Oriental Union Chemical : Annoucement of the Convening of Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC's Subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/02/23 2.Shareholders meeting date: 2022/02/23 3.Shareholders meeting location: 36F, 207, Sec. 2, Tun Hwa South Rd., Taipei 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: Nil 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: Nil 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Nil 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Board Election 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Nil 10.Book closure starting date: NA 11.Book closure ending date: NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil