SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions

Supplementary Materials: Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (April 1,2020 through March 31,2021)

04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 28, 2021

Supplementary Materials:

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Table of Contents

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

1.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

(Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year)

2.

Consolidated Statements of Income

3

(Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year)

0 3.

Consolidated Statements of Income

5

(Actual Fiscal Year/Forecast in October 2020)

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation and Amortization

7

Appendix

4. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

9

(Actual/Previous Results for the First Quarter)

5. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

11

(Actual/Previous Results for the Second Quarter)

6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

13

(Actual/Previous Results for the Third Quarter)

7. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

15

(Actual/Previous Results for the Fourth Quarter)

1. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year)

(Millions of yen)

Items

3/20

3/21

Change (decrease)

(As of March 31, 2020)

(As of March 31, 2021)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

ASSETS

I.

Current assets

Cash and deposits

261,164

197,317

(63,847)

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

7,225

12,040

4,815

Securities

19,999

33,495

13,495

Inventories

20,088

21,531

1,442

Other

8,262

9,749

1,486

Total current assets

316,741

31.3

274,134

26.3

(42,607)

(13.5)

II.

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

291,012

315,411

24,398

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

34,557

47,849

13,291

Land

117,653

115,890

(1,763)

Construction in progress

152,165

165,344

13,179

Other, net

15,197

21,063

5,865

Total property, plant and equipment

610,586

60.4

665,557

64.0

54,971

9.0

Intangible assets

Other

16,334

17,111

777

Total intangible assets

16,334

1.6

17,111

1.7

777

4.8

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

46,925

49,601

2,675

Long-term prepaid expenses

1,489

1,110

(378)

Other

18,574

32,949

14,375

Total investments and other assets

66,989

6.7

83,662

8.0

16,672

24.9

Total non-current assets

693,910

68.7

766,331

73.7

72,421

10.4

Total assets

1,010,651

100.0

1,040,465

100.0

29,814

2.9

LIABILITIES

I.

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

13,921

9,072

(4,849)

Current portion of bonds payable

-

30,000

30,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

4,580

3,859

(720)

Income taxes payable

7,991

9,023

1,031

Other

74,001

69,414

(4,586)

Total current liabilities

100,495

9.9

121,370

11.7

20,874

20.8

II.

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

80,000

150,000

70,000

Long-term loans payable

2,488

2,364

(123)

Retirement benefit liability

3,537

3,030

(506)

Other

3,873

3,752

(120)

Total non-current liabilities

89,898

8.9

159,147

15.3

69,248

77.0

Total liabilities

190,394

18.8

280,517

27.0

90,122

47.3

NET ASSETS

I.

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

63,201

6.2

63,201

6.1

-

Capital surplus

111,970

11.1

112,001

10.8

30

Retained earnings

744,452

73.7

678,792

65.2

(65,660)

Treasury shares

(109,325)

(10.8)

(108,771)

(10.5)

553

Total shareholders' equity

810,298

80.2

745,223

71.6

(65,075)

(8.0)

II.

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

9,623

1.0

12,449

1.2

2,826

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

74

0.0

137

0.0

63

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

261

0.0

2,137

0.2

1,876

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

9,958

1.0

14,724

1.4

4,766

47.9

Total net assets

820,257

81.2

759,948

73.0

(60,308)

(7.4)

Total liabilities and net assets

1,010,651

100.0

1,040,465

100.0

29,814

2.9

1

[A. ¥29.8 Billion (2.9%) Increase in Assets]

I. ¥42.6 Billion Decrease in Current Assets

II. ¥72.4 Billion Increase in Non-current Assets

(1)

Decrease in cash and deposits

¥(63.8 billion) …

(1)

Increase in capital expenditures

¥108.3 billion

(2)

Increase in securities

¥13.4 billion …

(2)

Decrease in depreciation and amortization

¥(45.8 billion)

(3)

Increase due to deferred tax

¥12.1 billion …

[Amount of Increase/Decrease in Non-current Assets]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Amount of increase/decrease in facilities

55,370

Capital expenditures

108,322

Theme Park Segment

77,795

Hotel Business Segment

26,716

Other Business Segment

3,811

Elimination from consolidation

-

Removal, etc.

(7,052)

Depreciation and amortization

(45,899)

Amount of increase/decrease in investment securities and other assets

17,050

Total

72,421

[B. ¥90.1 Billion (47.3%) Increase in Liabilities]

I. ¥20.8 Billion Increase in Current Liabilities

II. ¥69.2 Billion Increase in Non-current Liabilities

(1) Increase in current portion of bonds

¥30.0 billion …

(1) Increase in bonds payable

¥70.0 billion …

(2) Decrease in accounts payable-other

¥(11.1 billion) …

Breakdown of Interest-Bearing Debt

(Millions of yen)

Items

3/20

3/21

Change

Current portion of bonds payable

-

30,000

30,000

Current portion of long-term loans

4,580

3,859

(720)

payable

Bonds payable

80,000

150,000

70,000

Long-term loans payable

2,488

2,364

(123)

Total

87,069

186,224

99,155

[C. ¥60.3 Billion (7.4%) Decrease in Net Assets]

(1) Decrease in retained earnings

¥(65.6 billion) …

Decrease in profit attributable to owners of parent

¥(54.1 billion)

Decrease due to cash dividends

¥(11.4 billion)

2

2. Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year)

(Millions of yen)

Items

3/20

3/21

Change (decrease)

(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020)

(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

464,450

100.0

170,581

100.0

(293,869)

(63.3)

A

Theme Park Segment

384,031

82.7

134,293

78.7

(249,737)

(65.0)

Hotel Business Segment

64,375

13.9

28,627

16.8

(35,747)

(55.5)

Other Business Segment

16,043

3.4

7,660

4.5

(8,383)

(52.3)

Cost of sales

300,601

64.7

169,678

99.5

(130,922)

(43.6)

Personnel expenses

75,062

45,639

(29,422)

Other expenses

194,177

92,112

(102,064)

Depreciation and amortization

31,361

31,926

564

Gross profit

163,849

35.3

902

0.5

(162,946)

(99.4)

Selling, general and administrative

66,986

14.4

46,891

27.5

(20,094)

(30.0)

expenses

Personnel expenses

25,240

18,720

(6,519)

Other expenses

36,346

23,409

(12,936)

Depreciation and amortization

5,398

4,761

(637)

Operating profit

96,862

20.9

(45,989)

(27.0)

(142,852)

-

B

Theme Park Segment

79,660

17.1

(41,982)

(24.6)

(121,643)

-

Hotel Business Segment

14,769

3.2

(1,954)

(1.1)

(16,723)

-

Other Business Segment

2,161

0.5

(2,312)

(1.4)

(4,474)

-

(Elimination and Corporate)

271

0.1

260

0.1

(11)

(4.2)

Non-operating income

2,582

0.5

1,833

1.2

(749)

(29.0)

Non-operating expenses

1,382

0.3

5,049

3.0

3,666

265.2

Ordinary profit

98,062

21.1

(49,205)

(28.8)

(147,268)

-

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

341

0.1

-

-

(341)

-

Total extraordinary income

341

0.1

-

-

(341)

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on temporary closure

9,270

2.0

12,965

7.6

3,694

39.9

Impairment losses

-

-

5,633

3.3

5,633

-

Total extraordinary losses

9,270

2.0

18,598

10.9

9,328

100.6

Profit before income taxes

89,133

19.2

(67,804)

(39.7)

(156,938)

-

Income taxes-current

25,048

5.4

479

0.4

(24,568)

(98.1)

Income taxes-deferred

1,868

0.4

(14,092)

(8.3)

(15,960)

-

Total income taxes

26,916

5.8

(13,613)

(7.9)

(40,529)

-

Profit

62,217

13.4

(54,190)

(31.8)

(116,408)

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

62,217

13.4

(54,190)

(31.8)

(116,408)

-

3

[A. ¥293.8 Billion (63.3%) Decrease in Net Sales]

(Millions of yen)

Items

3/20

3/21

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

Theme Park Segment

384,031

134,293

(249,737)

(65.0)

Attractions and shows

179,965

66,938

(113,027)

(62.8)

Merchandise

126,822

41,579

(85,243)

(67.2)

Decrease due to the temporary closure of both Parks

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Food and beverages

70,815

22,642

(48,172)

(68.0)

Others

6,428

3,133

(3,294)

(51.3)

Hotel Business Segment

64,375

28,627

(35,747)

(55.5)

Disney Hotels*1

56,799

25,571

(31,228)

(55.0)

Decrease due to the temporary closure of hotels

Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold

Other Hotels

7,575

3,056

(4,519)

(59.7)

Other Business Segment

16,043

7,660

(8,383)

(52.3)

Ikspiari

6,175

4,272

(1,903)

(30.8)

Decrease in Monorail Business due to the temporary closure of both Parks

Monorail

4,767

1,019

(3,748)

(78.6)

Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance

Decrease due to the temporary closure of Ikspiari Business

Others

5,100

2,368

(2,731)

(53.6)

*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

[Theme Park Information]

Items

3/20

3/21

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

Attendance (thousand people)

29,008

7,560

(21,449)

(73.9)

Decrease due to temporary closure of both Parks

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Net sales per Guest (yen)

11,606

13,642

2,036

17.5

Ticket receipts

5,292

6,538

1,246

23.5

Increase due to restriction on ticket types with limited Theme Park attendance

Increase due to ticket price revision

Merchandise

3,877

4,122

245

6.3

Temporary increase due to growth in demand after reopening

Increase in products related to newly-opened area

Food and beverages

2,437

2,982

545

22.4

Increase due to ample dining opportunities with limited Theme Park attendance

Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened area

[B. ¥142.8 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]

(Millions of yen)

Items

3/20

3/21

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

Decrease in net sales

Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio

[¥(19.6 billion)]*2 *3

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥30.2 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥7.1 billion]

-Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy [¥7.2 billion]*3

-Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees [¥8.7 billion]

-Decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees [¥4.5 billion]

Theme Park Segment

-Other [¥2.7 billion]

79,660

(41,982)

(121,643)

-

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥25.4 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥2.1 billion]

-Decrease in sales promotion costs [¥4.5 billion]

-Decrease in maintenance costs [¥4.4 billion]

-Decrease in costs related to special events [¥4.1 billion]

-Decrease in costs related to entertainment [¥2.3 billion]

-Other [¥8.0 billion]

Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(0.3 billion)]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥4.5 billion]

-Increase due to acquisition of new assets [¥(4.8 billion)]

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥4.6 billion]*3

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in performance bonus, etc.

Hotel Business Segment

14,769

(1,954)

(16,723)

-

Decrease in miscellaneous costs

-Decrease in costs during closure, transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.8 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

Other Business Segment

2,161

(2,312)

(4,474)

-

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in miscellaneous costs, etc.

*2 Since the impact of the increase in the merchandise and food/beverage cost ratio in the first quarter (April to June) cannot be calculated due to the temporary closure of the Parks, it is not stated on the primary reasons for change in operating profit in the first quarter on page 10.

*3 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.

[C. ¥116.4 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent]

Increase in Extraordinary Loss

(Millions of yen)

Items

3/20

3/21

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

Transfer from personnel expenses [¥(2.1 billion)]*4

-Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure in FY3/20

[¥(2.9 billion)]

-Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure in FY3/21

[¥0.8 billion]

Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥2.1 billion]

-Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during temporary closure in FY3/20, etc.

[¥(0.8 billion)]

Theme Park Segment

-Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during temporary closure in FY3/21, etc.

9,270

11,802

2,532

27.3

[¥3.0 billion]

Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥4.5 billion]

-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure in FY3/20

[¥(2.6 billion)]

-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure in FY3/21

[¥7.2 billion]

Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*4, disposal of

merchandise and raw material, etc. [¥(1.9 billion)]

-For FY3/20 [¥(2.6 billion)]

-For FY3/21 [¥0.6 billion]

Recording of impairment loss [¥5.6 billion]

Transfer from personnel expenses [¥(0.2 billion)]*4

-Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure

Hotel Business Segment

-

6,532

6,532

-

Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥0.3 billion]

-Fixed asset tax during temporary closure

Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion]

-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure

Other Business Segment

-

264

264

-

Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.1 billion]

-Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure of Ikspiari, etc.

*4 As the employment adjustment subsidy to be received from the government as a special measure to address the impact of COVID-19, highly accurate amount to be received is reasonably calculated, and has been deducted from the extraordinary loss in each business segment.

4

3. Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual Fiscal Year/Forecast in October 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Items

Forecast in Oct. 2020

Actual Results

Change (decrease)

(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021)

(Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

185,460

100.0

170,581

100.0

(14,878)

(8.0)

A

Theme Park Segment

152,440

82.2

134,293

78.7

(18,146)

(11.9)

Hotel Business Segment

25,130

13.5

28,627

16.8

3,497

13.9

Other Business Segment

7,890

4.3

7,660

4.5

(229)

(2.9)

Cost of sales

188,510

101.6

169,678

99.5

(18,831)

(10.0)

Gross profit

(3,050)

(1.6)

902

0.5

3,952

-

Selling, general and administrative

48,350

26.1

46,891

27.5

(1,458)

(3.0)

expenses

Operating profit

(51,400)

(27.7)

(45,989)

(27.0)

5,410

-

B

Theme Park Segment

(43,110)

(23.2)

(41,982)

(24.6)

1,127

-

Hotel Business Segment

(5,970)

(3.2)

(1,954)

(1.1)

4,015

-

Other Business Segment

(2,580)

(1.4)

(2,312)

(1.4)

267

-

(Elimination and Corporate)

260

0.1

260

0.1

0

0.0

Non-operating income

1,970

1.0

1,833

1.2

(136)

(6.9)

Non-operating expenses

4,460

2.4

5,049

3.0

589

13.2

Ordinary profit

(53,890)

(29.1)

(49,205)

(28.8)

4,684

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on temporary closure

13,333

7.2

12,965

7.6

(367)

(2.8)

Impairment losses

-

-

5,633

3.3

5,633

-

Total extraordinary losses

13,333

7.2

18,598

10.9

5,265

39.5

Profit before income taxes

(67,230)

(36.3)

(67,804)

(39.7)

(574)

-

Income taxes

(16,120)

(8.7)

(13,613)

(7.9)

2,506

-

Profit

(51,110)

(27.6)

(54,190)

(31.8)

(3,080)

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(51,110)

(27.6)

(54,190)

(31.8)

(3,080)

-

Note: Although the forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 is disclosed in units of 10 million yen, the extraordinary loss shows the actual results for the first half.

