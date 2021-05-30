Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation for Q1 2021

Oriental Weavers
Investor
Presentation
1Q 2021
Oriental Weavers in Numbers
|
World Largest producer by Volume
|
Turnover as of 2020
|
Export Contribution in 1Q 2021
|
255
|
Utilization Rate
|
130
|
|
90%
|
|
Showrooms Across Egypt
|
Utilization Rate
|
Export Countries
Description
Subsidiaries
Capacity
mn sqm- 2020
|
|
Woven
|
|
|
Tufted
|
Non-woven
|
Surface yarn is woven simultaneously with the
|
The surface yarn is inserted into a
|
Fibers bonded together using
|
backing. Then a latex compound is added.
|
polypropylene sheet
|
chemicals and heat.
|
OWC
|
OWI &
|
OW USA
|
OW
|
MAC
|
New MAC
|
EFCO
|
|
OWT
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%
|
25%
|
19%
|
0%
|
|
20%
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.5%
|
Exempted
|
25%
|
17%
|
22.5%
|
Exempted
|
22.5%
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
47
|
22
Market Share
|
• Oriental Weavers Carpets have
Market Share in
US & Europe
Looms targeting
|
managed to penetrate 130
|
markets across the world. Our
|
biggest markets are Egypt ,US and
|
Europe.
|
• 20% of ORWE export sales are
|
from online portals, this figure is
|
expected to increase given the
|
market dynamics
|
• OW represents 93% of Egypt's
|
Exports in carpets as of 2019
239
80%
Market share in
Egypt
A Vertically Integrated Business Model
Oriental Weavers has complete control over the manufacturing process.
-
Raw material procurement: The wool is sourced from suppliers in Egypt, New Zealand and the UK; Polypropylene granules are sourced from local and regional suppliers.
-
Fiber extrusion: Raw wool and PP granules are converted into fibers and then spun into yarn. OW produces internally 100% of its own polypropylene fibers and 60% of its nylon needs.
-
Weaving & Tufting: The carpets are woven at one of our facilities in Egypt, China or the US, depending on the end user. The designs are determined by the customer needs; we offer more than 4 million copyrighted designs to choose from.
-
Retail & Distribution: Locally, the rugs are sold through our 255 retail & wholesale outlets. Internationally, rugs are distributed worldwide through our list of prominent agents. In the US, rugs are distributed through OW USA.
|
Fiber extrusion
|
Weaving & Tufting Retail & Distribution
Slide 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 08:27:00 UTC.