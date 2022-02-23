Oriental Union Chemical : Annoucement of the Convening of Shareholders' Meeting of OUCC's Subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/23
Time of announcement
15:10:03
Subject
Annoucement of the Convening of Shareholders'
Meeting of OUCC's Subsidiary Far Eastern Union
Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/02/23
2.Shareholders meeting date: 2022/02/23
3.Shareholders meeting location: 36F, 207, Sec. 2, Tun Hwa South Rd., Taipei
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: Nil
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: Nil
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Nil
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Board Election
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Nil
10.Book closure starting date: NA
11.Book closure ending date: NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil
