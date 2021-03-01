Log in
Oriental Weavers Carpets Company (S.A.E)

ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)

(ORWE)
Summary 
Summary

Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation for Q4 2020

03/01/2021 | 02:10am EST
Oriental Weavers in Numbers

No. 1 9.5bn

Utilization Rate

Main Segments of OW

Market Share

  • Oriental Weavers Carpets have managed to penetrate 130 markets across the world. Our biggest markets are Egypt ,US and Europe.

  • 20% of ORWE export sales are from online portals, this figure is expected to increase given the market dynamics

  • OW represents 93% of Egypt's Exports in carpets as of 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 980 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2020 696 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net Debt 2020 180 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
Yield 2020 11,8%
Capitalization 4 875 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,1%
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,40 EGP
Last Close Price 7,33 EGP
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Salah Abdel Aziz Abdel Motalab Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Yasmine Mohamed Farid Fouad Khamis Non-Executive Chairman
Amr M. F. Mohamed Fouad Khamis Executive Director, VP-Manufacturing & Operations
Wadouda Abd El-Rahman Badran Independent Non-Executive Director
Moaatasam Ibrahim Rashed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)7.01%310
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.24.15%12 289
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED1.07%8 666
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.6.71%7 349
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.23.74%6 861
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-2.33%5 754