5

[A. ¥14.8 Billion (8.0%) Decrease in Net Sales]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Forecast

Actual

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

in Oct.

Results

Theme Park Segment

152,440

134,293

(18,146)

(11.9)

Attractions and shows

77,800

66,938

(10,861)

(14.0)

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Merchandise

44,700

41,579

(3,120)

(7.0)

Food and beverages

27,060

22,642

(4,417)

(16.3)

Others

2,880

3,133

253

8.8

Hotel Business Segment

25,130

28,627

3,497

13.9

Increase in accommodation revenue

Disney Hotels*1

22,320

25,571

3,251

14.6

Other Hotels

2,810

3,056

246

8.8

Other Business Segment

7,890

7,660

(229)

(2.9)

Ikspiari

4,360

4,272

(87)

(2.0)

Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance

Monorail

1,260

1,019

(240)

(19.1)

Others

2,270

2,368

98

4.3

*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

[Theme Park Information]

Items

Forecast

Actual

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

in Oct.

Results

Attendance (thousand people)

9,500

7,560

(1,940)

(20.4)

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Net sales per Guest (yen)

12,710

13,642

932

7.3

Ticket receipts

6,250

6,538

288

4.6

Increase due to changes in composition ratio of ticket sales

Merchandise

3,620

4,122

502

13.9

Increase in regular products

Food and beverages

2,840

2,982

142

5.0

Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened area

[B. ¥5.4 Billion Increase in Operating Profit]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Forecast

Actual

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

in Oct.

Results

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio

[about ¥0.5 billion]*2 *3

Decrease in personnel expenses [about ¥7.0 billion]

-Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy [¥3.2 billion]*3

Theme Park Segment

(43,110)

(41,982)

1,127

-

-Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees [about ¥2.0 billion]

-Decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees [about ¥1.5 billion], etc.

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [about ¥5.5 billion]

-Decrease in maintenance costs [about ¥3.0 billion]

-Decrease in energy costs [about ¥0.5 billion]

-Other [about ¥2.0 billion]

Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.3 billion]

Decrease in net sales

Hotel Business Segment

Decrease in personnel expenses [about ¥1.0 billion]*3

(5,970)

(1,954)

4,015

- -Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy, etc.

Decrease in miscellaneous costs

-Decrease in maintenance costs, etc.

Other Business Segment

(2,580)

(2,312)

267

-

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in miscellaneous costs, etc.

*2 Since the impact of the increase in the merchandise and food/beverage cost ratio in the first quarter (April to June) cannot be calculated due to the temporary closure of the Parks, it is not stated on the primary reasons for change in operating profit in the first quarter on page 10.

*3 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.

[C. ¥3.0 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent]

Increase in Extraordinary Loss

Impairment loss in Brighton Hotel business in Hotel Business Segment

¥5.6 billion

Other

¥(0.3 billion)

6

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation and Amortization

1. Capital Expenditures

(Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets, Long-term prepaid expenses)

Results for the FY ended March 31, 2021 / Results for the FY ended March 31, 2020

(Billions of yen)

Items

3/20 Results

3/21 Results

Change

Primary reasons for change

Theme Park Segment

129.9

77.7

(52.1)

Tokyo Disneyland

56.7

11.6

(45.0)

Decrease in Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development,

multistory parking space

Tokyo DisneySea

39.2

44.9

5.6

Increase due to development of Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion

Project

Others

33.9

21.1

(12.7)

Decrease in Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project

Hotel Business Segment

5.1

26.7

21.5

Increase due to development of Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel,

Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project

Other Business Segment

4.6

3.8

(0.7)

(Elimination and Corporate)

(0.0)

-

0.0

Total

139.6

108.3

(31.3)

2. Depreciation and Amortization

(Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets, Long-term prepaid expenses)

Results for the FY ended March 31, 2021 / Results for the FY ended March 31, 2020

(Billions of yen)

Items

3/20 Results

3/21 Results

Change

Primary reasons for change

Theme Park Segment

30.5

30.8

0.3

Tokyo Disneyland

9.8

14.0

4.1

Increase due to development of Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development

Transfer to extraordinary loss and non-operating expenses

Tokyo DisneySea

13.0

9.8

(3.2)

Transfer to extraordinary loss and non-operating expenses

Others

7.5

7.0

(0.5)

Hotel Business Segment

3.8

3.0

(0.8)

Other Business Segment

2.3

2.7

0.3

(Elimination and Corporate)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

Total

36.7

36.6

(0.0)

Note: Depreciation and amortization figures exclude depreciation and amortization recorded as non-operating expenses and extraordinary loss.

Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

In view of the application of the "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the opaque external environment ahead, it is difficult to formulate a highly accurate financial forecast of results for FY3/22. We will therefore disclose our forecast when circumstances change for the better. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we project capital expenditure to be in the ¥130 billion range and depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the ¥45 billion range.

