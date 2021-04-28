Supplementary Materials: Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021 (April 1,2020 through March 31,2021) 04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

April 28, 2021 Supplementary Materials: Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021) Table of Contents ■ Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets 1 (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year) 2. Consolidated Statements of Income 3 (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year) 0 3. Consolidated Statements of Income 5 (Actual Fiscal Year/Forecast in October 2020) ■ Capital Expenditures / Depreciation and Amortization 7 ■ Appendix 4. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income 9 (Actual/Previous Results for the First Quarter) 5. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income 11 (Actual/Previous Results for the Second Quarter) 6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income 13 (Actual/Previous Results for the Third Quarter) 7. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income 15 (Actual/Previous Results for the Fourth Quarter) http://www.olc.co.jp/en/ 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year) (Millions of yen) Items 3/20 3/21 Change (decrease) (As of March 31, 2020) (As of March 31, 2021) Amount % Amount % Amount % ASSETS I. Current assets Cash and deposits 261,164 197,317 (63,847) ① Notes and accounts receivable-trade 7,225 12,040 4,815 Securities 19,999 33,495 13,495 ② Inventories 20,088 21,531 1,442 Other 8,262 9,749 1,486 Total current assets 316,741 31.3 274,134 26.3 (42,607) (13.5) II. Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 291,012 315,411 24,398 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 34,557 47,849 13,291 Land 117,653 115,890 (1,763) Construction in progress 152,165 165,344 13,179 Other, net 15,197 21,063 5,865 Total property, plant and equipment 610,586 60.4 665,557 64.0 54,971 9.0 Intangible assets Other 16,334 17,111 777 Total intangible assets 16,334 1.6 17,111 1.7 777 4.8 Investments and other assets Investment securities 46,925 49,601 2,675 Long-term prepaid expenses 1,489 1,110 (378) Other 18,574 32,949 14,375 ③ Total investments and other assets 66,989 6.7 83,662 8.0 16,672 24.9 Total non-current assets 693,910 68.7 766,331 73.7 72,421 10.4 Total assets 1,010,651 100.0 1,040,465 100.0 29,814 2.9 Ａ LIABILITIES I. Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 13,921 9,072 (4,849) Current portion of bonds payable - 30,000 30,000 ④ Current portion of long-term loans payable 4,580 3,859 (720) Income taxes payable 7,991 9,023 1,031 Other 74,001 69,414 (4,586) ⑤ Total current liabilities 100,495 9.9 121,370 11.7 20,874 20.8 II. Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 80,000 150,000 70,000 ⑥ Long-term loans payable 2,488 2,364 (123) Retirement benefit liability 3,537 3,030 (506) Other 3,873 3,752 (120) Total non-current liabilities 89,898 8.9 159,147 15.3 69,248 77.0 Total liabilities 190,394 18.8 280,517 27.0 90,122 47.3 Ｂ NET ASSETS I. Shareholders' equity Capital stock 63,201 6.2 63,201 6.1 - Capital surplus 111,970 11.1 112,001 10.8 30 Retained earnings 744,452 73.7 678,792 65.2 (65,660) ⑦ Treasury shares (109,325) (10.8) (108,771) (10.5) 553 Total shareholders' equity 810,298 80.2 745,223 71.6 (65,075) (8.0) II. Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 9,623 1.0 12,449 1.2 2,826 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 74 0.0 137 0.0 63 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 261 0.0 2,137 0.2 1,876 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 9,958 1.0 14,724 1.4 4,766 47.9 Total net assets 820,257 81.2 759,948 73.0 (60,308) (7.4) Ｃ Total liabilities and net assets 1,010,651 100.0 1,040,465 100.0 29,814 2.9 1 [A. ¥29.8 Billion (2.9%) Increase in Assets] I. ¥42.6 Billion Decrease in Current Assets II. ¥72.4 Billion Increase in Non-current Assets (1) Decrease in cash and deposits ¥(63.8 billion) …① (1) Increase in capital expenditures ¥108.3 billion (2) Increase in securities ¥13.4 billion …② (2) Decrease in depreciation and amortization ¥(45.8 billion) (3) Increase due to deferred tax ¥12.1 billion …③ [Amount of Increase/Decrease in Non-current Assets] (Millions of yen) Items Amount Amount of increase/decrease in facilities 55,370 Capital expenditures 108,322 Theme Park Segment 77,795 Hotel Business Segment 26,716 Other Business Segment 3,811 Elimination from consolidation - Removal, etc. (7,052) Depreciation and amortization (45,899) Amount of increase/decrease in investment securities and other assets 17,050 Total 72,421 [B. ¥90.1 Billion (47.3%) Increase in Liabilities] I. ¥20.8 Billion Increase in Current Liabilities II. ¥69.2 Billion Increase in Non-current Liabilities (1) Increase in current portion of bonds ¥30.0 billion …④ (1) Increase in bonds payable ¥70.0 billion …⑥ (2) Decrease in accounts payable-other ¥(11.1 billion) …⑤ 【Breakdown of Interest-Bearing Debt】 (Millions of yen) Items 3/20 3/21 Change Current portion of bonds payable - 30,000 30,000 Current portion of long-term loans 4,580 3,859 (720) payable Bonds payable 80,000 150,000 70,000 Long-term loans payable 2,488 2,364 (123) Total 87,069 186,224 99,155 [C. ¥60.3 Billion (7.4%) Decrease in Net Assets] (1) Decrease in retained earnings ¥(65.6 billion) …⑦ ・ Decrease in profit attributable to owners of parent ¥(54.1 billion) ・ Decrease due to cash dividends ¥(11.4 billion) 2 2. Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual Fiscal Year/Previous Fiscal Year) (Millions of yen) Items 3/20 3/21 Change (decrease) (Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020) (Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021) Amount % Amount % Amount % Net sales 464,450 100.0 170,581 100.0 (293,869) (63.3) A Theme Park Segment 384,031 82.7 134,293 78.7 (249,737) (65.0) ① Hotel Business Segment 64,375 13.9 28,627 16.8 (35,747) (55.5) ② Other Business Segment 16,043 3.4 7,660 4.5 (8,383) (52.3) ③ Cost of sales 300,601 64.7 169,678 99.5 (130,922) (43.6) Personnel expenses 75,062 45,639 (29,422) Other expenses 194,177 92,112 (102,064) Depreciation and amortization 31,361 31,926 564 Gross profit 163,849 35.3 902 0.5 (162,946) (99.4) Selling, general and administrative 66,986 14.4 46,891 27.5 (20,094) (30.0) expenses Personnel expenses 25,240 18,720 (6,519) Other expenses 36,346 23,409 (12,936) Depreciation and amortization 5,398 4,761 (637) Operating profit 96,862 20.9 (45,989) (27.0) (142,852) - B Theme Park Segment 79,660 17.1 (41,982) (24.6) (121,643) - ④ Hotel Business Segment 14,769 3.2 (1,954) (1.1) (16,723) - ⑤ Other Business Segment 2,161 0.5 (2,312) (1.4) (4,474) - ⑥ (Elimination and Corporate) 271 0.1 260 0.1 (11) (4.2) Non-operating income 2,582 0.5 1,833 1.2 (749) (29.0) Non-operating expenses 1,382 0.3 5,049 3.0 3,666 265.2 Ordinary profit 98,062 21.1 (49,205) (28.8) (147,268) - Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 341 0.1 - - (341) - Total extraordinary income 341 0.1 - - (341) - Extraordinary losses Loss on temporary closure 9,270 2.0 12,965 7.6 3,694 39.9 Impairment losses - - 5,633 3.3 5,633 - Total extraordinary losses 9,270 2.0 18,598 10.9 9,328 100.6 ⑦ Profit before income taxes 89,133 19.2 (67,804) (39.7) (156,938) - Income taxes-current 25,048 5.4 479 0.4 (24,568) (98.1) Income taxes-deferred 1,868 0.4 (14,092) (8.3) (15,960) - Total income taxes 26,916 5.8 (13,613) (7.9) (40,529) - Profit 62,217 13.4 (54,190) (31.8) (116,408) - Profit attributable to owners of parent 62,217 13.4 (54,190) (31.8) (116,408) - Ｃ 3 [A. ¥293.8 Billion (63.3%) Decrease in Net Sales] (Millions of yen) Items 3/20 3/21 Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ① Theme Park Segment 384,031 134,293 (249,737) (65.0) Attractions and shows 179,965 66,938 (113,027) (62.8) Merchandise 126,822 41,579 (85,243) (67.2) ・Decrease due to the temporary closure of both Parks ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Food and beverages 70,815 22,642 (48,172) (68.0) Others 6,428 3,133 (3,294) (51.3) ② Hotel Business Segment 64,375 28,627 (35,747) (55.5) Disney Hotels*1 56,799 25,571 (31,228) (55.0) ・Decrease due to the temporary closure of hotels ・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold Other Hotels 7,575 3,056 (4,519) (59.7) ③ Other Business Segment 16,043 7,660 (8,383) (52.3) Ikspiari 6,175 4,272 (1,903) (30.8) ･Decrease in Monorail Business due to the temporary closure of both Parks Monorail 4,767 1,019 (3,748) (78.6) ・Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance ・Decrease due to the temporary closure of Ikspiari Business Others 5,100 2,368 (2,731) (53.6) *1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. [Theme Park Information] Items 3/20 3/21 Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change Attendance (thousand people) 29,008 7,560 (21,449) (73.9) ・Decrease due to temporary closure of both Parks ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Net sales per Guest (yen) 11,606 13,642 2,036 17.5 Ticket receipts 5,292 6,538 1,246 23.5 ・Increase due to restriction on ticket types with limited Theme Park attendance ・Increase due to ticket price revision Merchandise 3,877 4,122 245 6.3 ・Temporary increase due to growth in demand after reopening ・Increase in products related to newly-opened area Food and beverages 2,437 2,982 545 22.4 ・Increase due to ample dining opportunities with limited Theme Park attendance ・Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened area [B. ¥142.8 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit] (Millions of yen) Items 3/20 3/21 Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ・Decrease in net sales ・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(19.6 billion)]*2 *3 ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥30.2 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥7.1 billion] -Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy [¥7.2 billion]*3 -Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees [¥8.7 billion] -Decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees [¥4.5 billion] ④ Theme Park Segment -Other [¥2.7 billion] 79,660 (41,982) (121,643) - ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥25.4 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥2.1 billion] -Decrease in sales promotion costs [¥4.5 billion] -Decrease in maintenance costs [¥4.4 billion] -Decrease in costs related to special events [¥4.1 billion] -Decrease in costs related to entertainment [¥2.3 billion] -Other [¥8.0 billion] ・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(0.3 billion)] -Transfer to extraordinary loss [¥4.5 billion] -Increase due to acquisition of new assets [¥(4.8 billion)] ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥4.6 billion]*3 -Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in performance bonus, etc. ⑤ Hotel Business Segment 14,769 (1,954) (16,723) - ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs -Decrease in costs during closure, transfer to extraordinary loss, etc. ・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.8 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc. ⑥ Other Business Segment 2,161 (2,312) (4,474) - ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs, etc. *2 Since the impact of the increase in the merchandise and food/beverage cost ratio in the first quarter (April to June) cannot be calculated due to the temporary closure of the Parks, it is not stated on the primary reasons for change in operating profit in the first quarter on page 10. *3 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses. [C. ¥116.4 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent] ⑦ Increase in Extraordinary Loss (Millions of yen) Items 3/20 3/21 Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥(2.1 billion)]*4 -Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure in FY3/20 [¥(2.9 billion)] -Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure in FY3/21 [¥0.8 billion] ・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥2.1 billion] -Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during temporary closure in FY3/20, etc. [¥(0.8 billion)] Theme Park Segment -Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during temporary closure in FY3/21, etc. 9,270 11,802 2,532 27.3 [¥3.0 billion] ・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥4.5 billion] -Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure in FY3/20 [¥(2.6 billion)] -Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure in FY3/21 [¥7.2 billion] ・Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*4, disposal of merchandise and raw material, etc. [¥(1.9 billion)] -For FY3/20 [¥(2.6 billion)] -For FY3/21 [¥0.6 billion] ・Recording of impairment loss [¥5.6 billion] ・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥(0.2 billion)]*4 -Part of personnel expenses incurred during temporary closure Hotel Business Segment - 6,532 6,532 - ・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥0.3 billion] -Fixed asset tax during temporary closure ・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion] -Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure Other Business Segment - 264 264 - ・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.1 billion] -Depreciation and amortization expenses during temporary closure of Ikspiari, etc. *4 As the employment adjustment subsidy to be received from the government as a special measure to address the impact of COVID-19, highly accurate amount to be received is reasonably calculated, and has been deducted from the extraordinary loss in each business segment. 4 3. Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual Fiscal Year/Forecast in October 2020) (Millions of yen) Items Forecast in Oct. 2020 Actual Results Change (decrease) (Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021) (Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021) Amount % Amount % Amount % Net sales 185,460 100.0 170,581 100.0 (14,878) (8.0) A Theme Park Segment 152,440 82.2 134,293 78.7 (18,146) (11.9) ① Hotel Business Segment 25,130 13.5 28,627 16.8 3,497 13.9 ② Other Business Segment 7,890 4.3 7,660 4.5 (229) (2.9) ③ Cost of sales 188,510 101.6 169,678 99.5 (18,831) (10.0) Gross profit (3,050) (1.6) 902 0.5 3,952 - Selling, general and administrative 48,350 26.1 46,891 27.5 (1,458) (3.0) expenses Operating profit (51,400) (27.7) (45,989) (27.0) 5,410 - B Theme Park Segment (43,110) (23.2) (41,982) (24.6) 1,127 - ④ Hotel Business Segment (5,970) (3.2) (1,954) (1.1) 4,015 - ⑤ Other Business Segment (2,580) (1.4) (2,312) (1.4) 267 - ⑥ (Elimination and Corporate) 260 0.1 260 0.1 0 0.0 Non-operating income 1,970 1.0 1,833 1.2 (136) (6.9) Non-operating expenses 4,460 2.4 5,049 3.0 589 13.2 Ordinary profit (53,890) (29.1) (49,205) (28.8) 4,684 - Extraordinary losses Loss on temporary closure 13,333 7.2 12,965 7.6 (367) (2.8) Impairment losses - - 5,633 3.3 5,633 - Total extraordinary losses 13,333 7.2 18,598 10.9 5,265 39.5 ⑦ Profit before income taxes (67,230) (36.3) (67,804) (39.7) (574) - Income taxes (16,120) (8.7) (13,613) (7.9) 2,506 - Profit (51,110) (27.6) (54,190) (31.8) (3,080) - Profit attributable to owners of parent (51,110) (27.6) (54,190) (31.8) (3,080) - Ｃ Note: Although the forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2021 