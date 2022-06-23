Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1710   TW0001710002

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1710)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
18.85 TWD   -2.33%
04:55aORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL : OUCC will participate in the investors video conference held by JihSun Securities
PU
06/15ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL : Announcement of OUCC's Cash Dividend and ex-dividend date.
PU
06/09ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of OUCC
PU
Summary 
Summary

Oriental Union Chemical : OUCC will participate in the investors video conference held by JihSun Securities

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:01:58
Subject 
 OUCC will participate in the investors video
conference held by JihSun Securities
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Video conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The status quo of the
comopany's operation performance, relevant information released please refer
to the company's website.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil
For complete financial and operative information, please check the Investors
Conference at MOPS for detail.

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 340 M 918 M 918 M
Net income 2022 973 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 524 M 555 M 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oriental Union Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,85 TWD
Average target price 24,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Tsai General Manager & Director
Ho Hsiu Wang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Shu Tong Hsu Chairman
Hsien Chih Cheng Independent Director
Cheng Tien Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.85%555
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.41%83 629
AIR LIQUIDE-6.36%72 248
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.88%43 699
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.10%29 879
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-5.08%27 641