Note: The depreciation method, mainly for tangible assets of Tokyo Disneyland will be changed from declining- balance to straight-line effective from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Notes for Theme Parks Event Calendar for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Events for the fiscal year ending March 2022 are not yet decided at this moment.

Information will be announced when it is determined.

7

Appendix

8

4. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the First Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Three months

Three months

Change (Decrease)

Items

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

(Apr. 1, 2019 to Jun. 30, 2019)

(Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2020)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

120,552

100.0

6,164

100.0

(114,387)

(94.9)

A

Theme Park Segment

100,179

83.1

5,123

83.1

(95,055)

(94.9)

Hotel Business Segment

16,420

13.6

147

2.4

(16,273)

(99.1)

Other Business Segment

3,952

3.3

893

14.5

(3,059)

(77.4)

Cost of sales

72,269

59.9

12,963

210.3

(59,306)

(82.1)

Personnel expenses

18,975

4,176

(14,799)

Other expenses

45,656

8,184

(37,472)

Depreciation and amortization

7,637

602

(7,034)

Gross profit

48,282

40.1

(6,798)

(110.3)

(55,081)

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,345

13.6

8,843

143.4

(7,502)

(45.9)

Personnel expenses

6,299

3,883

(2,416)

Other expenses

8,733

4,380

(4,352)

Depreciation and amortization

1,312

579

(733)

Operating profit

31,936

26.5

(15,641)

(253.7)

(47,578)

-

B

Theme Park Segment

27,182

22.6

(11,439)

(185.6)

(38,622)

-

Hotel Business Segment

3,784

3.1

(3,198)

(51.9)

(6,982)

-

Other Business Segment

911

0.8

(1,035)

(16.8)

(1,947)

-

(Elimination and corporate)

57

0.0

31

0.6

(25)

(44.9)

Non-operating income

1,086

0.9

753

12.2

(332)

(30.6)

Non-operating expenses

260

0.2

395

6.4

134

51.8

Ordinary profit

32,762

27.2

(15,283)

(247.9)

(48,045)

-

Extraordinary losses

-

-

21,198

343.9

21,198

-

Profit before income taxes

32,762

27.2

(36,481)

(591.8)

(69,244)

-

Income taxes

9,838

8.2

(11,610)

(188.3)

(21,449)

-

Profit

22,923

19.0

(24,871)

(403.5)

(47,794)

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

22,923

19.0

(24,871)

(403.5)

(47,794)

-

C

9

[A. ¥114.3 Billion (94.9%) Decrease in Net Sales]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Primary reasons for change

ended June

ended June

Change

Change (%)

30, 2019

30, 2020

Theme Park Segment

100,179

5,123

(95,055)

(94.9)

Attractions and shows

46,848

3,844

(43,004)

(91.8)

Merchandise

33,478

959

(32,519)

(97.1)

Decrease due to the temporary closure of both Parks

Food and beverages

18,475

1

(18,474)

(100.0)

Others

1,375

319

(1,056)

(76.8)

Hotel Business Segment

16,420

147

(16,273)

(99.1)

Disney Hotels*1

14,353

26

(14,326)

(99.8)

Decrease due to the temporary closure of hotels

Other Hotels

2,067

120

(1,946)

(94.2)

Other Business Segment

3,952

893

(3,059)

(77.4)

Ikspiari

1,661

419

(1,242)

(74.8)

Decrease due to the temporary closure of Ikspiari Business

Monorail

1,177

32

(1,144)

(97.3)

Decrease in Monorail Business due to the temporary closure of both Parks

Others

1,113

441

(671)

(60.3)

*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

[Theme Park Information (Year-on-year comparison)]

As both Parks were temporarily closed during the first quarter, there are no actual figures for attendance or net sales per Guest.

[B. 47.5 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Primary reasons for change

ended June

ended June

Change

Change (%)

30, 2019

30, 2020

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥14.5 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees,

etc.

Theme Park Segment

27,182

(11,439)

(38,622)

-

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥6.9 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in sales promotion costs, costs related to special

events, etc.

Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥6.8 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥2.3 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease due to reduction of working hours, etc.

Hotel Business Segment

3,784

(3,198)

(6,982)

-

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥0.9 billion]

-Decrease in maintenance costs, transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion]

-Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

Other Business Segment

911

(1,035)

(1,947)

-

Decrease in net sales, etc.

[C. 47.7 Billion Decrease in Profit attributable to Owners of Parent]

Increase in Extraordinary Loss

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Primary reasons for change

ended June

ended June

Change

Change (%)

30, 2019

30, 2020

Transfer from personnel expenses [¥7.7 billion]*2

-Part of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of both Parks

Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥3.2 billion]

Theme Park Segment

-

19,715

19,715

-

-Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of both Parks, etc.

Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥7.2 billion]

-Depreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure of both Parks

Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*2, disposal of merchandise and raw

material, etc. [¥1.4 billion]

Transfer from personnel expenses [¥0.1 billion]*2

-Part of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of hotels

Hotel Business Segment

-

1,262

1,262

-

Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥0.3 billion]

-Fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of hotels, etc.

Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion]

-Depreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure of hotels

Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.1 billion]

Other Business Segment

-

219

219

-

-Depreciation and amortization expenses of Ikspiari business during the temporary closure

of Ikspiari, etc.

*2 As the employment adjustment subsidy to be received from the government as a special measure to address the impact of COVID-19, highly accurate amount to be received is reasonably calculated, and has been deducted from the extraordinary loss.

10

5. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Second Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Three months

Three months

Change (Decrease)

Items

ended September 30, 2019

ended September 30, 2020

(Jul. 1, 2019 to Sep. 30, 2019)

(Jul. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2020)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

127,876

100.0

52,984

100.0

(74,891)

(58.6)

A

Theme Park Segment

105,215

82.3

42,725

80.6

(62,490)

(59.4)

Hotel Business Segment

18,304

14.3

8,026

15.2

(10,277)

(56.1)

Other Business Segment

4,356

3.4

2,232

4.2

(2,123)

(48.8)

Cost of sales

81,018

63.4

49,641

93.7

(31,377)

(38.7)

Personnel expenses

20,900

13,698

(7,202)

Other expenses

51,764

26,875

(24,888)

Depreciation and amortization

8,352

9,067

714

Gross profit

46,858

36.6

3,343

6.3

(43,514)

(92.9)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,855

13.9

11,880

22.4

(5,975)

(33.5)

Personnel expenses

7,207

4,228

(2,979)

Other expenses

9,325

6,271

(3,054)

Depreciation and amortization

1,321

1,379

57

Operating profit

29,002

22.7

(8,536)

(16.1)

(37,539)

-

B

Theme Park Segment

22,747

17.8

(7,882)

(14.9)

(30,629)

-

Hotel Business Segment

5,293

4.1

(470)

(0.9)

(5,763)

-

Other Business Segment

896

0.7

(269)

(0.5)

(1,165)

-

(Elimination and corporate)

66

0.1

85

0.2

19

29.1

Non-operating income

537

0.4

411

0.7

(126)

(23.6)

Non-operating expenses

224

0.2

1,336

2.5

1,111

494.4

Ordinary profit

29,315

22.9

(9,461)

(17.9)

(38,777)

-

Extraordinary losses

-

-

(7,865)

(14.9)

(7,865)

-

Profit before income taxes

29,315

22.9

(1,596)

(3.0)

(30,912)

-

Income taxes

9,154

7.1

3,627

6.9

(5,526)

(60.4)

Profit

20,160

15.8

(5,224)

(9.9)

(25,385)

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

20,160

15.8

(5,224)

(9.9)

(25,385)

-

C

11

[A. 74.8 Billion (58.6%) Decrease in Net Sales]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended September

ended September

30, 2019

30, 2020

Theme Park Segment

105,215

42,725

(62,490)

(59.4)

Attractions and shows

49,258

21,520

(27,737)

(56.3)

Merchandise

34,228

13,364

(20,864)

(61.0)

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Food and beverages

19,860

7,364

(12,495)

(62.9)

Others

1,868

474

(1,393)

(74.6)

Hotel Business Segment

18,304

8,026

(10,277)

(56.1)

Disney Hotels*1

16,442

7,254

(9,187)

(55.9)

Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold

Other Hotels

1,861

771

(1,089)

(58.5)

Other Business Segment

4,356

2,232

(2,123)

(48.8)

Ikspiari

1,805

1,320

(485)

(26.9)

Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance

Monorail

1,364

335

(1,028)

(75.4)

Others

1,186

577

(609)

(51.4)

*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

[B. 37.5 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended September ended September

30, 2019

30, 2020

Decrease in net sales

Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(2.5 billion)]*2

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥8.3 billion]*2

Theme Park Segment

22,747

(7,882)

(30,629)

-

-Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, decrease in personnel

expenses for full-time employees, etc.

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥5.0 billion]

-Decrease in sales promotion costs, costs related to special events, etc.

Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(0.6 billion)]

Decrease in net sales

Hotel Business Segment

5,293

(470)

(5,763)

- Decrease in personnel expenses [¥1.5 billion]*2

-Decrease due to reduction of bonus, etc.

Other Business Segment

896

(269)

(1,165)

- Decrease in net sales, etc.

*2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.

[C. 25.3 Billion Decrease in Profit attributable to Owners of Parent]

Decrease in Extraordinary Loss

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended September ended September

30, 2019

30, 2020

Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(7.5 billion)]

Theme Park Segment

-

(7,546)

(7,546)

- -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3

-Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees

Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(0.3 billion)]

Hotel Business Segment

-

(309)

(309)

- -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3

-Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees

Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(0.0 billion)]

Other Business Segment

-

(9)

(9)

- -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3

-Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees

*3 The recorded amount were decreased from extraordinary loss in each business in the second quarter (July to September) because receipt of employment adjustment subsidy due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded the expected amount at the time of the first quarter settlement.

