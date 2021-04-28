Supplementary Materials: Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (April 1,2020 through March 31,2021)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
9,623
1.0
12,449
1.2
2,826
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
74
0.0
137
0.0
63
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
261
0.0
2,137
0.2
1,876
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
9,958
1.0
14,724
1.4
4,766
47.9
Total net assets
820,257
81.2
759,948
73.0
(60,308)
(7.4)
Ｃ
Total liabilities and net assets
1,010,651
100.0
1,040,465
100.0
29,814
2.9
1
[A. ¥29.8 Billion (2.9%) Increase in Assets]
I. ¥42.6 Billion Decrease in Current Assets
II. ¥72.4 Billion Increase in Non-current Assets
(1)
Decrease in cash and deposits
¥(63.8 billion) …①
(1)
Increase in capital expenditures
¥108.3 billion
(2)
Increase in securities
¥13.4 billion …②
(2)
Decrease in depreciation and amortization
¥(45.8 billion)
(3)
Increase due to deferred tax
¥12.1 billion …③
[Amount of Increase/Decrease in Non-current Assets]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Amount of increase/decrease in facilities
55,370
Capital expenditures
108,322
Theme Park Segment
77,795
Hotel Business Segment
26,716
Other Business Segment
3,811
Elimination from consolidation
-
Removal, etc.
(7,052)
Depreciation and amortization
(45,899)
Amount of increase/decrease in investment securities and other assets
17,050
Total
72,421
[B. ¥90.1 Billion (47.3%) Increase in Liabilities]
I. ¥20.8 Billion Increase in Current Liabilities
II. ¥69.2 Billion Increase in Non-current Liabilities
(1) Increase in current portion of bonds
¥30.0 billion …④
(1) Increase in bonds payable
¥70.0 billion …⑥
(2) Decrease in accounts payable-other
¥(11.1 billion) …⑤
【Breakdown of Interest-Bearing Debt】
(Millions of yen)
Items
3/20
3/21
Change
Current portion of bonds payable
-
30,000
30,000
Current portion of long-term loans
4,580
3,859
(720)
payable
Bonds payable
80,000
150,000
70,000
Long-term loans payable
2,488
2,364
(123)
Total
87,069
186,224
99,155
[C. ¥60.3 Billion (7.4%) Decrease in Net Assets]
(1) Decrease in retained earnings
¥(65.6 billion) …⑦
・ Decrease in profit attributable to owners of parent
¥(54.1 billion)
・ Decrease due to cash dividends
¥(11.4 billion)
2
2. Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year)
(Millions of yen)
Items
3/20
3/21
Change (decrease)
(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020)
(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
464,450
100.0
170,581
100.0
(293,869)
(63.3)
A
Theme Park Segment
384,031
82.7
134,293
78.7
(249,737)
(65.0)
①
Hotel Business Segment
64,375
13.9
28,627
16.8
(35,747)
(55.5)
②
Other Business Segment
16,043
3.4
7,660
4.5
(8,383)
(52.3)
③
Cost of sales
300,601
64.7
169,678
99.5
(130,922)
(43.6)
Personnel expenses
75,062
45,639
(29,422)
Other expenses
194,177
92,112
(102,064)
Depreciation and amortization
31,361
31,926
564
Gross profit
163,849
35.3
902
0.5
(162,946)
(99.4)
Selling, general and administrative
66,986
14.4
46,891
27.5
(20,094)
(30.0)
expenses
Personnel expenses
25,240
18,720
(6,519)
Other expenses
36,346
23,409
(12,936)
Depreciation and amortization
5,398
4,761
(637)
Operating profit
96,862
20.9
(45,989)
(27.0)
(142,852)
-
B
Theme Park Segment
79,660
17.1
(41,982)
(24.6)
(121,643)
-
④
Hotel Business Segment
14,769
3.2
(1,954)
(1.1)
(16,723)
-
⑤
Other Business Segment
2,161
0.5
(2,312)
(1.4)
(4,474)
-
⑥
(Elimination and Corporate)
271
0.1
260
0.1
(11)
(4.2)
Non-operating income
2,582
0.5
1,833
1.2
(749)
(29.0)
Non-operating expenses
1,382
0.3
5,049
3.0
3,666
265.2
Ordinary profit
98,062
21.1
(49,205)
(28.8)
(147,268)
-
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
341
0.1
-
-
(341)
-
Total extraordinary income
341
0.1
-
-
(341)
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on temporary closure
9,270
2.0
12,965
7.6
3,694
39.9
Impairment losses
-
-
5,633
3.3
5,633
-
Total extraordinary losses
9,270
2.0
18,598
10.9
9,328
100.6
⑦
Profit before income taxes
89,133
19.2
(67,804)
(39.7)
(156,938)
-
Income taxes-current
25,048
5.4
479
0.4
(24,568)
(98.1)
Income taxes-deferred
1,868
0.4
(14,092)
(8.3)
(15,960)
-
Total income taxes
26,916
5.8
(13,613)
(7.9)
(40,529)
-
Profit
62,217
13.4
(54,190)
(31.8)
(116,408)
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
62,217
13.4
(54,190)
(31.8)
(116,408)
-
Ｃ
3
[A. ¥293.8 Billion (63.3%) Decrease in Net Sales]
(Millions of yen)
Items
3/20
3/21
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
① Theme Park Segment
