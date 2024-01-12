Official ORIGEN RESOURCES INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") Origen has been informed that NewPeak Metals has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of Origen's Newfoundland Lithium project, as originally announced on November 16, 2023. The Company continues to discuss other potential transactions with interested parties.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium project. Origen also owns a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM and the 3,971 ha Wishbone projects in the mineral-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Managing Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-681-0221.

