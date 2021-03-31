Oriental Land : Stage Show “Big Band Beat” to Resume at Tokyo DisneySea

"Big Band Beat: A Special Treat" will keep the concept of a stylish revue featuring swing music, but will be presented in a modified version to conform with the health and safety measures currently in place at Tokyo Disney Resort in accordance with the "Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines." To avoid congestion, entry to Broadway Music Theatre will be limited on a temporary basis and application to the entry request system on the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be required to view "Big Band Beat: A Special Treat."

Tokyo Disney Resort will continue to focus on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.