384,031
134,293
(249,737)
(65.0)
Attractions and shows
179,965
66,938
(113,027)
(62.8)
Merchandise
126,822
41,579
(85,243)
(67.2)
・Decrease due to the temporary closure of both Parks
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Food and beverages
70,815
22,642
(48,172)
(68.0)
Others
6,428
3,133
(3,294)
(51.3)
② Hotel Business Segment
64,375
28,627
(35,747)
(55.5)
Disney Hotels*1
56,799
25,571
(31,228)
(55.0)
・Decrease due to the temporary closure of hotels
・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold
Other Hotels
7,575
3,056
(4,519)
(59.7)
③ Other Business Segment
16,043
7,660
(8,383)
(52.3)
Ikspiari
6,175
4,272
(1,903)
(30.8)
･Decrease in Monorail Business due to the temporary closure of both Parks
Monorail
4,767
1,019
(3,748)
(78.6)
・Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance
・Decrease due to the temporary closure of Ikspiari Business
Others
5,100
2,368
(2,731)
(53.6)
*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
[Theme Park Information]
Items
3/20
3/21
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
Attendance (thousand people)
29,008
7,560
(21,449)
(73.9)
・Decrease due to temporary closure of both Parks
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Net sales per Guest (yen)
11,606
13,642
2,036
17.5
Ticket receipts
5,292
6,538
1,246
23.5
・Increase due to restriction on ticket types with limited Theme Park attendance
・Increase due to ticket price revision
Merchandise
3,877
4,122
245
6.3
・Temporary increase due to growth in demand after reopening
・Increase in products related to newly-opened area
Food and beverages
2,437
2,982
545
22.4
・Increase due to ample dining opportunities with limited Theme Park attendance
・Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened area
[B. ¥142.8 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]
(Millions of yen)
Items
3/20
3/21
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
・Decrease in net sales
・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio
[¥(19.6 billion)]*2 *3
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥30.2 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥7.1 billion]
-Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy [¥7.2 billion]*3
-Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees [¥8.7 billion]
-Decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees [¥4.5 billion]
④ Theme Park Segment
-Other [¥2.7 billion]
79,660
(41,982)
(121,643)
-
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥25.4 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥2.1 billion]
-Decrease in sales promotion costs [¥4.5 billion]
-Decrease in maintenance costs [¥4.4 billion]
-Decrease in costs related to special events [¥4.1 billion]
-Decrease in costs related to entertainment [¥2.3 billion]
-Other [¥8.0 billion]
・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(0.3 billion)]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥4.5 billion]
-Increase due to acquisition of new assets [¥(4.8 billion)]
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥4.6 billion]*3
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in performance bonus, etc.
⑤ Hotel Business Segment
14,769
(1,954)
(16,723)
-
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs
-Decrease in costs during closure, transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.
・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.8 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.
⑥ Other Business Segment
2,161
(2,312)
(4,474)
-
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs, etc.
*2 Since the impact of the increase in the merchandise and food/beverage cost ratio in the first quarter (April to June) cannot be calculated due to the temporary closure of the Parks, it is not stated on the primary reasons for change in operating profit in the first quarter on page 10.
*3 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.
[C. ¥116.4 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent]
⑦Increase in Extraordinary Loss
(Millions of yen)
Items
3/20
3/21
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥(2.1 billion)]*4
-Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure in FY3/20
[¥(2.9 billion)]
-Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure in FY3/21
[¥0.8 billion]
・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥2.1 billion]
-Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during temporary closure in FY3/20, etc.
[¥(0.8 billion)]
Theme Park Segment
-Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during temporary closure in FY3/21, etc.
