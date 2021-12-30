Oriental Union Chemical : Announcement of the change of acting spokesperson of OUCC

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Judy Wang,
Assistant Vice President of Finance Department
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Daniel Yu,
Assistant Vice President of HR & Administration
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��): Position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: Position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil