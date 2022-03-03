Oriental Union Chemical : Annoucement of the Convening of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf on Subsidiary Pacific Petrochemicl (Holding) Ltd.
03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/03
Time of announcement
18:09:18
Subject
Annoucement of the Convening of 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf on Subsidiary Pacific
Petrochemicl (Holding) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/03
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/03
3.Shareholders meeting location: 34F, 207, Tun Hwa South Road, Sec. 2, Taipei
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: Nil
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 Financial Statements of PPL
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amendment to "Precedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets," "Procedures
for Capital Lending to Others" and "Procedures for Endorsements and
Guarantees" of PPL
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Nil
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Nil
10.Book closure starting date: NA
11.Book closure ending date: NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil
