Oriental Union Chemical : OUCC will participate in the investors conference held by JihSun Securities
12/16/2021 | 03:39am EST
Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.,
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/16
Time of announcement
16:29:41
Subject
OUCC will participate in the investors conference
held by JihSun Securities
Date of events
2021/12/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1430
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
8F, No. 111, Nanking E. Rd., Sec. 2, Taipei
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company's financial and
operational performance, please refer to the Company's website for
information
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:38:01 UTC.