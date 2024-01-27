Origen Resources Inc. announced that, due to increasing commitments in other activities, Mr. Garry Stock and Mr. Jason Cubitt have each tendered their respective resignation, as a director of the Company. The Board vacancies are expected be filled in the coming weeks.
|Jan. 12
|NewPeak Metals Limited cancelled the acquisition of Lithium Pegmatite Belt, Newfoundland from Origen Resources Inc..
|CI
|Nov. 29
|Origen Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