9,270
11,802
2,532
27.3
[¥3.0 billion]
・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥4.5 billion]
-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure in FY3/20
[¥(2.6 billion)]
-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure in FY3/21
[¥7.2 billion]
・Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*4, disposal of
merchandise and raw material, etc. [¥(1.9 billion)]
-For FY3/20 [¥(2.6 billion)]
-For FY3/21 [¥0.6 billion]
・Recording of impairment loss [¥5.6 billion]
・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥(0.2 billion)]*4
-Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure
Hotel Business Segment
-
6,532
6,532
-
・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥0.3 billion]
-Fixed asset tax during temporary closure
・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion]
-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure
Other Business Segment
-
264
264
-
・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.1 billion]
-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure of Ikspiari, etc.
*4 As the employment adjustment subsidy to be received from the government as a special measure to address the impact of COVID-19, highly accurate amount to be received is reasonably calculated, and has been deducted from the extraordinary loss in each business segment.
4
3. Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual Fiscal Year/Forecast in October 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Items
Forecast in Oct. 2020
Actual Results
Change (decrease)
(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021)
(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
185,460
100.0
170,581
100.0
(14,878)
(8.0)
A
Theme Park Segment
152,440
82.2
134,293
78.7
(18,146)
(11.9)
①
Hotel Business Segment
25,130
13.5
28,627
16.8
3,497
13.9
②
Other Business Segment
7,890
4.3
7,660
4.5
(229)
(2.9)
③
Cost of sales
188,510
101.6
169,678
99.5
(18,831)
(10.0)
Gross profit
(3,050)
(1.6)
902
0.5
3,952
-
Selling, general and administrative
48,350
26.1
46,891
27.5
(1,458)
(3.0)
expenses
Operating profit
(51,400)
(27.7)
(45,989)
(27.0)
5,410
-
B
Theme Park Segment
(43,110)
(23.2)
(41,982)
(24.6)
1,127
-
④
Hotel Business Segment
(5,970)
(3.2)
(1,954)
(1.1)
4,015
-
⑤
Other Business Segment
(2,580)
(1.4)
(2,312)
(1.4)
267
-
⑥
(Elimination and Corporate)
260
0.1
260
0.1
0
0.0
Non-operating income
1,970
1.0
1,833
1.2
(136)
(6.9)
Non-operating expenses
4,460
2.4
5,049
3.0
589
13.2
Ordinary profit
(53,890)
(29.1)
(49,205)
(28.8)
4,684
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on temporary closure
13,333
7.2
12,965
7.6
(367)
(2.8)
Impairment losses
-
-
5,633
3.3
5,633
-
Total extraordinary losses
13,333
7.2
18,598
10.9
5,265
39.5
⑦
Profit before income taxes
(67,230)
(36.3)
(67,804)
(39.7)
(574)
-
Income taxes
(16,120)
(8.7)
(13,613)
(7.9)
2,506
-
Profit
(51,110)
(27.6)
(54,190)
(31.8)
(3,080)
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(51,110)
(27.6)
(54,190)
(31.8)
(3,080)
-
Ｃ
Note: Although the forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 is disclosed in units of 10 million yen, the extraordinary loss shows the actual results for the first half.
5
[A. ¥14.8 Billion (8.0%) Decrease in Net Sales]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Forecast
Actual
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
in Oct.
Results
① Theme Park Segment
152,440
134,293
(18,146)
(11.9)
Attractions and shows
77,800
66,938
(10,861)
(14.0)
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Merchandise
44,700
41,579
(3,120)
(7.0)
Food and beverages
27,060
22,642
(4,417)
(16.3)
Others
2,880
3,133
253
8.8
② Hotel Business Segment
25,130
28,627
3,497
13.9
・Increase in accommodation revenue
Disney Hotels*1
22,320
25,571
3,251
14.6
Other Hotels
2,810
3,056
246
8.8
③ Other Business Segment
7,890
7,660
(229)
(2.9)
Ikspiari
4,360
4,272
(87)
(2.0)
･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance
Monorail
1,260
1,019
(240)
(19.1)
Others
2,270
2,368
98
4.3
*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
[Theme Park Information]
Items
Forecast
Actual
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
in Oct.
Results
Attendance (thousand people)
9,500
7,560
(1,940)
(20.4)
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Net sales per Guest (yen)
12,710
13,642
932
7.3
Ticket receipts
6,250
6,538
288
4.6
・Increase due to changes in composition ratio of ticket sales
Merchandise
3,620
4,122
502
13.9
・Increase in regular products
Food and beverages
2,840
2,982
142
5.0
・Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened area
[B. ¥5.4 Billion Increase in Operating Profit]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Forecast
Actual
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
in Oct.