12

6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Third Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Three months

Three months

Change (Decrease)

Items

ended December 31, 2019

ended December 31, 2020

(Oct. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019)

(Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

141,776

100.0

77,964

100.0

(63,811)

(45.0)

A

Theme Park Segment

118,727

83.7

61,310

78.7

(57,417)

(48.4)

Hotel Business Segment

18,795

13.3

13,984

17.9

(4,811)

(25.6)

Other Business Segment

4,253

3.0

2,669

3.4

(1,583)

(37.2)

Cost of sales

84,599

59.7

59,382

76.2

(25,216)

(29.8)

Personnel expenses

20,812

16,445

(4,367)

Other expenses

54,799

31,734

(23,065)

Depreciation and amortization

8,986

11,202

2,216

Gross profit

57,177

40.3

18,582

23.8

(38,595)

(67.5)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,078

12.0

14,243

18.2

(2,834)

(16.6)

Personnel expenses

6,734

5,788

(946)

Other expenses

9,010

7,062

(1,947)

Depreciation and amortization

1,333

1,392

59

Operating profit

40,098

28.3

4,338

5.6

(35,760)

(89.2)

B

Theme Park Segment

33,572

23.7

937

1.2

(32,635)

(97.2)

Hotel Business Segment

5,566

3.9

3,290

4.2

(2,275)

(40.9)

Other Business Segment

920

0.7

81

0.1

(839)

(91.2)

(Elimination and corporate)

38

0.0

29

0.1

(9)

(23.6)

Non-operating income

578

0.4

481

0.6

(97)

(16.8)

Non-operating expenses

396

0.3

1,925

2.5

1,528

385.3

Ordinary profit

40,280

28.4

2,894

3.7

(37,386)

(92.8)

Extraordinary losses

-

-

0

0.0

0

-

Profit before income taxes

40,280

28.4

2,893

3.7

(37,386)

(92.8)

Income taxes

12,371

8.7

1,526

1.9

(10,845)

(87.7)

Profit

27,908

19.7

1,367

1.8

(26,541)

(95.1)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

27,908

19.7

1,367

1.8

(26,541)

(95.1)

13

[A. ¥63.8 Billion (45.0%) Decrease in Net Sales]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended December

ended December

31, 2019

31, 2020

Theme Park Segment

118,727

61,310

(57,417)

(48.4)

Attractions and shows

55,363

29,086

(26,276)

(47.5)

Merchandise

39,721

19,487

(20,233)

(50.9)

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Food and beverages

21,733

11,486

(10,247)

(47.1)

Others

1,908

1,250

(658)

(34.5)

Hotel Business Segment

18,795

13,984

(4,811)

(25.6)

Disney Hotels*1

16,502

12,520

(3,982)

(24.1)

Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold

Other Hotels

2,292

1,464

(828)

(36.1)

Other Business Segment

4,253

2,669

(1,583)

(37.2)

Ikspiari

1,702

1,434

(268)

(15.8)

Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance

Monorail

1,399

495

(904)

(64.6)

Others

1,150

740

(410)

(35.7)

*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

[B. ¥35.7 Billion (89.2%) Decrease in Operating Profit]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended December

ended December

31, 2019

31, 2020

Decrease in net sales

Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(2.3 billion)]*2

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥4.4 billion]*2

Theme Park Segment

33,572

937

(32,635)

(97.2)

-Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees and full-time employees, etc.

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥5.7 billion]

-Decrease in costs related to special events, maintenance costs, sales promotion costs,

etc.

Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(2.1 billion)]

Decrease in net sales

Hotel Business Segment

5,566

3,290

(2,275)

(40.9) Decrease in personnel expenses [¥0.7 billion]*2

-Decrease due to reduction of bonus, etc.

Other Business Segment

920

81

(839)

(91.2) Decrease in net sales, etc.

*2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.

14

7. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Fourth Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Three months

Three months

Change (Decrease)

Items

ended March 31, 2020

ended March 31, 2021

(Jan. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2020)

(Jan. 1, 2021 to Mar. 31, 2021)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Net sales

74,245

100.0

33,467

100.0

(40,777)

(54.9)

A

Theme Park Segment

59,908

80.7

25,134

75.1

(34,774)

(58.0)

Hotel Business Segment

10,855

14.6

6,469

19.3

(4,385)

(40.4)

Other Business Segment

3,481

4.7

1,864

5.6

(1,617)

(46.5)

Cost of sales

62,714

84.5

47,691

142.5

(15,022)

(24.0)

Personnel expenses

14,373

11,319

(3,053)

Other expenses

41,956

25,318

(16,638)

