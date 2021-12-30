Log in
    1710   TW0001710002

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1710)
Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of the change of acting spokesperson of OUCC

12/30/2021 | 01:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.,
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 14:12:16
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of acting spokesperson of OUCC
Date of events 2022/01/01 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Judy Wang,
Assistant Vice President of Finance Department
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Daniel Yu,
Assistant Vice President of HR & Administration
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��): Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: Position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
