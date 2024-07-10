Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its 100% interest in the LGM project located in the Golden Triangle in northern B.C. to Kingfisher Metals Corp. ("Kingfisher") as previously announced on June 6, 2024. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Kingfisher issued 3,000,000 common shares to Origen and paid C$75,000 in cash in exchange for the transfer of the LGM project claims on closing.

The LGM project lies immediately south of Kingfisher's HWY 37 project and is contiguous to its southern claim boundary. The LGM project holds significant discovery potential and the combination of Kingfisher's Hwy 37 project with the LGM project will create a dominant 630 km2 land package in one of the most mineral endowed regions of British Columbia.

"Closing of this transaction is another milestone for Origen and another step towards its goal of creating value for its shareholders through the monetization of its assets. The strategic sale of the LGM project to Kingfisher has positioned Origen as significant equity partners in one of the largest exploration plays in the Golden Triangle not held by a major company," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

