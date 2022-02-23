Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of the Change of Supervisor of OUCC's subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/23 2.Name of legal person: Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Judy Wang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Supervisor of Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Daniel Yu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Assistant VP of HR & Administration of OUCC 7.Reason for the change: Reelection 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): NA 9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/02/23 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil