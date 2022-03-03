Log in
    1710   TW0001710002

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1710)
Oriental Union Chemical : Annoucement of the Convening of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf on Subsidiary Pacific Petrochemicl (Holding) Ltd.

03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 18:09:18
Subject 
 Annoucement of the Convening of 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf on Subsidiary Pacific
Petrochemicl (Holding) Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/03
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/03
3.Shareholders meeting location: 34F, 207, Tun Hwa South Road, Sec. 2, Taipei
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: Nil
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 Financial Statements of PPL
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amendment to "Precedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets," "Procedures
for Capital Lending to Others" and "Procedures for Endorsements and
Guarantees" of PPL
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Nil
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Nil
10.Book closure starting date: NA
11.Book closure ending date: NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
