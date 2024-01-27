Origen Resources Inc. is a Canada-based dynamic mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on project generation and the monetization of its assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Companyâs projects include Los Sapitos Lithium Project, LGM project, Wishbone Project, Arlington Property, Bonanza Mountain Property, Broken Handle Project and Silver Dollar Property. It has a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina. The LGM project comprises 42 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 26,771 hectares (ha). The 100% owned Arlington property is located approximately 17 kilometers (km) north of Beaverdell and 67 km south of Kelowna within the Arrow Boundary District of south-central British Columbia. The property consists of three mineral claims covering 1,571. The Bonanza Mountain property consists of approximately three claims totaling 1604 ha. The Wishbone projects in the mineral-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Sector Diversified Mining