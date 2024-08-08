Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Under Japanese GAAP]
August 8, 2024
Company name:
Oriental Shiraishi Corporation
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
1786
URL:
https://www.orsc.co.jp/english/
Representative:
Tatsuya Ohno, President and CEO
Inquiries:
Yukihiko Hashimoto, Director,Head of Administration Division
Telephone:
+81-3-6220-0630
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
None
Holding of financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2024
16,936
8.6
2,116
96.7
2,142
91.3
1,438
85.5
June 30, 2023
15,592
23.6
1,076
38.5
1,119
26.6
775
29.3
Note:
Comprehensive income:
For three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥1,429 million [41.2%]
For three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,012 million [61.4%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
10.86
－
June 30, 2023
6.37
－
Note:
Diluted earnings per share are not indicated as there are no potential shares.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2024
73,180
50,318
68.8
379.80
March 31, 2024
72,923
49,962
68.5
377.12
Reference: Equity:
As of June 30, 2024:
¥50,318 million
As of March 31, 2024:
¥49,962 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
6.50
-
8.00
14.50
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2025
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2025
7.00
-
7.50
14.50
(forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
65,000
(3.5)
5,000
(23.5)
5,000
(24.0)
3,500
(24.5)
26.42
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: None
* Notes
- Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2024
138,809,400 shares
As of March 31, 2024
138,809,400 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2024
6,323,188 shares
As of March 31, 2024
6,323,033 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
132,486,291 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023
121,673,193 shares
- Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes (voluntary)
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements presented herein are based on the information the Company currently possesses and the assumptions it deems reasonable. Actual outcomes, etc. may diverge significantly from them due to wide-ranging factors.
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
20,230
24,270
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
30,845
29,178
completed construction contracts and other
Costs on construction contracts in progress
1,408
1,578
Raw materials and supplies
343
326
Advances paid
1,542
1,119
Consumption taxes refund receivable
2,043
19
Other
618
669
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total current assets
57,029
57,159
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,765
1,796
Machinery and equipment, net
2,427
2,299
Land
5,189
5,189
Construction in progress
691
959
Other, net
241
231
Total property, plant and equipment
10,314
10,476
Intangible assets
Goodwill
991
955
Software
341
301
Other
7
19
Total intangible assets
1,340
1,276
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,666
3,638
Retirement benefit asset
38
38
Deferred tax assets
199
257
Other
378
376
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(44)
(43)
Total investments and other assets
4,239
4,267
Total non-current assets
15,894
16,020
Total assets
72,923
73,180
1
(Million yen)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term borrowings
Accounts payable - other
Income taxes payable
Accrued consumption taxes
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
11,493
9,357
600
600
373
373
736
845
889
930
123
374
1,896
3,341
Deposits received
Provision for bonuses
Provision for loss on construction contracts
Provision for warranties for completed construction
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
573
637
20
504
111
146
39
41
469
268
17,326
17,421
Long-term borrowings
2,538
2,444
Provision for share-based payments
159
175
Provision for special repairs
5
2
Retirement benefit liability
2,350
2,397
Deferred tax liabilities
391
231
Other
187
188
Total non-current liabilities
5,633
5,440
Total liabilities
22,960
22,861
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,000
5,000
Capital surplus
2,072
2,072
Retained earnings
42,538
42,903
Treasury shares
(709)
(709)
Total shareholders' equity
48,901
49,266
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
918
903
securities
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
143
148
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,061
1,052
Total net assets
49,962
50,318
Total liabilities and net assets
72,923
73,180
2
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
15,592
16,936
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
12,741
13,380
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
2,851
3,556
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,775
1,440
Operating profit
1,076
2,116
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
1
Dividend income
31
17
Patent royalties
14
6
Gain on sale of scraps
15
3
Other
7
19
Total non-operating income
71
48
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4
3
Advances received deposits
17
9
Commission expenses
3
5
Other
2
4
Total non-operating expenses
27
22
Ordinary profit
1,119
2,142
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
12
－
Total extraordinary income
12
－
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
－
26
Total extraordinary losses
－
26
Profit before income taxes
1,132
2,116
Income taxes - current
322
891
Income taxes - deferred
33
(213)
Total income taxes
356
677
Profit
775
1,438
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
－
－
Profit attributable to owners of parent
775
1,438
3
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
775
1,438
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
224
(14)
12
5
236
(9)
1,012
1,429
1,012
1,429
－
－
4