is disclosed in units of 10 million yen, the extraordinary loss shows the actual results for the first half. 5 [A. ¥14.8 Billion (8.0%) Decrease in Net Sales] (Millions of yen) Items Forecast Actual Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change in Oct. Results ① Theme Park Segment 152,440 134,293 (18,146) (11.9) Attractions and shows 77,800 66,938 (10,861) (14.0) ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Merchandise 44,700 41,579 (3,120) (7.0) Food and beverages 27,060 22,642 (4,417) (16.3) Others 2,880 3,133 253 8.8 ② Hotel Business Segment 25,130 28,627 3,497 13.9 ・Increase in accommodation revenue Disney Hotels*1 22,320 25,571 3,251 14.6 Other Hotels 2,810 3,056 246 8.8 ③ Other Business Segment 7,890 7,660 (229) (2.9) Ikspiari 4,360 4,272 (87) (2.0) ･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance Monorail 1,260 1,019 (240) (19.1) Others 2,270 2,368 98 4.3 *1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. [Theme Park Information] Items Forecast Actual Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change in Oct. Results Attendance (thousand people) 9,500 7,560 (1,940) (20.4) ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Net sales per Guest (yen) 12,710 13,642 932 7.3 Ticket receipts 6,250 6,538 288 4.6 ・Increase due to changes in composition ratio of ticket sales Merchandise 3,620 4,122 502 13.9 ・Increase in regular products Food and beverages 2,840 2,982 142 5.0 ・Increase in souvenir products related to newly-opened area [B. ¥5.4 Billion Increase in Operating Profit] (Millions of yen) Items Forecast Actual Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change in Oct. Results ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [about ¥0.5 billion]*2 *3 ・Decrease in personnel expenses [about ¥7.0 billion] -Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy [¥3.2 billion]*3 ④ Theme Park Segment (43,110) (41,982) 1,127 - -Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees [about ¥2.0 billion] -Decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees [about ¥1.5 billion], etc. ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [about ¥5.5 billion] -Decrease in maintenance costs [about ¥3.0 billion] -Decrease in energy costs [about ¥0.5 billion] -Other [about ¥2.0 billion] ・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.3 billion] ・Decrease in net sales ⑤ Hotel Business Segment ・Decrease in personnel expenses [about ¥1.0 billion]*3 (5,970) (1,954) 4,015 - -Decrease due to employment adjustment subsidy, etc. ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs -Decrease in maintenance costs, etc. ⑥ Other Business Segment (2,580) (2,312) 267 - ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs, etc. *2 Since the impact of the increase in the merchandise and food/beverage cost ratio in the first quarter (April to June) cannot be calculated due to the temporary closure of the Parks, it is not stated on the primary reasons for change in operating profit in the first quarter on page 10. *3 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses. [C. ¥3.0 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent] ⑦ Increase in Extraordinary Loss ・Impairment loss in Brighton Hotel business in Hotel Business Segment ¥5.6 billion ・Other ¥(0.3 billion) 6 Capital Expenditures / Depreciation and Amortization 1. Capital Expenditures (Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets, Long-term prepaid expenses) Results for the FY ended March 31, 2021 / Results for the FY ended March 31, 2020 (Billions of yen) Items 3/20 Results 3/21 Results Change Primary reasons for change Theme Park Segment 129.9 77.7 (52.1) Tokyo Disneyland 56.7 11.6 (45.0) Decrease in Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development, multistory parking space Tokyo DisneySea 39.2 44.9 5.6 Increase due to development of Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project Others 33.9 21.1 (12.7) Decrease in Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project Hotel Business Segment 5.1 26.7 21.5 Increase due to development of Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Large-Scale Expansion Project Other Business Segment 4.6 3.8 (0.7) (Elimination and Corporate) (0.0) - 0.0 Total 139.6 108.3 (31.3) 2. Depreciation and Amortization (Property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets, Long-term prepaid expenses) Results for the FY ended March 31, 2021 / Results for the FY ended March 31, 2020 (Billions of yen) Items 3/20 Results 3/21 Results Change Primary reasons for change Theme Park Segment 30.5 30.8 0.3 Tokyo Disneyland 9.8 14.0 4.1 Increase due to development of Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale Development Transfer to extraordinary loss and non-operating expenses Tokyo DisneySea 13.0 9.8 (3.2) Transfer to extraordinary loss and non-operating expenses Others 7.5 7.0 (0.5) Hotel Business Segment 3.8 3.0 (0.8) Other Business Segment 2.3 2.7 0.3 (Elimination and Corporate) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) Total 36.7 36.6 (0.0) Note: Depreciation and amortization figures exclude depreciation and amortization recorded as non-operating expenses and extraordinary loss. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 In view of the application of the "priority measures to prevent the spread of disease" to Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the opaque external environment ahead, it is difficult to formulate a highly accurate financial forecast of results for FY3/22. We will therefore disclose our forecast when circumstances change for the better. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we project capital expenditure to be in the ¥130 billion range and depreciation and amortization expenses to be in the ¥45 billion range. Note: The depreciation method, mainly for tangible assets of Tokyo Disneyland will be changed from declining- balance to straight-line effective from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Notes for Theme Parks Event Calendar for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 Events for the fiscal year ending March 2022 are not yet decided at this moment. Information will be announced when it is determined. 7 Appendix 8 4. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the First Quarter) (Millions of yen) Three months Three months Change (Decrease) Items ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 (Apr. 1, 2019 to Jun. 30, 2019) (Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2020) Amount % Amount % Amount % Net sales 120,552 100.0 6,164 100.0 (114,387) (94.9) A Theme Park Segment 100,179 83.1 5,123 83.1 (95,055) (94.9) ① Hotel Business Segment 16,420 13.6 147 2.4 (16,273) (99.1) ② Other Business Segment 3,952 3.3 893 14.5 (3,059) (77.4) ③ Cost of sales 72,269 59.9 12,963 210.3 (59,306) (82.1) Personnel expenses 18,975 4,176 (14,799) Other expenses 45,656 8,184 (37,472) Depreciation and amortization 7,637 602 (7,034) Gross profit 48,282 40.1 (6,798) (110.3) (55,081) - Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,345 13.6 8,843 143.4 (7,502) (45.9) Personnel expenses 6,299 3,883 (2,416) Other expenses 8,733 4,380 (4,352) Depreciation and amortization 1,312 579 (733) Operating profit 31,936 26.5 (15,641) (253.7) (47,578) - B Theme Park Segment 27,182 22.6 (11,439) (185.6) (38,622) - ④ Hotel Business Segment 3,784 3.1 (3,198) (51.9) (6,982) - ⑤ Other Business Segment 911 0.8 (1,035) (16.8) (1,947) - ⑥ (Elimination and corporate) 57 0.0 31 0.6 (25) (44.9) Non-operating income 1,086 0.9 753 12.2 (332) (30.6) Non-operating expenses 260 0.2 395 6.4 134 51.8 Ordinary profit 32,762 27.2 (15,283) (247.9) (48,045) - Extraordinary losses - - 21,198 343.9 21,198 - ⑦ Profit before income taxes 32,762 27.2 (36,481) (591.8) (69,244) - Income taxes 9,838 8.2 (11,610) (188.3) (21,449) - Profit 22,923 19.0 (24,871) (403.5) (47,794) - Profit attributable to owners of parent 22,923 19.0 (24,871) (403.5) (47,794) - C 9 [A. ¥114.3 Billion (94.9%) Decrease in Net Sales] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Primary reasons for change ended June ended June Change Change (%) 30, 2019 30, 2020 ① Theme Park Segment 100,179 5,123 (95,055) (94.9) Attractions and shows 46,848 3,844 (43,004) (91.8) Merchandise 33,478 959 (32,519) (97.1) ・Decrease due to the temporary closure of both Parks Food and beverages 18,475 1 (18,474) (100.0) Others 1,375 319 (1,056) (76.8) ② Hotel Business Segment 16,420 147 (16,273) (99.1) Disney Hotels*1 14,353 26 (14,326) (99.8) ・Decrease due to the temporary closure of hotels Other Hotels 2,067 120 (1,946) (94.2) ③ Other Business Segment 3,952 893 (3,059) (77.4) Ikspiari 1,661 419 (1,242) (74.8) ・Decrease due to the temporary closure of Ikspiari Business Monorail 1,177 32 (1,144) (97.3) ・Decrease in Monorail Business due to the temporary closure of both Parks Others 1,113 441 (671) (60.3) *1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. [Theme Park Information (Year-on-year comparison)] As both Parks were temporarily closed during the first quarter, there are no actual figures for attendance or net sales per Guest. [B. 47.5 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Primary reasons for change ended June ended June Change Change (%) 30, 2019 30, 2020 ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥14.5 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees, etc. ④ Theme Park Segment 27,182 (11,439) (38,622) - ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥6.9 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease in sales promotion costs, costs related to special events, etc. ・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥6.8 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc. ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥2.3 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss, decrease due to reduction of working hours, etc. ⑤ Hotel Business Segment 3,784 (3,198) (6,982) - ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥0.9 billion] -Decrease in maintenance costs, transfer to extraordinary loss, etc. ・Decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion] -Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc. ⑥ Other Business Segment 911 (1,035) (1,947) - ・Decrease in net sales, etc. [C. 47.7 Billion Decrease in Profit attributable to Owners of Parent] ⑦ Increase in Extraordinary Loss (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Primary reasons for change ended June ended June Change Change (%) 30, 2019 30, 2020 ・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥7.7 billion]*2 -Part of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of both Parks ・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥3.2 billion] Theme Park Segment - 19,715 19,715 - -Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of both Parks, etc. ・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥7.2 billion] -Depreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure of both Parks ・Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*2, disposal of merchandise and raw material, etc. [¥1.4 billion] ・Transfer from personnel expenses [¥0.1 billion]*2 -Part of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of hotels Hotel Business Segment - 1,262 1,262 - ・Transfer from miscellaneous costs [¥0.3 billion] -Fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of hotels, etc. ・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.7 billion] -Depreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure of hotels ・Transfer from depreciation and amortization expenses [¥0.1 billion] Other Business Segment - 219 219 - -Depreciation and amortization expenses of Ikspiari business during the temporary closure of Ikspiari, etc. *2 As the employment adjustment subsidy to be received from the government as a special measure to address the impact of COVID-19, highly accurate amount to be received is reasonably calculated, and has been deducted from the extraordinary loss. 10 5. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Second Quarter) (Millions of yen) Three months Three months Change (Decrease) Items ended September 30, 2019 ended September 30, 2020 (Jul. 1, 2019 to Sep. 30, 2019) (Jul. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2020) Amount % Amount % Amount % Net sales 127,876 100.0 52,984 100.0 (74,891) (58.6) A Theme Park Segment 105,215 82.3 42,725 80.6 (62,490) (59.4) ① Hotel Business Segment 18,304 14.3 8,026 15.2 (10,277) (56.1) ② Other Business Segment 4,356 3.4 2,232 4.2 (2,123) (48.8) ③ Cost of sales 81,018 63.4 49,641 93.7 (31,377) (38.7) Personnel expenses 20,900 13,698 (7,202) Other expenses 51,764 26,875 (24,888) Depreciation and amortization 8,352 9,067 714 Gross profit 46,858 36.6 3,343 6.3 (43,514) (92.9) Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,855 13.9 11,880 22.4 (5,975) (33.5) Personnel expenses 7,207 4,228 (2,979) Other expenses 9,325 6,271 (3,054) Depreciation and amortization 1,321 1,379 57 Operating profit 29,002 22.7 (8,536) (16.1) (37,539) - B Theme Park Segment 22,747 17.8 (7,882) (14.9) (30,629) - ④ Hotel Business Segment 5,293 4.1 (470) (0.9) (5,763) - ⑤ Other Business Segment 896 0.7 (269) (0.5) (1,165) - ⑥ (Elimination and corporate) 66 0.1 85 0.2 19 29.1 Non-operating income 537 0.4 411 0.7 (126) (23.6) Non-operating expenses 224 0.2 1,336 2.5 1,111 494.4 Ordinary profit 29,315 22.9 (9,461) (17.9) (38,777) - Extraordinary losses - - (7,865) (14.9) (7,865) - ⑦ Profit before income taxes 29,315 22.9 (1,596) (3.0) (30,912) - Income taxes 9,154 7.1 3,627 6.9 (5,526) (60.4) Profit 20,160 15.8 (5,224) (9.9) (25,385) - Profit attributable to owners of parent 20,160 15.8 (5,224) (9.9) (25,385) - C 11 [A. 74.8 Billion (58.6%) Decrease in Net Sales] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended September ended September 30, 2019 30, 2020 ① Theme Park Segment 105,215 42,725 (62,490) (59.4) Attractions and shows 49,258 21,520 (27,737) (56.3) Merchandise 34,228 13,364 (20,864) (61.0) ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Food and beverages 19,860 7,364 (12,495) (62.9) Others 1,868 474 (1,393) (74.6) ② Hotel Business Segment 18,304 8,026 (10,277) (56.1) Disney Hotels*1 16,442 7,254 (9,187) (55.9) ・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold Other Hotels 1,861 771 (1,089) (58.5) ③ Other Business Segment 4,356 2,232 (2,123) (48.8) Ikspiari 1,805 1,320 (485) (26.9) ･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance Monorail 1,364 335 (1,028) (75.4) Others 1,186 577 (609) (51.4) *1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. [B. 37.5 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended September ended September 30, 2019 30, 2020 ・Decrease in net sales ・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(2.5 billion)]*2 ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥8.3 billion]*2 ④ Theme Park Segment 22,747 (7,882) (30,629) - -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, decrease in personnel expenses for full-time employees, etc. ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥5.0 billion] -Decrease in sales promotion costs, costs related to special events, etc. ・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(0.6 billion)] ・Decrease in net sales ⑤ Hotel Business Segment 5,293 (470) (5,763) - ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥1.5 billion]*2 -Decrease due to reduction of bonus, etc. ⑥ Other Business Segment 896 (269) (1,165) - ・Decrease in net sales, etc. *2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses. [C. 25.3 Billion Decrease in Profit attributable to Owners of Parent] ⑦ Decrease in Extraordinary Loss (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended September ended September 30, 2019 30, 2020 ・Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(7.5 billion)] Theme Park Segment - (7,546) (7,546) - -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3 -Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees ・Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(0.3 billion)] Hotel Business Segment - (309) (309) - -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3 -Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees ・Decrease in extraordinary loss [¥(0.0 billion)] Other Business Segment - (9) (9) - -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy*3 -Decrease due to reduction of winter bonus payments to full-time employees *3 The recorded amount were decreased from extraordinary loss in each business in the second quarter (July to September) because receipt of employment adjustment subsidy due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded the expected amount at the time of the first quarter settlement. 12 6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Third Quarter) (Millions of yen) Three months Three months Change (Decrease) Items ended December 31, 2019 ended December 31, 2020 (Oct. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019) (Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020) Amount % Amount % Amount % Net sales 141,776 100.0 77,964 100.0 (63,811) (45.0) A Theme Park Segment 118,727 83.7 61,310 78.7 (57,417) (48.4) ① Hotel Business Segment 18,795 13.3 13,984 17.9 (4,811) (25.6) ② Other Business Segment 4,253 3.0 2,669 3.4 (1,583) (37.2) ③ Cost of sales 84,599 59.7 59,382 76.2 (25,216) (29.8) Personnel expenses 20,812 16,445 (4,367) Other expenses 54,799 31,734 (23,065) Depreciation and amortization 8,986 11,202 2,216 Gross profit 57,177 40.3 18,582 23.8 (38,595) (67.5) Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,078 12.0 14,243 18.2 (2,834) (16.6) Personnel expenses 6,734 5,788 (946) Other expenses 9,010 7,062 (1,947) Depreciation and amortization 1,333 1,392 59 Operating profit 40,098 28.3 4,338 5.6 (35,760) (89.2) B Theme Park Segment 33,572 23.7 937 1.2 (32,635) (97.2) ④ Hotel Business Segment 5,566 3.9 3,290 4.2 (2,275) (40.9) ⑤ Other Business Segment 920 0.7 81 0.1 (839) (91.2) ⑥ (Elimination and corporate) 38 0.0 29 0.1 (9) (23.6) Non-operating income 578 0.4 481 0.6 (97) (16.8) Non-operating expenses 396 0.3 1,925 2.5 1,528 385.3 Ordinary profit 40,280 28.4 2,894 3.7 (37,386) (92.8) Extraordinary losses - - 0 0.0 0 - Profit before income taxes 40,280 28.4 2,893 3.7 (37,386) (92.8) Income taxes 12,371 8.7 1,526 1.9 (10,845) (87.7) Profit 27,908 19.7 1,367 1.8 (26,541) (95.1) Profit attributable to owners of parent 27,908 19.7 1,367 1.8 (26,541) (95.1) 13 [A. ¥63.8 Billion (45.0%) Decrease in Net Sales] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended December ended December 31, 2019 31, 2020 ① Theme Park Segment 118,727 61,310 (57,417) (48.4) Attractions and shows 55,363 29,086 (26,276) (47.5) Merchandise 39,721 19,487 (20,233) (50.9) ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Food and beverages 21,733 11,486 (10,247) (47.1) Others 1,908 1,250 (658) (34.5) ② Hotel Business Segment 18,795 13,984 (4,811) (25.6) Disney Hotels*1 16,502 12,520 (3,982) (24.1) ・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold Other Hotels 2,292 1,464 (828) (36.1) ③ Other Business Segment 4,253 2,669 (1,583) (37.2) Ikspiari 1,702 1,434 (268) (15.8) ･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance Monorail 1,399 495 (904) (64.6) Others 1,150 740 (410) (35.7) *1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. [B. ¥35.7 Billion (89.2%) Decrease in Operating Profit] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended December ended December 31, 2019 31, 2020 ・Decrease in net sales ・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(2.3 billion)]*2 ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥4.4 billion]*2 ④ Theme Park Segment 33,572 937 (32,635) (97.2) -Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees and full-time employees, etc. ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥5.7 billion] -Decrease in costs related to special events, maintenance costs, sales promotion costs, etc. ・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(2.1 billion)] ・Decrease in net sales ⑤ Hotel Business Segment 5,566 3,290 (2,275) (40.9) ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥0.7 billion]*2 -Decrease due to reduction of bonus, etc. ⑥ Other Business Segment 920 81 (839) (91.2) ・Decrease in net sales, etc. *2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses. 14 7. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Actual /Previous Results for the Fourth Quarter) (Millions of yen) Three months Three months Change (Decrease) Items ended March 31, 2020 ended March 31, 2021 (Jan. