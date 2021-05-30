Log in
    ORWE   EGS33041C012

ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)

(ORWE)
Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation for Q1 2021

05/30/2021
Oriental Weavers

Investor

Presentation

1Q 2021

Oriental Weavers in Numbers

No. 1

EGP

67%

9.5bn

World Largest producer by Volume

Turnover as of 2020

Export Contribution in 1Q 2021

255

Utilization Rate

130

90%

Showrooms Across Egypt

Utilization Rate

Export Countries

Slide 2

Main Segments of OW

Description

Subsidiaries

  • of Revenues
    Tax rate

Capacity

mn sqm- 2020

Woven

Tufted

Non-woven

Surface yarn is woven simultaneously with the

The surface yarn is inserted into a

Fibers bonded together using

backing. Then a latex compound is added.

polypropylene sheet

chemicals and heat.

OWC

OWI &

OW USA

OW

MAC

New MAC

EFCO

OWT

China

31%

25%

19%

0%

20%

4%

22.5%

Exempted

25%

17%

22.5%

Exempted

22.5%

76

47

22

Slide 3

Market Share

• Oriental Weavers Carpets have

Market Share in

US & Europe

Looms targeting

managed to penetrate 130

markets across the world. Our

biggest markets are Egypt ,US and

Europe.

244 in 2021

10%

• 20% of ORWE export sales are

from online portals, this figure is

expected to increase given the

market dynamics

• OW represents 93% of Egypt's

Exports in carpets as of 2019

239

80%

Market share in

Egypt

Slide 4

A Vertically Integrated Business Model

Oriental Weavers has complete control over the manufacturing process.

  • Raw material procurement: The wool is sourced from suppliers in Egypt, New Zealand and the UK; Polypropylene granules are sourced from local and regional suppliers.
  • Fiber extrusion: Raw wool and PP granules are converted into fibers and then spun into yarn. OW produces internally 100% of its own polypropylene fibers and 60% of its nylon needs.
  • Weaving & Tufting: The carpets are woven at one of our facilities in Egypt, China or the US, depending on the end user. The designs are determined by the customer needs; we offer more than 4 million copyrighted designs to choose from.
  • Retail & Distribution: Locally, the rugs are sold through our 255 retail & wholesale outlets. Internationally, rugs are distributed worldwide through our list of prominent agents. In the US, rugs are distributed through OW USA.

Fiber extrusion

Weaving & Tufting Retail & Distribution

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 08:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 906 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2021 565 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net cash 2021 18,1 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 12,1%
Capitalization 4 629 M 296 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
