestion, entry to Broadway Music Theatre will be limited on a temporary basis and application to the entry request system on the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be required to view "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat."
Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to focus on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.
Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages offer plans that allow guests before they enter the Park to reserve admission to view "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat." For details, please visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website athttps://reserve.tokyodisneyresort.jp/(in Japanese only).
Broadway Music Theatre is presented by Japan Airlines.
