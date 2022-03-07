Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1710   TW0001710002

ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1710)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Oriental Union Chemical : The BOD of OUCC resolved to accept the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 17:37:35
Subject 
 The BOD of OUCC resolved to accept the
consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/07
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):27,481,719
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,552,045
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,421,992
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,375,075
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,186,755
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):899,758
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):33,776,171
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):17,855,569
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):12,836,780
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

OUCC - Oriental Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 482 M 975 M 975 M
Net income 2021 960 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 318 M 686 M 686 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oriental Union Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,15 TWD
Average target price 24,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Tsai General Manager & Director
Ho Hsiu Wang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Hsu Tung Hsu Chairman
Hsien Chih Cheng Independent Director
Cheng Tien Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIENTAL UNION CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.12%686
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.93%109 385
AIR LIQUIDE-6.57%74 122
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.44%45 449
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.31%31 860
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-0.98%30 193