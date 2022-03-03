Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf of Subsidiary Pacific Petrochemical (Holding) Ltd.
03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/03
Time of announcement
18:09:38
Subject
Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Behalf of Subsidiary
Pacific Petrochemical (Holding) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting: 2022/03/03
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: Nil
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Nil
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the 2021 Financial Statements of PPL
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: Nil
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of the amendment to "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets," "Procedures of Capital Lending to Others" and "Procedures for
Endorsements and Guarantees" of PPL
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil
