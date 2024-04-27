3/21/2024
Sharing highlights from Ms. Yasmine Khamis' insightful interview with Asharq Bloomberg, where our Chair discussed company achievements, impact of economic challenges and strategies for how to navigate them. As well as our impressive FY23 financial performance.
Looking forward to a fruitful and promising outlook for 2024!
Check the full interview: https://lnkd.in/dPF3YPEu
