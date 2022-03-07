Oriental Union Chemical : The BOD of OUCC resolved to accept the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/07
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):27,481,719
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,552,045
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,421,992
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,375,075
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,186,755
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):899,758
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):33,776,171
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):17,855,569
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):12,836,780
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil