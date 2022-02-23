Log in
    1710   TW0001710002

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1710)
Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of the Change of Supervisor of OUCC's subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/23 Time of announcement 15:10:20
Subject 
 Announcement of the Change of Supervisor of
OUCC's subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical
(Yangzhou) Ltd.
Date of events 2022/02/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/23
2.Name of legal person: Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Judy Wang   
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Supervisor of Far Eastern Union
Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder: Daniel Yu    
6.Resume of the new position holder: Assistant VP of HR & Administration of
OUCC
7.Reason for the change: Reelection
8.Original term (from __________ to __________): NA
9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/02/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
