Oriental Union Chemical : OUCC will participate in the investors video conference held by JihSun Securities
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:01:58
Subject
OUCC will participate in the investors video
conference held by JihSun Securities
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Video conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The status quo of the
comopany's operation performance, relevant information released please refer
to the company's website.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil
For complete financial and operative information, please check the Investors
Conference at MOPS for detail.
OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.