Results
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio
[about ¥0.5 billion]*2 *3
・Decrease in personnel expenses [about ¥7.0 billion]
-Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy [¥3.2 billion]*3
④ Theme Park Segment
(43,110)
(41,982)
1,127
-
-Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees [about ¥2.0 billion]
-Decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees [about ¥1.5 billion], etc.
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [about ¥5.5 billion]
-Decrease in maintenance costs [about ¥3.0 billion]
-Decrease in energy costs [about ¥0.5 billion]
-Other [about ¥2.0 billion]
・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.3 billion]
・Decrease in net sales
⑤ Hotel Business Segment
・Decrease in personnel expenses [about ¥1.0 billion]*3
(5,970)
(1,954)
4,015
- -Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy, etc.
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs
-Decrease in maintenance costs, etc.
⑥ Other Business Segment
(2,580)
(2,312)
267
-
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs, etc.
*2 Since the impact of the increase in the merchandise and food/beverage cost ratio in the first quarter (April to June) cannot be calculated due to the temporary closure of the Parks, it is not stated on the primary reasons for change in operating profit in the first quarter on page 10.
*3 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.
[C. ¥3.0 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent]
⑦ Increase in Extraordinary Loss
・Impairment loss in Brighton Hotel business in Hotel Business Segment
¥5.6 billion
・Other
¥(0.3 billion)
6
Capital Expenditures / Depreciation and Amortization
1. Capital Expenditures
(Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets, Long-term prepaid expenses)
Results for the FY ended March 31, 2021 / Results for the FY ended March 31, 2020
(Billions of yen)
Items
3/20 Results
3/21 Results
Change
Primary reasons for change
Theme Park Segment
129.9
77.7
(52.1)
Tokyo Disneyland
56.7
11.6
(45.0)
Decrease in Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development,
multistory parking space
Tokyo DisneySea
39.2
44.9
5.6
Increase due to development of Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion
Project
Others
33.9
21.1
(12.7)
Decrease in Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project
Hotel Business Segment
5.1
26.7
21.5
Increase due to development of Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel,
Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project
Other Business Segment
4.6
3.8
(0.7)
(Elimination and Corporate)
(0.0)
-
0.0
Total
139.6
108.3
(31.3)
2. Depreciation and Amortization
(Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets, Long-term prepaid expenses)
Results for the FY ended March 31, 2021 / Results for the FY ended March 31, 2020
(Billions of yen)
Items
3/20 Results
3/21 Results
Change
Primary reasons for change
Theme Park Segment
30.5
30.8
0.3
Tokyo Disneyland
9.8
14.0
4.1
Increase due to development of Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development
Transfer to extraordinary loss and non-operating expenses
Tokyo DisneySea
13.0
9.8
(3.2)
Transfer to extraordinary loss and non-operating expenses
Others
7.5
7.0
(0.5)
Hotel Business Segment
3.8
3.0
(0.8)
Other Business Segment
2.3
2.7
0.3
(Elimination and Corporate)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
Total
36.7
36.6
(0.0)
Note: Depreciation and amortization figures exclude depreciation and amortization recorded as non-operating expenses and extraordinary loss.
Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
In view of the application of the "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the opaque external environment ahead, it is difficult to formulate a highly accurate financial forecast of results for FY3/22. We will therefore disclose our forecast when circumstances change for the better. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we project capital expenditure to be in the ¥130 billion range and depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the ¥45 billion range.
Note: The depreciation method, mainly for tangible assets of Tokyo Disneyland will be changed from declining- balance to straight-line effective from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Notes for Theme Parks Event Calendar for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
Events for the fiscal year ending March 2022 are not yet decided at this moment.
Information will be announced when it is determined.
7
Appendix
8
4. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the First Quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
Change (Decrease)
Items
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
(Apr. 1, 2019 to Jun. 30, 2019)
(Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2020)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
120,552
100.0
6,164
100.0
(114,387)
(94.9)
A
Theme Park Segment
100,179
83.1
5,123
83.1
(95,055)
(94.9)
①
Hotel Business Segment
16,420
13.6
147
2.4
(16,273)
(99.1)
②
Other Business Segment
3,952
3.3
893
14.5
(3,059)
(77.4)
③
Cost of sales
72,269
59.9
12,963
210.3
(59,306)
(82.1)
Personnel expenses
18,975
4,176
(14,799)
Other expenses
45,656
8,184
(37,472)
Depreciation and amortization
7,637
602
(7,034)
Gross profit
48,282
40.1
(6,798)
(110.3)
(55,081)
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,345
13.6
8,843
143.4
(7,502)
(45.9)
Personnel expenses
6,299
3,883
(2,416)
Other expenses
8,733
4,380
(4,352)
Depreciation and amortization
1,312
579
(733)
Operating profit
31,936
26.5
(15,641)
(253.7)
(47,578)
-
B
Theme Park Segment
27,182
22.6
(11,439)
(185.6)
(38,622)
-
④
Hotel Business Segment
3,784
3.1
(3,198)
(51.9)
(6,982)
-
⑤
Other Business Segment
911
0.8
(1,035)
(16.8)
(1,947)
-
⑥
(Elimination and corporate)
57
0.0
31
0.6
(25)
(44.9)
Non-operating income
1,086
0.9
753
12.2
(332)
(30.6)
Non-operating expenses
260
0.2
395
6.4
134
51.8
Ordinary profit
32,762
27.2
(15,283)
(247.9)
(48,045)
-
Extraordinary losses
-
-
21,198
343.9
21,198
-
⑦
Profit before income taxes
32,762
27.2
(36,481)
(591.8)
(69,244)
-
Income taxes
9,838
8.2
(11,610)
(188.3)
(21,449)
-
Profit
22,923
19.0
(24,871)
(403.5)
(47,794)
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
22,923
19.0
(24,871)
(403.5)
(47,794)
-
C
9
[A. ¥114.3 Billion (94.9%) Decrease in Net Sales]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Primary reasons for change
ended June
ended June
Change
Change (%)
30, 2019
30, 2020
① Theme Park Segment
100,179
5,123
(95,055)
(94.9)
Attractions and shows
46,848
3,844
(43,004)
(91.8)
Merchandise
33,478
959
(32,519)
(97.1)
・Decrease due to the temporary closure of both Parks
Food and beverages
18,475
1
(18,474)
(100.0)
Others
1,375
319
(1,056)
(76.8)
② Hotel Business Segment
16,420
147
(16,273)
(99.1)
Disney Hotels*1
14,353
26
(14,326)
(99.8)
・Decrease due to the temporary closure of hotels
Other Hotels
2,067
120
(1,946)
(94.2)
③ Other Business Segment
3,952
893
(3,059)
(77.4)
Ikspiari
1,661
419
(1,242)
(74.8)
・Decrease due to the temporary closure of Ikspiari Business
Monorail
1,177
32
(1,144)
(97.3)
・Decrease in Monorail Business due to the temporary closure of both Parks
Others
1,113
441
(671)
(60.3)
*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
[Theme Park Information (Year-on-year comparison)]
As both Parks were temporarily closed during the first quarter, there are no actual figures for attendance or net sales per Guest.
[B. 47.5 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Primary reasons for change
ended June
ended June
Change
Change (%)
30, 2019
30, 2020
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥14.5 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees,
etc.
④ Theme Park Segment
27,182
(11,439)
(38,622)
-
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥6.9 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in sales promotion costs, costs related to special
events, etc.
・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥6.8 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥2.3 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease due to reduction of working hours, etc.
⑤ Hotel Business Segment
3,784
(3,198)
(6,982)
-
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥0.9 billion]
-Decrease in maintenance costs, transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.
・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion]
-Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.
⑥ Other Business Segment
911
(1,035)
(1,947)
-
・Decrease in net sales, etc.
[C. 47.7 Billion Decrease in Profit attributable to Owners of Parent]
⑦ Increase in Extraordinary Loss
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Primary reasons for change
ended June
ended June
Change
Change (%)
30, 2019
30, 2020
・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥7.7 billion]*2
-Part of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of both Parks
・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥3.2 billion]
Theme Park Segment
-
19,715
19,715
-
-Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of both Parks, etc.
・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥7.2 billion]
-Depreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure of both Parks
・Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*2, disposal of merchandise and raw
material, etc. [¥1.4 billion]
・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥0.1 billion]*2
-Part of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of hotels
Hotel Business Segment
-
1,262
1,262
-
・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥0.3 billion]
-Fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of hotels, etc.
・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion]
-Depreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure of hotels
・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.1 billion]
Other Business Segment
-
219
219
-
-Depreciation and amortization expenses of Ikspiari business during the temporary closure
of Ikspiari, etc.
*2 As the employment adjustment subsidy to be received from the government as a special measure to address the impact of COVID-19, highly accurate amount to be received is reasonably calculated, and has been deducted from the extraordinary loss.
