Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Under Japanese GAAP]

August 8, 2024

Company name:

Oriental Shiraishi Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

1786

URL:

https://www.orsc.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Tatsuya Ohno, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Yukihiko Hashimoto, Director,Head of Administration Division

Telephone:

+81-3-6220-0630

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

None

Holding of financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2024

16,936

8.6

2,116

96.7

2,142

91.3

1,438

85.5

June 30, 2023

15,592

23.6

1,076

38.5

1,119

26.6

775

29.3

Note:

Comprehensive income:

For three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥1,429 million [41.2%]

For three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,012 million [61.4%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

10.86

June 30, 2023

6.37

Note:

Diluted earnings per share are not indicated as there are no potential shares.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2024

73,180

50,318

68.8

379.80

March 31, 2024

72,923

49,962

68.5

377.12

Reference: Equity:

As of June 30, 2024:

¥50,318 million

As of March 31, 2024:

¥49,962 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

6.50

-

8.00

14.50

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2025

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2025

7.00

-

7.50

14.50

(forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

65,000

(3.5)

5,000

(23.5)

5,000

(24.0)

3,500

(24.5)

26.42

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2024

138,809,400 shares

As of March 31, 2024

138,809,400 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2024

6,323,188 shares

As of March 31, 2024

6,323,033 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2024

132,486,291 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023

121,673,193 shares

  • Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes (voluntary)
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    Financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements presented herein are based on the information the Company currently possesses and the assumptions it deems reasonable. Actual outcomes, etc. may diverge significantly from them due to wide-ranging factors.

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

20,230

24,270

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

30,845

29,178

completed construction contracts and other

Costs on construction contracts in progress

1,408

1,578

Raw materials and supplies

343

326

Advances paid

1,542

1,119

Consumption taxes refund receivable

2,043

19

Other

618

669

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total current assets

57,029

57,159

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,765

1,796

Machinery and equipment, net

2,427

2,299

Land

5,189

5,189

Construction in progress

691

959

Other, net

241

231

Total property, plant and equipment

10,314

10,476

Intangible assets

Goodwill

991

955

Software

341

301

Other

7

19

Total intangible assets

1,340

1,276

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,666

3,638

Retirement benefit asset

38

38

Deferred tax assets

199

257

Other

378

376

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(44)

(43)

Total investments and other assets

4,239

4,267

Total non-current assets

15,894

16,020

Total assets

72,923

73,180

1

(Million yen)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term borrowings

Accounts payable - other

Income taxes payable

Accrued consumption taxes

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

11,493

9,357

600

600

373

373

736

845

889

930

123

374

1,896

3,341

Deposits received

Provision for bonuses

Provision for loss on construction contracts

Provision for warranties for completed construction

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

573

637

20

504

111

146

39

41

469

268

17,326

17,421

Long-term borrowings

2,538

2,444

Provision for share-based payments

159

175

Provision for special repairs

5

2

Retirement benefit liability

2,350

2,397

Deferred tax liabilities

391

231

Other

187

188

Total non-current liabilities

5,633

5,440

Total liabilities

22,960

22,861

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5,000

5,000

Capital surplus

2,072

2,072

Retained earnings

42,538

42,903

Treasury shares

(709)

(709)

Total shareholders' equity

48,901

49,266

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

918

903

securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

143

148

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,061

1,052

Total net assets

49,962

50,318

Total liabilities and net assets

72,923

73,180

2

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

15,592

16,936

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

12,741

13,380

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

2,851

3,556

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,775

1,440

Operating profit

1,076

2,116

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

1

Dividend income

31

17

Patent royalties

14

6

Gain on sale of scraps

15

3

Other

7

19

Total non-operating income

71

48

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4

3

Advances received deposits

17

9

Commission expenses

3

5

Other

2

4

Total non-operating expenses

27

22

Ordinary profit

1,119

2,142

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

12

Total extraordinary income

12

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

26

Total extraordinary losses

26

Profit before income taxes

1,132

2,116

Income taxes - current

322

891

Income taxes - deferred

33

(213)

Total income taxes

356

677

Profit

775

1,438

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

775

1,438

3

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

775

1,438

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

224

(14)

12

5

236

(9)

1,012

1,429

1,012

1,429

4

