Oriental Union Chemical : Annoucement of BOD Resolution for the Convening of Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/03/07 2.Shareholders meeting date: 2022/06/09 3.Shareholders meeting location: No. 20, Changsha St., Sec. 1, Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1. 2021 Business Report of OUCC 2. 2021 Financial Statements of OUCC 3. The Audit Committee's review report on 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 4. 2021 Directors'remuneration and employees' compensation of OUCC 5. Amendment to the "Corporate Sustainability Development Strategy" of OUCC 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1. 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements of OUCC 2. 2021 Profit Allocation of OUCC 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 1. Amendment to the "Articles of Incorporation of OUCC" 2. Amendment to the "Election Procedures of BoD" of OUCC 3. Amendment to the "Procedures for Capital Lending to Others" and "Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees" of OUCC 4. Amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" of OUCC 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Nil 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Nil 10.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/11 11.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/09 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil