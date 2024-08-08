(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Under Japanese GAAP]

August 8, 2024

Company name: Oriental Shiraishi Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 1786 URL: https://www.orsc.co.jp/english/ Representative: Tatsuya Ohno, President and CEO Inquiries: Yukihiko Hashimoto, Director,Head of Administration Division Telephone: +81-3-6220-0630

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2024 16,936 8.6 2,116 96.7 2,142 91.3 1,438 85.5 June 30, 2023 15,592 23.6 1,076 38.5 1,119 26.6 775 29.3