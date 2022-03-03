Oriental Union Chemical : Annoucement of the Convening of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf on Subsidiary Pacific Petrochemicl (Holding) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/03 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/03 3.Shareholders meeting location: 34F, 207, Tun Hwa South Road, Sec. 2, Taipei 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: Nil 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 2021 Financial Statements of PPL 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Amendment to "Precedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets," "Procedures for Capital Lending to Others" and "Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees" of PPL 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Nil 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Nil 10.Book closure starting date: NA 11.Book closure ending date: NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil