Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of the Change of Supervisor of OUCC's subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/23
Time of announcement
15:10:20
Subject
Announcement of the Change of Supervisor of
OUCC's subsidiary Far Eastern Union Petrochemical
(Yangzhou) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/23
2.Name of legal person: Far Eastern Union Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Judy Wang
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Supervisor of Far Eastern Union
Petrochemical (Yangzhou) Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder: Daniel Yu
6.Resume of the new position holder: Assistant VP of HR & Administration of
OUCC
7.Reason for the change: Reelection
8.Original term (from __________ to __________): NA
9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/02/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil
OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.