10
5. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Second Quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
Change (Decrease)
Items
ended September 30, 2019
ended September 30, 2020
(Jul. 1, 2019 to Sep. 30, 2019)
(Jul. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2020)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
127,876
100.0
52,984
100.0
(74,891)
(58.6)
A
Theme Park Segment
105,215
82.3
42,725
80.6
(62,490)
(59.4)
①
Hotel Business Segment
18,304
14.3
8,026
15.2
(10,277)
(56.1)
②
Other Business Segment
4,356
3.4
2,232
4.2
(2,123)
(48.8)
③
Cost of sales
81,018
63.4
49,641
93.7
(31,377)
(38.7)
Personnel expenses
20,900
13,698
(7,202)
Other expenses
51,764
26,875
(24,888)
Depreciation and amortization
8,352
9,067
714
Gross profit
46,858
36.6
3,343
6.3
(43,514)
(92.9)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,855
13.9
11,880
22.4
(5,975)
(33.5)
Personnel expenses
7,207
4,228
(2,979)
Other expenses
9,325
6,271
(3,054)
Depreciation and amortization
1,321
1,379
57
Operating profit
29,002
22.7
(8,536)
(16.1)
(37,539)
-
B
Theme Park Segment
22,747
17.8
(7,882)
(14.9)
(30,629)
-
④
Hotel Business Segment
5,293
4.1
(470)
(0.9)
(5,763)
-
⑤
Other Business Segment
896
0.7
(269)
(0.5)
(1,165)
-
⑥
(Elimination and corporate)
66
0.1
85
0.2
19
29.1
Non-operating income
537
0.4
411
0.7
(126)
(23.6)
Non-operating expenses
224
0.2
1,336
2.5
1,111
494.4
Ordinary profit
29,315
22.9
(9,461)
(17.9)
(38,777)
-
Extraordinary losses
-
-
(7,865)
(14.9)
(7,865)
-
⑦
Profit before income taxes
29,315
22.9
(1,596)
(3.0)
(30,912)
-
Income taxes
9,154
7.1
3,627
6.9
(5,526)
(60.4)
Profit
20,160
15.8
(5,224)
(9.9)
(25,385)
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
20,160
15.8
(5,224)
(9.9)
(25,385)
-
C
11
[A. 74.8 Billion (58.6%) Decrease in Net Sales]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended September
ended September
30, 2019
30, 2020
① Theme Park Segment
105,215
42,725
(62,490)
(59.4)
Attractions and shows
49,258
21,520
(27,737)
(56.3)
Merchandise
34,228
13,364
(20,864)
(61.0)
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Food and beverages
19,860
7,364
(12,495)
(62.9)
Others
1,868
474
(1,393)
(74.6)
② Hotel Business Segment
18,304
8,026
(10,277)
(56.1)
Disney Hotels*1
16,442
7,254
(9,187)
(55.9)
・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold
Other Hotels
1,861
771
(1,089)
(58.5)
③ Other Business Segment
4,356
2,232
(2,123)
(48.8)
Ikspiari
1,805
1,320
(485)
(26.9)
･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance
Monorail
1,364
335
(1,028)
(75.4)
Others
1,186
577
(609)
(51.4)
*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
[B. 37.5 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended September ended September
30, 2019
30, 2020
・Decrease in net sales
・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(2.5 billion)]*2
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥8.3 billion]*2
④ Theme Park Segment
22,747
(7,882)
(30,629)
-
-Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, decrease in personnel
expenses for full-time employees, etc.
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥5.0 billion]
-Decrease in sales promotion costs, costs related to special events, etc.
・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(0.6 billion)]
・Decrease in net sales
⑤ Hotel Business Segment
5,293
(470)
(5,763)
- ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥1.5 billion]*2
-Decrease due to reduction of bonus, etc.
⑥ Other Business Segment
896
(269)
(1,165)
- ・Decrease in net sales, etc.
*2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.
[C. 25.3 Billion Decrease in Profit attributable to Owners of Parent]
⑦ Decrease in Extraordinary Loss
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended September ended September
30, 2019
30, 2020
・Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(7.5 billion)]
Theme Park Segment
-
(7,546)
(7,546)
- -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3
-Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees
・Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(0.3 billion)]
Hotel Business Segment
-
(309)
(309)
- -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3
-Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees
・Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(0.0 billion)]
Other Business Segment
-
(9)
(9)
- -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3
-Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees
*3 The recorded amount were decreased from extraordinary loss in each business in the second quarter (July to September) because receipt of employment adjustment subsidy due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded the expected amount at the time of the first quarter settlement.
12
6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Third Quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
Change (Decrease)
Items
ended December 31, 2019
ended December 31, 2020
(Oct. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019)
(Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
141,776
100.0
77,964
100.0
(63,811)
(45.0)
A
Theme Park Segment
118,727
83.7
61,310
78.7
(57,417)
(48.4)
①
Hotel Business Segment
18,795
13.3
13,984
17.9
(4,811)
(25.6)
②
Other Business Segment
4,253
3.0
2,669
3.4
(1,583)
(37.2)
③
Cost of sales
84,599
59.7
59,382
76.2
(25,216)
(29.8)
Personnel expenses
20,812
16,445
(4,367)
Other expenses
54,799
31,734
(23,065)
Depreciation and amortization
8,986
11,202
2,216
Gross profit
57,177
40.3
18,582
23.8
(38,595)
(67.5)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,078
12.0
14,243
18.2
(2,834)
(16.6)
Personnel expenses
6,734
5,788
(946)
Other expenses
9,010
7,062
(1,947)
Depreciation and amortization
1,333
1,392
59
Operating profit
40,098
28.3
4,338
5.6
(35,760)
(89.2)
B
Theme Park Segment
33,572
23.7
937
1.2
(32,635)
(97.2)
④
Hotel Business Segment
5,566
3.9
3,290
4.2
(2,275)
(40.9)
⑤
Other Business Segment
920
0.7
81
0.1
(839)
(91.2)
⑥
(Elimination and corporate)
38
0.0
29
0.1
(9)
(23.6)
Non-operating income
578
0.4
481
0.6
(97)
(16.8)
Non-operating expenses
396
0.3
1,925
2.5
1,528
385.3
Ordinary profit
40,280
28.4
2,894
3.7
(37,386)
(92.8)
Extraordinary losses
-
-
0
0.0
0
-
Profit before income taxes
40,280
28.4
2,893
3.7
(37,386)
(92.8)
Income taxes
12,371
8.7
1,526
1.9
(10,845)
(87.7)
Profit
27,908
19.7
1,367
1.8
(26,541)
(95.1)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
27,908
19.7
1,367
1.8
(26,541)
(95.1)
13
[A. ¥63.8 Billion (45.0%) Decrease in Net Sales]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended December
ended December
31, 2019
31, 2020
① Theme Park Segment
118,727
61,310
(57,417)
(48.4)
Attractions and shows
55,363
29,086
(26,276)
(47.5)
Merchandise
39,721
19,487
(20,233)
(50.9)
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Food and beverages
21,733
11,486
(10,247)
(47.1)
Others
1,908
1,250
(658)
(34.5)
② Hotel Business Segment
18,795
13,984
(4,811)
(25.6)
Disney Hotels*1
16,502
12,520
(3,982)
(24.1)
・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold
Other Hotels
2,292
1,464
(828)
(36.1)
③ Other Business Segment
4,253
2,669
(1,583)
(37.2)
Ikspiari
1,702
1,434
(268)
(15.8)
･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance
Monorail
1,399
495
(904)
(64.6)
Others
1,150
740
(410)
(35.7)
*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
[B. ¥35.7 Billion (89.2%) Decrease in Operating Profit]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended December
ended December
31, 2019
31, 2020
・Decrease in net sales
・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(2.3 billion)]*2
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥4.4 billion]*2
④ Theme Park Segment
33,572
937
(32,635)
(97.2)
-Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees and full-time employees, etc.
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥5.7 billion]
-Decrease in costs related to special events, maintenance costs, sales promotion costs,
etc.
・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(2.1 billion)]
・Decrease in net sales
⑤ Hotel Business Segment
5,566
3,290
(2,275)
(40.9) ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥0.7 billion]*2
-Decrease due to reduction of bonus, etc.
⑥ Other Business Segment
920
81
(839)
(91.2) ・Decrease in net sales, etc.
*2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.
