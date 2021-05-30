Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation for Q1 2021

A Vertically Integrated Business Model

Oriental Weavers has complete control over the manufacturing process.

Raw material procurement: The wool is sourced from suppliers in Egypt, New Zealand and the UK; Polypropylene granules are sourced from local and regional suppliers.

Fiber extrusion: Raw wool and PP granules are converted into fibers and then spun into yarn. OW produces internally 100% of its own polypropylene fibers and 60% of its nylon needs.

Weaving & Tufting: The carpets are woven at one of our facilities in Egypt, China or the US, depending on the end user. The designs are determined by the customer needs; we offer more than 4 million copyrighted designs to choose from.