Depreciation and amortization

6,384

11,053

4,669

Gross profit

11,531

15.5

(14,223)

(42.5)

(25,755)

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,706

21.1

11,925

35.6

(3,781)

(24.1)

Personnel expenses

4,998

4,820

(177)

Other expenses

9,276

5,694

(3,582)

Depreciation and amortization

1,431

1,409

(21)

Operating profit

(4,175)

(5.6)

(26,148)

(78.1)

(21,973)

-

B

Theme Park Segment

(3,842)

(5.2)

(23,598)

(70.5)

(19,755)

-

Hotel Business Segment

124

0.2

(1,575)

(4.7)

(1,700)

-

Other Business Segment

(566)

(0.8)

(1,088)

(3.2)

(521)

-

(Elimination and corporate)

108

0.2

113

0.3

4

4.1

Non-operating income

380

0.5

186

0.6

(193)

(50.9)

Non-operating expenses

500

0.7

1,392

4.2

891

178.1

Ordinary profit

(4,295)

(5.8)

(27,354)

(81.7)

(23,059)

-

Extraordinary income

341

0.5

-

-

(341)

-

Extraordinary losses

9,270

12.5

5,265

15.8

(4,005)

(43.2)

Profit before income taxes

(13,224)

(17.8)

(32,619)

(97.5)

(19,395)

-

Income taxes

(4,449)

(6.0)

(7,157)

(21.4)

(2,708)

-

Profit

(8,775)

(11.8)

(25,462)

(76.1)

(16,687)

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(8,775)

(11.8)

(25,462)

(76.1)

(16,687)

-

C

15

[A. ¥40.7 Billion (54.9%) Decrease in Net Sales]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended March

ended March

31, 2020

31, 2021

Theme Park Segment

59,908

25,134

(34,774)

(58.0)

Attractions and shows

28,494

12,486

(16,008)

(56.2)

Merchandise

19,393

7,767

(11,625)

(59.9)

Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance

Food and beverages

10,745

3,790

(6,955)

(64.7)

Others

1,274

1,089

(184)

(14.5)

Hotel Business Segment

10,855

6,469

(4,385)

(40.4)

Disney Hotels*1

9,500

5,769

(3,730)

(39.3)

Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold

Other Hotels

1,354

699

(655)

(48.4)

Other Business Segment

3,481

1,864

(1,617)

(46.5)

Ikspiari

1,005

1,098

93

9.3

Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance

Monorail

826

156

(670)

(81.1)

Others

1,649

609

(1,040)

(63.1)

*1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

[B. ¥21.9 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit]

(Millions of yen)

Items

Three months

Three months

Change

Change (%)

Primary reasons for change

ended March

ended March

31, 2020

31, 2021

Decrease in net sales

Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(8.0 billion)]*2

Decrease in personnel expenses [¥2.9 billion]*2

Theme Park Segment

(3,842)

(23,598)

(19,755)

-

-Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, etc.

Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥7.5 billion]

-Decrease in maintenance costs, sales promotion costs, costs related to special events,

etc.

Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(4.4 billion)]

Hotel Business Segment

124

(1,575)

(1,700)

-

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in miscellaneous costs

Other Business Segment

(566)

(1,088)

(521)

- Decrease in net sales, etc.

*2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses.

[C. ¥16.6 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent]

Decrease in Extraordinary Loss

Impairment loss in Brighton Hotel business in Hotel Business Segment

¥5.6 billion

Loss on temporary closure in the previous fourth quarter

¥(9.2 billion)

Other

¥(0.3 billion)

16

Ｏｒｉｅｎｔａｌ Ｌａｎｄ Ｃｏ., Ｌｔｄ.

Investor Relations Group, Finance/Accounting Department

URL: http://www.olc.co.jp/en

This document includes statements about Oriental Land's plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs. The statements made that are not based on historical fact represent the assumptions and expectations of Oriental Land in light of the information available to it as of the date when this document was prepared, and should be considered as forward-looking.

Oriental Land uses a variety of business measures to constantly strive to increase its net sales and management efficiency. However, Oriental Land recognizes that there are certain risks and uncertainties that should be considered which could cause actual performance results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Potential risks could include, but are not limited to, weather, general economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Therefore, there is no firm assurance that the forward-looking statements in this document will prove to be accurate.

Theme park attendance figures have been rounded. Financial figures have been truncated.

All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 181 B 1 662 M 1 662 M
Net income 2021 -39 789 M -365 M -365 M
Net cash 2021 23 206 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 -129x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 5 111 B 47 093 M 46 918 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 891
Free-Float 55,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshio Kagami Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyoichiro Uenishi President, COO & Representative Director
Junichi Onosato Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Tsutomu Hanada Independent Outside Director
Yuzaburo Mogi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.39%47 093
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.34.41%11 762
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.75.12%4 343
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION43.81%4 092
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.27.07%2 803
ROUND ONE CORPORATION22.98%901