14
7. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Fourth Quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
Change (Decrease)
Items
ended March 31, 2020
ended March 31, 2021
(Jan. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2020)
(Jan. 1, 2021 to Mar. 31, 2021)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net sales
74,245
100.0
33,467
100.0
(40,777)
(54.9)
A
Theme Park Segment
59,908
80.7
25,134
75.1
(34,774)
(58.0)
①
Hotel Business Segment
10,855
14.6
6,469
19.3
(4,385)
(40.4)
②
Other Business Segment
3,481
4.7
1,864
5.6
(1,617)
(46.5)
③
Cost of sales
62,714
84.5
47,691
142.5
(15,022)
(24.0)
Personnel expenses
14,373
11,319
(3,053)
Other expenses
41,956
25,318
(16,638)
Depreciation and amortization
6,384
11,053
4,669
Gross profit
11,531
15.5
(14,223)
(42.5)
(25,755)
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,706
21.1
11,925
35.6
(3,781)
(24.1)
Personnel expenses
4,998
4,820
(177)
Other expenses
9,276
5,694
(3,582)
Depreciation and amortization
1,431
1,409
(21)
Operating profit
(4,175)
(5.6)
(26,148)
(78.1)
(21,973)
-
B
Theme Park Segment
(3,842)
(5.2)
(23,598)
(70.5)
(19,755)
-
④
Hotel Business Segment
124
0.2
(1,575)
(4.7)
(1,700)
-
⑤
Other Business Segment
(566)
(0.8)
(1,088)
(3.2)
(521)
-
⑥
(Elimination and corporate)
108
0.2
113
0.3
4
4.1
Non-operating income
380
0.5
186
0.6
(193)
(50.9)
Non-operating expenses
500
0.7
1,392
4.2
891
178.1
Ordinary profit
(4,295)
(5.8)
(27,354)
(81.7)
(23,059)
-
Extraordinary income
341
0.5
-
-
(341)
-
Extraordinary losses
9,270
12.5
5,265
15.8
(4,005)
(43.2)
⑦
Profit before income taxes
(13,224)
(17.8)
(32,619)
(97.5)
(19,395)
-
Income taxes
(4,449)
(6.0)
(7,157)
(21.4)
(2,708)
-
Profit
(8,775)
(11.8)
(25,462)
(76.1)
(16,687)
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(8,775)
(11.8)
(25,462)
(76.1)
(16,687)
-
C
15
[A. ¥40.7 Billion (54.9%) Decrease in Net Sales]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended March
ended March
31, 2020
31, 2021
① Theme Park Segment
59,908
25,134
(34,774)
(58.0)
Attractions and shows
28,494
12,486
(16,008)
(56.2)
Merchandise
19,393
7,767
(11,625)
(59.9)
・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance
Food and beverages
10,745
3,790
(6,955)
(64.7)
Others
1,274
1,089
(184)
(14.5)
② Hotel Business Segment
10,855
6,469
(4,385)
(40.4)
Disney Hotels*1
9,500
5,769
(3,730)
(39.3)
・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold
Other Hotels
1,354
699
(655)
(48.4)
③ Other Business Segment
3,481
1,864
(1,617)
(46.5)
Ikspiari
1,005
1,098
93
9.3
･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance
Monorail
826
156
(670)
(81.1)
Others
1,649
609
(1,040)
(63.1)
*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
[B. ¥21.9 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]
(Millions of yen)
Items
Three months
Three months
Change
Change (%)
Primary reasons for change
ended March
ended March
31, 2020
31, 2021
・Decrease in net sales
・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(8.0 billion)]*2
・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥2.9 billion]*2
④ Theme Park Segment
(3,842)
(23,598)
(19,755)
-
-Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, etc.
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥7.5 billion]
-Decrease in maintenance costs, sales promotion costs, costs related to special events,
etc.
・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(4.4 billion)]
⑤ Hotel Business Segment
124
(1,575)
(1,700)
-
・Decrease in net sales
・Decrease in miscellaneous costs
⑥ Other Business Segment
(566)
(1,088)
(521)
- ・Decrease in net sales, etc.
*2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.
[C. ¥16.6 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent]
⑦ Decrease in Extraordinary Loss
・Impairment loss in Brighton Hotel business in Hotel Business Segment
¥5.6 billion
・Loss on temporary closure in the previous fourth quarter
¥(9.2 billion)
・Other
¥(0.3 billion)
16
Ｏｒｉｅｎｔａｌ Ｌａｎｄ Ｃｏ., Ｌｔｄ.
Investor Relations Group, Finance/Accounting Department
This document includes statements about Oriental Land's plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs. The statements made that are not based on historical fact represent the assumptions and expectations of Oriental Land in light of the information available to it as of the date when this document was prepared, and should be considered as forward-looking.
Oriental Land uses a variety of business measures to constantly strive to increase its net sales and management efficiency. However, Oriental Land recognizes that there are certain risks and uncertainties that should be considered which could cause actual performance results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Potential risks could include, but are not limited to, weather, general economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Therefore, there is no firm assurance that the forward-looking statements in this document will prove to be accurate.
Theme park attendance figures have been rounded. Financial figures have been truncated.
