Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation 9M 2021

11/14/2021 | 08:00am EST
Investor Presentation

9M 2021

One of the world's

largest carpet manufacturers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Who We Are

03

Investment Highlights

07

9M21 Financial Performance

23

Forward-looking Growth

30

Investor Relations

33

WHO WE ARE

Who We Are

The World's Leading Carpet Manufacturer…

Oriental Weavers, headquartered in Tenth of Ramadan City, Egypt, is the leading global integrated machine-made carpet and rug manufacturer in the world by volume, with more than 4 decades of operational excellence culminating in revenues of almost EGP 10 billion in 2020

EGP 8,397 mn

EGP 1,408 mn

9M 21 Revenue

9M 21 Gross Profit

26% YoY

 70% YoY | + 4.3 pps

EGP 1,514 mn

EGP 859 mn

9M 21 EBITDA

9M 21 Net Income(1)

 70% YoY | +4.69 pps

 62% YoY | + 2.3 pps

ORIENTAL WEAVERS | Investor Presentation 9M 2021

(1) after minority interest

4

Who We Are

…With Expansive Global Operations…

The Group enjoys extensive production capabilities through its manufacturing facilities and warehouses in Egypt, China and the US, where it produces more than 4 million copyrighted designs utilizing a vertically integrated business model to control the entire manufacturing process

1st

26

Global Producer by

Production Facilities across

Volume

3 continents

17,000+ 240+

EmployeesLooms

ORIENTAL WEAVERS | Investor Presentation H1 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 12:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