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2020) (Jan. 1, 2021 to Mar. 31, 2021) Amount % Amount % Amount % Net sales 74,245 100.0 33,467 100.0 (40,777) (54.9) A Theme Park Segment 59,908 80.7 25,134 75.1 (34,774) (58.0) ① Hotel Business Segment 10,855 14.6 6,469 19.3 (4,385) (40.4) ② Other Business Segment 3,481 4.7 1,864 5.6 (1,617) (46.5) ③ Cost of sales 62,714 84.5 47,691 142.5 (15,022) (24.0) Personnel expenses 14,373 11,319 (3,053) Other expenses 41,956 25,318 (16,638) Depreciation and amortization 6,384 11,053 4,669 Gross profit 11,531 15.5 (14,223) (42.5) (25,755) - Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,706 21.1 11,925 35.6 (3,781) (24.1) Personnel expenses 4,998 4,820 (177) Other expenses 9,276 5,694 (3,582) Depreciation and amortization 1,431 1,409 (21) Operating profit (4,175) (5.6) (26,148) (78.1) (21,973) - B Theme Park Segment (3,842) (5.2) (23,598) (70.5) (19,755) - ④ Hotel Business Segment 124 0.2 (1,575) (4.7) (1,700) - ⑤ Other Business Segment (566) (0.8) (1,088) (3.2) (521) - ⑥ (Elimination and corporate) 108 0.2 113 0.3 4 4.1 Non-operating income 380 0.5 186 0.6 (193) (50.9) Non-operating expenses 500 0.7 1,392 4.2 891 178.1 Ordinary profit (4,295) (5.8) (27,354) (81.7) (23,059) - Extraordinary income 341 0.5 - - (341) - Extraordinary losses 9,270 12.5 5,265 15.8 (4,005) (43.2) ⑦ Profit before income taxes (13,224) (17.8) (32,619) (97.5) (19,395) - Income taxes (4,449) (6.0) (7,157) (21.4) (2,708) - Profit (8,775) (11.8) (25,462) (76.1) (16,687) - Profit attributable to owners of parent (8,775) (11.8) (25,462) (76.1) (16,687) - C 15 [A. ¥40.7 Billion (54.9%) Decrease in Net Sales] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended March ended March 31, 2020 31, 2021 ① Theme Park Segment 59,908 25,134 (34,774) (58.0) Attractions and shows 28,494 12,486 (16,008) (56.2) Merchandise 19,393 7,767 (11,625) (59.9) ・Decrease by limited Theme Park attendance Food and beverages 10,745 3,790 (6,955) (64.7) Others 1,274 1,089 (184) (14.5) ② Hotel Business Segment 10,855 6,469 (4,385) (40.4) Disney Hotels*1 9,500 5,769 (3,730) (39.3) ・Decrease in accommodation revenue due to limited number of rooms sold Other Hotels 1,354 699 (655) (48.4) ③ Other Business Segment 3,481 1,864 (1,617) (46.5) Ikspiari 1,005 1,098 93 9.3 ･Decrease in Monorail Business due to limited Theme Park attendance Monorail 826 156 (670) (81.1) Others 1,649 609 (1,040) (63.1) *1 Including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. [B. ¥21.9 Billion Decrease in Operating Profit] (Millions of yen) Items Three months Three months Change Change (%) Primary reasons for change ended March ended March 31, 2020 31, 2021 ・Decrease in net sales ・Increase in merchandise and food/beverages sales cost ratio [¥(8.0 billion)]*2 ・Decrease in personnel expenses [¥2.9 billion]*2 ④ Theme Park Segment (3,842) (23,598) (19,755) - -Decrease due to receipt of employment adjustment subsidy, etc. ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs [¥7.5 billion] -Decrease in maintenance costs, sales promotion costs, costs related to special events, etc. ・Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses [¥(4.4 billion)] ⑤ Hotel Business Segment 124 (1,575) (1,700) - ・Decrease in net sales ・Decrease in miscellaneous costs ⑥ Other Business Segment (566) (1,088) (521) - ・Decrease in net sales, etc. *2 Of the employment adjustment subsidy received due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount received (including the estimated amount to be received) for reasons other than the temporary closure of our Parks was deducted from operating expenses. [C. ¥16.6 Billion Decrease in Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent] ⑦ Decrease in Extraordinary Loss ・Impairment loss in Brighton Hotel business in Hotel Business Segment ¥5.6 billion ・Loss on temporary closure in the previous fourth quarter ¥(9.2 billion) ・Other ¥(0.3 billion) 16 Ｏｒｉｅｎｔａｌ Ｌａｎｄ Ｃｏ., Ｌｔｄ. Investor Relations Group, Finance/Accounting Department URL: http://www.olc.co.jp/en This document includes statements about Oriental Land's plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs. The statements made that are not based on historical fact represent the assumptions and expectations of Oriental Land in light of the information available to it as of the date when this document was prepared, and should be considered as forward-looking. Oriental Land uses a variety of business measures to constantly strive to increase its net sales and management efficiency. However, Oriental Land recognizes that there are certain risks and uncertainties that should be considered which could cause actual performance results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks could include, but are not limited to, weather, general economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Therefore, there is no firm assurance that the forward-looking statements in this document will prove to be accurate. Theme park attendance figures have been rounded. Financial figures have been truncated. All rights reserved. Attachments Original document

