  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1710   TW0001710002

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1710)
  Report
Oriental Union Chemical : OUCC will participate in the investors conference held by JihSun Securities

12/16/2021 | 03:39am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.,
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/16 Time of announcement 16:29:41
Subject 
 OUCC will participate in the investors conference
held by JihSun Securities
Date of events 2021/12/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1430
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
8F, No. 111, Nanking E. Rd., Sec. 2, Taipei
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company's financial and
operational performance, please refer to the Company's website for
information
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 865 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2021 1 192 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 751 M 673 M 674 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,4%
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,50 TWD
Average target price 27,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Tsai General Manager & Director
Ho Hsiu Wang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Hsu Tung Hsu Chairman
Hsien Chih Cheng Independent Director
Cheng Tien Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.91%673
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.82%91 479
AIR LIQUIDE14.65%81 946
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.33%50 876
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.50.33%32 345
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.04%28 966